Bitcoin
Upcoming Sologenic Airdrop Triggers XRP Price; Whales Shifting XRP
During this market crash, many crypto tokens were experiencing a bearish pattern while few altcoins presented their potential with bull run. Within the last week, XRP price has surged over 12% despite the losses suffered by the bulk of crypto coins. Significantly, whales have shifted 449.3 million XRP on December 19, according to Whale Alert.
Consequently, XRP holders are expecting an airdrop for the upcoming project Sologenic. Resulting to this, XRP is in hype among the crypto market creating a buzz. Moreover, Whales are shifting millions of XRP where Whale alert has caught two transactions that totals 449.3 million XRP.
At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.89, with a gain of nearly 12% within a week. Besides, XRP has soared to 54% year-to-date and captured its position in top 10 cryptocurrencies. Significantly, XRP’s current price is still 74% lower than its all-time high which was achieved four years ago. The top exchanges where XRP is available to trade are Binance, OKEx, FTX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global.
Whale Alert has detected the transfer of 17,700,000 XRP worth $15 million from Bitso to an unknown wallet. The bot also detected a transfer of $20,000,000 from Bithumb to an unidentified wallet. Other XRP trades seen by the whale processor included 20,000,000 XRP to Coinsph and 20,000,000 XRP to Bitso.
Airdrop Of SOLO Token Flashes
Most of the crypto market knows that XRP is one of the promising projects which has more future plans to enhance its network. Additionally, most expect an airdrop for the upcoming Sologenic project which will cause a demand for XRP. Sologenic, a company that uses XRP, proposes to distribute SOLO tokens to XRP holders. Moreover, whales are shifting huge amounts of XRP tokens as people expect a $500million airdrop.
By narrowing the gap between traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies, the initiative hopes to “become the most important blockchain-based project in the world”. Besides, SOLO is tradable on the project’s decentralized exchange and according to Sologenic, a total of 400,000,000 SOLO will be available. In addition, Sologenic uses SOLO tokens to make trades and provide liquidity. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger, enabling for near-instant liquidity transfers.
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key
Ethereum is gaining pace above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs, but it must clear $4,100 for a strong upward move.
- Ethereum started a fresh increase and surpassed the $4,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $4,020 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $4,100 to accelerate higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Recovery
Ethereum started a steady increase above the $3,950 and $3,980 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,020 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $4,020 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair traded as high as $4,075 and is currently consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high.
It is still trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $4,020 on the same chart. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,080 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,100 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $4,100 level could push the price further higher in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,200, above which the price could rise to $4,250. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,350 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,080 level, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,020 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,950 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near $3,920. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,100
Bitcoin
Secretum: Riding Africa and Asia’s Crypto and Messaging Boom
When it comes to the growth of crypto adoption, Africa and Asia lead the world:
- A total of $105.6 billion worth of crypto assets were traded in Africa between July 2020 and June 2021, a growth rate of 1,200% year-on-year. P2P trading dominates transaction volumes:
The main drivers of this boom are the clear and unmet needs of these markets, including:
Lack of financial infrastructure – Africa and Asia are the most unbanked continents. Almost 70% of adults in countries like Vietnam and Morocco do not have a bank account:
At the same time, the mobile penetration rate in Africa is 44% and in the Asia-Pacific region, it is 42%. The decentralized nature of crypto makes financial infrastructure redundant, while people use their mobiles to make direct payments and trade with other crypto wallet owners.
Unstable currencies – Many Asian and African countries have seen significant currency depreciation in the last 5 years. On the other hand, during the same period, Bitcoin and Ether rose over 500% and 2,900% respectively. Many people have turned to crypto-assets to beat inflation, boost their incomes, and maintain the purchasing power of their assets.
Expensive Remittances – Remittances from abroad are an important part of the economies of many Asian and African countries – constituting 10% of GDP in the Philippines and 8% in Egypt. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest remittance costs in the world, at over 8%. This has led many to bypass the high fees and transfer remittances directly P2P via crypto wallets.
This phenomenal growth has been accompanied by an equally powerful trend – the boom in mobile penetration and mobile app usage rates:
- Asia now accounts for 64% of global mobile app downloads.
- The number of African mobile subscribers will grow from 477 million in 2019 to 678 million in 2025 – a more than 40% increase, equivalent to an additional 201 million
- From H1 2020 to H1 2021, the number of mobile app installs in Africa increased by 41%.
At the top of the mobile app pyramid are messaging apps:
With crypto adoption and mobile use booming, an innovative startup is betting on the convergence of these two megatrends by harnessing the power of Blockchain to offer an unprecedentedly secure and user-friendly messaging app: Secretum.
Secretum: Riding The Convergence of the Mobile & Crypto Megatrends
Secretum is a fully decentralized, encrypted, and secure messaging DApp (Decentralised App), built on the Solana Blockchain. It allows users to both exchange messages and trade crypto assets as easily as sending an SMS. The advantages are significant:
- All messages are fully encrypted and stored on verified nodes in the Secretum network – meaning hackers can’t access them like in cloud-based messaging services like WhatsApp.
- The most secure and anonymous sign-up process, which only needs the user’s crypto wallet address – no more risks of private data leaks or government interference, an especially relevant danger in many African and Asian countries.
- Staking and rewards with the native SER token for users who message and provide nodes to expand the Secretum network.
- An easy, intuitive, and purely P2P trading interface to send and receive cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
- Record low fees and almost instant trades, thanks to Solana’s capacity for 50,000 transactions per second and an average cost per transaction of only $0.00025.
The combination of a superior messaging app in terms of safety with highly versatile crypto trading capabilities is the key to Secretum’s strategic vision: to become the go-to messaging and crypto app for Asia and Africa.
Secretum: The Ideal Trading & Messaging Solution For Asia and Africa
As Secretum’s Blockchain-messaging capabilities revolutionize communications, its over the counter (OTC) P2P trading capabilities bring unique benefits to crypto-asset owners in Africa and Asia:
High Liquidity – Traders are able to contact each other directly and find hidden liquidity in crypto markets, improving execution times and reducing slippage.
NFT Trading – Secretum lets NFT owners and traders contact each other via their wallet address alone – securely, directly, and at the lowest fees on the market. This would open a completely new asset class for African and Asian crypto owners to diversify their assets and protect their wealth.
High User Friendliness – Asians and Africans are the world’s most assiduous users of mobile money. There are an estimated 243 million mobile money accounts in Asia and an estimated $490 billion was exchanged by African mobile money providers in 2020. Furthermore, P2P is already the dominant form of crypto trading. The market is therefore accustomed to using P2P mobile solutions to exchange money, trade, and communicate. Secretum taps into this well-established market – only with a technologically superior solution.
As mobile and crypto penetration continues to grow in Africa and Asia, Secretum will provide a never seen before crypto trading and messaging solution – serving two markets that are day after day quickly merging into a single one. By leveraging this solution, Secretum is positioning itself as the app of choice for 3 billion people in the world’s youngest and most dynamic markets.
Bitcoin
The National Women’s Soccer League Secures Multi-Year Deal With Voyager
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has signed a multi-year deal with crypto platform Voyager Digital to become the latest league to step into the space.
What This Deal Means For All Those Involved
One of the fastest growing crypto platforms, Voyager, has now entered the soccer world for the first time at this level, and this is big news for those who are keeping an eye on the Voyager platform and token. CEO Steve Ehrlich had an interview with CNBC this past week, and he spoke on his excitement to enter a new world and connect people in crypto through sport.
Related Reading Next Bitcoin ‘Buy The News’ Event Upcoming?
“We see this as an opportunity to really engage with the NWSL player, fan and that community in a way that nobody has before,” Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich said. “What’s really intriguing to me is engaging with women’s sports, and that’s a very important aspect for us because it’s a market that we believe is ripe for education and an opportunity to give these women a stronger foothold on their financial future through crypto.”
Ehrlich added, “we are extremely proud to partner with the NWSL, specifically to help the league grow and provide its players with crypto education and direct financial support, paid in crypto,” . “We believe strongly in the future of these players and this league, and we can’t wait to get started.NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing said in a statement.”Voyager’s investment in the league is especially innovative because we’ve collectively designed the partnership to include direct financial resources for every one of our players, as well as education on the revolutionary changes underway in digital assets,”
Voyager's token, VGX, has not responded dramatically to the news around the NWSL partnership, but looks to be finding a new support level. | VGX-USD on TradingView.com
Scoring A Goal Through Soccer
Many other sports franchises and teams have partnered up with specific wallets, exchanges, and blockchain-focused companies lately. What makes this special is the fact women’s soccer will be a focal point for Voyager’s push in sports, especially given the NWSL’s recent growth. In a heavily male-dominated crypto landscape, the partnership will help further the development of having more women involved in crypto.
Women’s sports gets put in shade, but women’s soccer happens to be something that is too big to not see lately. Steve Ehrlich concluded his conversation with CNBC with more statements talking about the importance of this deal.
A “significant portion” of the investment that Voyager is making in the NWSL as part of the deal will create a fund that will be split across each player and put into their own individual Voyager crypto account, Ehrlich said, declining to provide specific financial details. Players will also receive financial education on crypto from Voyager.
Related Reading | GreedSwap: Super Producers Cool And Dre Help Launch New Coin & Crypto Label
Upcoming Sologenic Airdrop Triggers XRP Price; Whales Shifting XRP
Craney: As inflation crushes taxpayers, Legislature sees riches ahead
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key
Ferriabough Bolling: Separating the givers from the Grinches this season
‘Sing 2’ a gift for all who love musicals & showbiz extravaganza
Affleck aces performance in noteworthy ‘Tender Bar’
Lowry: The high-water mark of Biden-era progressivism
‘The King’s Man’ story plods along, saved by great action scenes
Editorial: The sad state of free speech on college campuses
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – enough already
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week