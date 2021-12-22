News
Wild confident despite entering NHL’s holiday shutdown on four-game losing streak
The Wild used their final practice before the NHL’s newly-extended holiday break to inject some positive energy into a team that is limping along with a season-high four-game losing streak following Monday’s 7-4 loss at Dallas.
Instead of hunkering down on what went wrong just over 12 hours earlier, the team held a 3-on-3 exhibition at TRIA Rink in St. Paul with injured players Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon selecting and coaching their respective teams.
“We haven’t been able to do things like that lately, and being in a little rut, you kind of need something like this,” said forward Marcus Foligno, who played for Team Greenway, which overcame a late three-goal deficit to win 8-7 in overtime. “It was fun out there, and it was even better winning.”
Initially scheduled to be an off day before two days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, coach Dean Evason had to adjust his Tuesday plans following the NHL’s announcement that its annual holiday break would begin two days earlier because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases throughout the league.
It’s just the latest pivot the Wild have had to make after three of their games have been canceled over the past week, including what was supposed to be the final game before the break, at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
“We didn’t even have to relay the message to the coaches because I think they were on the same page we were,” forward Ryan Hartman said. “Today would’ve been a tough day after getting home late (if we were) working on systems and then taking five days off.”
Nonetheless, the break comes at a good time as the team continues to deal with injuries along with the slump. Evason hopes the entire group uses the break to take a step back from the season and recharge physically and mentally. When the team gets back on Dec. 26, Foligno expects everyone will see a “really excited group” with the Winter Classic fast approaching. The Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1 at Target Field.
Confidence also remains high in the locker room heading into the break despite the losing streak, Foligno said, adding they are a team that can “easily flip out of it” with one win and start another streak.
Luckily, the Wild (19-9-2, 40 points) built themselves a cushion in the standings with their eight-game winning streak that immediately preceded the four-game skid. They remain in first place in the Central division with a one-point lead over Nashville and St. Louis. They are also in a tie for the top team in the Western Conference alongside Las Vegas and Anaheim while playing less games than both of them.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot, but we have to continue to do that,” Evason said. “We can’t continue to let it slip.”
To do that Evason believes they need to clean up on some behavior that cost them against the Stars. While Evason acknowledged Dallas did more right than Minnesota did wrong, he saw too much selfishness with players extending their lines and not trusting their teammates.
“That’s not who we are,” he said.
ERIKSSON EK TESTS
Joel Eriksson Ek was not at Tuesday’s practice as he underwent tests on an upper-body injury he sustained against the Stars on Monday. Ek was still undergoing tests when Evason spoke to the media, so there was no clarification on his timeline. After Monday’s game, Evason said it “doesn’t look good.”
INJURY REPORT
Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon were at practice in street clothes on Tuesday serving as a captains for the team’s 3-on-3 scrimmage. Evason anticipates Greenway (lower-body injury) will be ready to return for the team’s first game following the holiday break in Winnipeg against the Jets on Dec. 27, but said “we’ll have to see on that.”
Evason was less optimistic on Spurgeon (lower-body injury), saying there is still no timetable to the defenseman’s return. Spurgeon was placed on injured reserve Monday.
News
Jurors in Kim Potter trial ask about not reaching verdict
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict.
Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working, as was explained in the initial instructions she gave them. The jury also deliberated for about five hours on Monday.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun.
The jurors asked if they could remove zip ties keeping former Potter’s gun in an evidence box so they could hold it, and the judge said they could.
Chu read the one question from the jury: “If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?”
She then reread jurors their instructions, which included an instruction to continue to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment.”
Potter’s attorneys objected both to the judge rereading the jury instruction and to allowing jurors to hold the gun. They argued that rereading the jury instruction inappropriately emphasized that paragraph over the rest of the instructions. Chu overruled both objections.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return to their homes until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one. Her order allows them to communicate with family members as long as they avoid discussing the trial.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” She urged the jury not to excuse it as a mistake: “Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence.”
“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”
Potter’s attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he said. He also argued that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.
“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Eldridge said the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.
“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.
Potter also testified that she acted after seeing “fear” on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright. The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force.
Eldridge countered, saying: “Sgt. Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged. He never said he was scared. He didn’t say it then, and he didn’t testify to it in court.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
News
Truck driver’s trial in fatal biker crash expected in July
The trial for a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 is now expected to start in July — more than three years after the crash — to give the defense more time to find and work with a crash reconstruction expert.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, was days away from jury selection in November when his lawyers filed a motion saying they could no longer present their accident reconstruction expert at trial.
Their decision was based on information prosecutors provided to them about the expert’s prior employment with the Massachusetts State Police that referenced disciplinary actions. The expert had been working with the defense since August 2019.
“We’ve experienced significant difficulty in identifying an expert that’s qualified, has appropriate resources and is willing to accept the case,” defense lawyer Jay Duguay told Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein during a status conference on the case Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, I learned this afternoon that one of our more optimistic prospects had indicated that they were not interested in taking the case. So I do have inquiries out, and we are waiting to hear back from some folks,” Duguay said.
Lawyers and Bornstein also talked about scheduling conflicts. Bornstein plans to issue an order Thursday with the new jury selection and trial dates. Another status conference is planned for January.
Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph, N.H., on June 21, 2019. He has been in jail since the crash.
The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“We’re not talking to anybody until the trial starts,” a member of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club told the Herald last month as those linked to the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, N.H., focus on a case that exposed fatal flaws in the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The seven victims were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.
Zhukovskyy, who has pleaded not guilty and has never been let out of jail, is accused of driving under the influence when he killed the bikers. Although some charges have been dropped, he still faces 23 counts of negligent homicide — including while under the influence — manslaughter and reckless conduct.
News
Massachusetts reports 5,531 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough infections surge last week
State health officials on Tuesday reported 5,531 new coronavirus cases, a continued climb in spiking hospitalizations and a surge in breakthrough infections.
The state Department of Public Health reported 13,919 breakthrough cases last week, a 22% spike from the previous week as the more highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the region.
The state’s positive test average has been rising, now standing at 6.45% — nearly four times the 1.67% in late October. The daily positive test rate for Tuesday’s report was 7.40%.
The state reported 58 new COVID deaths, bringing Massachusetts’ total recorded death toll to 19,927. The 58 deaths are from Saturday through Monday.
The seven-day average of deaths is now 23. The peak of daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.
There are now 1,612 COVID patients in the state, a daily jump of 99 patients. The last time the total patient count surpassed 1,600 was on Feb. 2. Hospitalizations have been spiking in the last month.
The state reported that 368 patients are in intensive care units, and 203 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,612 total hospitalizations, 467 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 29%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
In the weekly breakthrough report, the state said there have been 3,186 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, which represents 0.06% of those who are fully vaxxed.
The 3,186 total patients is a one-week increase of 220 fully vaxxed patients. That’s down from the previous weekly increase of 250 fully vaxxed patients.
The state has reported 784 breakthrough deaths, or 0.02% of those who are fully vaxxed. That’s a one-week increase of 85 deaths — up from the previous weekly increase of 52 deaths.
More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 1.8 million people (1,853,014) have gotten a booster dose.
