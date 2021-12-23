Connect with us

Citing errors by police and prosecutors, DA will not retry Shaun Jenkins, who served 19 years in prison for the murder of his cousin

Citing errors by police and prosecutors, DA will not retry Shaun Jenkins, who served 19 years in prison for the murder of his cousin
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has dismissed the indictment of Shaun Jenkins for the 2001 murder of his cousin, Stephen Jenkins, acknowledging police and prosecutorial errors in the case.

Rollins’ decision, called a nolle prosequi, which came after Judge Kenneth Jenkins granted a motion for a new trial, effectively ends the prosecution of Shaun Jenkins, who served 19 years for a murder he said he did not commit.

“When a Judge grants a motion for a new trial in Superior Court, the conviction is vacated.  The defendant remains indicted. The granting of the motion essentially brings the Commonwealth back to the day before the trial,’’ Rollins said in a statement. “By filing this nolle prosequi, I have now dismissed the indictment.  Accordingly, Mr. Jenkins has had both his conviction and the indictment(s) against him dismissed.”

Four police reports and 16 cell phone records — only recently provided to the defendant during an investigation by Rollins’ Conviction Integrity Program — “constitute potentially exculpatory material that prosecutors were obligated to provide prior to the defendant’s 2005 trial,’’ the DA said.

“It is clear that justice was not done here,” she said. “When there is misconduct and/or material errors are made by law enforcement, including a prosecutor, we must always correct those errors. That is a vitally important part of building trust back into the criminal legal system. By admitting when we make mistakes or get it wrong, and then working hard to make it right, we actually gain credibility.”

Among the items that prosecutors knew but did not disclose to the defendant were that the victim was in phone contact with his drug supplier, Mike White, several times throughout the afternoon and evening of his death; that the victim owed White a “significant” debt; and that White was the last person Stephen Jenkins called about 20 minutes before his shooting death, Rollins said. White lived less than two blocks away from the murder scene and had a violent history, she said.

Prosecutors also never disclosed, until recently, that a detective had paid a key witness $100 to testify before the grand jury, Rollins said.  This witness had been unwilling to testify prior to the payment, she said. Despite a specific discovery request by the defendant for any promises, rewards or inducements, this was never disclosed. Therefore, the defendant was unable to cross-examine this key witness and question his credibility regarding an implied payment for his testimony, the DA said.

“Cumulatively, these errors were too much for the Commonwealth to defend in any way under my administration,” Rollins said.  “Although these errors and misconduct happened decades ago, we are experiencing the aftermath and ripple effects of the bad behavior in the present,’’ DA Rollins said. “I am deeply disappointed with what we found during our investigation, but proud that we searched for the truth and did what was right when we found it.”

News

Inyoung You pleads guilty in Boston manslaughter-by-text case, can't profit from story

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Inyoung You pleads guilty in Boston manslaughter-by-text case, can't profit from story
google news

The woman charged with pushing her boyfriend to kill himself in Boston has pleaded guilty, but can avoid jail — though she won’t be allowed to profit from her bizarre story.

Inyoung You, now 23, two years ago was charged with manslaughter after her 22-year-old boyfriend Alexander Urtula died by suicide just hours before his Boston College graduation in 2019. The case, with echoes of the Bristol County Michelle Carter verdict, drew national coverage due to its complexity and the striking text exchanges released by both sides that showed You repeatedly belittling and insulting Urtula and suggesting he kill himself.

Suffolk Superior Judge Robert Ullmann accepted You’s guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and accepted the terms of the guilty plea that the prosecution has hammered out of over the past couple of years in the case he called “heartbreaking.”

Going along with the agreement, he handed down a sentence of 2.5 years in jail but that’s suspended for 10 years, meaning that You can avoid that time if she follows the terms of her probation.

One of the key conditions of the probation — which also includes required mental-health treatment and 300 hours of community service — is that You can’t sell her sensational story to get some cash.

“Ms. You will not profit directly or indirectly from and media presentation or any discussion or dissemination of the facts of this case,” Ullmann said.

You declined to give a statement, with her lawyer saying she’s “very distraught.”

She did quietly accede to the question of whether she’d sent the texts in the record, saying “Yes.”

The attorney, Steven Kim, said, “She played an involuntary role” and described her as “a wonderful young woman who has deep, deep remorse.”

But the prosecution wasn’t as generous, outlining her “abusive campaign” against Urtula. You’s repeated insults and suggestions that Urtula should die had “profound effects the defendant had on the victim’s self-worth.”

Cops found the couple exchanged more than 75,000 text messages — 47,000 of them from You — in the two months leading up to the suicide. In the texts, You told her boyfriend to “go die” and to “kill yourself” thousands of times, prosecutors say.

You used threats of self-harm to control Urtula and the investigation revealed her manipulation escalated prior to Urtula’s suicide from the Renaissance Parking garage near Northeastern University, prosecutors have said.

In the case that pioneered the concept of text-fueled suicide manslaughter charges, Plainville teen Michelle Carter was convicted of manslaughter after sending texts encouraging her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to take his own life in 2014. Carter’s conviction has been upheld by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

News

To eat oysters better, treat them like wine

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

To eat oysters better, treat them like wine
By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

On a recent early evening at Maison Premiere, an oyster bar in Brooklyn, New York, I sampled five types of East Coast oysters, perched on a platter of crushed ice like briny gems. As I slurped each one, I noticed their individual charms: the minerality of the Moonstone, the fresh softness of the Onset, Colville Bay’s deep umami sweetness, the briny notes of the Malpeque, Violet Cove’s hit of seaweed and salt. Although these bivalves were all the exact same species — Crassostrea virginicas, also called the Eastern or Atlantic oyster — they were as distinct from one another as a buttery Napa chardonnay is from a crisp Burgundy Chablis.

In sommelier-speak, the expression of these differences is called terroir and reflects how factors like the environment, climate, geology, soil health, viticulture and weather affect the flavor and feel of a finished wine. For oysters and some other bivalves, including scallops, the term of art is merroir, a play on “terroir” that replaces the French for “terre” (land) with “mer” (sea). Learning more about it can deepen a seafood eater’s experience in the same way that understanding a little about terroir can help wine lovers better appreciate the pinot noir in their glass.

Krystof Zizka, the oyster buyer and an owner of Maison Premiere, said there was a big overlap between wine culture and oyster culture.

“The same kind of grape varietal can take on a completely different personality depending on where and how it’s grown,” he said. “It’s the same with oysters.”

But though there are thousands of wine grape varieties, there are only five oyster species raised in the United States, and of those, just three are largely available across the country. The Atlantic oyster is native to the East Coast, and the West Coast is home to the Pacific oyster and the Kumamoto oyster, two Japanese varieties brought over to repopulate areas that were overfished during the 19th-century gold rush. The last two species — the European flats (also called Belons) and the tiny, umami-laced Olympia oyster, native to the Northwest and cultivated there in small numbers — are rare finds. And just like with grape varietals, say, the way a cabernet sauvignon grown in Bordeaux has a completely discrete character from one grown in Napa Valley, an Atlantic oyster harvested in Maine is radically distinct from one harvested in Louisiana.

Wild oysters once grew thickly in U.S. waters, but centuries of overfishing, pollution and habitat devastation have thinned their population drastically. Today, more than 95% of all the oysters consumed in the country are cultivated on highly sustainable aquafarms.

It’s the interaction of aquaculture techniques and the environment that creates merroir, and both can significantly affect the final product.

Ryan McPherson, an owner of Glidden Point Oyster Farm in Edgecomb, Maine, can easily rattle off the elements of the Damariscotta River that contribute to its merroir, including the cold, pristine, brackish water; the abundance of plankton and algae that flow on the currents; and the silt on the river bottom

But what sets apart his (sweet, dense, stony) oysters from the (briny, slippery, mild) ones just 1,000 feet across the river at Mook Sea Farm is farming technique. At Mook, the oysters are suspended in cages that move with the tides, encouraging a clean flavor and slightly rounded shell that holds more of the oyster liquor. At Glidden Point, McPherson farms his oysters directly on the hard river bottom, which gives them a complex, minerally tang and contributes to the growth of a strong, consistent shell that doesn’t chip or splinter when you shuck it.

“Merroir is more than just about taste,” McPherson said. “Each oyster shell tells a story, like rings in a tree.”

At Hama Hama Co., a family-run oyster farm in Lilliwaup, Washington, the Pacific oysters are grown in Hood Canal, nestled alongside a Douglas fir-filled forest.

Adam James, one of the company’s fifth-generation co-owners, said that even the landscape surrounding the water could have a direct effect on the oysters.

“Oysters don’t just consume algae and phytoplankton, but also organic detritus in the water, like sea grass, elder leaves or, in our case, fir needles,” he said.

When describing his oysters, he reached for a vocabulary that was part sommelier, part sea dog.

At their best, he said, his Hama Hamas are “mild and clean, firm like an underripe peach, with a melon or cucumber finish that’s — what’s another way to describe crisp and fresh?” He took only a second before finding the right word, “it’s like a duck dive.”

James recommends slurping his oysters straight from the half shell while they are still raw, whole and full of life force. This is when their merroir is at its strongest and most vibrant.

News

More than 100 vehicles involved in I-94 pile-up in Wisconsin

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

More than 100 vehicles involved in I-94 pile-up in Wisconsin
google news

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94.

WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking details. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said in a brief telephone interview that she didn’t have any information but expected the State Patrol would issue a news release soon.

The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.

Trending