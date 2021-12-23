Bitcoin
A Crypto Christmas Miracle? Bitcoin Signal Suggests A Bottom Is Near
During no other time of the year are humans more open to the idea of miracles than now. But what about a crypto Christmas miracle for Bitcoin?
Rather than the miracle being the premise for a holiday flick, it is possible that the appearance of a backtestable technical signal puts in a miracle-esque bottom for the cryptocurrency market.
More Credence For A Santa Claus Rally In Crypto
Dozens of Hallmark-style holiday movies include the world “miracle” in their title. The idea that Santa Claus could hit the homes of children across the entire globe in one night demonstrates the type of hopeful sentiment that can build this time of year.
Related Reading | Could Bitcoin Benefit From A Santa Claus Rally?
Across the cryptocurrency market, investors got the equivalent of coal for Christmas – that is unless a miracle happens. That miracle has a higher than average probability of happening this holiday, according to the Fisher Transform technical indicator on BTCUSD 3-day timeframes.
This technical indicator has only shown such an extreme deviation two other times throughout its history – and when you read at what prices this signal triggered at previously, you won’t help but become more hopeful for a Santa Claus rally over the next several days.
Could a Christmas miracle make investors merry? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The Most Extreme Bitcoin Bottom Signal Is Back For Christmas
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that was created by John F. Ehlers and, according to Investopedia, “converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution.” Doing so makes spotting turning points a lot easier. Both extreme readings in standard deviation and the signal itself changing direction present a higher than normal probability point of reversal.
When it comes to objective technical analysis, few technical indicators supply such regularly backtestable results as the Fisher Transform. The version of the Fisher Transform pictured above and below is a custom tool designed by Moe_mentum dubbed the iFish Smooth & Divergence, available on a two-week trial basis or $525 for lifetime use.
Could this signal be another gift for Bitcoin holders? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On 3-day BTCUSD charts, the Fisher Transform is showing a potential reversal through turning around at the -2.0 deviation – a point of extremes reached only two other times prior.
The first of the two instances was in October 2011 when Bitcoin was trading at around two bucks per coin. The second was at the bear market bottom in December 2018. Now, some three years later, the extreme level has been reached again, just as the indicator starts turning around.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Falls Flat: Examining A Rare Bull Market Corrective Pattern
The Fisher Transform is an unbounded indicator, meaning that it could very well reverse again and continue to a deeper deviation and extreme. However, doing so would only further increase the likelihood of a reversal further. This makes the Fisher Transform a helpful tool for those who trade using a “mean reversion strategy” and attempt to profit from when prices move to unusual extremes.
Bitcoin price could still make another low while the Fisher Transform fails to do so. At that point, a bullish divergence would be possible and another buy signal potentially generated – again improving the chances of a positive outcome.
Investopedia warns that the potentially lagging indicator could have several limitations. For example, “asset prices are not normally distributed, therefore attempts to normalize prices could be inherently flawed and may not produce reliable signals.”
However, the Fisher Transform remains among the most statistically reliable though backtesting of data, especially when combined with other tools for confirmation. And these statistics show a Christmas crypto miracle could be on the way.
#Bitcoin per D3 — IFS reading one of the historical lows at ( OS) region
backtest shows that market was bottomed
D3 at( -2 deviation ) was 👇
-> October 2011 @ $2.15
-> 15 Dec 2018 @ $3135https://t.co/125TAgbVlu
— Moe (@Moe_mentum_) December 23, 2021
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) Ride the Bullish Momentum
- Australia’s oldest crypto exchange listed the cryptocurrency.
- MATIC is down from its ATH of $2.70.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) were the day’s largest crypto gainers, each rising over 20% in the last 24 hours for quite different reasons. While the whole crypto market was green after a week of red trading, MATIC and SHIB outperformed most big cryptocurrencies.
MATIC, the most widely used ETH layer 2 solutions, hit a fresh high of $2.70 late yesterday. Uniswap’s decision to switch to the Polygon network has boosted the altcoin’s price. The relocation was eventually completed earlier today, soaring MATIC and UNI prices. According to CoinMarketCap, the Polygon price today is $2.52 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,569,385,269 USD, with a market cap of $17,865,339,332 USD. MATIC is down from its ATH of $2.70.
Recent Listing on Coinjar
Last week, Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme currency, lost $0.00003 key support. A new weekly high of $0.000038 was reached before retracing to $0.000036. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000036 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,176,602,225 USD, with a market cap of $13,300,988,593 USD.
The recent price increase for the meme coin is ascribed to many factors, including fresh listings. Coinjar, Australia’s oldest crypto exchange, listed the cryptocurrency, even allowed for SHIB payments.
Aside from that, the altcoin’s on-chain indicators have gone green again as whales acquire SHIB. One Ether whale acquired approximately 4 trillion SHIB tokens during the recent drop. SHIB’s foray into P2E NFT gaming has boosted network activity.
Bitcoin
Gifting of Virtual Land on Earth 2
Just in time for Christmas, Earth 2 has launched its new gifting feature, allowing players the ability to send ownership of unique virtual land tiles of any geolocation on earth. Virtual land on Earth 2 directly corresponds to exact locations in the real world making each piece of land, including the sole ownership of that land, completely unique.
What does gifting bring to Earth 2?
The gifting feature will not only make it easier for the welcoming of new players into community driven land projects, such as MegaCities, but also serves as an interesting and different type of gift experience which provides the recipient with direct ownership of land at the starting point of Earth 2’s metaverse, the largest virtual land registry in the world in both size and diversified ownership.
Earth 2 predicts the metaverse to be a constantly growing and evolving concept, much like the Internet, and with this ongoing expansion, the number of possible use cases and functions for virtual land inside the metaverse will continue to grow.
“Empowering players with more agency over the utility of their land, beyond trading, is a natural progression towards the futuristic, player-driven metaverse envisioned by Earth 2”, said Earth 2 Founder, Shane Isaac. “Irrelevant of the occasion, virtual land makes for a very different, interesting and unique gift, on so many levels.”
Players of Earth 2 have already begun discovering such versatility, with one player taking advantage of the new feature, in his own unique way, to create a virtual memento of the exact location where his engagement proposal took place.
“I proposed in front of thousands of people before watching the Nutcracker at the Lexington Opera House,” said Matt Haydon, an Earth 2 community member who recently shared his special experience publicly online.
He went on to say, “I’m thankful Earth 2 added the gifting option. A few minutes and 1 tile later I’d frozen a moment in time forever. It’s a simple way to “engage” the recipient and give them a taste of E2. New user or existing, it’s a nice touch just in time for the holiday season.”
Pictured (above & below): Newly engaged couple, Matt Haydon and his fiancé.
Image Credit: Matt Haydon
Using our new gifting feature to share and immortalise meaningful locations is only one of many varying reasons to give the gift of land to someone. With our recent introduction of Tier 2 virtual land tiles, a partnership with Polygon Studios and the tech acquisition of DRONE the Game, now is a great time for players to reserve their own piece of the future inside Earth 2.
Pictured (above & below): Image of the land tile purchased by Matt Haydon and the description of the property.
How to access the gifting feature:
Gifting is available from one Earth 2 user to another or one Earth 2 user to any valid email address. In the future, gifting will also expand to become available on Earth 2’s own social media platform.
- Select the tile/s you wish to purchase and follow the transaction process as normal. Signing up on Earth 2 is free.
- Before finalising payment for the selected tiles, select the “This is a Gift” checkbox.
- In the space provided, enter either an existing Earth 2 account name or an email address if your giftee is not yet an Earth 2 player.
- Continue with the transaction as normal.
- Once the transaction is complete, a gift redemption code will be automatically sent to you and your giftee via in-game notifications (existing user) or via email (new user).
The team at Earth 2 loved hearing about the story of Matt’s proposal, if you have a unique story you would like to share with us, post it on our official Earth 2 Community Facebook page, or tag us in our socials!
About Earth 2
Earth 2® is a futuristic concept for a second earth; a metaverse, between virtual and physical reality in which real-world geolocations correspond to user generated digital virtual environments. These environments can be owned, bought, sold, and in the near future deeply customized.
Permission was obtained from Matt Haydon to include his story and images in this article. The Earth 2 team would like to thank Matt Haydon for his permission and to congratulate Matt and his fiance on their beautiful and unique engagement. We wish them many happy years ahead together!
Bitcoin
December Turns Red For Bitcoin As Market-Wide Sell-Offs Continue
December has turned out to be a red month for bitcoin and other indexes as sell-offs have rocked the crypto space. Bitcoin and altcoins alike have recorded numerous losses tied to investors selling off their holdings and hunkering down for what looks to be the beginning of a drawn-out bear market. Some have however suffered more than others in a more that has turned bloody for investors.
All across the market, indexes continue to record double-digit drops, signaling no improvement from the previous week as losses had also risen to the double digits. Losses have run even higher for the past seven days with the small cap index taking the biggest hit of all.
Related Reading | Despite Crackdown, Bitcoin Mining Is Still Alive And Well In China
Double-Digit Losses Rocks The Market
Bitcoin has suffered significant losses since the crash at the beginning of the month. The digital asset was pushed towards the low $40,000s and has struggled to move out of this price range since then. On the index front, the asset has not done too well either as it has recorded losses up into the double-digits and much higher than that recorded for the previous week.
Bitcoin alone saw a 20% loss for a seven-day period, up 5% from the previous week’s loss of 15%. This has made it one of the hardest-hit digital assets in the space despite maintaining the largest market share.
BTC drops 20% in seven days | Source: Arcane Research
The other indexes were not left out of the onslaught, all continuing the trend of double-digit losses. For a seven-day period, the Mid Cap Index held up best out of all the indexes but not by a wide margin. The Large Cap Index mirrored bitcoin’s losses with a 20% loss for the week.
The Small Cap Index saw the most losses for the week with a 28% loss, marking the worst performance of all the indexes for the month of December.
Bitcoin Market Dominance Drops
Bitcoin has maintained the largest share of the cryptocurrency market. However, this number has continued to drop as months go by. Five years ago, bitcoin had controlled about 90% of the total market share. Today, it has dropped to less than 50% of the market share it used to command, evidenced in the market dominance of the digital asset.
BTC begins another recovery trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Some of the biggest coins by market cap have outperformed bitcoin for the last week. This outperformance has translated to an encroachment on the market dominance of bitcoin. Once again, BTC’s market dominance has dropped close to 40%, a crucial point that altcoins have not been able to break.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Leads As Markets Sees Record Outflows. Bear Market Incoming?
Nevertheless, altcoins have enjoyed significant growth in the way of market dominance given that at the start of the year, bitcoin’s market dominance was as high as 73%. With the year drawing to a close, altcoins have managed to steal over 30% dominance from BTC, and 2022 may be the year that it finally breaks below the 40% resistance point.
Featured image from CNBC, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Eva Longoria, 46, Rocks One-Shouldered Swimsuit As She Celebrates ‘Christmas In L.A.’
Steve Harvey’s Marital Advice Takes On New Meaning
20 Best Christmas Songs From Celebrities: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift & More
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
Adjusting Your Employee Experience Strategy to the Remote Workplace
St. Paul Safety and Inspections Director Ricardo Cervantes, Parks and Rec Director Mike Hahm to retire in early 2022
Below Deck’s Rayna Lindsay on Behind the Scenes Drama With Costars
Vikings put RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve list, expected to be out Sunday
Kurt Russell’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Relationship With Goldie Hawn’s Kids
A Crypto Christmas Miracle? Bitcoin Signal Suggests A Bottom Is Near
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves