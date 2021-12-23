Connect with us

Ask Amy: My extramarital affair was damaged by the COVID pandemic

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I was involved in an extramarital affair for 15 years.

It was a beautiful and loving relationship. We shared nightly phone calls, managed to take vacations together, and saw one another on weekends.

Then COVID happened.

I moved away because of the pandemic, but we still spoke every night.

I was not happy. I couldn’t adjust, and I missed him terribly.

Our conversations were not as interesting. I blame it on myself. He was working from home and not struggling as much with his relationship with his spouse.

I told no one about the affair.

I saw a therapist, but it did not help. My life was a total lie.

My affair-partner and I have not spoken in five months.

I want to call him every day.

This feels worse than a divorce. I am jealous.

Vigil held for 6-year-old hit, killed by school bus in Jefferson County

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night to remember a 6-year-old boy who died after being struck by a school bus in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Chad Smith, the pastor of Cross Point Church in Festus, organized the vigil outside Plattin Primary School, where the first-grader attended.

“We need God more than ever in this situation,” Smith said during the vigil. “You never expect this to hit home in your community.” 

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boy walked in front of the bus after being dropped off Tuesday afternoon near Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor, about six miles south of Festus. He was hit and killed when the 61-year-old driver accelerated.

Hours before the crash, Plattin Primary School held holiday parties for the students, who sang Christmas carols. It was the last day before their winter break started.

 “Pray for this family, for our first responders, for our teachers, for this bus driver, and his family,” Smith said. 

Young classmates honored the life taken too soon. Some of the first responders who were on Tuesday’s scene also attended the prayer vigil. One firefighter laid down his helmet, among the teddy bears, flowers, and candles, to pay tribute to the child they tried to save. 

The deadly crash happened just four days before Christmas. 

 “I don’t even want to think about having to remove the Christmas presents underneath my tree for my child,” Smith said through his tears. 

The funeral had a backdrop of an American Flag. Smith said the red, white, and blue represents unity. 

“This is about this family, about the kids that witnessed something that lived with them forever,” he said. “We’re not just praying for the family, we’re praying for the community because it affects all.”

Melissa Clatto brought her first-grade son to the prayer vigil. She said the victim was her son Hayden’s best friend. 

“He was his best buddy in kindergarten and first grade,” Clatto said. “I don’t even know if it will really hit him until he gets back to school and sees an empty desk and his friend isn’t there.”  

The Jefferson R-VII School District offered grief counseling to students and staff Wednesday mornings. Counselors will also be available when classes resume in January.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

COVID testing ramps up in St. Louis area ahead of holidays

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

DES PERES, Mo. – Appointments are filling up at COVID-19 testing sites across the St. Louis region as hospitalizations related to the virus spike ahead of the holidays.

Just over the last two weeks, COVID testing has nearly quadrupled at the ENT Now clinic, with a 93% increase from Monday to Tuesday.

“It’s definitely been hectic,” said Kristen Wilbur, a nurse practitioner at ENT Now. “More tests, more transmission going around, more people then concerned, more people then go and get tested. So yeah, it just kind of spirals.”

While the clinic is dealing with an influx of appointments, Wilbur is still encouraging everyone to get tested before gathering with loved ones over the holidays.

“Test before you go, have some reassurance,” she said. “The scary thing is we’re having all these increases in numbers and then we’re going to see grandma, we’re going to have these family gatherings.”

Alec Harris, a Chesterfield resident, said he made sure to get tested for this very reason.

“We’ve got family coming in here for the holidays, and I haven’t seen some of my family members in a very long time,” he said. “So, we just thought it would be the proper thing to do to get everybody tested.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said COVID-related hospitalizations in the area doubled overnight. According to the task force, 118 more people have been hospitalized. It’s the largest single-day influx of patients hospitalized in nearly a year.

Task-force hospitals reported that 131 patients currently are occupying ICU units, and 77 patients require ventilator care to breathe.

Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

(The Hill) – The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandates next month, the justices announced Wednesday night, setting a rapid schedule for the cases.

In a pair of orders issued Wednesday, the court said it would hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 over President Biden‘s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers and a regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccines for healthcare workers.

In scheduling the accelerated timeline for the cases, the Supreme Court deferred ruling on whether to block the new rules until after hearing the challenges.

Both are set to go into effect in January.

Lower courts have split over both rules, prompting a sense of urgency for the Supreme Court to intervene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against covid-19 or undergo regular testing and take other measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The CMS rule requires virtually every healthcare worker in the country to be vaccinated.

Each of the new regulations has prompted an array of challenges, which will be consolidated during oral arguments next month.

The announcement comes as reported COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country, though recent cases thought to be associated with the omicron variant have so far shown to be more mild than previous iterations of the virus, according to preliminary studies.

