Cherish Marquez uses video games, QR codes and more digital art in Union Station exhibit
Is Cherish Marquez the future of art? And are the screen-driven, reality-augmented pieces she is currently exhibiting at Union Hall part of an evolution that will eventually turn all of the art we enjoy digital?
It’s not such a stretch when you consider how much of our lives take place solely on electronic devices now. Would it really be a jump if fabric canvases, with their permanent pictures, morphed into glass-faced monitors where the visuals are in constant motion?
Digital does offer endless creative possibilities, and Marquez’s show, “Voices in the Desert,” exploits several of them, including multi-channel videos, various sound components, and QR codes that allow visitors to download phone-friendly filters that make it seem as if they are walking right inside a work. In one impressive case, there’s a workable video game that doubles as an interactive piece of art.
The show, curated by Ari Meyers, is challenging and immersive in all the right ways and we’re sure to see more of its kind ahead as digital art climbs out of the specialty niche it now occupies. One reason is that mainstream galleries like Union Hall are willing to book them, a real commitment that requires maintaining complicated, high-tech equipment for the length of the show’s run and training the staff to operate it — and then show clueless visitors how to operate it.
Another is because the art world, especially the art market, is suddenly embracing digital with vigor, even if art patrons might be a little intimidated. Marquez recently became the first digital artist of her kind selected for a residency at RedLine, a true show of support for the e-genre from Denver’s premier benefactor of up-and-coming artistic talents.
Then there is the academic angle. She’s also a graduate of the University of Denver’s Emergent Digital Practices masters program, which is now churning out scores of artists with skill, ambition and no intention of ever picking up a paintbrush or a chisel.
But the future of art? Probably not entirely, and even Marquez believes that. People like to touch and hold and walk around things and see their dimensions from various angles. She envisions her work as one of art’s paths forward, though not the only one.
“Voices in the Desert” asserts as much. It has both physical and digital elements and Marquez works them together to evoke an earthy landscape where, like the small West Texas town she grew up in, environmental challenges are extreme.
The voices in this show, at least metaphorically, emanate from the natural elements — plants, trees, dirt, hills, stones — that have been contaminated with industrial waste and other pollutants, part of the “environmental racism,” as she calls it out, that has wealthier places dumping their waste in places with less political influence, namely in communities in proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Marquez wants us to hear them, the sound of their suffering, but also the stories they hold about the planet’s history and its will to survive. She does this by presenting them in various ways.
The easiest to grasp, and the most visually appealing, comes from the piece titled “The Others,” which greets visors as they enter the gallery. For this, Marquez arranged organic debris, including dried yucca stalks and seed pods from the scraggly plant known as devil’s claw, into an orderly and symmetrical wall installation. The piece highlights the surprising beauty of plant parts we would normally think of refuse and positions the objects as something that should be studied and respected as serious objects. Elevated to the level of art, we see their connection to each other, and possibly to us.
From there, she goes into a more spiritual realm as the show progresses, thanks to her digital work. The shape of the devil’s claw and other organic forms are reimagined in videos that set them in motion within a dark environment that resembles deep space. The plants here seem to be showing us supernatural powers and asking us to consider them deeply as objects in a timeless universe.
For some of the pieces, the QR code allows visitors to immerse themselves deeper, though that requires viewing the objects through the phone and activating custom filters that add extra dimensions to the scene. This is an optional act — you can appreciate the pieces without the technology — but it is helpful for perceiving the deep personality Marquez seems to want to instill in them.
One example is the installation titled, “A Piece,” which Marquez has spread out in another section of the gallery. It consists of an actual metal drum, the kind used to seal off and store contaminated waste, which she has set in a shallow field of sand. It’s a bit ominous on its own.
Though again, the artist offers us a dual way of looking at her work by adding a QR code. Point your phone’s camera on it and tiny, animated barrels show up in the scene and appear to be falling from the sky. We see the act of dropping waste willy nilly into the barren landscape as a common and continuing occurrence.
There is something both high-tech and low-tech in the way this unfolds. It takes some know-how to program these filters, and they do feel cutting-edge. But the animation itself is somewhat primitive — more like first-generation Donkey Kong video game and less like the slick, green-screen enabled, pop-cinema tricks common in current superhero movies. Some people will be impressed by the special effects, some surely won’t.
Same with the video game, which invites players to explore similar themes of unnatural disaster using a mouse which is rolled over a topographic map made of textiles and which invites the operator to “walk towards various landmarks to look into the consciousness of plants and the land.” For some that will be an easy task; others will just be challenged to get the thing working (It’s generational; just be patient, because it’s not that hard).
But the quality of the special effects is not what makes them valuable in “Voices in the Desert.” It is more about how Marquez puts them at the service of her mission to help us become one with the landscape that is threatened.
She is not using them to thrill us; just the opposite. She only wants us to see these natural entities as more than their cellular shells and to acknowledge their metaphysical potential. We don’t have to actually accept that devil’s claw has a soul and a will of its own, just that nature is a powerful force that demands our care. The way we respond to its needs reflects the way humans use their power to hurt and help themselves and each other.
The filters may not be necessary, but they are effective and engaging enough to move us beyond questions of where art’s future is headed, at least when we are in the midst of them at Union Hall.
And, of course, the delivery of this art form will never go fully digital (though people said that about music and then vinyl records and then compact discs went away), but this show makes it easy — even for resistors —to be open to a different kind of future, one where exhibitions can offer bigger surprises, some with the potential to entertain and enlighten us in richer ways.
“Voices of the Desert” continues through Jan. 8 at Union Hall, located inside The Coloradan building at 1750 Wewatta St. It’s free. Check the gallery website for holiday hours. Info at 720-927-4033 or unionhalldenver.org.
Texas developer pays $15M for site of planned apartments in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood
A Texas development firm planning an apartment complex at the northern edge of the Golden Triangle has purchased the land.
San Antonio-based Embrey paid $15.5 million last week, according to public records, for the bulk of the block formed by Colfax and 14th avenues, as well as Fox and Galapago streets.
The parcels add up to 2.56 acres, which makes the deal worth about $139 a square foot. Capstone brokers Travis Hodge and Tony Bobay represented the buyer.
The sole piece of the block that Embrey didn’t buy is 606 W. Colfax Ave., where The Bank of Denver has a branch.
Embrey submitted development plans for the site in July 2020. The firm said in a statement last week that its seven-story project will be called The Finch, and will have 370 units.
Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to Embry, and the first residents should be able to move in come 2024.
There are a number of structures on the site, including an office building at 650 W. Colfax Ave., which is home to dental supply company Rocky Mountain Orthodontics. RMO CEO Tony Zakhem previously told BusinessDen that the company owned all the parcels, which were held under various LLCs.
Embrey is familiar with Denver. The company developed the Luxe at Mile High complex at 3200 W. Colfax Ave., selling it at the end of 2019 for $145 million. Its local multifamily development portfolio also includes Encore at Boulevard One at 7180 Lowry Blvd. in Denver, Westerly at 8510 S. Oak Circle in Littleton and Canyons at Saddle Rock at 6850 S. Versailles Way in Aurora.
The Golden Triangle has become a hub for significant multifamily development in recent years.
Major developers active in the neighborhood include Denver-based Urban Villages, Charlotte-based Lennar Multifamily Communities and Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar. Denver-based Summit Capital Venture Group and New York-based Rockefeller Group paid $11.7 million for a development site in early December.
Thai chain adding takeout-focused restaurant in Cap Hill
Aloy Thai Cuisine wants to give its chefs some room to grow.
The Boulder-based Thai restaurant chain plans to open a third Colorado location at 211 E. 7th Ave. in Cap Hill.
Aloy Thai Eatery will be smaller and have a fast-casual model, featuring a limited menu of Aloy Thai Cuisine’s most popular items such as drunken noodles and pad thai.
“My sister, my mom and I want to focus on expanding this concept,” said co-owner Mui Fisher. “Customer behavior has changed after COVID and will most likely stay that way. We’re noticing a lot more takeout and less dining.”
Fisher opened the first restaurant, Aloy Thai Cuisine — which serves traditional Thai dishes — at 2720 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder in 2006 with her mother Kim Sorawee Nakapadungsok and sister Arisa Bode. They then opened Aloy Modern Thai, which serves more modern Thai dishes, at 2134 Larimer St. in RiNo in 2016.
The Cap Hill space was previously home to Daikon, a Vietnamese-style sandwich shop, which operated for two years before closing in Feb. 2020.
The family signed a five-year lease for the 1,266-square-foot space this month and hope to open in May or June next year. Mark Valente of Sanborn and Co. brokered the deal.
The space is being designed by Studio K2 Architecture and has around 20 dine-in seats, compared to Aloy Modern Thai’s 100-seat dining room. It will mainly be used for takeout and delivery orders.
Chef Orathai Sikhumlek, who has worked at Aloy Thai Cuisine in Boulder for 10 years, will be part owner of the new location.
“This concept has been in my mind for a while because we want our associates to be part owners and grow with us,” said Fisher. “This is a pilot project and, if it works, we have a couple of Thai chefs who want to move their future and family here. We want to give them that opportunity.”
‘Locked in’: As he pursues a 1,000-yard season, Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney is setting a tone and building a special connection with Justin Fields
Not long after receiving his first NFL paycheck last year, Darnell Mooney darted to Google, eagerly dropped $1,700 and purchased the one thing he wanted as much as anything else. It was, in essence, a gift to himself and provided an instant energy rush.
That JUGS machine now sits in an open space in Mooney’s home. And just about every night — after practice at Halas Hall, after team meetings, after dinner — he positions himself near the stairwell that leads to his bedroom and gets back to work.
Thump! Thwack!
Thump! Thwack!
Thump! Thwack!
The sound of footballs launching from the machine and sticking into Mooney’s hands echoes through the house.
Mooney’s mixed German shepherd, Kai, doesn’t quite have the dexterity to run the JUGS machine. So it’s his personal chef, Kirk Swaby, who typically mans the wheel. Mooney throws on some music, maybe pops on the television and works on his craft.
“That’s me just chilling,” he said. “But I’m really locked in. Always.”
The JUGS machine and that regular routine are symbols of Mooney’s wiring with the 24-year-old Chicago Bears receiver determined not to let a day go by in which he isn’t pushing to squeeze the most out of himself.
Throughout his life, Mooney always has recognized and cherished opportunity. And here now, in his second NFL season, as a budding receiver playing for passionate fans and one of the league’s most tradition-rich franchises, Mooney remains fueled by his inherent desire to take full advantage of this career opening.
It was in high school, not long after his father, Larry, died of leukemia, that Mooney felt his ambitious spark become an inferno. Something within that loss, he said, sharpened both his perspective and ability to appreciate his gifts. His drive, by extension, strengthened naturally.
“I just felt a boost,” Mooney said. “It’s tragic that the worst thing in your life has to happen for you to gain energy or motivation. But I can honestly say that without that, I don’t know where I’d be.”
‘There’s a balance’
With three games left this season, Mooney has 57 catches and 803 yards. That coveted milestone for NFL receivers — 1,000 yards — is still within reach. Mooney is aware of his opportunity to chase that achievement, attempting to become the 13th player and 12th wide receiver in team history to join the 1,000-yard fraternity.
“That’s an accolade all receivers eye up,” he said. “So of course I’m trying to get there.”
Still, that’s hardly the driving force behind Mooney’s motivation. After Monday night’s loss, the Bears’ 10th of the season and a defeat that eliminated them from playoff contention, Mooney acknowledged there was still plenty of meaning left in the final three games, particularly as it relates to his growing connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.
“Justin just got here,” Mooney said. “He’s a rookie quarterback. He’s going to be here for a while. Hopefully I’ll be here for a while too. So hopefully I can just build off that and get game-time repetition (with him) so we can pick up on those things.”
Intensely self-critical by nature, Mooney also has learned how to keep that quality from becoming suffocating. Mooney understands his climb will include stumbles. Over the Bears’ first 14 games, according to Pro Football Reference, he has eight dropped passes.
“You can be mad about things when you struggle,” he said. “But then you quickly understand that you’re learning from it. That you can change it. There’s a balance to being hard on yourself but being patient with yourself as well.”
After one of his most productive outings this season, Mooney found himself predictably agitated. Sure, many folks in the outside world were taking note of his five catches for 121 yards in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, including his nifty 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. But Mooney saw the final stat sheet and zeroed in on the number of passes thrown his way: 16.
That meant he and the Bears offense didn’t take full advantage of at least 11 opportunities, particularly bothersome in a game the Bears lost 16-13 in the final minute.
Plus, once Mooney began scrutinizing the game video, he quickly identified a handful of plays that, in his mind, should have been touchdowns. There was a deep cross toward the right side of the field that wound up incomplete because of a miscommunication with Andy Dalton on how the Ravens defensive back was playing.
There was another pass along the Bears sideline on which Mooney got hung up with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, wasn’t sharp enough with his cut, stumbled and only got one hand on the ball.
“Definitely a touchdown,” he said.
Those misses gnawed at Mooney.
Nothing in the way
Quickly, though, Mooney converted his aggravation into focus, dialing himself in for the quick turnaround for the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. Even those who have come to understand and respect Mooney’s serious and purposeful demeanor were taken aback.
Running back David Montgomery, himself a quiet, Type A perfectionist, had to ask Mooney whether everything was OK.
“He came to me and was like, ‘Yo, Mooney. You not talking to anybody today?’ ” Mooney said. “I was like, ‘Bro, I’m just locked in.’ And he said, ‘I can understand you’re locked in. But you still have to talk. I look forward to talking to you when we go out to practice or come in.’ He and I feed off each other. So I understood. I didn’t argue with him. I was like, ‘All right, I got you.’”
By game time at Ford Field, Mooney was both prepared and eager, shredding the Lions for five catches for 123 yards in a 16-14 Bears win.
“I’ve never seen the guy get distracted from his job,” Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “The guy is focused on his job and being a great player. To me it’s really impressive for a young player. Because all of us in life have these things happening outside this building that can get in the way — whether it’s of your doing or sometimes life happens to you. But I’ve never witnessed anything get in Darnell’s way or him let anything get in his way of doing his job and being the best he can be.”
‘Yo! Good route!’
The science of route running often can be more simple than sophisticated. Take Mooney’s 12-yard catch to convert third-and-3 in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals three weeks ago. There wasn’t anything complex about his release. But the manner in which Mooney calmly jabbed outside with his left foot, then broke back to the middle on a quick slant against cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was beautiful.
So much so that as soon as Mooney returned to the sideline, Allen Robinson was awaiting with praise.
Said Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey: “A-Rob is (amped up) talking about ‘I saw that move! That was pretty good. You learned that from me!’ ”
Robinson wasn’t the only one impressed. Murphy, who jumped in frustration after the catch, quickly found Mooney too.
“He came up to me at the next break,” Mooney said. “We’re walking back to the huddle and he’s walking to our huddle with us. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘Yo! Good route!”
Yes, that was a seemingly routine play late in another Bears loss in the middle of a wayward season. But those kinds of moments can become steppingstones to greater achievement. And privately, Mooney took heightened satisfaction in the way that play was made.
“It goes all the way back to training camp when I was talking about pacing myself and learning my speed,” he said. “I knew I could beat the corner fast inside. But it could still be a contested catch if I went right to the three-step slant. So there I gave him just that quick step out. He bit on it. I paused. And he has to pause when I pause. Now he’s always a step behind. I understand that. So I just go.”
Added Furrey: “We talk about Darnell’s growth and development in not just going 8,000 mph and being out of control. Right there, he was patient. He understood the coverage. He understood the leverage. And he gets us the first down.”
Even with his heightened concentration on the precision of his routes, Mooney also understands the importance of improvisation, particularly with a quarterback as slippery and creative as Fields. To that end, the duo’s signature moment thus far was the go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes in Pittsburgh on the “Monday Night Football” stage in early November.
From the slot, Mooney ran a hitch route to the 5-yard line. But when Fields was pressured and forced to evacuate the pocket to his left, Mooney alertly broke with him, slipping past Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet and spinning back toward the left side of the end zone. Fields saw everything he needed to and hit the bull’s-eye, firing a dart face-mask high to Mooney and giving the Bears a 27-26 lead.
On the Bears sideline, Furrey was ecstatic.
“For Darnell, that’s seeing ‘1′ get out of the pocket and all of a sudden it’s, ‘Here I go. This is what the route concept was. But here’s what’s open.’
“That’s all experience. You can’t really emulate those things in practice. You’ve got to have a feel for it in the games. I think that’s where his game is really starting to elevate. … It’s fun to watch now. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch down the road.”
Fields was showered with commendation that night and over the following week for that delivery in the clutch. But just as impressive was Mooney’s body control, his effortless catch and his post-touchdown hurdle over a photographer.
From both players, the whole sequence looked so damn smooth and — for the Bears — so unfamiliar.
That was not talked about enough,” Furrey said. “Because it looks easy. But that’s when you know the chemistry is there. … Nobody talks about that because it’s like, ‘That’s how it’s supposed to go.’ That’s pretty neat.”
‘It’s a special connection’
Perhaps no one at Halas Hall stands to benefit more from Mooney’s continued ascension than Fields, who developed an early liking for the young receiver given his football intelligence and genuine drive.
“They’re both wired the same way,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.
Fields and Mooney continue using that connection to accelerate their growth together, regularly staying after practice for additional on-field repetition and dialing in on the details of plays that need work.
“Whatever concept or route he has on a certain play,” Fields said, “we’re just talking through it and making sure he’s running at the right depth and taking the right angle out of the break. Stuff like that.”
Fields loves the infectious quality of Mooney’s passion.
“There’s not much more you can really ask from him that he doesn’t do already,” Fields said. “He’s always willing to get extra work in. He’s watching film constantly. With his work ethic, you know how much he loves the game and how much he wants to be great. That’s what I love about him. He truly inspired me to be a better player and a better teammate.”
Added Nagy: “It’s a special connection. And it’s a connection for those two guys, being as young as they are, that’s going to be hard to stop down the road. It’s pretty neat to see two young guys like that who believe in each other.”
That belief, Mooney insists, should only get stronger as time goes by. Fields, who in Week 3 became Mooney’s fourth starting quarterback in just his 20th NFL game, hopefully should provide stability to the Bears quarterback situation. And Mooney beleives he can provide reliability from the receiving corps for years to come.
But even after entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick and the 24th receiver selected in 2020, Mooney is a long way from celebrating where his career journey has carried him. Because in his mind, the top of the mountain is still miles away.
So much work is left.
“I think of it as a pissed-off mentality,” Mooney said. “I am not anywhere near where I want to be at. And I’m not playing the way I want to play. Yet. So in my mind, I envision how I want to be playing in Year 5 or Year 6. And I channel that mindset.”
Every day provides a new opportunity for growth.
