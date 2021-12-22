Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped by depleted Dallas

The Timberwolves were down five players Tuesday night in Dallas — and yet it still felt as though they let a game get away.

Minnesota fell 114-102 to a Dallas team that was more depleted than the Wolves themselves. The loss snapped Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

At least the Timberwolves had Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell at their disposal Tuesday. Dallas (15-15), meanwhile, was without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. — its top three guns — along with other rotational pieces.

Such is the life in the NBA right now as COVID-19 runs rampant through the entire country. Both teams were short on bodies, but Minnesota certainly had far more high-end talent available.

It just didn’t matter, That was partly because Russell, who did have 12 assists, went just 4 for 18 from the field, and Towns, who had 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, took just 14 shots from the field.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Russell took a lot of tough shots, contributing to the poor shot selection the coach said plagued his team all evening.

“I thought he was pressing a little bit. I think he needs to let the ball come back and find him a little bit in the offense. Took a lot of tough contested ones,” Finch said. “It was a tough night for him. We needed him to be better shooting the ball. He’s disappointed in his performance. We needed to pick him up, too, with some other performances elsewhere.”

That didn’t really happen. Malik Beasley caught fire from deep — an all-too-rare occurrence for the Wolves this season. He hit six of his 12 triple tries en route to 22 points. Jaden McDaniels added 11 points and eight rebounds, but there were too few sparks for Minnesota to sustain success.

The Timberwolves struggled defensively, with McDaniels serving as the only available player capable of containing an opponent’s dribble. He finally helped slow Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in the second half, but Brunson got whatever he wanted for most of the evening.

Brunson, Dallas’ only legitimate offensive threat Tuesday, finished with 28 points on 10 for 18 shooting. Beasley said the Wolves let their struggling defense dictate their offense.

“Since we didn’t play well on the defensive end, we felt like we needed to play hero ball on the offensive end. I think that was the result of that,” Beasley said. “We could’ve had definitely better shot selection and moved the ball more as a team, get it to big fella and work around him.”

The Wolves trailed by as many as 17 points Tuesday. To their credit, they rallied on numerous occasions. Minnesota turned a 13-point deficit in the final minute of the third quarter into a two-point lead just minutes into the fourth frame.

The Timberwolves (15-16) just couldn’t find a way to seal the deal. Certainly, Minnesota missed guys like Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, and Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley are not only the team’s best defenders, but its heartbeat, as well.

Still, there is no feeling bad for yourself at a time when everyone is trying to figure things out while at far less than 100 percent.

“Listen, it is what it is. Who knows what the next couple days may bring? We may go down guys further. Hopefully not. But that’s no excuse,” Finch said. “We got to go out there and play. We need to have some better performances. It’s time for guys to step up. All across the board, our best guys got to step up and lead us, and our guys that haven’t had a chance to play much now have a chance to play. And they got to get out there and they got to fight. It starts with the fight, and it starts with the smarts. Then you got to finish some plays off.”