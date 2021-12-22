News
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother.
The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys’ 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.
“When she was living in a nursing home that’s how we spent time together,” Williams said of his grandmother, who lived with his family while he was growing up. “She was slow, so we did some slower dances, and the box step was probably my favorite.”
After she watched him play his redshirt freshman season at Wyoming, she wasn’t able to attend any games this year. And while preparing for the bowl, Williams felt fortunate he had a chance to say goodbye to her over the phone.
“She never missed any of my games,” Williams said. “And I’m sure she was looking down from heaven watching this one, too.”
Aside from Williams’ yardage record, the MVP’s touchdowns rushing also tied a Potato Bowl record. Through the air, he passed for 127 yards and another touchdown.
“He’s very gifted and can run like the wind,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “And obviously, it’s great to see him make those plays he’s very capable of making.”
Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack.
“That’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “Areas that hampered us all year long hurt us today. … But I’m eager and excited to get back to work and build a program that Kent State can be proud of.”
Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.
Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn’t disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.
The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Wyoming: The Cowboys’ quarterback position has been a tug-of-war between Sean Chambers and Williams over the past two seasons. But Williams, who was named the starter midway through the season, will have a stranglehold on the position heading into spring practice.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes didn’t have any trouble moving the football, racking up 656 yards of offense. However, after holding Wyoming to 216 yards of offense in the first half, Kent State’s defense wilted in the second half, getting pushed around by a much more physical Wyoming offensive line.
MAC DEFENSES, PLEASE
Wyoming’s blueprint to victory this season relied on stout defense and ball control offense — except against MAC teams. The Cowboys averaged 18.3 points per game against teams from all other conferences. But in three games against MAC teams — Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Kent State — Wyoming averaged 49 points.
NEXT SEASON
Kent State: Fourth-year coach Lewis returns most of the offensive pieces next season needed to accomplish something the Golden Flashes haven’t done since the 1950s—go four straight years without a losing season. Leading rusher Marquez Cooper and top receiver Dante Cephas, who combined for 2,294 yards of total offense this year, will return for their junior seasons. Collin Schllee is expected to take over at quarterback after senior Dustin Crum exhausted all of his eligibility. Defense presents a bigger challenge for Lewis, who returns just four players but includes leading tackler Dean Clark.
Wyoming: As Bohl enters his ninth season at Wyoming, he will have to cobble together almost an entirely new offensive line with only one starter returning. But his defensive unit returns eight starters, yet will have a huge hole to fill with Muma’s departure.
UP NEXT
Wyoming opens next season at Illinois on Aug. 27.
Kent State opens its 2022 campaign at Washington on Sept. 3.
After ‘very serious injury,’ Gophers tailback Trey Potts says he will make ‘full recovery’
Trey Potts provided a positive update on his heath Tuesday, something Gophers fans have been waiting on since the third-year running back was involved in a scary injury situation during the 20-13 win over Purdue on Oct. 2.
After the win, Potts remained in hospitals in Indiana for six nights before traveling back to Minnesota. Head coach P.J. Fleck deferred to Potts’ family to share details of the ordeal, if they wished.
While what happened to Potts nearly 12 weeks ago still isn’t fully known, Potts shared in social media posts that he is “blessed and fortunate to be healthy and making a full recovery” from a “very serious injury.”
After returning to Minnesota on Oct. 9, Potts then traveled to his home in Williamsport, Pa., and recently back to the U campus. Fleck said Potts was doing well during the signing day event last week.
Potts wasn’t able to go to games during the second half of the season, but he said he will attend the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field in Phoenix on Dec. 28.
Potts thanked the doctors and nurses in Indiana as well as Fleck, his wife Heather, teammates, coaches, staff, the U’s doctors and trainers, the administration staff and family and friends for “their total support.”
“Lastly,” Potts wrote, “see you in 2022…”
FRESHMEN SPEAK
One Gophers policy is to limit true freshmen from doing interviews with media members during their first seasons on campus. This rule, however, can be bent on special occasions, primarily when a talented player is making a big impact on the field and is mature enough to be considered spokesman material.
We’re talking about the Rashod Batemans of the program, who first chatted with reporters in his debut year in 2018, well before he became Big Ten receiver of the year and a first-round NFL draft pick last spring.
On Tuesday, a pair of true freshmen joined this company: cornerback Justin Walley and tailback Mar’Keise Irving.
As the Gophers lost Potts and four other running backs during the season, Irving stepped up with 114 carries for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.
In 12 games, Walley had 28 total tackles, six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a key interception in the 23-13 win over Wisconsin to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Walley was named a freshman All-American by 247Sports, and during bowl prep, teammates have started calling him “All-American,” a moniker he hopes doesn’t stick.
Before coming to Minnesota, Irving went by the nickname “Bucky” in his home state of Illinois, but since that’s also the name of Wisconsin’s mascot, fellow running back Mo Ibrahim and others tried to switch Irving’s nickname to “Bucko.”
“It was good at first, my teammates wanted to start calling me (that), so I just ran with it,” Irving said. “I didn’t care too much about what they called me.”
But in the end, Irving prefers “Bucky.”
SHOWCASE SENIORS
Gophers guard Blaise Andries accepted Tuesday an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 3. Andries said Sunday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL draft next spring.
On Saturday, Minnesota left tackle Sam Schuelter accepted a spot in the Hula Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 15.
Andries and Schlueter join three teammates headed to the Senior Bowl (right tackle Daniel Faalele and defensive ends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo). The Senior Bowl, considered the best showcase of college players, will be Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers are 4 1/2-point favorites over West Virginia, a betting line that hasn’t moved much with news last week that Mountaineers’ 1,000-yard rusher, Leddie Brown, has opted out of the bowl to turn pro. … Minnesota will fly to Arizona on Dec. 23 and will have a few practices leading up to the game. They will have volunteer outing and will do media day events on Dec. 26. … Former Gophers kicker Michael Lantz announced Tuesday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He has not been with the U during this season.
CU Buffs hire offensive line coach
A former Super Bowl starter with Pac-12 roots will lead the Colorado offensive line.
On Tuesday, CU announced that Kyle DeVan has been hired as the Buffaloes’ offensive line coach. He replaces Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired on Oct. 24.
DeVan, 36, spent this season as an offensive analyst at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff. He was the offensive line coach at Arizona the previous two seasons.
CU head coach Karl Dorrell is now bringing DeVan to Boulder to work with an offensive line that struggled throughout this past season. The Buffs were tied for 10th in the Pac-12 in sacks allowed (32) and placed 10th in rushing yards (126.33 per game).
“Kyle came highly recommended to me by several people,” Dorrell said in a press release. “He is a rising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, has a great personality and a lot of energy, and is someone his players enjoy playing for. He knows the Pac-12 from being a player and coach, and also has five years of NFL experience he brings to the position. He will be a great addition to our staff.”
After Rodrigue was fired, with five games remaining, the Buffs showed some improvement in the next three games while being led by interim line coach William Vlachos. They struggled in the final two games, however.
The Buffs’ line is losing starting center Colby Pursell and left guard Kary Kutsch to graduation, but three starters return: left tackle Jake Wiley, right guard Casey Roddick and right tackle Frank Fillip.
“I am really excited to be joining the Colorado football family, and I want to especially thank Karl Dorrell, (athletic director) Rick George and (CU Boulder chancellor) Phil DiStefano,” DeVan said in a press release. “It will be special for my family and I to join the Pac-12 conference once again, where I have so many memories as a player and coach. I do want to thank (Michigan head coach) Jim Harbaugh and (athletic director) Warde Manuel for the opportunity they gave me and for my time here at Michigan.”
DeVan added, “I want a (offensive line) room full of players who play smart, fast and physical. And above all, we will be a tough unit. It all starts in the trenches.”
DeVan’s hiring is subject to the approval of the CU Board of Regents. He is slated to join the Buffs after Michigan’s season comes to a close. The No. 2 Wolverines face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. If they win that, they would play in the championship game on Jan. 10.
A California native, DeVan starred at Vacaville High School and then played collegiately at Oregon State. He lettered four years (2004-07) and started 38 consecutive games at center for the Beavers. He earned All-Pac-12 honors three times, including second-team as a junior, and helped the Beavers win three bowl games.
In DeVan’s last three years with the Beavers, his offensive coordinator was Danny Langsdorf — currently the quarterbacks coach of the Buffs.
DeVan went undrafted in 2008 and had a couple of practice squad stints with Washington and the New York Jets. When those didn’t pan out, he began working as a substitute teacher in his hometown.
He went back to football early in 2009 with the Boise Burn of the Arena Football League’s development league. While with the Burn, he was offered a tryout for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in April of 2009. The Colts signed him and he wound up starting at right guard for nine games during the regular season and all three in the playoffs, protecting quarterback Peyton Manning.
A year after working as a substitute teacher, he was a starter in Super Bowl XLIV for the Colts.
DeVan spent three more seasons in the NFL, with the Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He played 40 games, with 26 starts in his NFL career.
When his playing days ended, he got into coaching, with his alma mater. He was a graduate assistant working with the Oregon State tight ends — and for Langsdorf — in 2013.
Since then, he has continued to progress in his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant with Southern California in 2014 and then worked as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in 2015.
From 2016-18, he was the offensive line coach at Ball State. He was promoted to assistant head coach for his final two seasons with the Cardinals.
In 2016, Ball State ranked 30th nationally in rushing offense, with 220.0 yards per game — the Cardinals’ best average since 1978.
After three years at Ball State, DeVan was hired by Arizona in 2019 and spent two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2019, he worked with current CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who coached the Arizona secondary that season.
Kopp joins herd
Also on Tuesday, CU officially announced that quarterback Maddox Kopp, a transfer from Houston, will join the team. Kopp announced Monday that he would be transferring to CU.
A 2021 graduate of St. Thomas (Texas) High School, Kopp played less than one season with Houston before putting his name in the transfer portal on Nov. 14.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Kopp was a three-star prospect out of high school. In his career at St. Thomas, he threw for 6,334 yards, 59 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Even as COVID vaccine demand surges, this doctor will see you now — no appointment needed
Holiday gatherings. The omicron variant. Boosters for teens and adults.
There suddenly are plenty of reasons to get a shot of coronavirus vaccine. And Minnesotans are responding with a surge in demand second only to those first waves of vaccine availability early this year, according to health officials and pharmacists — not to mention vaccine hunters, who recently have found their savvy back in vogue as appointment slots fill up.
Through it all, a humble North Minneapolis clinic has been offering Pfizer and Moderna shots — firsts, seconds and boosters, for kids and adults — at a swift pace. Six days most weeks, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment or health insurance needed. And at no cost, of course.
The clinic, at 2149 44th Avenue North in the Camden neighborhood, is operated by Community Care Clinics of Minnesota, a small-staffed operation that has relied on state and federal funding, as well as an army of volunteer doctors and others, to dole out shots at a pace that bests many larger hospital and pharmacy networks.
Following a summer where daily vaccinations fell to a sleepy pace as low as 50 shots per day, Community Care’s vaccinations have been humming lately, with several recent days topping out at over 600 shots. And word has gotten out.
On Tuesday, the modest storefront lobby was thickly settled with masked folks, who were handed a clipboard upon entry and appeared to steadily filter in a line down a hallway, where inside several rooms they rolled up their arms and got their shot — occasionally over protestations of a needle-shy youngster — before retreating to lobby seats to wait out any allergic reactions.
“What is happening is that many places people look for appointments is booked until February, but then they hear about us,” Operations Director Abena Larbi-Odam said. “We might be the only place in the Twin Cities where you can just walk in, fill out some forms and get vaccinated. Our process is fast.”
VACCINE DEMAND SPIKES
The spike in demand for vaccines has created stress for some. The usual paths for many — asking their preferred doctor or search engine — aren’t necessarily the most fruitful, said Maura Caldwell, a Twin Cities vaccine hunter who earlier this year started a Facebook group and a website to help folks navigate the process.
That initial vaccination rush, which led to late-night refresh-and-repeat sessions for throngs seeking what then was a limited supply, subsided over the summer. But Caldwell said the recent spike in demand has been obvious.
“We have people asking every hour,” she said, referring to the Facebook group “Minneapolis Vaccine Hunters (helping all of MN).” Most of their queries are easily answered, often by referring people to her website, MNVaccineHunters.com.
“The vaccines are out there, but people don’t know how to find them,” Caldwell said. “Because if you try to get an appointment at the local Walgreens quickly, you probably won’t find one. If you have a particular link for CVS (www.cvs.com/minuteclinic), you will find them — but not if you just go to CVS.com. There are tricks to this. But yes, you can get it before Christmas.”
“There’s even a walk-in place, where you could walk in right now and get your shot and be done within 20 minutes.”
That place is Community Care on 44th.
‘OPEN ACCESS’
Community Care operates two clinics in Minneapolis and another in St. Cloud, although the 44th Avenue location is the only one currently accepting walk-ins. Since before the pandemic, the clinics have focused on providing health care to traditionally underserved populations, including Blacks, Hispanics and immigrants from Africa. But they welcome everyone, said Larbi-Odam, who was born in Ghana.
“Our model is open access,” she said. “Everyone who walks in the door can get a shot.”
Community Care also operates up to four teams that set up pop-up vaccination sites wherever they’re needed. From a “first-dose” clinic for students at St. Paul’s Expo Elementary in November to a teacher-focused clinic Friday in Edina targeting boosters for teachers, the organization has been on a vaccine barnstorming tour of sorts for the past six weeks. That Edina event, by the way, saw some 900 vaccines administered when the teachers were joined by parents who showed up with their kids.
All told, the organization, which has only a handful of staff, has put over 75,000 shots in arms since the pandemic began — and over 22,000 this fall in children ages 5 to 11.
‘GOOD AT VACCINES’
“We’ve gotten very good at vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Odam, the organization’s founder, who is also married to Larbi-Odam.
Literally a mom-and-pop operation (the Odams have two children), Community Care Clinics is the nonprofit arm of Odam Medical Group in Minneapolis.
Dr. Odam said the organization’s efficiency with vaccinations began before the pandemic. He said he was involved in pandemic preparedness in the 2000s when influenza strains threatened to cause troubling pandemics, and again in 2017 when Minnesota experienced a measles outbreak that sprang from unvaccinated East African immigrants. He joined the state-administered Vaccines for Children Program.
Odam explained that much of the data-entry work — updating a database to communicate with the state’s vaccine registry — is done not while the patient is waiting, but afterward, by a crew of data entry workers often working into the night to process the day’s vaccinations.
Odam emphasized the work wouldn’t get done without volunteers — especially rotating crews of local physicians from HealthCare Strong, a group of Twin Cities healthcare professionals who mobilized to fight the pandemic.
“The honest truth is that these volunteer physicians — some are veterinarians, some are surgeons, some are retired — I think the cost is incalculable, the number of hours they bring that allow us to do this,” he said. “We get funding from MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health), but the real funding is the volunteer physicians.”
FROM EQUITY TO EVERYONE
In the state’s overall strategy to battle COVID-19, Community Care is one of nine “community health clinics” chosen to best serve highly vulnerable communities, including immigrants — with or without documentation — as well as low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. The pandemic has laid bare that health and healthcare disparities that existed before the pandemic have made those same groups especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, with higher rates of infection and age-adjusted death.
Amy Marsicano, an MDH contract manager tasked with overseeing vaccination and testing for vulnerable communities, said the value of such clinics, including Odam’s, is more than just having a medical degree.
“The role that they’re playing is that they’re able to meet families where they live, where they work and in the neighborhoods where they feel most comfortable to receive a vaccination,” Marsicano said.
As for the Odams’ operation specifically, she said: “They’re so good at what they do.”
And in case you were wondering why an organization focused on equity is running clinics in zip codes like Edina as well as north Minneapolis, it’s because a network of school administrators has been requesting their services of late — all over the place.
“I think there’s a lesson there,” Marsicano said. “They’re agile and the clinical and implementation skills they bring from working in the hardest-hit communities, those skills are an advantage in all communities.”
