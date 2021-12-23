Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

Bay State households looking to add a dog for the new year will soon get a chance to adopt a canine from storm-ravaged Kentucky.

Twenty of the pups were on their way from Kentucky to Massachusetts on Wednesday, set to arrive at Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter. All of the dogs are expected to find homes quickly, according to MSPCA-Angell.

“If you’re thinking about adding a dog in 2022, this is the time to do it,” Rob Halpin of MSPCA-Angell said on Wednesday.

He emphasized that there’s a “variety pack” of dogs coming up from the Kentucky Humane Society. There’s a mixture of terriers, beagles, cattle dogs, labs, boxers and others.

“People always want young dogs, and these dogs range from 13-weeks-old to 3-years-old,” Halpin added.

A team of staffers were driving two cargo vans from Kentucky to the Salem animal shelter, after which the dogs will begin serving their mandatory 48-hour quarantine.

“They will go through health checks and behavior checks to help get them ready for new homes,” Halpin said.

The 20 dogs arriving here comes on the heels of MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter receiving 100 cats from Kentucky. Most of the 100 cats have since been placed into homes, with just a handful still awaiting adoption.

The Massachusetts humane society has not relocated peoples’ pets from the state that was devastated by deadly tornadoes. These cats and dogs were already living in an animal shelter before the storms hit.

These animal transports from Kentucky to Massachusetts are key for freeing up space in shelters, so local organizations can help animals displaced by the storms.

MSPCA-Angell expects to announce that the 20 dogs will be available for adoption by next Monday or Tuesday.

“Special thanks to our partners at ASPCA for helping manage to get these dogs to New England,” Northeast Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. “We will have more information about how to adopt these cuties in the coming days.”

Anyone interested in adopting should visit www.northeastanimalshelter.org/kentuckypets/.

The 20 dogs are arriving at a time of year when the Humane Society’s resources are stretched to the max, according to MSPCA-Angell. Anyone who wants to help offset the cost of caring for so many pets before they can be re-homed can donate at www.mspca.org/Kentucky.