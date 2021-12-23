A-Side Public House is fresh brewpub concept with French flair

Suggest a Correction
When you conjure an image of a brewpub, what do you see?
Is it cassoulet, with beans that have the perfect bite, loaded with garlic sausage for extra richness, topped with buttery breadcrumbs for crunch and a tender, tasty confit duck leg?
Me, neither. But at St. Paul’s newest hot spot, A-Side Public House, you can have beer, brewed freshly on the premises, but also that cassoulet. And scallops, coq au vin and fresh mussels, too.
“It is my formulation, the menu,” chef Drew Ledo said. “But the owner’s wife, she’s French, and she wanted that influence in there.”
Those owners are Travis and Justine Temke. Travis Temke was a former co-owner of F-Town Brewing in Faribault before moving to the cities and taking on this project.
The restaurant is in the former Station 10 Firehouse building, which was constructed in 1885. It was the oldest functioning fire station in St. Paul until it was decommissioned in 2010. It was still used for storage and training until 2017, when the city put it up for outside proposals.
Ledo, who led the kitchens at Sparks, Aster Cafe and its sister restaurants, and most recently spent some time in the kitchen at Dark Horse Bar and Eatery, is familiar with good bar food. He also takes inspiration from around the globe, so a French-influenced brewpub was a reasonable ask.
The space is open and modern, with a cute (full) bar that doubles as a coffee counter in the morning hours. The restaurant has recently added a few breakfast items as a way to gear up for an eventual full brunch program, but it also serves Marc Heu pastries for neighbors looking for a grab-and-go first meal.
Other French-influenced dishes we love include those mussels, bathed in a slurpable combination of red sauce, white wine, garlic, chiles, herbs and butter. And the decadent, flavorful duck rillettes, served with tasty little crostini, cornichons for crunch and whole-grain mustard for kick.
The croque monsieur, brioche stuffed with ham and gruyere and slathered in a creamy bechamel, and served with a zippy little side salad, is a great lunch option.
And the coq au vin, an airline chicken breast braised in red wine, is served upon brie mashed potatoes and is the perfect deep-freeze comfort food. Ditto the beefy short rib, served upon hearty polenta.
While the French influences might be the most unusual part of the A-Side menu, there are still a few typical brewpub items, including two burgers.
The A-Side burger, a trendy, juicy double-smashed patty topped with bacon, caramelized onion and garlic, gorgonzola and a cherry aioli, is great if a little on the sweet side for this savory burger lover. I prefer the regular burger, which enrobes those same patties with melty muenster, then tops them with crisp pickles and a house sauce that really elevates it. Ledo mixes the usual ketchup and mayo with roasted garlic, cornichons, shallots and a hit of sambal — an Asian chili sauce.
“I think sambal gives it a little more interesting flavor than you may see in a typical special sauce or burger sauce,” Ledo said.
Last but not least on the list of dishes we will crave are the A-Side wings. I’m usually more of a dry-rub wing fan, but I’ll definitely make an exception for these. They’re marinated in cola, which gives them a sweetness, but also that hallmark astringent, herbal quality that pairs incredibly well with the Asian ingredients (chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion) in the sauce that adorns them. The only ask I have is that wet naps be provided. Sticky fingers are some of my least favorite things.
Menu misses were few and forgivable, but we didn’t much care for the unremarkable gnocchi, and you can definitely skip the hummus platter on the appetizer menu.
Because this is a brewpub, it must be said that the house-brewed beers we tried were really good. Favorites include the bitter, classic American IPA and the farmhouse-funky French Saison. If you’re a wine or cocktail lover, you’re covered, too. We all really liked the Fyord Fiesta, an aquavit-based drink that includes orange crema, lime and habanero bitters. And you can never go wrong with a classic Aperol spritz or gin and tonic, both of which are also available.
Ledo plans to change the menu seasonally, or more if it’s warranted.
“We’ll take something off if it’s not selling well,” he said. “Or if I have a good idea for something, I’ll put it on there.”
Based on what the first few months have been like, my friends and I will definitely return for the solid, well-executed menu and the something-for-everyone drink options.
The Great Northern Festival, scheduled for Jan. 26-Feb. 6, has announced a number of food-related events.
The festival, which includes lots of arts- and entertainment-related events, kicks off Jan. 26 with Chill Out, an outdoor celebration that evokes a winter village in Northeast Minneapolis. There will be complimentary specialty Vikre Distillery cocktails and Fat Tire beer, and chefs Yia Vang (Vinai, Union Hmong Kitchen) and Gustavo and Kate Romero (Nixta) will offer cabbage rolls with Hmong sausage, grilled chicken, Nixta tortillas and roasted vegetables — a meal that incorporates elements from their collective Hmong, Polish and Mexican heritages.
On Jan. 27, Angel Sanders (Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen), Louis Tufte (Glass House) and Mecca Bos (chef and food writer) will create a dinner with dishes from Soul Food and Chinese New Year Traditions to celebrate design collective The Bureau’s “Year of the Tiger” capsule collection release.
And on Jan. 30, chef Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) will host Waffles and Ski, a pop-up breakfast along a ski trail at Theodore Wirth Park. Participants will be rewarded for their cross-country skiing efforts with waffles, house-cured ham and cheese on homemade buns and egg coffee — a re-creation of one of Tomlinson’s memories of skiing to the top of a mountain in Sweden for breakfast with a view.
There are a few other food-related events (and many that don’t include food and drink) on the Great Northern website at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
On Nov. 1, he decried the bill’s “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” and called it “a recipe for economic crisis.” He wanted to set up and fully pay for a few programs for 10 years. The bill House Democrats passed sets up more programs, but for only a few years; after that, the Democrats were counting on political pressure to get them extended, and maybe paid for. They appeared to think Manchin’s conditions were just a negotiating position — even after he said that he would be comfortable if no bill at all got passed.
On Sunday, Manchin announced that he could not support the current legislation. Democrats should have realized long beforehand that he wasn’t bluffing. The fact that President Joe Biden lost West Virginia by 39 points last year should have been evidence enough. Democrats should have agreed to what he wanted.
He was, after all, right about the best way to structure the bill, as even some progressives conceded. If Democrats wanted a larger tax credit for children, they should have included a 10-year enlargement and ditched other parts of the bill — as Manchin said. If they weren’t willing to sacrifice other initiatives, they should have left an expanded credit for another day. But the bulk of the Democratic Party in D.C. wasn’t willing to set priorities.
Democrats still aren’t listening. Instead of telling him that they will accept any version of the bill he wants, they’re throwing a tantrum.
It’s not just Manchin the Democrats are refusing to hear. Biden tried to garner support for the bill by saying it “is what 81 million people voted for.” A large segment of those voters, though, just wanted Donald Trump out of office.
Biden understood this political reality well in 2020: It’s why his convention speech dwelt far more on his character and Trump’s than it did on their policy differences. He campaigned for a mandate not to be Trump, and he got it. Only then did he try to convert his win into a mandate for the grab-bag of unrelated progressive policies that became Build Back Better.
Progressive activists are reacting to the failure of the bill by complaining about the structure of American government. Never mind that Democrats have been able to build governing majorities in that structure in the not very distant past. Never mind, either, that the last two years have seen several large spending bills enacted with strong bipartisan support, especially in the Senate.
Build Back Better was unusual in seeking to realize an expansive partisan agenda in a very narrowly divided Congress. Neither Bill Clinton nor Barack Obama tried to enact such large and far-reaching changes in spending when they had much larger margins.
The next stage of grief will be despair over the future of the Biden administration, if not that of democracy itself. Democrats have managed to make the bill a serious test for Biden’s presidency without ever having conveyed to the public what it’s even about.
But Democrats are going further, saying that Manchin has crippled Biden politically, both because they hope it will get the senator to change his mind and because they really are that worked up about what they see as his obstinacy.
Clinton managed to get re-elected after his health-care initiative collapsed — and that was a long-drawn-out collapse, complete with an address to a joint session of Congress. Clinton’s comeback, however, involved moving rightward and scaling back his ambitions. His greatest legislative accomplishment following the health debacle was a center-right retrenchment of welfare policy. He said the era of big government was over, which was not really true but signaled that he would not repeat his mistakes.
The Clinton example of success after legislative defeat is, then, not one today’s Democrats are especially interested in learning from. Let’s see how well yelling at Senator Manchin works instead.
ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the low-60s. Christmas Eve will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Expect the St. Louis area to be mild and dry on Christmas with temperatures reaching into the low-60s.
The area will continue to see mild conditions on Sunday but with some rain later in the day. The chance of rain continues through early next week with temps in the 50s.
