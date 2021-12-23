News
Biden-appointed judge sworn in; will be chambered in St. Paul’s federal courthouse
Katherine M. Menendez was sworn in Wednesday as the newest judge for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
“Our court is thrilled to welcome Judge Menendez as our new colleague,” said Chief Judge John R. Tunheim who administered the oath of office. “She is an outstanding judge who will add so much to our bench.”
She is the seventh woman to receive the lifetime appointment. She was recommended by Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and was nominated by President Joe Biden Sept. 8. She was confirmed by the Senate Dec. 18 and fills a vacancy created when Judge Joan Ericksen took senior status in 2019.
Menendez has served as magistrate judge in the District of Minnesota since 2016. Prior to taking the bench, she was an assistant federal defender in the Minnesota Office of the Federal Defender where she worked more than 18 years. She also has served as an adjunct professor at all of the area law schools and currently teaches a class on habeas corpus law at the University of Minnesota.
She is currently chambered in the federal courthouse in Minneapolis and will move to the St. Paul courthouse this winter.
News
Other voices: Independence is good — unless you’re Joe Manchin?
Speaking truth to power is a good thing — unless you’re on the wrong side of the equation.
And for moderate Democrats who dare to break with the party line in Congress, the price for being on the “wrong side” is steep.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is paying it now, taking hits from fellow Capitol Hill pols outraged over his decision not to vote for the Build Back Better Act.
In a statement sent to Newsweek, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said that Manchin had “betrayed” Biden, Democrats in Washington and the American people.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, tweeted that Manchin’s move was about the “corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.”
And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Manchin’s reasoning for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
According to The Hill, Manchin argued Sunday he could not explain supporting the bill to his constituents in West Virginia.
Ocasio-Cortez called that rationale “a farce” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“It’s a farce in terms of plain democracy,” she said. “Because, you know, I represent just as many or more people than Joe Manchin does.”
Well, no. West Virginia has a population of around 1.8 million. Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York has around 700,000 people.
It’s this sort of math prowess that supports the notion that the Build Back Better agenda will cost “zero dollars,” while the Congressional Budget Office scores the deficit arising from the bill at $3 trillion.
Not too long ago, Congressional Democrats loved a rebel.
When Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Republican to announce he would be voting to impeach President Trump in 2020, Senate and House Dems hailed him as a hero.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted, “At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., posted this: “Thank you @MittRomney for rising to this moment, for choosing to vote your conscience, and for doing what you know in your heart to be right.”
Both senators made decisions based on what they felt was right for both their constituents and their country.
But casting one as hero and the other as villain depends on who controls the narrative. And that, in politics as in mainstream media, continues to be Democrats.
Romney received the JFK Profile in Courage award for that 2020 vote. “During a time of grave threat to U.S. democratic institutions, Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often solitary Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in a news release.
Here’s how Manchin’s move is being framed by left-leaning publications.
“Manchin kills BBB hope: This is a no,” Salon.
“Joe Manchin is the Grinch Who Stole Democrats’ Christmas,” Vanity Fair
“Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia,” The New Republic.
We doubt the JFK Foundation will be sending Manchin a nice announcement in the mail anytime soon.
The country is politically polarized, but Capitol Hill has taken that one step further into a rabid clique mentality. It’s one thing for parties to clash and refuse to cross the aisle to work on legislation in a bipartisan manner, it’s quite another to attack a fellow party member because they’re not on board with a particular way of thinking.
This is how you conduct the peoples’ business?
News
Broncos podcast: Drew Lock and Denver facing must-win against Raiders to stay in playoff contention
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 16 road showdown against the Raiders.
The duo recap injury updates heading into Sunday, plus analysis on how Drew Lock will fare in his first start of 2021. Should Teddy Bridgewater play for the Broncos again if cleared from his concussion? How does the Broncos’ passing game get going against the Raiders? What challenge does Las Vegas present on both sides of the ball as Denver looks to keep its playoff hopes alive?
The packed show from Dove Valley is closed with predictions.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS
Subscribe to our Broncos Insider newsletter to get the latest team news sent straight to your inbox.
News
EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — You’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Now what?
The short answer for those in the U.S.: Stay home and avoid others. Tell the people you’ve been in close contact with that you tested positive. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
COVID-19 diagnoses have been soaring since the recent arrival of the omicron variant. That means Americans should prepare for the possibility that they or someone they plan to see will suddenly be diagnosed with an infection.
ISOLATION
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive stay home or isolate for 10 days. If you live with other people, that means staying in a separate room and using a separate bathroom, if possible. You should also wear a mask if you come into contact with others.
It’s important to plan for this possibility and be ready to delay holiday gatherings, “so you don’t make it up on the fly and don’t cause a lot of confusion and unhappiness,” advised Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University.
MONITOR SYMPTOMS
You should get care if you develop worrisome symptoms. But there are many people with certain conditions — including heart diseases, diabetes and weakened immune systems — who should seek care even if they have mild illness, because of their elevated risk for developing serious complications.
TELL OTHERS
You should tell your doctor about your test, who may prescribe medications depending on your situation and health.
If you get tested at a clinic or doctor’s office, the staff is supposed to notify health authorities about your positive result. Some health departments conduct contact-tracing investigations to identify the people an infected person has been in contact with.
You should also tell your close contacts that you tested positive and that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Remember, an infected person can begin spreading the virus as many as two days before developing symptoms or testing positive.
Biden-appointed judge sworn in; will be chambered in St. Paul’s federal courthouse
Searching For Answers: Congress Requests Information On Deadly Astroworld Tragedy
Other voices: Independence is good — unless you’re Joe Manchin?
Broncos podcast: Drew Lock and Denver facing must-win against Raiders to stay in playoff contention
EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
St. Paul City Council to resume in-person meetings
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
Democratic state Rep. Dominique Jackson appointed to federal housing agency
Two books challenged by Lindbergh High School parents will stay in library
Where’s the money from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with the NFL?
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record