Broncos podcast: Drew Lock and Denver facing must-win against Raiders to stay in playoff contention
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 16 road showdown against the Raiders.
The duo recap injury updates heading into Sunday, plus analysis on how Drew Lock will fare in his first start of 2021. Should Teddy Bridgewater play for the Broncos again if cleared from his concussion? How does the Broncos’ passing game get going against the Raiders? What challenge does Las Vegas present on both sides of the ball as Denver looks to keep its playoff hopes alive?
The packed show from Dove Valley is closed with predictions.
EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — You’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Now what?
The short answer for those in the U.S.: Stay home and avoid others. Tell the people you’ve been in close contact with that you tested positive. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
COVID-19 diagnoses have been soaring since the recent arrival of the omicron variant. That means Americans should prepare for the possibility that they or someone they plan to see will suddenly be diagnosed with an infection.
ISOLATION
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive stay home or isolate for 10 days. If you live with other people, that means staying in a separate room and using a separate bathroom, if possible. You should also wear a mask if you come into contact with others.
It’s important to plan for this possibility and be ready to delay holiday gatherings, “so you don’t make it up on the fly and don’t cause a lot of confusion and unhappiness,” advised Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University.
MONITOR SYMPTOMS
You should get care if you develop worrisome symptoms. But there are many people with certain conditions — including heart diseases, diabetes and weakened immune systems — who should seek care even if they have mild illness, because of their elevated risk for developing serious complications.
TELL OTHERS
You should tell your doctor about your test, who may prescribe medications depending on your situation and health.
If you get tested at a clinic or doctor’s office, the staff is supposed to notify health authorities about your positive result. Some health departments conduct contact-tracing investigations to identify the people an infected person has been in contact with.
You should also tell your close contacts that you tested positive and that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Remember, an infected person can begin spreading the virus as many as two days before developing symptoms or testing positive.
St. Paul City Council to resume in-person meetings
Come January, the St. Paul City Council will reinstitute a time-honored tradition it had all but abandoned for the past 21 months — in-person meetings.
The seven-member council has not met in person for its regular Wednesday afternoon sessions since March 2020.
That’s led to some criticism from open government advocates that the loss of face-to-face public hearings erodes accountability and general public voice. St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen said the public will be invited to participate in hearings in-person or by phoning in, but it’s her expectation that to cast a vote, council members will have to appear in person.
Masks and other basic COVID precautions will continue to be required at meetings, and the city of St. Paul has imposed a vaccination mandate for employees. Ramsey County requires masks to be worn in open areas of City Hall, which is also the Ramsey County Courthouse.
“We really believe we are a public-facing entity and it’s our obligation to be accessible to the public,” said Brendmoen, in a brief interview Wednesday. “I think we’ll be cautiously ready.”
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Wednesday requested an interview with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, as the committee closes in on members of its own chamber.
In a letter to Jordan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants the lawmaker to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.
“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” the letter reads. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
The request is the second by the nine-member panel this week and launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted going after one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by supporters and his efforts to overturn the election.
Jordan is a staunch supporter of the former president’s false claims about voter fraud. The lawmaker brought those claims up during an October hearing on a motion to hold former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
In that hearing, Jordan admitted once again that he spoke with Trump on the day of the attack.
“Of course, I talked to the president,” Jordan told members of the Rules Committee, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
A request for comment from Jordan’s office was not immediately returned.
The panel is also seeking information regarding Jordan’s meeting with Trump and members of his administration in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, “about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election.” The letter goes on to say the committee is also interested in any discussions Jordan may have had during that time regarding the possibility of presidential pardons for people involved in any aspect of the Capitol attack or the planning for the two rallies that took place that day.
Thompson writes that Jordan has already publicly signaled a willingness to cooperate with the panel’s efforts to get answers about Jan. 6, citing the lawmaker’s quote from that October hearing: “I’ve said all along, I have nothing to hide. I’ve been straightforward all along.”
On Monday, the committee sent a similar request to Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who the panel believes had “an important role” in efforts to install then-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general in late 2020.
Perry rejected the committee’s request Tuesday, calling the committee and its investigation “illegitimate.”
In response, Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesperson, said that while the panel prefers to gather evidence from members “cooperatively,” it will pursue such information “using other tools” if necessary.
The panel has already interviewed about 300 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
Trump at the time was pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud and lobbying Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the count at the Jan. 6 congressional certification. Election officials across the country, along with the courts, had repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims.
