Vikings will make playoffs by winning final three but they have ‘a lot to improve’

The Vikings no longer need help from any other teams to make the playoffs. But there is plenty they need to do to help themselves.

With Washington (6-8) losing 27-17 Tuesday night at Philadelphia (7-7), the Vikings (7-7) remain in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race and now will earn a berth if they win their final three games. A Washington loss had been needed since it held a tiebreaker over Minnesota.

But the Vikings are coming off an ugly 17-9 win Monday night at Chicago, which included being outgained 370 to 193 yards. The Bears (4-10) somehow were competitive despite having 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. If not for losing three fumbles, having a field goal blocked and committing nine penalties, five of them personal fouls, for 91 yards, Chicago might have pulled off a big upset.

Next, the Vikings will try to step it up on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams (10-4), which defeated Seattle 20-10 on Tuesday night.

“I think we’ve got work to do,’’ said Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I think there’s a lot to improve upon.”

Cousins on Monday completed 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards with one interception but did throw two touchdown passes. His yardage total was his lowest in 118 career starts, the previous low being 98 for the Vikings on Sept. 8, 2019 against Atlanta.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings “threw the ball too much” early in the game due to Chicago’s pass rush. Cousins, who was sacked three of his four times in the first half, didn’t necessarily agree, but his shaky play made it understandable that Zimmer wanted to run more.

Running back Dalvin Cook carried 28 times for 89 yards. His yards-per-carry average of 3.2 was hardly great but at least was better than the 2.7 figure he had in his first three career games at Soldier Field.

The Vikings will see the Bears again on Jan. 9 in the finale at U.S. Bank Stadium. But before that they have two much tougher games, against the Rams and at Green Bay (10-4) on Jan. 2.

“We’re playing three really good opponents up ahead,’’ Cousins said. “We’re probably going to need every one. There’s not a lot of room for error and we’ve got to tighten screws here and play our best football down the stretch.”

Zimmer stopped shy of saying the Vikings need to play better than they did on Monday to earn a playoff berth. Then again, what he said came down to semantics.

“It’s not just playing better, it’s getting better,’’ Zimmer said. “It’s getting better in run defense. It’s getting better in pass coverage. It’s getting better in protection. It’s getting better in running the ball. All those things. We’re trying to get better where we can get to the spot we’re trying to get to.”

In the NFC race, San Francisco (8-6) is in good shape for the No. 6 spot, including holding the tiebreaker over Minnesota. The race for the seventh and final playoff spot is wide open.

The Vikings have the same record as both Philadelphia, which is No. 8, and New Orleans, which is No. 9, and have tiebreakers over both. But the Eagles and Saints, who got to 7-7 with a 9-0 upset Sunday night at Tampa Bay, both have easier closing schedules.

The Eagles finish with games at home to the New York Giants, at Washington and home to Dallas. And the Saints close with Miami and Carolina at home before playing at Atlanta.

“It’s a crazy season. … A lot of stuff is happening this year,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “But we just have to worry about ourselves and keep playing our ball and finish this season with three more wins.’’