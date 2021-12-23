Celebrities
BOSSIP Exclusive: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra & More Talk “The Matrix Resurrections” At Dazzling World Premiere In San Francisco
Red or blue pill?
‘The One’ is back for another mind-blowing Sci-Fi spectacular in “The Matrix Resurrections”–the latest chapter of the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre–which reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous.
In most cases, celebs avoid reprising iconic roles in iconic films, but it was the “beautiful” script that attracted Keanu Reeves back to the franchise.
“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves in an interview with Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”
Beyond the bullets and bravado is an epic love story that continues to resonate with fans across the world and beyond.
“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,’” said Carrie-Anne Moss. “It was just very exciting.”
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman,” the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” TV’s “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s “Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (TV’s “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV’s “Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (series “Sense8,” “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (TV’s “Empire”), Max Riemelt (series “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (series “Sense8,” “Treadstone”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Angel Has Fallen,” TV’s “Gotham”).
Directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the buzzy reboot/sequel is a clever love letter to one of the greatest Sci-Fi franchises ever.
We caught up with Keanu, Carrie-Anne, Priyanka, and more at the star-studded green carpet premiere in San Francisco. Check out our interviews below:
“The Matrix Resurrections” is now streaming on HBO Max/playing in theaters everywhere!
Celebrities
Meagan Good on turning 40: ‘I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy’
Meagan Good took steps to heal herself emotionally and physically after breaking up with her husband of 9 years, Pastor DeVon Franklin.
Like all relationships based on sexual attraction, problems arose once the chemistry faded.
READ ALSO: How To Keep Intimacy Alive When the Dopamine Phase Ends
Rumor has it that Good and Franklin cheated throughout their marriage. But they always prayed on it and reconciled.
In his divorce filing, Pastor Franklin, 43, said the couple separated in April and their marital bonds were irretrievably broken.
In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Good said she stopped drinking alcohol and sought mental therapy when her world collapsed. The Jumping the Broom star said she found her strength in the bottom of a liquor bottle. But she knew getting drunk every day wasn’t the answer.
The 40-year-old actress told Yahoo Lifestyle her mental health was her priority.
“It’s everything. As I’ve gotten older, I can pinpoint the things I haven’t dealt with. I was like, you need to look under the hood, you need a good therapist, you need to take time to make sure that your well-being and your spirit is your priority.”
“This year I took a moment — [turning] 40 was about to happen. Around April, I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy. I got very intentional about [wellness] because I wanted to go into 40 with peace of mind, with unexplainable joy, with more sense of self and a wholeness. I have a tendency to jump over things or go around them, instead of walking through them, and this year it was about walking through things and having those days when you’re grieving something from 15 or 20 years ago. Really walking through it.”
Do you have any small self-care rituals to help you reset?
“I try to hit the reset button every morning internationally: I breathe, I pray. I make it a point not to touch my phone. I’ll put on gospel or uplifting music, something to give me strength. As the day goes on and if I’m in a moment where I’m stressed out, I’ll take a beat and steal away somewhere. I’ll go into myself and just breathe and pray; I’ll find that peace and reset my brain. Everything else can wait for five minutes.”
What’s your mantra for life?
“My authenticity is my superpower. There’s something beautiful about knowing there’s no one in the world like you. When you’re not authentic, you’re in trouble because you’re not in alignment with who you are. When you’re truly authentic, we bring the right people into our lives.”
Celebrities
RHOC Recap: Heather Threatens Shannon, Noella Struggles
Grudge holding gets taken to the next level on this episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County. How could it be possible for some friendships to move forward after issues, while others get put on ice?
Jen invites Heather to her home…which could likely fit inside of Heather’s house 32 times. Jen seems to think she has a lot in common with Heather, but I am not seeing it. I mean, Terry wears shirts, unlike Jen’s husband, Ryne. Heather and Jen get to discussing the beauty industry and how nobody is perfect.
Jen shares how Noella spoke condescendingly to her at Heather’s party and she tells Heather that she does not like mean girls. Speaking of mean girls, Heather makes it clear that although things have been worked out between her and Gina since her party, because Shannon has yet to take accountability for her actions, there is still a rift.
Noella is an absolute mess. She forgot her bra at home and is more upset about the credit cards being turned off than about her missing husband, James, who has filed for divorce. Nicole is out drinking lunching with a distraught Noella. Noella explains that she doesn’t know where James is and proceeds to phone him right there on the spot like a boss. When he does not answer, this causes her to unravel. She doesn’t know what to do and Nicole remains stone cold in her advice to Noella. Nicole is not cutting it as a friend for Noella and as Noella breaks down, Nicole tells her to “walk out quietly cuz there’s a lot of people here.” Perhaps Nicole should be more embarrassed of her makeup than of how loudly Noella is crying because HER HUSBAND LEFT HER. And while you’re at it, will ya give the girl a damn hug, Nicole?!
Shannon’s company Real for Real is finally *taking off* and her daughter, Stella, has stepped in as her assistant. Shannon explains that she gets a monthly check from David that does not cover her expenses and so Shannon feels a lot of pressure for making sure she is bringing income into her home. She claims she is “paying for everything,” so let’s hope this company makes her a good chunk.
It’s time for a double date, ya’ll! Travis and Gina meet up with Shane and Emily. They discuss how Emily spoke with Nicole and we viewers only get a crummy flashback of this previously filmed. In case you forgot, Nicole called Emily fat and was rude AF, but Emily has forgiven her because that’s reality tv, folks.
Gina lets Emily know about Noella’s divorce and Emily is completely flabbergasted. No one could understand why “Sweet James” would cut Noella off, especially because she must care for their child. Emily ponders if James filed in Puerto Rico so he could control Noella’s access to money, but one thing is for sure, he is a trash bag.
Speaking of not understanding people, Gina makes it clear that she has a new type of friendship with Shannon. Even after trying to smooth things out with Shannon, Gina is still annoyed that Shannon called her and Emily manipulative. Shane suggests that this Shannon drama not be brought up at Shane’s celebratory party for (finally) passing the bar, but when else are all the ladies going to be in the same room?!
Shannon has brought her “assistant,” Stella, to see Dr. Moon because Stella has hurt herself in volleyball. After he stabs her with a few needles, he can see Stella’s emotions and right now he is seeing anger. Stella claims the anger stems from stress and worry about her mother’s happiness.
In another mother-daughter scene, Noella talks with her mom about being served divorce papers. Her mother loves James and the women agree that their James is not who this person is today. Noella has hopes that James will come home and wishes that she could just have a conversation with him. Noella’s mom believes that he is gone for good, but Noella prays that James may change his mind about leaving. Perhaps her mother should have told her to open a savings account during that year she refused to meet James… Call it mother’s intuition, but it’s clear James is a bad guy.
Emily is prepping for Shane’s big bar party. Since Shane has at last passed, Emily has more things to worry about like where the belly dancers are gonna go or if she can fit into her dress for the event. But the party is not going to go off without a hitch. There are far too many question marks in “friendships” for that…and too many ladies who insist on finding the underlying cause of drama. Take for instance, Shannon. Shannon is having a tough time figuring out why everyone else could make good with Heather, yet Heather is continuing to harbor hard feelings towards her. Even Noella, who is going through literal hell with this divorce, agrees that Heather’s text to Shannon was a bit over the top fresh.
Man, Heather is really pushing this “I am friends with Nicole” storyline, huh? She travels to Emily’s party with Nicole and her boyfriend to prove that they have no problems. #optics. Nicole fills Heather in on Noella’s divorce and she also wastes no time throwing Noella under the bus. She tells Heather that Noella called her a “fake b*tch,” because Nicole needs a storyline and wants someone else to be in the hot seat. Duh.
Heather is stunned to hear that Noella was talking badly about her to Nicole, and to that, Nicole responds that Noella had a lot of drinks and likely didn’t remember saying it. Sooo, why did she bring it up other than to stir up drama?
For a Tuesday night party, things are pretty lit for Shane. Shane is less than thrilled to have this party, but luckily, his mother is hyped for him. It’s an awkward entrance for many of this “friend” group and it is extremely interesting that Heather brought Noella a present because she was sweet to her daughter, Max, about being bisexual…especially now after learning Noella called Heather fake!
Heather is avoiding Shannon, but Shannon is on Emily’s radar. Emily lets Shannon know that she was bothered hearing she called Gina and Emily manipulative to Heather. In true Shannon fashion, she tries to wiggle her way out of it, but Emily is not having it. “So you’re saying Heather’s a liar?”
Because the day is about her husband and why should female drama be a part of it, Emily decides to drag Heather over into the conversation to set the record straight. Since Shannon can’t remember if she said those terrible things about Emily and Gina, Heather is now going to repeat what she can recall. Messy! Heather reminds Shannon that she did, in fact, call Emily and Gina manipulative. They are about 11 seconds away from ruining another party.
In the meantime, the other women are trying to console Noella as she navigates this tough time, but Emily takes it a bit too far when she states, “When I wake up in the morning, you’re the first thing I think about. And when I go to bed at night, you’re the first thing I think about.” OMG, Emily. You’re coming on too strong!
Heather finds Emily and asks to find a nice quiet spot for her to talk with Shannon, since Shannon is chasing her around the party, begging for forgiveness like a puppy. Shannon cries and pleads for a reconciliation to a statuesque Heather and Heather finally says that nothing will change her mind. Heather threatens, in a very Erika Jayne type of way, that if Shannon were to “ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying it as a threat, I’m saying it as a promise.” Shannon has to be SHOOK.
TELL US – THOUGHTS ON THIS EPISODE OF RHOC?
Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Celebrities
Scott Disick Sunbathes With Bikini-Clad Bella Banos On St. Barts Vacation
The fun in the sun continues for Scott Disick and Bella Banos. The two were photographed catching some rays in St. Barts on Dec. 22 on their holiday vacation.
Scott Disick is living the good life in St. Barts. The reality star continued his Caribbean vacation with model Bella Banos on Dec. 22. The two were photographed hanging out on the beach, with Bella rocking a tiny orange bikini and crochet wrap skirt. Bella and Scott lounged side-by-side in the sun, and also had a conversation while standing next to each other near their beach set-up.
Scott and Bella arrived in St. Barts earlier this week, and were seen strolling down the beach together in photos from the trip. Bella rocked a neon bikini and looked deep in conversation with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Meanwhile, Scott was in New York City before the St. Bart’s trip, where he caught a movie with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her man, Pete Davidson.
This is not the first time that Scott and Bella have been linked. The 25-year-old is reportedly the woman who Scott sneakily brought to Costa Rica during a Kardashian family vacation in 2017. He was broken up from Kourtney at the time, but still joined her and her family on the trip, which was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott was staying separately from the KarJenners, but was part of the daily activities on the trip. He didn’t plan on telling Kourtney and her family about having Bella back at his hotel, but the news was eventually exposed on the vacation. It led to a blowout fight between Scott and Kourtney.
Shortly after that, Scott started dating Sofia Richie, who he was with for three years until they split during summer 2020. Following the breakup, Scott spent some time with Bella once again, and they were spotted heading to dinner together. He began dating Amelia Hamlin by November 2020, but their romance ended after less than a year in September. His status with Bella this time around is unclear, but they definitely seem to be living it up on their tropical trip!
