Bitcoin
Crypto Payments Will Drive Crypto Adoption, New Report Reveals
According to a new study, more than half of Americans believe that using crypto payment provides firms a competitive advantage.
57% Want Bitcoin Payment
According to a recent survey conducted by payment network Mercuryo, 57% of respondents felt that taking bitcoin payments will provide businesses a competitive advantage. More than a third of businesses indicated that consumers had asked to pay in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), or another digital money, among other facts.
Customers agreed, with 58% of shoppers wanting cryptocurrencies to be accepted as a form of payment, according to Mercuryo’s research. It should come as no surprise that calls for crypto payment acceptance are increasing, given that a third (34%) of UK finance organizations currently make payments via the blockchain.
In order to compile the report, 501 key financial decision makers in the United Kingdom were polled. Large enterprises employing more than 250 employees made up over half of the sample size. 40% of the responders are board or director-level executives, with the rest being partners or business owners.
The recent announcement that Visa is introducing its own crypto consultancy service to help clients navigate the world of cryptocurrencies reflects this need. With fintechs clamoring to leverage crypto technology, important industry players like Revolut are already considering launching their own crypto exchange to widen their offering, indicating a potential new era for the widespread acceptance of digital currencies within the financial services environment.
Petr Kozyokov, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercuryo, said:
“Our research shows that 75% of all large companies believe that cryptocurrencies will at some point be integrated into all forms of financial services.”
BTC trades at $48k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Croatia’s Largest Supermarket Chain Rolls Out Bitcoin Payments
Small Businesses Believe Crypto Payments Will Replace Fiat
Smaller firms, such as e-bike sellers, shoe makers, and fintech startups, have stated their conviction in cryptocurrencies as a corporate asset in a series of interviews on The Situations. Despite the fact that bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments account for a small portion of their total sales, they claim it is a growing and valuable service.
Bitpay, Coinbase, and Block, for example, are always willing to assist businesses in making the shift to taking cryptocurrency payments. However, getting your paycheck isn’t as simple as it is with cryptocurrency — a fast-growing trend that will attract top personnel in 2021.
“Internal construction of these complex crypto infrastructures often takes years,” Kozyokov noted. “There are still barriers to implementation that are slowing the pace of adoption,” as with new technology.
Small business owners aren’t afraid to admit that they believe digital assets will play a role in their operations in the coming years. Although only a tiny percentage of them already accept Bitcoin, the majority believe that other types of assets will be accepted in the next years. The majority of cryptocurrency exchanges are currently being used to help with crypto payments.
According to the research, 33 percent of respondents said a lack of clear regulatory clarity in the market is a barrier to participation, while 27 percent said scams are a concern, and 28 percent are concerned about exchange rate volatility.
Related article | Calls For Tesla To Resume Bitcoin Payments As Mining Reaches 57% Renewable Energy
Featured image from Shutterstock. Chart from TradingView
Bitcoin
Crypto Exchange Binance Implementing New BNB Auto Burn Protocol
- Binance implementing a new Binance Coin (BNB) auto burn protocol.
- BNB will be burned automatically as per the formula.
- There are two burning mechanisms in total for Binance Coin BNB.
The popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced, it will replace its current quarterly burn mechanism, implementing a new Binance Coin (BNB) Auto Burn protocol.
According to the BNB community requests, Binance replaced its quarterly burning protocol for BNB tokens. As per the announcement from Binance, this will provide more transparency and predictability to its community. So, Binance Coin (BNB) will burned automatically as per the formula consisting of on-chain data of total blocks generated and the average price of BNB. BNB Auto-Burn will be both objective and verifiable, independent of revenues generated on the Binance CEX through the use of BNB.
Currently, there are two burning mechanisms in total for BNB. One mechanism is the real-time burning of a percentage of gas fees on the Binance Smart Chain. And then another one is the quarterly burn based on Binance’s Accelerated Burn Program, which the BNB Auto Burn mechanism would replace.
More so, Binance Coin (BNB) launched in June 2017, from its launch Binance has committed to burning 100 million BNB, this is half of the original total supply. If the total circulating supply of BNB goes below 100 million, the Auto-Burn will stopped automatically.
Additionally, in the previous quarterly burn, the company took 1,335,888 BNB, nearly $639,462,868 during that time, out of circulation. At the time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap Binance Coin’s (BNB), price is trading at $530.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,753,788,374. In the last 24-hour BNB price dropped nearly 0.62%. The circulating supply of BNB is 166,801,148.00 BNB. BNB can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, FTX, Huobi Global, and Bybit.
Bitcoin
Interview With The GensoKishi Project On How They Reinvented Themselves On The Blockchain
2021 has been the year of DeFi, NFTs, the Metaverse, and GameFi, these trends leverage the power of blockchain in an attempt to provide users with new experiences. Together they have the potential to transform billion-dollar industries and integrate them with the digital economy.
The first big game to break into the mainstream was Axie Infinity with an innovative model that allows players to receive rewards for the time, effort, and creativity that are put into their games, called Play-To-Earn (P2E).
Despite its recent popularity, a lot of projects have been working on integrating NFTs, the Metaverse, and creating a unique experience for players around the world. In that sense, we sat down with the team behind the popular game Elemental Knights that recently launched GensoKishi a play-to-earn and GameFi model that will revamp its mechanics and player experience.
Available on Switch, PlayStation 4, iPhone, and Android, GensoKishi is the first step into a digital and P2E ecosystem supported by the blockchain and a revolution that could advance the progress of Web3 into the hands of the people. This is what they told us.
The Metaverse is one of the more ambitious ideas throughout the blockchain industry. How have you managed to be this far ahead of the trend?
Yes, as you said metaverse is not easy and takes time to build. For us, GENSOKISHI ONLINE -META WORLD-, is based on a 13 year old game titled as “Elemental Knights” and has accumulated 8 million downloads. It won the “Game Star Award Taiwan” in 2012 and we have 25k active monthly users. In-game messages are opened 80,000 times a day.
We think we’ve gotten this far because we provide so much freedom for our users. This is an MMORPG so users will tag-team with other players to clear missions and find rare items. We have multiple worlds and continents where they can explore. And you may imagine, this will be the base of the metaverse. With communities=users, then GameFi/P2E with Web3.0 and NFT to build a metaverse with our project. We are ready for it.
How does the in-game economy and user retention impact token value, and how do you address these challenges?
Yes like above I mentioned, the game has 13 years experience on user community building and branding. We’d like to invite all users including the old fans and new coming users from the crypto world. There are two tokens we are going to use at GENSOKISHI. We keep the governance token (MV) valuable and also the price controlling of in-game crypto: ROND is important too. We keep the “economics” ecosystem running well in the game just like in real world to keep it steady. So that our users could enjoy anything besides the RPG adventuring in GENSOKISHI world.
When will you do the LAND sale? What is LAND?
Thanks for asking. The LAND, which is a piece of MAP in the GENSOKISHI world, as we announced, is acquirable only if you have enough MV token staked, by an auction event to own. A LAND is a certain area in the game you could do anything you want on it. Like building your own castle(UGC function), put your favorite monsters to beat other players, or use it as an advertisement for you or your company. Other players if they want to get your rare NFTs they have to pay some ROND token as a ticket into your LAND then start playing. It will be the owners’ space so everything is possible.
Can you tell us more about what ‘UGC to earn’ means?
Per the words User Generated Content, UGC is an object such as weapons/items/equipment or NPC (Non Player Characters) that users with some MV token staked could have the rights to build on their own. This would be an entirely new concept for a GameFi game. You could just enjoy playing the game with the UGC or make it more valuable and then sell it on the NFT markets. This is another P2E (Play to Earn) style of GENSOKISHI.
Are there any IP or major companies entering the UGC space?
Simply answering your questions, YES! 😀
We already had some IP collaboration in Elemental Knights, and will definitely do the same or even more IP/Anime/Enterprises collaboration on the UGC part. It will be the most interesting and profitable model.
Can you give us more details about the game and tell us about its world?
First of all, it’s a free to play game. Register using your social media account, and boom, you can start playing instantly. No need for Metamask or crypto knowledge to start playing.
And the QUALITY. We are not starting from scratch, we have an established base. To achieve the level of quality we already have on hand, would take at least $30 million to make, in perhaps a span of 5 years.
And like I mentioned: The game design is top-notch, and when we say users can generate their own content (UGC), we really mean it. The freedom and detail in which you can generate content is what we’ve reached after these years of brushing up Elemental Knights.
You could tag with many friends from all over the world, beat the super monsters to get some really RARE NFT, then have it on sale on the market. And there are also many worlds waiting for users to adventure, to find the treasure (NF) or seek LAND to really own it. Furthermore, as a metaverse project, it’s a free world. You could just make friends and enjoy the events or create events.
What does MV token give to owners? Can you tell a bit about it’s design?
MV token is our governance token, built on the Polygon network. Users will need to stake a certain amount of tokens to generate their own unique original items, characters, worlds, and castles. As we’re making this game into a DAO, voting rights will be given to holders as well to decide in-game policies and the game’s ultimate future. You can also stake it to earn in-game tokens ROND.
Why did you choose the Polygon network to base your game on?
I myself am also enjoying some other GameFi on Polygon and felt the possibility: Speed and low-gas fee. Nowadays ETH is the most popular blockchain but with the high gas fee it’s not suitable for gaming. But people still love to trade on ETH, so as L2 of ETH, Polygon resolved the issues of our GameFi team. Also Polygon has the most active users on the market, so that’s the main reason we choose Polygon as our partner. (Also we had built the official partnership with Polygon Studio.)
What are your grand future plans for 2022?
Thanks for asking. First I want to share that we are going to have TrustPad as a launchpad platform partner running IDO in Jan/2022, and also we’ll be releasing the 1st SUPER RARE NFT auction. Except the IDO we aim for MV token listing on some CEX/DEX, for more awareness and liquidity. Also for the UGC feature and LAND auction we’ll be releasing after the official launch in Aug/2022 but if possible would like to make it happen even earlier.
For global users we’re working hard on everything that Elemental Knights never did. This would be very exciting and I hope you could join us.
Please explain in detail the partnership with TrustPad and DefF launchpad association.
We are really excited and thankful for the partnership. We had a great conversation with Trustpad and they are willing to help GENSOKISHI gain more awareness in the EU/UK area, with the powerful Defi launchpad association which is organized by lots of DeFi/GameFi launchpad platforms to help do the marketing. I never thought of such a great partnership but really appreciate it. We are going to work harder on the project. With LOVE.
Is there anything else the community should know?
GENSOKISHI ONLINE -META WORLD-‘s Whitelist Lottery, which ran until December 19, was a huge success with over 100K entries.
As a gesture of appreciation to the partnership with TrustPad and to the many people who participated in the original Whitelist lottery, GENSOKISHI has announced a second Whitelist lottery with a total value of $10,000.
The Whitelist lottery will end before the launch pad. The period during which you can participate in the lottery starts on December 22, 21:00 (GMT+8) and ends until the launchpad announcement. Everyone is encouraged to enter the second Whitelist lottery by clicking here.
Bitcoin
Avalanche Taps StackOS for DeCloud Capabilities
Decentralized cloud protocol StackOS is joining forces with the Avalanche blockchain platform, after being declared the network’s preferred DeCloud provider for its growing developer ecosystem.
The confirmation follows a poll conducted on the official StackOS Twitter account, one that saw users quizzed about which blockchain they would like to see the protocol become interoperable with. After thousands of followers had their say, Avalanche was named the winner with 75.9% of votes cast, beating out the likes of Cardano, Polygon (formerly Matic), and Solana.
As the first decentralized cloud protocol operating on Avalanche’s fast-growing smart contract platform, developers will have the opportunity to leverage StackOS’ cross-chain Infrastructure Protocol to deploy full-stack applications, high-traffic decentralized applications (dApps), blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes.
In addition, the DeCloud leader will support future technical Avalanche events by sponsoring compute, rewards, and educating developers on how to anonymously leverage StackOS’ no-code, UI-based application deployment engine in a matter of minutes.
Decentralizing the Cloud
While Bitcoin popularized the idea of decentralized currency, and the defi movement has precipitated the emergence of an open and transparent alternative to legacy tradfi, StackOS is determined to make itself the face of DeCloud.
In doing so, the permissionless protocol hopes to rumble the established big cloud cartel dominated by centralized entities such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, principally by saving clients the hassle of paying for expensive set-ups and ongoing maintenance overheads. Global spending on public cloud services was predicted to grow by 23.1% this year, from $270 billion in 2020 to $332.3 billion.
Unlike existing cloud solutions, StackOS requires no sign-up or infrastructure costs, with computational power and storage provided by third parties (individuals, businesses) who receive cryptocurrency rewards in the form of $STACK tokens. Literally, anyone can join the network and start supplying their computational power.
The Avalanche team has requested for its nodes to be added to the one-click deploy StackOS App Store, thereby creating a network of ‘unstoppable’ Avalanche nodes and giving developers the ability to expeditiously deploy an Avalanche node.
Devs will also be able to take advantage of deploying work-in-progress applications on private testnets before promoting them to the mainnet.
According to StackOS, the number of service requests served on the apps deployed on its platform recently surpassed the three-million mark, a little more than three months since the mainnet launched in August.
A Blockchain Cloud Takeover
The relationship with Avalanche is not the first time StackOS has provided its DeCloud services to a fast-growing Layer-2 blockchain. Other large projects have also adopted StackOS’ decentralized cloud to bring one-click nodes and seamless deployments to their developer ecosystem.
StackOS was previously incubated as the de facto DeCloud solution on the NEO platform, too. Some 250 individual projects now deploy on Stack’s trustless cloud, which is powered by cluster operators scattered around the world.
Within the growing ecosystem, community members can become governors with two tiers – Node Apprentice and Node Authority – corresponding to the number of tokens staked. StackOS governors can variously influence burn rates per resource purchase transaction and the height of annual yield in the governor pool.
Like its new DeCloud provider, Avalanche has enjoyed impressive traction in the market since launching last year. Ava Labs’ layer-2 scaling solution, which supports a glut of DeFi dApps and subnets and is fully interoperable with Ethereum, is now a bonafide top 10 blockchain due to its ultra-low fees and high throughput (4,500+ tps). With a powerful DeCloud provider now part of its armory, Avalanche’s inexorable expansion looks set to continue.
About Avalanche
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don’t believe it?
About StackOS
StackOS is a cross-chain open protocol that allows individuals and organizations to share their computing resources and collectively offer a decentralized cloud; where developers around the world can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain private nets, and main net nodes.
We aim to provide the world with “The Unstoppable Infrastructure Protocol”, which will allow any person across the world to deploy their application without incurring heavy cloud management costs and freely run any application they wish to run. StackOS furthermore intends to help brick and mortar businesses around the globe, to go online cost-effectively and securely with minimal technical overhead.
