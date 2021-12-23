Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: A Beloved Couple Is Getting A Divorce
Carrie decides to sell the apartment she shared with Big in the fourth episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ She’s left shocked when she learns one of her friends is getting a divorce!
Carrie wakes up in her old apartment just like in the old days. Instead of food and kitchen utensils, Carrie has boxes of shoes in her kitchen. She tries to make coffee using her old coffeemaker, but she ends up making a mess.
Charlotte and LTW have become fast friends. They team up at school against the other competitive moms. Charlotte plans to have a little get-together with LTW, her husband, and some of Charlotte’s other friends.
When Charlotte realizes she doesn’t have any other Black friends other than LTW, she goes to desperate lengths to find another Black couple to attend her party. She tries to convince a neighbor to stop by, but things get uncomfortable very fast. Charlotte invites one of the school moms, but the second LTW cancels, Charlotte makes up an excuse to put the dinner off.
Carrie Makes A Major Decision
After grabbing coffee at her old bodega near her apartment, Carrie goes back to her place with Big. When she sees the dreaded Peloton, she officially makes up her mind. She’s going to see the apartment she shared with Big.
The glamorous Seema is Carrie’s realtor. Seema appreciates how Big designed the apartment, but she tells Carrie “everything has to go.” Seema doesn’t mince words whatsoever. Seema mentions putting a Peloton in the bathroom, and the mood goes in a very uncomfortable direction.
Seema offers to give Carrie a ride downtown. Carrie asks Seema if she has a cigarette. When Seema hands her one, Carrie doesn’t hesitate to light up like the old days. Carrie heads into work where the head of social media tells her that her Instagram is “like a corpse.” Talk about awkward.
Nya Makes A Confession
Miranda and Nya get lunch together, and Nya reveals that she’s doing her second round of IVF. Nya confesses that she actually felt a “wave of relief” when the first IVF round wasn’t successful. She loves her life the way it is, but feels “afraid if I don’t have a child I’m going to regret it one day.”
Miranda tells Nya that having a child doesn’t take the regret away. There’s “always going to be these roads not taken.” This leads Nya to think that you can’t have it all. “You can. It’s just really f**king hard,” Miranda says.
LTW invites Charlotte and Harry over for a last-minute get-together. When Charlotte and Harry show up, they realize they’re the only white couple. Charlotte really steps up for LTW at dinner. Charlotte raves over LTW’s art pieces and impresses LTW’s mother-in-law.
Carrie goes back to her apartment with Big, and it’s all beige everywhere. The Peloton is back. She grabs Big’s ashes and leaves. She puts Big’s ashes up in her closet. “Just until I can figure out where you really want to be,” Carrie says to the box.
Stanford Leaves Suddenly
When she comes back to her place later on, she finds a note from Stanford. He’s gone to Japan to follow one of his clients, a TikTok star. Anthony stops by later and drops a bombshell on Carrie. Stanford wants a divorce!
The next day, Carrie goes to see Seema after the open house is over. Seema says the move went well, but one of Carrie’s picture frames is broken. It’s a picture of Carrie and Big. Carrie freaks out. Even though Seema offers to replace the glass, Carrie snaps, “The glass is not replaceable.”
Carrie continues to get extremely upset. “He’s gone. It’s broken, and no one can fix it,” she says. Seema apologizes for seeming insensitive towards Carrie, but she also calls out Carrie for being insensitive at lunch the other day when Carrie made a comment about Seema “still” putting herself out there.
“Maybe you have a point, Carrie. Maybe there’s a part of me that doesn’t feel sorry for you ’cause at least you found the love of your life and you had him for many wonderful years. And in my eyes, that is something worth still putting yourself out there for,” Seema tells Carrie. That honesty is the start of a beautiful friendship between Carrie and Seema.
Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Cute Photos
Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!
Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
“I’m so excited I discovered Petite ‘n Pretty for Stella this year,” Tori also wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the shoot. “[T]heir non-toxic, age appropriate shades are perfect for teens exploring makeup and will get them out of YOUR makeup drawer,” she added, sharing cute poses with her look-alike daughter, whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott, 54. In a later shot, the pair were almost like twins, both sporting a sand-colored hooded sweater and jeans, their light blond locks worn tousled and long.
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also took to Instagram on June 9 to celebrate Stella becoming a teen, posting a touching tribute in honor of her “baby girl” hitting the major milestone. “My baby girl is 13 today…,” the actress wrote in her caption. “This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump.”
She continued, “She’s so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul. She’s a multi threat. She truly does it all. She’s never been afraid to push the envelope style wise. I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me! She is selfless and fearless.” Tori concluded the post by writing, “I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend! I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug. Happy Birthday!”
Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo
Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado.
Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.
Kurt joined his partner of almost 30 years in a similarly Western-inspired look, sporting a cream-and-black-colored holiday knit sweater, jeans, and outdoor/hiking shoes, topping off the look with a classic white cowboy hat. Kurt also wore orange-tinted glasses and carried around a Ralph Lauren shopping bag with some new purchases in tow.
The Christmas-in-Aspen getaway seemed to be a family affair, as Goldie was also joined by her son, Oliver Hudson‘s wife, Erin Bartlett, who wore a green parka over jeans and paired the winter look with a grey beanie and brown boots. Goldie’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a photo of she and her daughter, Rani, 3, in a recent Instagram, both wearing cream-colored coats for the “#xmastime” in Colorado with the family.
The family is known to spend quality time together, and Goldie and Kurt have also definitely kept their relationship strong throughout their years together. Just this summer the pair showed off some PDA during a summer getaway in St. Tropez on July 10. The actress and actor were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while standing on a yacht, both dressed in casual yet stylish clothing and holding champagne glasses. In addition, they shared another sweet lunch date together just a few days after that outing at Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California, photographed wearing casual clothing and looking all smiles on the sunny afternoon.
Larsa Pippen Will Share Her ‘Side Of The Story’ Following Kim Kardashian Fallout On ‘RHOM’
Larsa Pippen infamously fell out with former BFF Kim Kardashian, and now, she’s speaking up about her experience in a new interview.
Fans of Larsa Pippen, 47, and Kim Kardashian, 41know the former BFFs fell out big time seemingly sometime in 2019. Now, in a new interview, Larsa is talking about her situation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, revealing that she will indeed discuss the fallout on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Miami. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” Larsa told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
The reality star briefly addressed the deterioration of her friendship with Kim as well as her divorce from her NBA star hubby, Scottie Pippen, 56, on the season 4 premiere of the show, streaming now on Peacock. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Larsa told a few of her co-stars over drinks. After Larsa made the “old friends” remark, a former image of she and Kim flashed onto the screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically,” she added.
Fans also got a glimpse in the trailer of Larsa’s co-stars asking about her friendship with the SKIMS founder and even criticizing her body, saying she was clearly doing everything she could to look like Kim. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” Adriana de Moura, 56, declares in the trailer.
“I kind of expected it,” Larsa told ET about her co-stars prodding her with questions about her relationship with the Kardshians. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that,” she went on.
Larsa was close with the Kardashian family for about 10 years, but things seemed to go south somewhere in 2019. In 2020, Larsa revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had something to do with the fallout, claiming he felt “threatened” by her. There were also unfounded rumors about Larsa hooking up with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place,” Larsa continued to the outlet. Perhaps Kim and Kanye’s current separation has left a crack in the door for their friendship to have a new beginning.
