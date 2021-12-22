News
Vikings will make playoffs by winning final three but they have ‘a lot to improve’
The Vikings no longer need help from any other teams to make the playoffs. But there is plenty they need to do to help themselves.
With Washington (6-8) losing 27-17 Tuesday night at Philadelphia (7-7), the Vikings (7-7) remain in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race and now will earn a berth if they win their final three games. A Washington loss had been needed since it held a tiebreaker over Minnesota.
But the Vikings are coming off an ugly 17-9 win Monday night at Chicago, which included being outgained 370 to 193 yards. The Bears (4-10) somehow were competitive despite having 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. If not for losing three fumbles, having a field goal blocked and committing nine penalties, five of them personal fouls, for 91 yards, Chicago might have pulled off a big upset.
Next, the Vikings will try to step it up on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams (10-4), which defeated Seattle 20-10 on Tuesday night.
“I think we’ve got work to do,’’ said Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I think there’s a lot to improve upon.”
Cousins on Monday completed 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards with one interception but did throw two touchdown passes. His yardage total was his lowest in 118 career starts, the previous low being 98 for the Vikings on Sept. 8, 2019 against Atlanta.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings “threw the ball too much” early in the game due to Chicago’s pass rush. Cousins, who was sacked three of his four times in the first half, didn’t necessarily agree, but his shaky play made it understandable that Zimmer wanted to run more.
Running back Dalvin Cook carried 28 times for 89 yards. His yards-per-carry average of 3.2 was hardly great but at least was better than the 2.7 figure he had in his first three career games at Soldier Field.
The Vikings will see the Bears again on Jan. 9 in the finale at U.S. Bank Stadium. But before that they have two much tougher games, against the Rams and at Green Bay (10-4) on Jan. 2.
“We’re playing three really good opponents up ahead,’’ Cousins said. “We’re probably going to need every one. There’s not a lot of room for error and we’ve got to tighten screws here and play our best football down the stretch.”
Zimmer stopped shy of saying the Vikings need to play better than they did on Monday to earn a playoff berth. Then again, what he said came down to semantics.
“It’s not just playing better, it’s getting better,’’ Zimmer said. “It’s getting better in run defense. It’s getting better in pass coverage. It’s getting better in protection. It’s getting better in running the ball. All those things. We’re trying to get better where we can get to the spot we’re trying to get to.”
In the NFC race, San Francisco (8-6) is in good shape for the No. 6 spot, including holding the tiebreaker over Minnesota. The race for the seventh and final playoff spot is wide open.
The Vikings have the same record as both Philadelphia, which is No. 8, and New Orleans, which is No. 9, and have tiebreakers over both. But the Eagles and Saints, who got to 7-7 with a 9-0 upset Sunday night at Tampa Bay, both have easier closing schedules.
The Eagles finish with games at home to the New York Giants, at Washington and home to Dallas. And the Saints close with Miami and Carolina at home before playing at Atlanta.
“It’s a crazy season. … A lot of stuff is happening this year,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “But we just have to worry about ourselves and keep playing our ball and finish this season with three more wins.’’
News
Former Timberwolves’ VP Robby Sikka: ‘The NBA is going to be able to continue’
In a pair of interviews released through different ESPN platforms Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Robby Sikka, the chair of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup shared different views on fans attending games at the moment.
“It’s of course an individual decision. I think it has a lot to do with following proper protocols, being vaccinated, getting boosted, wearing a mask, of course makes a big difference,” Silver said in an interview on ESPN’s NBA Today. “I think those people under those situations should be comfortable living their lives. Public health officials will weigh in if there’s a change in approach.”
Sikka, the Timberwolves’ former vice president of performance and technology, said on Zach Lowe’s podcast — The Lowe Post — that he wouldn’t attend games right now.
“Simply because there’s too many variables that I don’t know, right now, about how contagious this is. Would I travel, would I get on a plane? I think there’s a safe way to travel in a scenario like that where I can avoid ever taking my mask down,” Sikka said. “But in a stadium venue, where there’s 65,000 people at an NFL game or 20,000 people there (at an NBA game), those are variables, with people screaming and alcohol, those do concern me, and those are real risks.”
There is much to consider right now as COVID-19 again surges across the world, and the pro sports realm is always at the center of the discussion. While cases rise and close to 100 players reside in health and safety protocols, Silver said the NBA has no plans to pause its season.
“We’ve of course looked at all the options, but frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew where we were going to get to for the past several months, and that is that this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn how to live with it, and I think that’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now.”
Sikka expressed a similar sentiment. Ninety-seven percent of NBA players are vaccinated, and roughly 65 percent of those players have received their booster shots. The NBA has a number of mitigation strategies.
“I think the League is providing a great template for how to move forward in the face of a pandemic,” Sikka said. “The NBA is going to be able to continue, and I think it’s something that, hey, it might be a little step back in terms of some of the quality and some of the things that you want to see over the next couple weeks, but the League is going to be able to move forward, and I’m really confident in that because of how agile the program has been to test, identify players early, reduce transmission.”
The NBA will increase testing after Christmas. Silver said that’s related to increase travel and family visits that take place over the holidays.
Silver also said the NBA, while comfortable with its current protocols, could move to shorten the amount of time a player would need to be in protocols. He and Sikka suggested the virus could run its course through boosted players at a quicker rate.
As far as allowing asymptomatic, COVID-positive players to continue to play, Silver said “we’re not there yet.” Asymptomatic players can and would transmit the virus, Sikka noted.
“This is an indoor sport. Regardless, when you’re talking about asymptomatic individuals and having super high virus loads and having a level of contagiousness that we’re seeing with this virus,” he said, “it replicates and it transmits in two to three days as opposed to four to five days, we’re learning this in real time.”
Silver said the omicron variant is the “beyond dominant” strain in the NBA right now — representing roughly 90 percent of the League’s current cases.
Omicron is generally considered less severe, but also more contagious. Sikka noted that can be just as, if not more dangerous for society.
“This spreads like wildfire. This is more like measles in how contagious it is,” Sikka said. “A virus doesn’t want to kill you, it wants to spread. This is still a bit of a fatal virus. And more than that, it causes long COVID.”
Sikka said hospitalization rates are what people need to watch to get an indication of where the pandemic is at and if an possible end is in sight.
Both Sikka and Silver backed the effectiveness of the booster. Silver noted the NBA has seen very few breakthrough cases from its boosted players and coaches. Sikka noted the hope is that, through sports, it’s revealed the recovery time from the virus for boosted people is significantly faster, adding early signs of that are evident.
That reality could help the league continue to move forward.
“It seems for us that the right and responsible thing to do, taking all the factors into consideration, is to continue to play,” Silver said. “Our ability to find a way to keep operating is also significant for society. … We can find a safe and responsible way to keep going.”
News
NBA has “no plans” to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are no plans to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis. The count is largely based on what teams have disclosed on their most recent injury report.
“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. That’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now.”
Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games, which means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other games on the Christmas schedule are Atlanta at New York at noon Eastern, and Dallas at Utah at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Both of those games are scheduled to be shown on ESPN.
The league called the notion of shifting game times — which may happen if a game is postponed — a contingency plan in the memo distributed to the teams involved and obtained by The Associated Press. Decisions on whether shifting times is needed could come as late as Friday. Any decisions made on Saturday to postpone a Christmas game would not impact the remainder of the day’s schedule, the league said.
“There’s no doubt those five Christmas Day games are important,” Silver said. “But as you know, we play many games every day.”
The NBA has postponed seven games so far this season, but none from Wednesday onward yet. Some of the teams scheduled to play on Saturday have numerous players and coaches in the league’s health and safety protocols right now; the Nets currently have 10 players on that list, which is the highest known figure for any team.
The league is allowing teams to sign replacements to hardship contracts when a player tests positive for the virus, with hopes such moves can minimize the need for postponements.
Other top NBA players were being added to the protocols list Tuesday. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is now one of seven players in protocols for the Raptors, but the team — anticipating some roster reinforcements — flew to Chicago on Tuesday in anticipation of a Wednesday game there against the Bulls.
Also Tuesday, Atlanta teammates Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela joined a Hawks list that already included Trae Young, raising questions about their availability for Christmas.
Silver told ESPN that a very small number of the league’s current cases involve players or coaches who have gone through the three-shot process — two Pfizer or Moderna shots, then a booster — and that those people have largely been asymptomatic or experiencing no worse than mild symptoms.
“Boosters are highly effective,” Silver said, adding that the league and the National Basketball Players Association are trying to get the league’s rate of boosted players increased significantly. The NBA has said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and the NBPA said Tuesday night that 65% of eligible players are boosted, which they pointed to as better than twice the national average.
“Today, we committed to facilitating the delivery of booster shots to all eligible players, and the NBPA is strongly encouraging all of our members to receive a booster as soon as possible,” the union said.
Silver also said that the omicron variant is a “beyond dominant” player in the rise of positive tests within the NBA in recent days, estimating that somewhere around “90% of the positive cases we’re seeing right now are omicron.”
The league is also “actively looking” at changing some protocols and is in constant contact with other leagues, Silver said, about whether there are ways to allow asymptomatic players to take the floor or at least escape the protocols more quickly than the current rules allow. It does not appear a change in policy there is imminent.
“We’re comfortable with the protocols we’re following right now,” Silver said.
There were some notable removals from the protocols list Tuesday. The Lakers said Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker would be available to play Tuesday night against Phoenix. But Lakers coach Frank Vogel and four players remain out, all because of protocols.
“This virus, unfortunately, isn’t going anywhere,” Silver said.
News
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother.
The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys’ 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.
“When she was living in a nursing home that’s how we spent time together,” Williams said of his grandmother, who lived with his family while he was growing up. “She was slow, so we did some slower dances, and the box step was probably my favorite.”
After she watched him play his redshirt freshman season at Wyoming, she wasn’t able to attend any games this year. And while preparing for the bowl, Williams felt fortunate he had a chance to say goodbye to her over the phone.
“She never missed any of my games,” Williams said. “And I’m sure she was looking down from heaven watching this one, too.”
Aside from Williams’ yardage record, the MVP’s touchdowns rushing also tied a Potato Bowl record. Through the air, he passed for 127 yards and another touchdown.
“He’s very gifted and can run like the wind,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “And obviously, it’s great to see him make those plays he’s very capable of making.”
Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack.
“That’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “Areas that hampered us all year long hurt us today. … But I’m eager and excited to get back to work and build a program that Kent State can be proud of.”
Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.
Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn’t disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.
The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Wyoming: The Cowboys’ quarterback position has been a tug-of-war between Sean Chambers and Williams over the past two seasons. But Williams, who was named the starter midway through the season, will have a stranglehold on the position heading into spring practice.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes didn’t have any trouble moving the football, racking up 656 yards of offense. However, after holding Wyoming to 216 yards of offense in the first half, Kent State’s defense wilted in the second half, getting pushed around by a much more physical Wyoming offensive line.
MAC DEFENSES, PLEASE
Wyoming’s blueprint to victory this season relied on stout defense and ball control offense — except against MAC teams. The Cowboys averaged 18.3 points per game against teams from all other conferences. But in three games against MAC teams — Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Kent State — Wyoming averaged 49 points.
NEXT SEASON
Kent State: Fourth-year coach Lewis returns most of the offensive pieces next season needed to accomplish something the Golden Flashes haven’t done since the 1950s—go four straight years without a losing season. Leading rusher Marquez Cooper and top receiver Dante Cephas, who combined for 2,294 yards of total offense this year, will return for their junior seasons. Collin Schllee is expected to take over at quarterback after senior Dustin Crum exhausted all of his eligibility. Defense presents a bigger challenge for Lewis, who returns just four players but includes leading tackler Dean Clark.
Wyoming: As Bohl enters his ninth season at Wyoming, he will have to cobble together almost an entirely new offensive line with only one starter returning. But his defensive unit returns eight starters, yet will have a huge hole to fill with Muma’s departure.
UP NEXT
Wyoming opens next season at Illinois on Aug. 27.
Kent State opens its 2022 campaign at Washington on Sept. 3.
Vikings will make playoffs by winning final three but they have ‘a lot to improve’
Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian’s Car To Buy Jewelry In Beverly Hills As Romance Heats Up
Former Timberwolves’ VP Robby Sikka: ‘The NBA is going to be able to continue’
Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
NBA has “no plans” to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Dumps [SPOILER] After Telling Him She Was In Love
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
After ‘very serious injury,’ Gophers tailback Trey Potts says he will make ‘full recovery’
CU Buffs hire offensive line coach
Even as COVID vaccine demand surges, this doctor will see you now — no appointment needed
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week