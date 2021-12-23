News
Daniel Jones knows Joe Judge, Giants expect big improvements from him in 2022
Daniel Jones has spoken to Joe Judge about the Giants’ desire to have him back as their starting quarterback next season.
But as Jones said Wednesday, the quarterback understands he needs to do his part.
“I’ve spoken to Joe, and we’ve had conversations about that. But I think there’s things I need to improve on, there’s things he expects me to improve on, and I understand that,” Jones, 24, said in his first interview in three weeks. “I obviously take that very seriously. So that’s my approach.”
The priority is for Jones to get healthy. The good news is Jones echoed the team’s optimism about his “neck sprain” healing with rest and treatment, although he’s been shut down for the rest of this season.
“I think it’s something that’s going to heal,” the third-year quarterback said. “I kind of ran out of time this season. That’s disappointing and frustrating. But I don’t have any concerns long-term.”
Jones said it’s a “huge relief” that he doesn’t need surgery. He admitted “there’s some swelling” in his neck, even though his range of motion is “fine.”
He said he has “no problem throwing, running or lifting weights,” but he’s “still having symptoms in certain positions” that doctors view as “problematic” if he were to take contact anytime soon.
That’s what prevented him from being cleared for contact by Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital and Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery.
Jones said he self-reported his neck injury after beating the Eagles on Nov. 28 because his neck was “pretty sore” and he “didn’t have a great range of motion.”
He didn’t think at that time, though, that the injury would end his season.
“Initially when I got hurt, it was something I felt like I’d be able to get over fairly quickly,” he said. “It didn’t work out that way, so that’s disappointing … I always had the expectation to come back and play. That part’s disappointing. But it didn’t work out that way.”
Jones said he doesn’t believe the injury will “dramatically change” his willingness to run, even though he got hurt going helmet-to-helmet with Eagles safety Rodney McLeod on a designed running play.
It marked the second time this season that Jones got hurt by lowering his head on a QB run, including his Week 5 concussion on a battering ram drive for the goal line into Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox.
Clearly, Judge has told Jones that safely executing these plays, however, is one of the improvements he must show to function as an NFL quarterback.
“I think we’ve talked about being smart and going down, going down earlier, protecting myself, protecting the ball,” Jones said. “I think those are things I’ll continue to work on and [are] certainly emphasized by this.”
Judge did throw his support behind Jones as the Giants’ quarterback into 2022 when he said last week: “I feel good about Daniel already. I want him to keep growing and developing his craft. He’s a great asset to our team. Daniel’s done a good job growing for us. We’re going to keep on pushing forward with him.”
That said, Jones has a 12-25-0 career record and 50 total touchdowns to 49 turnovers in 38 games and 37 starts. He threw only 11 TD passes to 10 INTs in 14 games last season. He threw just 10 TD passes to seven INTs in 11 games this fall.
And he went only 4-7 as a starter this season when he and the Giants’ offense were supposed to start turning a corner. That’s what bothers Jones; not the personal stats.
“Well, we didn’t win enough games,” Jones said of this 2021 season. “I think that’s the most important thing as I evaluate myself. I do feel like I improved as a player. I think I’ve made progress and played well at times — obviously not well enough plenty [of times], too, because we didn’t play well enough.”
“We didn’t win games,” he concluded. “That’s the most important thing I think as I evaluate myself and look to work on things going into the offseason.”
The Giants own two first-round picks, theirs and Chicago’s. And veterans such as Seattle’s Russell Wilson may be available on the trade market. So Jones could have competition or even be leapfrogged this offseason, depending on how the Giants proceed.
On Monday, Judge seemingly had uncharacteristically punted a question about the Giants’ decision this spring to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023.
“In terms of the business aspect of it and different things, I’ll let different departments of this organization handle that stuff,” Judge said. “I’ll coach the players.”
But on Wednesday, Judge clarified that he will remain involved in personnel. He just doesn’t want to be involved in contracts, and he has a reason for it.
“It’s tough to coach a player and have the players understand and truly believe that you’re playing the best players all the time when you’ve had to negotiate a contract,” Judge said. “After you negotiate with someone and get them on the field, sometimes there’s a little bit of an incentive that ‘I had to go through all of this to get this guy here and now I’ve got to play him to justify that.’ I don’t want to ever be in that situation. I’m going to play the best players based on how they’re playing. That’s what we’re always going to do here.”
So now it’s up to Jones, once he gets healthy, to prove to Judge next spring and summer that he remains the best player at his position for the Giants.
Judge said he will not name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia until Friday at the earliest. The Giants even made three quarterbacks available to the media on the same day: Jones, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. But it looks like Fromm is on the verge of his first NFL start. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay said Fromm “did a hell of a job” in his NFL debut last Sunday and revealed that “I got some reps in with him today” at practice.
Judge said WR Kadarius Toney (COVID-19) has a chance to be back in the facility Thursday but that there’s no telling if he’s physically ready to play due to his ongoing “oblique” injury and his second bout with the virus. “We haven’t seen him for over a week now, so we’ll have to see where he is physically when he comes back,” Judge said.
Did not participate: G Ben Bredeson (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck). Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps). Absent from field: practice squad OL Isaiah Wilson (inside with trainers, per team, then participated in afternoon walkthrough).
Jury at Kim Potter trial quietly deliberates for third day
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.
The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.
Deliberations resumed shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. As of midafternoon, the jury had not asked any other questions.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun, and jurors had a second question for Chu: Could Potter’s handgun, given to them along with her Taser as exhibits, be freed from the zip ties holding it in an evidence box so they could handle it?
Prosecutors had presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including their weight, feel, size and color. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”
Chu said that they could handle the gun, over an objection from Potter attorney Paul Engh, who argued that it should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”
Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, cautioned against making too much of the jurors’ question about being unable to reach a verdict. She noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.
The judge is “going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going,” Moran said. She also said their interest in holding the gun indicates they’re still willing to consider some facts.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Justin Fields has an ankle injury, but still is expected to play for the Chicago Bears against the Seattle Seahawks, Matt Nagy says
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury picked up during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and will be limited in Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall.
Fields said he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter against the Vikings but it didn’t bother him that much until after the game.
“When you’re playing in the game, you’ve got a bunch of adrenaline going,” Fields said. “So (the second quarter) is when I first felt it, but I was still good enough to play through it. Of course, it got worse after the game and the next morning. But it felt better this morning.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t expect Fields to miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fields missed two games in Weeks 12 and 13 because he was recovering from cracked ribs.
“You always want to be smart … just like we treat every injury with every player,” Nagy said. “We’ll be more cautious than anything to make sure that every day and every hour that passes that he’s feeling better. Obviously, he played through it, so now we’ve just got to see how it goes and see where he’s at the rest of the week.”
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is dealing with a left hand injury and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So the Bears potentially would have to go to Nick Foles if Fields can’t play.
Because of the short week of preparation, the Bears are only doing a walk-through Wednesday, which Nagy said will consist of more mental reps. The team also still has 11 players on the COVID-19 list, which prompted the Bears to hold only walk-throughs last week.
Still on the list are Dalton, wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive linemen Bilal Nichols and Mario Edwards Jr., tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. The Bears removed safety Eddie Jackson, right tackle Larry Borom and linebacker Sam Kamara from the list.
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor also remain out, but Nagy said they could be getting closer to returning.
As the Bears turn their attention to the Seahawks, Fields is readying to face off against a quarterback he has long admired. Just after the Bears drafted him, Fields said he has watched a lot of film on Russell Wilson and noted Wilson’s ability to extend plays, his deep ball, his accuracy and his leadership as impressive qualities.
“Russell does a great job of extending plays, not only him but their receivers they have over there,” Fields said. “They have a lot of explosive plays off scrambles. That’s one thing you can take away from Russell’s game. I’ve always looked up to him. The kind of person he is on the field and off the field. He’s a great quarterback and a great person.”
Calls for clemency, reform at rally for I-70 trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison in fatal crash
About 100 people rallied at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday in support of clemency for the truck driver who was sentenced to more than a century in prison last week, with many in the crowd hoping to continue the movement’s mounting momentum.
“This type of injustice has to stop,” said Leonard Martinez, an attorney for the trucker’s family. “It has to stop at every level. It starts with legislation, it starts with the district attorney’s offices and it starts with our judges. We cannot stop until this system has been changed.”
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 110 years in prison after he was convicted of 27 crimes after he lost his brakes while driving a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country in 2019. Aguilera-Mederos passed by a runaway truck ramp designed to stop out-of-control semis and instead crashed into stopped traffic in Lakewood, killing four people in a fiery 28-car pileup.
The 110-year sentence drew immediate criticism, and calls for clemency have spread nationwide in the nine days since the sentencing.
“I want to see my son, I want to see my son,” Oslaida Mederos, the trucker’s mother, said in Spanish through sobs during Wednesday’s rally.
She and others emphasized that Aguilera-Mederos was not using alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said he was driving recklessly fast hours before the crash, and chose to keep driving in Colorado’s mountains despite knowing the truck had a problem with its brakes.
More than 4.6 million people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence. Polis said through a spokesman that his office would expedite consideration of Aguilera-Mederos’s clemency application, which the trucker submitted to the governor’s office Monday.
On Tuesday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office pursued the charges that ensured convictions would lead to Aguilera-Mederos spending decades in prison, announced she had asked Jones to expedite a separate legal process to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence. The judge set a hearing Monday to discuss the prosecution’s request.
“We understand and appreciate the frustration of those seeking immediate consideration and ask for patience as we take the steps allowed by law before the judge who knows this case and the community that was impacted,” King said in a statement Wednesday.
District Court Judge Bruce Jones said as he imposed the sentence last week that he was doing so only because he was compelled by the state’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws. He suggested he would have meted out a lesser sentence if he’d had the legal authority to do so and implied he was open to reconsidering the sentence later.
State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, addressed the crowd at Wednesday’s rally and said that while the morning’s event was focused on Aguilera-Mederos, wider criminal justice reform is needed.
“I want to acknowledge there are dozens, if not more, people with pending applications for clemency before the governor right now,” she said. “So while we call for justice for Rogel, let us also remind ourselves there are other people seeking justice as well.”
