News
Cam Neely: “Sometimes you feel like we’re looking for trouble”
The National Hockey League officially announced on Wednesday that its players’ participation in the Olympic Games was not happening, a pull-out that seemed inevitable once players started testing positive for COVID in droves over the last couple of weeks.
It is difficult to argue with the league’s decision, for an number of reasons. But that doesn’t mean it’s not some incredibly tough luck for some players. Among the Bruins, it had to be particularly tough for Brad Marchand. He’s been a top 10 player in the league for several years. He missed out when the league decided not to go to the South Korea Olympics in 2018 and his second chance is going by the wayside. At 33, Marchand may not get a third chance.
“In just talking to a number of guys leading up to the announcement with all these games being canceled and the fear of the Olympics being canceled, they were disappointed,” said team president Cam Neely on Wednesday in a Zoom call with reporters. “Some players were thinking they could make a team, it could be their last chance to play in the Olympics. I think it’s disappointing for those guys. They want to play for their country, but they certainly understand their circumstances.”
The league will now try and make up the postponed games in the slot previously accommodated for the Olympics from February 6 through 22. The B’s have had two home games postponed so far – fingers are crossed for the December 27 return game against Pittsburgh – and Neely hopes they can be made up in that slot. The Garden has seven open dates in that time period. The B’s currently have 10 players and two staffers in COVID protocol but a good chunk of those players should be done with their quarantine when the B’s are scheduled to return for practice on December 26.
“It’s tough to say what’s going to happen coming out of this Christmas break,” said Neely. “Hopefully, the positive test numbers start to drop dramatically, that guys are careful over the break, not just on our team but across the league. At some point we’re going to have to start living life and dealing with this as best we can. But we’ve got to get back to a regular schedule here at some point.”
There has been much discussion lately about cutting back on testing of asymptomatic players, whether that could become a reality of not. The B’s first confirmed positive triggered daily testing and at least a couple of players that are in protocol have had no symptoms. It certainly sounds like Neely would be a fan of scaling back on testing for asymptomatic players and staffers.
“I think that’s one of the reasons that they were pushing vaccinations, to help with any of your symptoms or help avoiding any kind of hospital visits or stays,” said Neely. “I look at all these other businesses across the globe, whether it’s in office towers or whatever. I don’t think people are testing every day to go into those environments. Sometimes you feel like we’re looking for trouble, we’re looking for problems when you’re asymptomatic. On the other hand, I can appreciate the concern for others. But like I said, not every place of business is testing to go into work.”
Neely said he understands the toll of constant testing is taking on the players.
“The stress and just the uncertainty of ‘Am I going to be able to play or am I going to get yanked from the bench?’ It’s been a lot since the bubble in Toronto,” said Neely. “Everybody’s life has changed dramatically and specifically I can talk to hockey players and the travel party and what we have to go through, just to get games played. And I guess that’s understandable. But it does take it’s toll on you mentally, there’s no question about that. You want your family to be careful because you want to be careful because you want to play hockey games, so they have to sacrifice along with you as well. That’s where it gets a little challenging for everybody. But it’s the world we live in. But like I said, at some point, we’ll have to just start living our lives. If someone is ill, make sure they stay away and take care of themselves.”
Though Montreal had to play a game without any fans, Neely had not yet heard the notion of reduced capacity for the Garden being discussed.
*The B’s are on the outside looking into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, albeit by ground that could be easily made up. They trail the Red Wings for the second wild card slot by three points with five games in hand. While the B’s are top 10 in goals against (ninth, 2.62), they are 23rd in goals for (2.69).
“I think we’ve seen an uptick in goaltending, which is great. Our specialty teams are maybe not where we’d historically like them but they’re pretty good right now. But – and everybody talks about it — it’s the secondary scoring that’s an area that really needs improving upon,” said Neely. “To be honest with you, I think we need to start thinking about scoring some ugly goals. Sometimes we get a little too fancy, we pass the puck too much. We pass up opportunities to put pucks on net. We have to start driving the net a little more. That’s my opinion. That’s where you get those ugly goals. It’s just the way it is. You’ve got to put pucks on net and you’ve got get to the net, you’ve got to drive to the net, you’ve got to be committed to doing that.”
Asked if the B’s were “tough enough,” Neely believes that, though there are nuances to what “tough” means these days, there’s more of that element in-house, nut they wouldn’t turn down some help if available.
“It’s tough to compare ’11 to ’21. The game’s changed a lot since then,” said Neely. “But I think when you see when Trent Frederic’s engaged, you watch him play in Calgary and you think ‘OK, this is the player that can help contribute and bring some physicality but also bring a little skill.’ That line played really well in Calgary, so I don’t see why we can’t see that a little more from Trent. I know he’s jus trying figure out the game himself. But I don’t know if talking toughness, if you mean fighting. But just overall intimidation is something we talk about in 2011, we had that not only on the back end but you had that in the forward group, too. It’s an area we’ve discussed, if someone becomes available that can not only help you play but also bring that element, I don’t think we would be opposed to it.”
*Neely said GM Don Sweeney has been in discussions with Tuukka Rask’s camp, though not yet the nitty gritty of a possible deal.
“I don’t think they’ve talked contract just yet. We certainly wanted to see Tuukka ramp up in practice and whatnot. Unfortunately with what’s gone on with the pause here, he’s not getting any NHL shots on him right now. I think that’s what he was looking forward to, to get ramped up a little bit more these last few weeks in December and early January,” said Neely.
News
Nanda: Colorado River basin states must embrace conservation now to avert disaster
What led Arizona, Nevada, and California to sign a voluntary agreement on Dec. 15 to reduce their take from the Colorado River? It was the stark confluence of an ailing and dwindling river, the ongoing drought, back-to-back dry years, and the river’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, reduced to 32% of capacity.
With a seemingly ominous crisis looming, the three states committed to cut back 500,000 acre-feet in 2022 and 2023, enough to serve one million to 1.5 million households annually.
The Colorado River Basin covers Mexico and seven U.S. states — the Lower Basin states of Arizona, Nevada and California, and the Upper Basin states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico. The river supplies water to 40 million people for irrigating farmland and meeting the needs of municipalities and industry. It is important for hydropower production, fish and wildlife, and recreational uses, as well.
Under the new agreement, these Lower Basin states will invest $100 million, matched by the federal government, to fund water efficiency projects and programs to reduce their use of Colorado River water. A healthy development in the negotiations was the presence of the Colorado River Indian Tribes and Gila River Indian Community, at the table, who had been historically excluded.
Nearly a hundred years ago, in 1922, the first interstate water compact was formed to manage the Colorado River. The Colorado River Compact has survived this long because, with federal collaboration, it provides certainty and predictability. The federal legislation and guidelines negotiated by the Basin States have filled any gaps and details. The Compact’s 2007 Interim Guidelines are to expire in 2026 when new ones will take effect.
Almost two decades of drought suffered by the Western U.S. led to the adoption of a Drought Contingency Plan in 2019 for both the Upper and Lower basins. The severely reduced water level in Lake Powell, in the Upper Basin, is a matter of significant concern. Hence, Upper Basin states are also required to reduce their take of the Colorado River.
Colorado, now in severe drought, recognizes the need for a water plan so it can adequately meet the needs of its growing population, projected to nearly double, up to ten million people by 2050. In November 2015, pursuant to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s executive order, the Colorado Water Conservation Board delivered this plan, after wide consultations, which is designed to address Colorado’s water supplies and needs and its changing economy and demographics.
Colorado’s water supplies do not match its demands – approximately 80% of Colorado’s water both falls and flows west of the Continental Divide, while the demand driven by 80% of the population and the majority of irrigated land lies east of the Divide. Colorado’s farmers use about 89% of the supply, with cities and industry using approximately 11%. Despite the implementation of the Colorado Water Plan by state-wide water saving and conservation efforts, agricultural water use remains very high. A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows that although the national average of farm water use has been going down since 2003, Colorado’s has remained unchanged for the last 17 years. On the other hand, Colorado cities have shown a remarkable decline by more than 20% of water use in the last decade, due to efforts to promote smaller lawns, incentives to use water-saving landscaping, and increasing the cost of water.
Water efficiency can obviously be improved by irrigating crops using sub-surface or drip irrigation, which very few Colorado farmers use; but a majority of Colorado farmers grow wheat, corn, and hay, and with low commodity prices, it is difficult to justify the costly installation of specialized irrigation systems.
In 2017, Conservation Colorado gave the Colorado River a “D” grade in their report card on rivers. The Basin States must take the necessary conservation efforts to ensure that a healthy Colorado River meets their needs. They must adapt to water scarcity, especially as climate change further takes its toll. The recent negotiations are an encouraging development.
Ved Nanda is a distinguished professor and director of the Ved Nanda Center for International Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. His column appears the last Sunday of each month and he welcomes comments at vnanda@law.du.edu.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.
Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended. Those measures have been in place since early in the pandemic, but were set to expire Jan. 31.
President Joe Biden said financial recovery from the pandemic will take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.
“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” he said in a statement, adding it was an issue he and the vice president “both care deeply about.”
The omicron variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the U.S. with a fury has lent a new urgency to the question over whether the moratorium would be extended. Administration officials had initially said they expected the January extension to be the last. But even as the economy improves, there are concerns that borrowers are not ready to start payments again. Once the moratorium ends, those who were already behind on payments could have wages and benefits taken away as part of debt collection efforts.
The policy applies to more than 36 million Americans who have student loans that are held by the federal government. Their collective debt totals more than $1.37 trillion, according to the latest Education Department data. About a third of borrowers are in default or delinquency and the average monthly payment is $400 a month. Officials said the pause also helps about 5 million other borrowers currently in school who are not yet paying back loans but are accruing interest.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the extension will allow for repayment plans responsive to the financial needs of the students, including an income-driven repayment plan.
The continued pause “will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, and will allow our administration to assess the impacts of omicron on student borrowers,” Cardona said.
The Trump administration initially suspended federal student loan payments in March 2020 and later extended it through January 2021. Biden has now moved to continue it twice, and the Education Department raised concerns about the effects of suddenly restarting payments, both for students and administratively within the department.
The extension of the loan moratorium comes as decision whether to erase large swaths of student debt altogether is still on the table.
Some Democrats are pushing for mass forgiveness of debt. But Biden has questioned whether he has the authority for that kind of mass cancellation, and legal scholars differ on that. Earlier this year, Biden asked the Education and Justice departments to study the issue. Officials have said that work is still underway.
Biden has previously said he supports canceling up to $10,000 in student debt, but he has argued it should be done by Congress.
Meanwhile, in October, the administration relaxed the rules for the student loan forgiveness program it has in place already, ditching some of the toughest requirements around the program that was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service.
Biden said that he was also asking all student loan borrowers to “do their part as well.” He said they should take full advantage of Education Department resources as they prepare for payments to resume, look at options to lower payments through income-based repayment plans, explore public service loan forgiveness, and ” make sure you are vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”
News
Florida man with cocaine, meth wrapped around penis denies they were his
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.
Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.
Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.
The man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.
Cam Neely: “Sometimes you feel like we’re looking for trouble”
Nanda: Colorado River basin states must embrace conservation now to avert disaster
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Jay Z’s artist, Maeta, bitten by snake in music video
Dixie D’Amelio Admits She Fought Through ‘Terrible Migraine’ For Jingle Ball Debut: ‘I Was In So Much Pain’
RHOM Lisa Hochstein Talks Husband Lenny’s “Emotional Affair”
‘The Challenge’s Leroy & Kam Expecting 1st Child Together: ‘Our Greatest Gift’
Florida man with cocaine, meth wrapped around penis denies they were his
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 16: Key injuries come at worst time
A Whopping $142 Million Outflow From Crypto Market
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News7 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record