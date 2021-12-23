Connect with us

Celebrities

‘Charlies Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Goes Makeup-Free While Doing Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Jaclyn Smith
Actress Jaclyn Smith ran errands in Beverly Hills without any makeup on, further highlighting just how naturally beautiful the 76-year-old still is.

Jaclyn Smith‘s natural beauty was on full display when she was photographed shopping in Beverly Hills just days before Christmas. The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star went completely makeup-free while exploring retail stores on Rodeo Drive on Tuesday (Dec. 21), and she looked drop-dead gorgeous while doing so. She let her highlighted hair down and wore a black shirt with white and blue stripes that color-coordinated with her light blue sweatshirt jacket and navy pants.

Jaclyn Smith goes shopping in Beverly Hills on December 21 (Photo: BLW Clips / BACKGRID)

Jaclyn’s shopping day appeared to be fairly successful. The actress had several bags of purchased items in her hands as she was strutting down Rodeo Drive. They all appeared to be from Ralph Lauren, where Jaclyn must have quite the lengthy and expensive receipt from! In addition to the shopping bags, the Texas native held tightly onto a small leather bag from Celine. And to stay safe amidst surges of the COVID Omicron variant, Jaclyn wore a protective blue face mask.

Jaclyn Smith
Jaclyn Smith goes shopping in Beverly Hills on December 21 (Photo: BLW Clips / BACKGRID)

Even at 76, Jaclyn still looks amazing. Fans recently marveled over the star’s ageless look when she posted a snapshot with her son Gaston Richmond, 39, to Instagram on December 15. Jaclyn lovingly wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on the actress’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.

Two months before that, Jaclyn looked gorgeous while ringing in her 76th birthday with a celebratory lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel. She commemorated the event with an Instagram post in which she said she was “feeling blessed” at this stage of her life.

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.

Kourtney looked gorgeous as she showed off the necklace. It looked like she had her night time routine going, as it seemed like she’d had a fluffy white bathrobe on, and her facial expression looked like she was getting ready for bed (she looked beautiful either way)! The emphasis was on the new bling though, as she drew a heart around the new piece with her fiancé’s initials.

While Kourt showed off her feelings for Travis, the drummer has also shown his love for Kourtney in some of his recent Instagram Stories. Travis showed off his “favorite tattoo from [his] favorite tattoo artist” on his Instagram. The ink was a small piece that just said, “I love you,” and he included a link to show that his favorite artist was indeed his fiancée. Later, he shared a doodle that had his and Kourtney’s names written in hearts on a piece of notebook paper. “I love you my baby,” was also written on the page.

Kourtney showed off her new necklace with Travis’ initials. (@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews)

Necklace aside, Travis and Kourtney are undoubtedly gearing up for some quality time together for the holidays. A source close to Kourtney revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wanted to get Travis something extra special for their first Christmas as a future married couple. “When it comes to holidays and gift-giving, Kourtney is so generous. The one thing she is stuck on right now is what to get Travis,” the source said. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas.” The source also revealed that the pair were also already shopping for each other’s kids as if they were their own.

 

Celebrities

Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight Lakers losses

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight Lakers losses
By Sandra Rose  | 

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul (2nd from left) says the NBA All-Star will not be traded after the Los Angeles Lakers’ third straight loss on Tuesday.

Rumors swirled that the Lakers front office is considering blockbuster trades for LeBron and guard Russell Westbrook.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said on The Pat McAfee Show he spoke with LeBron James’ sports agent, Rich Paul, who said the 4-time MVP is not being traded.

“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers,” he said. “This team just doesn’t look [like] it has the young legs that they need to have and they have been very active in the trade market.”

LeBron, who turns 37 on December 30, has not commented on the trade rumors on social media.

After winning the NBA title in 2020, the Lakers have a dismal record at .500 (16-16) with the oldest roster in the league.

1640203961 947 Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

On December 17, the Lakers signed 2x NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The former Laker scored 42 points in an impressive debut with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League on December 15.

After depositing his first paycheck, Isaiah, 32, scored just 3 points with 3 assists and 1 rebound in a 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Posted in Sports

Tags: Isaiah Thomas, Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA trades, Rich Paul, rumors and gossip

Celebrities

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Helps Reveal The Sex Of Daughter Mykelti’s Baby

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Helps Reveal The Sex Of Daughter Mykelti’s Baby
Christine’s daughter Mykelti and husband Tony try to reveal the sex of their baby, but their experiment doesn’t go as planned in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony are so excited about their baby. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of Sister Wives, Mykelti and Tony are using “elephant toothpaste” to reveal the sex of their baby. They bring the family together to announce the exciting news.

Christine Brown explains that “elephant toothpaste” is this “chemical combination” of just the right amount of ingredients that explode when they’re mixed together. If there’s pink foam, it’s a girl. If there’s blue foam, it’s a boy. Pretty simple, right?

Mykelti Brown and husband Tony announce the sex of their baby. (TLC)

“I will give them credit for something unique that we haven’t done yet,” Janelle Brown says. The big reveal doesn’t exactly go according to plan, with beige foam coming out of the bucket instead of pink or blue. Because the foam is neither blue nor pink, no one can tell what the sex of the baby is!

“It looks like a science experiment, you know, some kind of gender explosion coming out of this bucket. I have no idea,” Kody Brown admits. Everyone is saying that the foam is leaning more towards pink, but no one can say for sure. Mykelti notes that they didn’t use enough dye in their experiment. However, Christine steps up to make the day special for her daughter and Tony.

Christine actually has a pink T-shirt underneath her jacket. Mykelti and Tony are having a girl, and this time they know for certain! “I’m having another granddaughter. I’m so excited. I’m so excited. Mykelti and Tony are going to be awesome parents,” Christine gushes. Kody adds, “I’m excited they’re having a girl. That’s great.”

Christine Brown
Christine Brown steps in to help with her grandchild’s gender reveal. (TLC)

Mykelti and Tony welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Avalon Asa, in April 2021. Avalon’s arrival made Kody a 3-time grandfather. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

