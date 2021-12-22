Tickets on sale for NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway

Suggest a Correction
MADISON, Ill. – Tickets are on sale for the World Wide Technology Raceway’s NTT Indycar series and the NASCAR Cup Series Weekend.
The events are on June 3 through June 5. The NASCAR Cup Series Weekend includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on June 4 and the #CupTimesSTL Short Track Classic on June 3 at the nearby Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois.
Click here for more information.
ST. LOUIS–One day before the Armed Forces Bowl kicks off against Army, Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Tuesday that Brady Cook (St. Louis Chaminade) had won the starting quarterback competition and that standout running back Tyler Badie would not play Wednesday night.
Drinkwitz said it was the coaching staff’s decision to sit Badie, who set the program’s all-time single-season rushing record this year, to protect Badie’s professional future, KOMU-TV and the Columbia Missourian report.
Not long after Drinkwitz’s announcement, Badie confirmed that he would enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cook, a second-year freshman, has appeared in four games for the Tigers this year, with the most extensive duty coming November 6 against Georgia, when he and true freshman Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) split time against Georgia when incumbent starter Connor Bazelak was out with a soft-tissue injury.
Bazelak started 11 games on the year, but had struggled to move the offense in the passing game, especially over the last month of the season.
The battle for QB reps heading into the offseason will be watched closely into spring football practice. The Tigers have Sam Horn, a four-star QB from Georgia signed for the 2022 class, but he will not graduate early to join the Tigers in the spring because he also plays baseball.
ST. LOUIS – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers in Missouri and Kansas to help grant life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illnesses.
Volunteer opportunities include being an event organizer, an interpreter/translator, or a wish granter, according to a press release. A wish granter meets with the children and their families to help determine the child’s wish and help make it happen.
“At Make-A-Wish, our goal is to bring strength and hope to a child battling a critical illness at the moment when they need it most, and as a wish granter, you will play a critical role in that process,” said Brian Miller, marketing & communications director at Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.
“Volunteers are at the heart of our organization and we need them now more than ever. It is extremely rewarding work that makes a real impact in the lives of these children, their families, and their communities.”
Volunteers are needed in Cape Girardeau, Springfield, and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Wichita and Topeka, Kansas. They can choose when and how they want to be involved within the organization.
For more information, visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation website.
ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis recently received almost $50 million in low-income housing tax credits. The funds will be used to construct and preserve an estimated 600 units across the city, according to a press release.
Below are the projects that will receive funding:
“Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in the press release. “Addressing root causes of crime like housing instability will make St. Louis safer, and the resources my administration has procured will help increase the availability of affordable housing in our city.”
