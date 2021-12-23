Connect with us

Division 3-5 girls basketball preview, players to watch

The Bishop Fenwick girls are set to be a top contender in Div. 3 North.

The Crusaders return seven players, with Olivia Found leading the charge. The senior guard netted 16 points and dished out four assists per game last year. Nasha Arnold and Cecilia Kay, an All-Scholastic sophomore transfer from Arlington Catholic, will fill the front court.

Fenwick will be challenged in the Catholic Central League by St. Mary’s. Winners of 20 games and last year’s CCL Cup, the Spartans are featuring junior guards Kellyn Preira and Yirsy Queliz.

Greater Lowell went 6-3 a season ago and did not graduate any players. The Gryphons return senior guard and three-time Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star, Aliza Som, and junior forward Nellie Chan.

Old Rochester comes in off an undefeated campaign. The Bulldogs have five returning seniors, including Maggie Brogioli, who recorded 13 points along with six rebounds and four steals in the 2021 South Coast Conference championship win over Dighton-Rehoboth. Medway will look to senior captains Amy Johnston and Maggie Regan. Johnston defends effectively and is a capable scorer from both sides of the three-point line. Regan is a skilled passer.

Juniors Chloe Kirchner, Grace Oliver, and Chloe Richardson are Norwell’s big three. Oliver, the reigning South Shore League MVP, averaged 20 points per game last year.

Rockland retains its roster from last season. The leading scorer and rebounder is senior forward Julia Elie, a Bentley commit hoping to top 1,000 points. She will be aided by Maggie Elie and fellow captains Sydney Blaney and Maddie Murphy.

Watertown brings back eight players aiming to make noise in the Middlesex League. Senior captains Taylor Lambo and Ellie Monahan will set the tone for the Raiders.

Div. 4 has no shortage of competition either. Looking to build off its Cape Ann League tournament victory, Amesbury will have four seniors and two juniors. Avery and McKenna Hallinan lead the team in points.

Cathedral will feature a youthful squad. Junior guards Tayla Barros and Sara Thompson are the only returning upperclassmen.

Junior point guard Jourdan Ferreira is the sole returning starter for New Mission, which lost six seniors and prep transfer Toni Golston. But the Titans have a young star in sophomore Amy Mariano, who had 20 points and five rebounds off the bench in the Boston City League quarterfinals.

Bourne will lean on South Coast Conference All-Stars Nora Barmashi and Hannah Wenzel. Senior captain Barmashi, a University of New England commit, scored over 16 points per game last year and is capable of strong defending. Wenzel is a solid rebounder who can run the floor.

Monomoy will be led by Caroline DiGiovanni, Lucy Mawn, and Melissa Velasquez.

Fenway lost two-time Dream Teamer Kayana Armbrister to private school, but the Panthers return guards Wynter Neal, Jania Printemps, Heidi Bah and Sasha Toussaint as well as forward Alani Hollett.

Malden Catholic has made great strides in a short period of time and could contend in Div. 4 as guards Kylia Reynoso and Mia Mitchell are back along with forwards Lily Mineo and Kayla Jackson.

Even though Millis is young, they will be tournament-tested by competing in the Tri-Valley League against larger schools. The top returning players are junior forward Mia Molinari and sophomore center Hailey Bassett.

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 3

C: Julia Elie (Rockland), Enilda Goncalves (Northeast)

F: Alyssa Belmont (Cardinal Spellman), Maggie Brogioli (Old Rochester), Nelly Chan (Greater Lowell), Natalia Hyman (Weston), Amy Johnston (Medway), Cecilia Kay (Bishop Fenwick), Taylor Lambo (Watertown), Maddie Lawrence (Sandwich), Katherine Matczak (Bellingham), Felicia Melendez (Greater Lowell), Faith Newton (North Reading), Avery O’Connor (Dedham), Grace Oliver (Norwell), Chloe Rakauskas (Swampscott), Maggie Regan (Medway), Caroline Toomey (East Bridgewater)

G: Catherine Antwi (Lowell Catholic), Sydney Blaney (Rockland), Sophie Bradbury (East Bridgewater), Sierra Brigham (Sandwich), Ryann Cobban (Sandwich), Mersede Comtois-Pena (Greater Lowell), Rylie Chiappone (Bellingham), Tenley Dakin (Fairhaven), Ally Dantas (Seekonk), Sophie DiGrande (Swampscott), Kaitlyn Duarte (Greater New Bedford), Maggie Elie (Rockland), Colleen Fogarty (Fontbonne), Olivia Found (Bishop Fenwick), Charlie Keleher (Rockland), Molly Kimball (Triton), Carter King (Ipswich), Chloe Kirhcner (Norwell), Lily Lambo (Watertown), Kate Leinson (Seekonk), Riley Levrault (Apponequet), Bridget Markey (Bishop Stang), Lindsay McCarthy (Shawsheen), Mya Medeiros (Fairhaven), Emerson Milton (Fairhaven), Charlotte Morey (Lowell Catholic), Niya Morgen (St. Mary’s), Grace Presswood (Dennis-Yarmouth), Jaylene Pires (Dennis-Yarmouth), Yirsy Queliz (St. Mary’s), Chloe Richardson (Norwell), Karissa Rogato (Shawsheen), Hana Skeary (Dover-Sherborn), Aliza Som (Greater Lowell), Alanis Velez (Greater Lowell), Maddie Wright (Old Rochester)

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 4/5

C: Jessica Campo (Fellowship), Emma Fitzgerald (Manchester-Essex), Jenna Marsh (Franklin), Mairead St. Clair (Mystic Valley)

F: Skylar Amirault (Rising Tide), Mackenzie Balfore (Cape Cod Academy), Hailey Bassett (Millis), Olivia DeLong (Amesbury), Caroline DiGiovanni (Monomoy), Grace Gobell (Bourne). Amy Mariano (New Mission), Lily Mineo (Malden Catholic), Mia Molinari (Millis), Kayla Jackson (Malden Catholic), Liliana Palomino (Mystic Valley), Kylie Schrock (Rockport), Hannah Wenzel (Bourne)

G: Nora Barmashi (Bourne), Tayla Barros (Cathedral), Grace Bienvenue (Rising Tide), Sarah Chenette (Cohasset), Sarah Cullinan (Cohasset), Saidah DaSilva (St. Joseph), Jourdan Ferreira (New Mission), Avery Hallinan (Amesbury), McKenna Hallinan (Amesbury), Emma Hiltz (Innovation), Laney Larsen (Cohasset), Jane Maguire (Hamilton-Wenham), Olivia Marchand (St. John Paul), Mia Mitchell (Malden Catholic), Wynter Neal (Fenway), Brooke Orton (Case), Hijah Allen Paisley (Cathedral), Amiyah Peters (Mashpee), Jania Printemps (Fenway), Gabriella Redford (Amesbury), Kylia Reynoso (Malden Catholic), Delaney Scanlon (Innovation), Lili Shanahan (Cape Cod Academy), Abigail Sirois (Case), Adrianna Taboucherani (Fellowship), Sarah Thompson (Cathedral), Hialeah Turner-Foster (Mashpee), Sadie Tracy (Nashoba Tech), Melissa Velasquez (Monomoy)

The World of ‘Station Eleven’ Continues to Expand

December 23, 2021

Alex (Philippine Velge) and Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) Ian Watson/HBO Max

This week, Station Eleven continues with two new episodes, “Rosenkranz and Gildenstern Aren’t Dead” and “The Severn City Airport.” Paired together, these chapters expand Station Eleven in every direction, introducing us to more characters from the present day and tracing the consequences of their actions 20 years down the road. The miniseries continues to navigate a vast emotional spectrum, somehow everywhere at once without losing its center. The key question these two episodes seem to be posing is: “How much of the past do you want in your future?”

In “Rosencrantz and Gildenstern Aren’t Dead,” the Traveling Symphony returns to Pingtree, an old touring stop where their former director Gil (David Cross, Arrested Development) has settled down. Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) is still shaken by her recent encounter with the mysterious stranger who has attempted to lure her young friend Alex (Philippine Velge) away from the Symphony and, somehow, spouts quotations from the graphic novel Station Eleven. (Kirsten believes she possesses the book’s only copy.) At Pinetree, she learns that her suspicions about the stranger were well-founded — he arrived in town weeks earlier and somehow convinced all of its children to leave with him. He calls himself the Prophet, and he preaches that only “post-pans,” people born after the pandemic, are free from the corruption of the past and they must leave their families behind. His philosophy seems to be torn directly from the pages of Station Eleven.

As in the previous Year 20 episode, “A Hawk from a Handsaw,” terror and tragedy serve mostly as bookends to the episode while the meat of the text is dedicated to family drama. Kirsten struggles to protect Alex, her surrogate younger sister, from a dangerous influence, which forces her to flash back to her own contentious relationship with accidental guardian Jeevan during the first year of the flu. Troupe member Wendy (Deborah Cox, First Wives Club) has rewritten Hamlet in the vernacular of the 1990s grunge scene, which Conductor Sara hastily adopts in order to prove the Symphony’s relevance to Gil, her former partner. While some of the cast is aghast at the very idea of rewriting the Bard, the production is a hit. Coincidentally, the new staging casts Alex in the leading role for a change, reinforcing her desire to break from the Symphony’s cautious routine and set out on her own. 

The Prophet tells his followers that “there is no before.” It’s another cryptic phrase cribbed from “Station Eleven,” whose allure draws the young away from those still haunted by a past they can barely fathom. One can easily imagine why someone would choose to start over rather than carry on the traditions of a dead world. But whatever his means, the episode’s chilling finale demonstrates the Prophet is capable of acts of unspeakable evil. The ending of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Aren’t Dead” is by far the darkest moment in the series to date, and it’s hard to imagine how the Year 20 storyline can recover its hopefulness. Nevertheless, the execution of this episode is absolutely sterling, owed to the deft direction of TV veteran Helen Shaver and writer Nick Cuse’s delicate management of tone. Despite this grisly twist, Station Eleven still hasn’t ventured into “misery porn” territory. 

It helps that this week’s other episode, “The Severn City Airport,” is the series’ lightest yet. In this story, former actor Clark Thompson (David Wilmot, The Letter for the King) and about a hundred others become stranded at a Michigan airport terminal as the deadly flu pandemic runs rampant seemingly everywhere else on Earth. By some statistical miracle, no one at the Severn City Airport has brought the disease with them, and after grieving the loss of any loved ones not present, the survivors begin building a new ad-hoc society. Thompson finds purpose here, and charges himself with preserving the best of what’s left of the fallen world. “The Severn City Airport” doesn’t forgo suspense and horror elements altogether, but the episode offers a hint of farce as counterbalance.

Like Miranda, the lead of last week’s “Hurricane,” most of this episode’s central characters are tied to the late actor Arthur Leander. Clark was his closest friend and the executor of his will. Arthur’s ex-wife Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald, Succession) and young son Tyler (Julian Obradors) arrived at Severn City on the same flight as Clark, redirected en route to Arthur’s Chicago funeral. Together with former security guard Miles (Milton Barnes, Utopia Falls), they form a new leading council for the airport, but Tyler isn’t entirely onboard with their plans to remain cloistered inside and build a temple to the lost world. Here we can see the beginning of the tug-of-war between past and future that will define the next generation, reverberating all the way into the events of Year 20 and the story of the Traveling Symphony.

When the reality of his situation reaches him, Clark mutters a bit of King Lear to himself: “The worst is not, so long as we can say ‘This is the worst.’” Having a character speak a story’s thesis statement aloud (using Shakespeare, no less) could easily play as heavy-handed, but on Station Eleven it resonates as more than a trite aphorism. Here is a line from a play written 400 years ago, by a man who survived a plague of his own. If this piece of the past is worth saving, then surely it’s not the only one.

Scarlett Estevez has holiday on repeat in Disney’s ‘Christmas Again’

December 23, 2021

NEW YORK — At 14, Scarlett Estevez is certainly making her mark, starring in the currently streaming Disney Channel holiday movie “Christmas Again” and soon to be Ultra Violet in the channel’s upcoming “Black Scorpion & Ultra Violet” series.

“I never expected anything like this when I started at 4,” Estevez said after a post-screening Q&A at the Paley Center for fans.

A natural comedienne in the two “Daddy’s Home” films with Mark Wahlberg, she’s just completed a six-season run as Trixie in the “Lucifer” series.

“I was on the show for almost half my life,” she marveled. “That’s crazy!”

“Christmas Again” has Estevez as unhappy Rowena. Her holiday at home includes her divorced mom, big sister — and her dad who brings his fiancee and her little boy.

Ro wishes her parents could reunite, that the family wouldn’t change. So when she meets a limo driver who says he’s Santa, she makes a wish to do Christmas all over again. Which she does — over and over and over again!

Is this the Disney holiday version of “Groundhog Day”?

“That’s definitely right,” Estevez said, having watched the Bill Murray classic as a reference point before filming.

Doing many scenes over and over again, only with slight differences, like a different sweater or hair each day, “was kind of tricky because of the way that we filmed it.”

For instance, for each day with Ro and Santa outdoors on the sidewalk, all were filmed in one day.

“So continuity was a huge thing with this movie. It was a little confusing but really cool. Definitely something that I’ve never done before and I don’t know that I’ll get to do again.”

As an L.A. native, Chicago’s frigid temps were unnerving. “When I first got there I was kind of in shock because all my clothes were not for cold weather. But I got used to it and then, when I came back to L.A., it was like 50 degrees. And everybody was overreacting when they said it was really cold.”

There’s a key scene when Ro skates in an amateur hockey game. Can this Los Angeleno really skate?

“Yes, but there was a little bit of like trickery,” she revealed. “Because I was never on skates. I actually had a little wooden platform and they had somebody pulling me around.

“I think it’s more fun than if I was on my skates.”

Celebrating a ‘Wonderful’ 75th anniversary of a classic holiday movie

December 23, 2021

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a holiday fixture now but that was not true at first. Movie fans did not always think the classic — No. 20 on the American Film Institute’s list of the best movies ever made and 75 years old this week — was so wonderful.

Released five days before Christmas in 1946, “Wonderful Life” introduced us to George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), who faces a personal and professional crisis on Christmas Eve of 1945 and only manages to turn his frown upside-down with the help of a klutzy angel (Henry Travers).

It did modestly in theaters, reportedly falling about $500,000 shy of earning the $6.3 million it would have needed to break even. It earned respectful reviews and was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, best director Frank Capra and best actor Stewart, losing those three to “The Best Years of Our Lives.” Then, for years, it was barely thought of.

But a few things changed that. The biggie was that Republic Pictures neglected to renew the copyright on the film, so it entered the public domain in 1974, which is why you can find slipshod Blu-rays for $4 at gas stations every December and why it pops up on TV year after year. Then, in 1977, Marlo Thomas, a big TV star at the time, produced and starred in a gender-flipped remake, “It Happened One Christmas,” which scored huge ratings and led many dads like mine to tell their kids, “You liked that thing? You should see the original.”

The main change, in terms of how we look at “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is us. It’s the same movie it was in 1946 but we come at it differently now than we did then — when, for a variety of reasons, it must have startled audiences hoping for a “The Bells of St. Mary’s”-like burst of holiday cheer.

Jimmy Stewart

Then: One of the most genial of Hollywood stars, Stewart earned audiences’ trust playing uncomplicated good guys, including in Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and his Oscar-winning role in “The Philadelphia Story.” It’s likely the Capra connection led Stewart to sign on to “Wonderful” as his first project after distinguished service in the U.S. Army, starting in 1941 (he remained in the Reserves).

If audiences were expecting another of those uncomplicated guys, they did not get it in “Wonderful,” in which George spends a chunk of the movie contemplating suicide. George is a hero but “Wonderful” examines what it costs him to be one for the town of Bedford Falls, N.Y., whose citizens he repeatedly puts ahead of himself.

Now: With his entire career available, not just those early years, “Wonderful” does not seem like an outlier. A pioneer in actors wresting control of their careers away from studios, Stewart began stretching what audiences expected of his characters, especially with Alfred Hitchcock, who seemed to delight in roughing up Stewart’s image. Hitchcock cast him as a dangerously arrogant professor in “Rope,” a peeping Tom who somehow doesn’t know how incredible Grace Kelly is in “Rear Window” and a borderline necrophiliac in “Vertigo.”

Frank Capra

Then: Capra rose to fame as a crowd-pleaser, to such an extent that the term “Capra-esque” means a corny, modern-day fable in which hope and goodness always triumph. Capra was never as sunny as his rep — “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” especially, takes a dim view of politics — but audiences that loved “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town” and “It Happened One Night” expected uplift.

Now: In hindsight, the darkness and cynicism that were erased in Capra’s happy endings have gotten more attention. The handful of documentaries he made as part of the World War II propaganda effort are a possible turning point. Having spent time immersed in the ugliness of war, Capra seems to have shifted to exploring ambiguous material such as “Wonderful.” That may also be why, although he continued to make movies for 15 more years, the six-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner earned no more nominations and only made one more enduring film — the Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy “State of the Union.”

— Tribune News Service

