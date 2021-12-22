News
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped by depleted Dallas
The Timberwolves were down five players Tuesday night in Dallas — and yet it still felt as though they let a game get away.
Minnesota fell 114-102 to a Dallas team that was more depleted than the Wolves themselves. The loss snapped Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.
At least the Timberwolves had Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell at their disposal Tuesday. Dallas (15-15), meanwhile, was without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. — its top three guns — along with other rotational pieces.
Such is the life in the NBA right now as COVID-19 runs rampant through the entire country. Both teams were short on bodies, but Minnesota certainly had far more high-end talent available.
It just didn’t matter, That was partly because Russell, who did have 12 assists, went just 4 for 18 from the field, and Towns, who had 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, took just 14 shots from the field.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Russell took a lot of tough shots, contributing to the poor shot selection the coach said plagued his team all evening.
“I thought he was pressing a little bit. I think he needs to let the ball come back and find him a little bit in the offense. Took a lot of tough contested ones,” Finch said. “It was a tough night for him. We needed him to be better shooting the ball. He’s disappointed in his performance. We needed to pick him up, too, with some other performances elsewhere.”
That didn’t really happen. Malik Beasley caught fire from deep — an all-too-rare occurrence for the Wolves this season. He hit six of his 12 triple tries en route to 22 points. Jaden McDaniels added 11 points and eight rebounds, but there were too few sparks for Minnesota to sustain success.
The Timberwolves struggled defensively, with McDaniels serving as the only available player capable of containing an opponent’s dribble. He finally helped slow Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in the second half, but Brunson got whatever he wanted for most of the evening.
Brunson, Dallas’ only legitimate offensive threat Tuesday, finished with 28 points on 10 for 18 shooting. Beasley said the Wolves let their struggling defense dictate their offense.
“Since we didn’t play well on the defensive end, we felt like we needed to play hero ball on the offensive end. I think that was the result of that,” Beasley said. “We could’ve had definitely better shot selection and moved the ball more as a team, get it to big fella and work around him.”
The Wolves trailed by as many as 17 points Tuesday. To their credit, they rallied on numerous occasions. Minnesota turned a 13-point deficit in the final minute of the third quarter into a two-point lead just minutes into the fourth frame.
The Timberwolves (15-16) just couldn’t find a way to seal the deal. Certainly, Minnesota missed guys like Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, and Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley are not only the team’s best defenders, but its heartbeat, as well.
Still, there is no feeling bad for yourself at a time when everyone is trying to figure things out while at far less than 100 percent.
“Listen, it is what it is. Who knows what the next couple days may bring? We may go down guys further. Hopefully not. But that’s no excuse,” Finch said. “We got to go out there and play. We need to have some better performances. It’s time for guys to step up. All across the board, our best guys got to step up and lead us, and our guys that haven’t had a chance to play much now have a chance to play. And they got to get out there and they got to fight. It starts with the fight, and it starts with the smarts. Then you got to finish some plays off.”
16 tornadoes now tallied in historic December outbreak in southeastern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down last Wednesday in southeastern Minnesota during the historic storm that rampaged through the Midwest.
The Dec. 15 storm — which is now being attributed to a derecho event — shattered several Minnesota records for severe weather in December; the tornadoes were the first ever recorded in Minnesota in December.
“This just hasn’t happened before,” said Stu Ireland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
The wind barreled into the region at speeds between 60 and 90 mph, destroying buildings, uprooting trees, leaving cities without power and killing one Rochester man when a tree fell on him.
Ahead of the storm, tornado warnings were issued, another first for the state.
The first tornado touched down in Alden, Minn., in Freeborn County at 6:56 p.m.. For the next hour, 15 more tornadoes hit, with the last one recorded in Homer, Minn., in Winona County, at 8:16 p.m..
The strongest tornado hit the town of Hartland in Freeborn County and was rated EF-2, with winds estimated at 115 mph. A number of structures were damaged in the community of 300, including in the downtown area.
The National Weather Service confirmed 11 additional EF-1 tornadoes, with winds of 90-110 mph, in Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.
Four EF-0 tornadoes with 80-85 mph winds were confirmed in Fillmore, Freeborn and Winona counties.
Southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa also witnessed an outbreak of tornadoes during the storm.
St. Louis couple reunited with missing dog in time for Christmas
ST. LOUIS — A Christmas wish came early for a St. Louis couple who had been searching for their beloved dog.
Bonnie, a 2-year-old French bulldog, went missing ahead of the severe weather that recently rocked the St. Louis area. The dog’s owners, Ken Robinson and Anyae McCloud, said they were heartbroken.
“Both of us were really sad, and weren’t really feeling like the Christmas spirit,” said McCloud. “Then, when Bonnie, returned it just restored our faith and joy.”
Robinson added: “We ended up getting her back. I never thought I was going to get her back.”
Bonnie got out on Dec. 9, the day before severe weather hit the area.
“I was really sad because it was different coming home and like missing her because she’s always the one that’s like the first one that runs up to you and greets you, so I was really sad,” McCloud said.
She said they immediately posted fliers in the area. McCloud also shared their story on social media, hoping someone would help. By Friday evening, the worry began to set in.
“I was really scared for her because I thought the tornado was going to touch down,” McCloud said.
Bonnie is also carrying puppies, and McCloud said she couldn’t give up hope.
“I got so many shares,” said McCloud. “I got over 300 shares. So, I’m like okay, if they can have faith then I can keep my faith too.”
Then, she received a message on social media from Bailey Calhoun in Vandalia, Missouri, saying she had Bonnie.
“When I saw that message request, I literally opened it a minute after she sent it and then I read the message. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, she has Bonnie.’”
Calhoun said her mother’s boyfriend had bought Bonnie from someone in St. Louis and then brought the dog to Vandalia. When Calhoun saw on social media that Bonnie had been missing, she contacted McCloud. Robinson said he couldn’t believe it.
“To me, it’s like there’s still good honorable people out here,” Robinson said.
Calhoun then drove Bonnie back to St. Louis from Vandalia. The couple said they also gave Calhoun a reward.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” McCloud said. “It was definitely something that was very special to us. It was like a little Christmas miracle.”
How East St. Louis is cracking down on violent crime
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Extra funding for police is paying off in East St. Louis, according to federal, state, and local authorities.
“While violent crime has spiked in some communities across the country, East St. Louis is seeing declines,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.
On Tuesday, Kelly came to City Hall with a one-year “report card” for the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), which is spearheaded by more than 20 state police officers working with local authorities on all of the city’s violent crime cases.
The effort led to the arrests of two suspects after seven people were shot in September. A 3-year old boy was among the victims. All survived.
In July, the arrest of 44-year-old Dwonique Seay’s suspected killer came within 24 hours. Her mother hailed the work of the PSEG unit.
“They’ve done an awesome job to get this person,” she said. “(He) won’t be able to hurt no one else. I don’t want them to go through what I went through.”
Still unsolved is the death of Calyia Stringer, 3, who was hit by a stray bullet while lying in her grandmother’s bed in September.
However, the intense investigations continue and are sending a message: homicides down are 24%; the homicide clearance rate is up from 40% to 55%; domestic violence charges are up 100%.
“None of us, not one of us, is ever going to retreat from that task. We will never surrender,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric.
Certainly, there is a deterrent effect from the word being out on the street that violent criminals are being arrested. They are going to jail, but it’s about more than just arresting the bad guys, according to Kelly.
“A young kid who has seen their father, their brother, their cousin, murdered in front of them, we know they are at greater risk to go out and commit and another crime later,” he said. “By making sure law enforcement is connecting those victims to services that address the underlying trauma and wrap them around with those services that can help them heal and get past that trauma, we are reducing the chances, inch by inch, person by person, that that violence is going to be repeated.”
The PSEG model incorporates services from The Community Life Line Family Resource Center and the Wraparound Wellness Center of East St. Louis School District 189, Kelly said.
East St. Louis Mayor Bobby Eastern shared the haunting story of two men at a murder scene in 1991.
“(The) murder was unsolved. That murder devastated the family for some time, he said. “That man who was murdered was my grandfather. Those two people at the murder scene were my dad and my uncle.”
So, he jumped at the opportunity to bring more policing to East St. Louis through the PSEG program.
“I didn’t want one family to ever go through what I went through and my dad went through ever again,” he said.
Our goal this year is always to go harder and be better than the year before,” said East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Petty.
The state police budget contains a five-year commitment to PSEG funding, Kelly said.
