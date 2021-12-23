Connect with us

News

Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On the same day hospitals across the St. Louis region announced a doubling of COVID-19 patients overnight, Missouri health officials said the rolling average of hospitalizations in the state has eclipsed 2,000 patients for the second-straight day.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 787,597 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,648 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,953 total deaths as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, an increase of 18 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Police chase over St. Louis carjacking ends in Metro East, 3 in custody

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Police chase over St. Louis carjacking ends in Metro East, 3 in custody
google news

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On the same day hospitals across the St. Louis region announced a doubling of COVID-19 patients overnight, Missouri health officials said the rolling average of hospitalizations in the state has eclipsed 2,000 patients for the second-straight day.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 787,597 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,648 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,953 total deaths as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, an increase of 18 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dolphins place offensive guard on COVID-19 reserve list

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Dolphins place offensive guard on COVID-19 reserve list
google news

The Miami Dolphins battle with COVID-19 remains ongoing.

On Wednesday the Dolphins placed rookie offensive guard Robert Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list, making him the eighth Dolphins player sidelined by a positive test for the coronavirus in two weeks.

Jones, a former Middle Tennessee State standout the Dolphins (7-7) took a liking to at the Senior Bowl, signed as an undrafted free agent, and have kept on the 53-man roster all season. joins cornerback Justin Coleman and tailback Gerrid Doaks (a practice squad player) as the Dolphins who are sidelined by the virus, and quarantining.

Tailbacks Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay, and receiver Jaylen Waddle were also on the COVID-19 reserve list, but all four have returned to the team.

Safety Jevon Holland isn’t on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he hasn’t been cleared to return to the team as of Wednesday. Holland, the Dolphins’ rookie starting free safety, missed last Sunday’s win against the New York Jets because of the virus.

Each player who gets put on the COVID-19 reserve list must be symptom free, and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team’s practice, and regain his playing status.

Whether Jones can do that before Monday Night’s nationally televised game against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) depends on numerous variables. Gaskin, Ahmed, Lindsay and Waddle returned to the team after a week. Holland is entering his second week of quarantining.

Jones has served as a backup all season, primarily contributing on special teams in seven games this season. But last week he played 10 snaps on offensive in an unbalanced offensive line, which featured six offensive linemen on the field.

The Dolphins could use Solomon Kindley or reserve center Greg Mancz in that role moving forward.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Home for the holidays: Kentucky dogs to have new homes in Massachusetts after devastating tornadoes

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Home for the holidays: Kentucky dogs to have new homes in Massachusetts after devastating tornadoes
google news

Bay State households looking to add a dog for the new year will soon get a chance to adopt a canine from storm-ravaged Kentucky.

Twenty of the pups were on their way from Kentucky to Massachusetts on Wednesday, set to arrive at Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter. All of the dogs are expected to find homes quickly, according to MSPCA-Angell.

“If you’re thinking about adding a dog in 2022, this is the time to do it,” Rob Halpin of MSPCA-Angell said on Wednesday.

He emphasized that there’s a “variety pack” of dogs coming up from the Kentucky Humane Society. There’s a mixture of terriers, beagles, cattle dogs, labs, boxers and others.

“People always want young dogs, and these dogs range from 13-weeks-old to 3-years-old,” Halpin added.

A team of staffers were driving two cargo vans from Kentucky to the Salem animal shelter, after which the dogs will begin serving their mandatory 48-hour quarantine.

“They will go through health checks and behavior checks to help get them ready for new homes,” Halpin said.

The 20 dogs arriving here comes on the heels of MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter receiving 100 cats from Kentucky. Most of the 100 cats have since been placed into homes, with just a handful still awaiting adoption.

The Massachusetts humane society has not relocated peoples’ pets from the state that was devastated by deadly tornadoes. These cats and dogs were already living in an animal shelter before the storms hit.

These animal transports from Kentucky to Massachusetts are key for freeing up space in shelters, so local organizations can help animals displaced by the storms.

MSPCA-Angell expects to announce that the 20 dogs will be available for adoption by next Monday or Tuesday.

“Special thanks to our partners at ASPCA for helping manage to get these dogs to New England,” Northeast Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. “We will have more information about how to adopt these cuties in the coming days.”

Anyone interested in adopting should visit www.northeastanimalshelter.org/kentuckypets/.

The 20 dogs are arriving at a time of year when the Humane Society’s resources are stretched to the max, according to MSPCA-Angell. Anyone who wants to help offset the cost of caring for so many pets before they can be re-homed can donate at www.mspca.org/Kentucky.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending