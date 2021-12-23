News
Drew: It’s critical to bring back the Child Tax Credit now
What kept low- and moderate-income families with children afloat in 2021 as COVID-19 variants battered their world and soaring prices bore down on them?
The Child Tax Credit. Throughout 2021 this lifesaving program based in the IRS provided families with a monthly payment of $300 per child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 12 years old. To get the desperately needed funds to families quickly, payments were made directly to them for the first six months. They didn’t have to wait for a return on their taxes.
The goal of CTC is to lift all children in America out of poverty. In 2021 it made extraordinary progress. Almost 4 million of the 15 million children living below the federal poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four saw their families’ income rise above that poverty line. The program’s significant success forecast an end to the scourge of child poverty in our nation in coming years.
But on Dec. 15 the CTC ended. Families are sinking back into painful financial crisis this holiday season as COVID variants hit hard and bitter winter weather descends, accompanied by soaring heating costs. Once again they are juggling very limited funds with payments for food, rent, medicine and heat. Continuation of CTC for the next year is built into the Build Back Better legislation that is waging a battle to survive in the face of serious difficulties.
We can’t lose this program. It must be continued for at least another year to help the millions of families struggling to survive in a pandemic that is raging again. Saving our children must take priority over other initiatives on the government’s desk.
We appeal to Congress and the White House to separate CTC from major legislation, if necessary, and pass it as a separate program as is often done with defense initiatives. Our children in America cannot continue to go to bed hungry. The Child Tax Credit must be saved.
John J. Drew is president/CEO of Action for Boston Community Development, the antipoverty/community action organization for the Boston area and the Mystic Valley region.
Dear Abby: Friend’s death shrouded in secrecy and silence
Dear Abby: A dear friend of mine, “Dirk,” died by suicide a couple of years ago. We were very close when we were young but saw each other only occasionally as adults. However, on the occasions we did get together, it always felt like we picked up where we left off.
I found out about my friend’s death from a family member after I discovered his phone number was no longer working and his Facebook and Messenger accounts had been deleted. He had died a few months earlier. Dirk’s family asked me not to tell anyone that the death was a suicide. They didn’t want his memory to be about that final decision. Because there was no obituary in the newspaper (they didn’t want one), it feels as though my friend has been erased with no trace.
I’m still having a hard time with his death. I feel like I should put an in-memoriam obituary in the paper. I also feel a need to talk about it with others (both for myself and as a warning to others). My mother thinks I should abide by the wishes of the family. What do you think?
— Missing My Friend in Ohio
Dear Missing: When someone takes their own life, there are usually a range of emotions experienced by the survivors. These can include shame, guilt and anger. Fortunately, there are mental health programs that can help with these if the family is aware they are available. A call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) could guide them if they reach out. I sincerely hope you will listen to your mother and respect the wishes of the deceased’s family, even though you do not agree. If you do what you are contemplating, it could cause the family even more pain.
Dear Abby: Our 26-year-old married son currently lives with us. His wife of three years (close in age) was raised in a different culture and has recently started living with her parents in a city four hours away. My son has a stable, well-paying job and cannot relocate. They talk on the phone many times a day and night, and both say their marriage is “fine.”
She doesn’t work and doesn’t finish anything she starts. She contributes to her family’s household by using the car and money our son provides. She says she became depressed when she lived in our town but is happy with her parents and really doesn’t see moving out. We feel she is immature, controlling and taking advantage of our son. We have told him as much. He understands he has a situation but seems too weak to change it. What more can we do?
— Flustered Parents in Texas
Dear Parents: Your son knows your opinion. You can — and should — do nothing more than you already have. Because he and his wife say they are happy with the situation, keep your mouths shut and refrain from stirring the pot. At some point, one of them will want to make changes, which may mean your son will have to relocate. But this is his problem, and one he must resolve on his own.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Gophers add second transfer cornerback to the 2022 class
The Gophers football program has added its second transfer cornerback of the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Western Kentucky’s Shannon “Beanie” Bishop announced Wednesday he has committed to Minnesota. His decision comes two weeks after the U offered him and scholarship; that was also national signing day when Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp signed on to play at the U.
Bishop, of Louisville, Ky., was named first team Conference USA for the 2021 season, when he had 40 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound player is believed to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Bishop also served as a kick returner at Western Kentucky, averaging 24.6 yards on 29 returns across 2020-21. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he had 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 13 games, and in 2020, he had 15 tackles in six games.
Minnesota now has 20 members in its 2022 class.
Thunder dominate Nuggets inside for convincing 108-94 win
OKLAHOMA CITY – One team showed up Wednesday night. The other looked ready to be home after a bizarre two-game road trip.
The Thunder smacked the Nuggets, 108-94, on Wednesday night, to drop Denver back to .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s postponement at Brooklyn, the Nuggets were back on the court but were hardly ready to compete. Now 15-15, they’ll head home to face Charlotte on Thursday.
“This has been like the longest (two-game) road trip ever,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game.
The Thunder pummeled the Nuggets in the paint, 62-36, and dominated them on the glass, 60-39. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carved up Denver’s defense for 27 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
As the deficit ballooned throughout the third quarter and into the fourth, Nikola Jokic sat. He ended the night with 13 points and seven rebounds in just 25 minutes.
Denver’s reserves, led by 12 points from Austin Rivers, made the game respectable with an encouraging fourth-quarter response. The Nuggets’ bench shaved what was once a 23-point deficit to just 97-89 with 2:50 remaining, but there was no finishing kick.
The Thunder came in waves and didn’t relent. During one telling and deflating sequence in the third quarter, stocky guard Luguentz Dort crashed the offensive glass off his own miss and was rewarded with a 3-pointer moments later.
Down 77-61 at the time, Malone called a timeout to make a full shift change. All five starters headed to the bench as he looked to his reserves for a spark. Though the effort might’ve improved, the results didn’t.
Oklahoma City, having doubled up Denver 28-14 in the third, took a commanding 88-66 lead into the fourth quarter.
Like the rest of the NBA world, Malone saw commissioner Adam Silver state, unequivocally, that the league had no intention of pausing despite rising COVID cases.
“Not surprising,” Malone said. “The NBA is trying to push through it. I guess that’s their logic. All the testing begins the day after Christmas. We’re gonna get through this.”
After Sunday’s postponement, the Nuggets traveled to Oklahoma City on Monday where they had two days to kill. Monday night, according to Malone, around 20 staffers and coaches played pickle-ball for a few hours.
Asked how his short game was, Malone had no trouble boasting about his game: “I’ve got it all,” he joked.
On Tuesday, Aaron Gordon organized a team outing to the movies to watch the new Spider-man movie.
“Some of us took a nap during that, woke up in the middle of it and were still able to keep the plotline going,” Malone said.
Both outings represented the best of an imperfect circumstance ahead of Wednesday’s game.
The Thunder carried a 60-52 lead into halftime after shredding the Nuggets inside. Their 42 points in the paint represented a ghastly number and one that indicated defensive breakdowns on numerous levels.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a field day in the pick-and-roll, registering 19 points over the first two quarters.
Jokic, perhaps recognizing the urgency with Oklahoma City’s offense rolling, became more aggressive in the second quarter. He bullied his way inside, either lowering his shoulder for a bucket or dishing for an easy drop-off when the Thunder sent a double-team.
He finished the first half with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. On one first-quarter dime, he slung the ball across the court with his off-hand and found Monte Morris in the corner for a sublime corner three.
Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo
Larsa Pippen Will Share Her ‘Side Of The Story’ Following Kim Kardashian Fallout On ‘RHOM’
