Amelia Hamlin Reflects On 2021 3 Months After Scott Disick Split: I ‘Lost My Sense Of Self’
Amelia Hamlin got candid about the past year in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 22, as she revealed she ‘completely lost’ her ‘sense of self’.
Amelia Hamlin, 20, took some time on Dec. 22 to reflect on the highs and lows that she experienced in 2021. Alongside a collection of photos and videos shared on Instagram, Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter highlighted the moments that stood out the most to her.
“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…,” she wrote, while referencing photos of her bleaching her brows blonde. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! ”
Other moments in Amelia’s gallery show her running in New York City since this was the year she moved to the Big Apple. Interestingly, Amelia didn’t include any photos or videos of Scott Disick, 38, who she famously started dating in October 2020. They broke up in September 2021, after Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, leaked his alleged DMs with Scott. In the screenshots, Scott allegedly mocked Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.
It’s possible that Amelia’s note about losing her “sense of self” had something to do with her year-long romance with Scott, but we don’t know that for sure. However, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion in October, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal wasn’t “helpful” and possibly contributed to the split. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said.
Then, in December, Amelia’s dad Harry Hamlin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he opened up about his daughter’s split, saying he’s “glad” she and Scott broke up. “Look, Amelia’s doing great,” he said. “She’s living in New York and she’s having the time of her life solo.”
North West Transforms Into Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer In New Makeup Tutorial — Watch
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter North is sharing her Rudolph-style makeup tutorial in an adorable new TikTok video.
North West is Rudolph-ready for Christmas! The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, shared a cute makeup tutorial to her joint TikTok account she shares with mom Kim, getting in the holiday spirit with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-style makeup. In the video, the well-known Christmas tune plays in the background as North puts on the playful makeup, which included red eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, and Rudolph’s signature red nose. North was sure to give followers a full view of the finished look, signing off with a peace sign.
The eldest of the Kardashian-West clan followed up with another video posted to the joint account, wearing the same makeup and lip-syncing one of Jim Carrey‘s hilarious monologues from the 2000 Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
North first launched the joint social media account with her reality star mom in November. Although the pair only posted mom-approved videos, such as their first video enjoying a mother-daughter spa day, North got into some hot water when she went rogue and began doing a TikTok live without Kim’s supervision. The SKIMS founder then had to reckon with the idea of her kids’ emerging presence on social media.
“Kim and her sisters decided it was time to turn on Parental Controls for all of their kids to make sure nothing like this happens again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Dec. 17. “Not only did they make the accounts restricted so that the kids cannot view content that is not suitable for kids, but they also all now all have enabled the Family Safety Mode, which allows them to create passwords for their kids accounts and have remote control access over their kids Tik Toks so that they are always aware what they are doing when they use the app.”
The source went on to share that although she doesn’t need to completely restrict North from using a cell phone in general, she does want to be smart about the limitations. “There will be no more TikTok videos streaming live without Kim’s knowledge,” the insider shared. “It is way too dangerous and North also now knows that she is not to even try to do this again. Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to her the safety of her and her children, she will always put her foot down.”
Martin Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children
Martin Sheen is a famous actor with an expansive career, but his four children — Emilio, Ramon, Charlie, and Renee — rival him on their own merits. Find out more about his showbiz brood here!
Martin Sheen, 81, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, is an American actor who first gained recognition in Hollywood with his roles in The Subject Was Roses (1968), The Badlands (1973), and Apocalypse Now (1979). Martin was born on August 3, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to an Irish mother and Spanish father, hence his birth name before he took on the stage name “Martin Sheen.” After his early success on stage and screen, he achieved great recognition for his role as United States President Josiah Bartlet in the television series The West Wing (1999-2006) and as Robert Hanson in the Netflix series Grace & Frankie (2015-present).
In addition to his illustrious acting career, Martin married Janet Templeton, an actress and producer, in 1961 and the pair had four children together, sons Emilio, Ramón, and Charlie, and a girl, Renée. Find out more below about the Hollywood vet’s four children, who have all been involved in show business themselves!
Emilio Estevez
American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Emilio Estevez is Martin’s oldest son, born May 12, 1962 in Staten Island, NY, the oldest of the Sheen/Estevez clan. Unlike Charlie, he did not adopt his father’s stage name and kept “Estevez” as his last name.
After building his acting experience from appearing in several small theater productions, he famously became part of the informal “Brat Pack” in the mid-1980s, aka a riff on the 1950s/60s-era “Rat Pack.” The informal group of young actors included Emilio, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, among others, and were typically seen in coming-of-age flicks like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club. Emilio continued to act after his 1980s heyday with the Brat Pack, starring in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks in 1992 — a successful movie about a former minor league hockey prodigy (Estevez) who finds purpose in coaching a pee-wee hockey team. The movie was followed up by two sequels and returned with Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a new series from Disney+.
Emilio also found success in directing, first writing and directing in a film about garbage men, Men at Work (1990), in which he co-starred with brother Charlie. He’s also directed numerous episodes of the TV series Cold Case, CSI: New York, The Guardian, and more, additionally directing the 2006 film Bobby based on U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the 2011 project The Way which starred his father, Martin, and more.
In the early 1980s, Emilio was involved with actress Mimi Rogers and model Carey Salley, welcoming two children, son Taylor and daughter Paloma with the latter. Emilio did not go public with the births of his two children with Carey and the relationship overlapped with his public dalliance with actress Demi Moore, with whom he was linked between 1984 and 1986. On April 29, 1992 he married singer/choreographer Paula Abdul and they divorced in 1994, with Paula stating how she wanted children but Emilio dismissed the idea, considering how he already had two of his own.
Ramón Luis Estevez
Ramón Luis Estevez was born on August 7, 1963, New York, NY and is an actor and theater director. Following in his father and older brother’s footsteps, he appeared in several movies in the ’80s and ’90s, like Cadence, A State of Emergency, That Was Then … This Is Now, and more. From 2012-2014, Ramón co-produced the multi-camera sitcom for FX Anger Management with his younger brother Charlie. He also runs Estevez Sheen Productions, operated out of Los Angeles, California.
Charlie Sheen
Martin spawned yet another famous child in Charlie Sheen, né Carlos Irwin Estevez on September 3, 1965 in New York City, New York. Charlie first showed interest in acting and making film projects with his older brother Emilio and their classmates from Santa Monica High School, Rob Lowe and Sean Penn. A few weeks before graduation, Charlie was expelled from school for poor grades and attendance, and went on to pursue acting with the stage name “Charlie Sheen,” adopting his father’s stage surname he himself claimed in honor of the Catholic archbishop and theologian Fulton J. Sheen.
Charlie went on to have great success with his acting career, starring in critically acclaimed films Platoon (1986) and co-starring with his father, Martin, in Oliver Stone‘s Wall Street (1987). He continued his acting streak by appearing in numerous comedy movies thereafter, like the Major League films, Money Talks, and the third, fourth, and fifth installments of the Scary Movie spoof flicks. Charlie really made his mark with his television roles, however, first taking over Michael J. Fox‘s spot on Spin City in the early 2000s and going on to star in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. The role garnered him three Emmy Award and two Golden Globe nominations and also made him the highest paid actor in TV, earning $1.8 million per episode.
Much like his role as the rebellious bachelor Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men, Charlie has maintained a “bad boy” reputation throughout his life, dating (and marrying!) several women and getting in trouble in the process. After having his oldest daughter with high school girlfriend, Paula Profit, he got engaged to actress and model Kelly Preston but that engagement was broken off after Charlie accidentally shot her in the arm in 1990. He then dated a slew of adult film actresses throughout the ’90s, having his marriage to model Donna Peele broken due to his being named as one of the clients of an escort agency operated by the infamous Heidi Fleiss.
Charlie was most famously married to actress Denise Richards after the pair met while filming Good Advice in 2000. The pair married in 2002 and share two daughters together, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen. Denise filed for divorce in March 2005, citing Charlie’s drug abuse and violence as an issue. The pair has endured a nasty divorce and custody battle over their two girls.
In 2008, Charlie married his third wife, Brooke Mueller, and the pair welcomed two twin sons, Max and Bob in 2009. The pair ultimately divorced in 2011 and Brooke obtained a restraining order against Charlie citing her concern for the actor. Since his separation, Charlie has continued dating adult film actresses and models.
Renée Pilar Estevez
American actress and screenwriter Renée Pilar Estevez was born April 2, 1967, the youngest of the Estevez brood. Renée also got the acting bug like her siblings, first starting in 1986 by starring in the CBS Schoolbreak special Babies Having Babies. She went on to have secondary roles in movies like 1986’s Shattered Spirits and played the minor character Betty Finn in the 1989 cult classic Heathers. In addition to guest starring on the TV shows JAG and MacGyver, she appeared as a regular guest star on The West Wing, playing an office assistant to her father’s Josiah Bartlet, aka the president. Although she has not acted since 2015, she did assist with writing for the TV series Anger Management, which starred her older brother Charlie.
She married professional golfer and chef Jason Thomas Federico on October 11, 1997 in Catholic wedding in New York after the two met at the California Culinary Academy where he received a degree in culinary arts and she studied pastry and baking science. They were divorced in 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Noth Smiles In 1st Public Photos & Doubles Down On Rape Allegations Denial
Chris Noth was pictured for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He said he stands by his previous denial of the claims, adding that he ‘hopes’ he can spend the holidays with his wife.
Chris Noth was spotted out in the public for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The 67-year-old And Just Like That actor wore a smile as he walked near his home in Massachusetts on December 22 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. In a video obtained by the outlet as well, a photographer asked Chris if he had any further comment on the allegations after he denied them in a statement last week. Chris replied, “You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”
When the photographer asked if Chris was going to be with his wife, Tara Wilson, 42, for Christmas, the star turned away and said, “I hope so.” He then gave a peace sign, before returning to his car. The news comes a day after Tara was snapped in Los Angeles without her wedding ring, causing speculation that the relationship was on the rocks amid the scandal. Page Six reported their marriage was “hanging by a thread,” according to their source. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread. She just wants to protect [their] kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.”
Last week, The Hollywood Reporter printed the allegations made by two women, who said Chris had nonconsensual sex with them. Chris denied the accusations in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” In the wake of The Hollywood Reporter article, a third woman came forward to accuse Chris of sexual misconduct.
Meanwhile, Chris’ Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations in a joint statement released to Instagram on Dec. 20. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” The same day, Chris was fired from The Equalizer due to the allegations.
