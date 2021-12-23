News
Editorial: Student debt freeze a bid to thaw Biden’s ratings
To hear President Biden tell it, things are looking up and moving forward — which is why we have to stand still.
On Wednesday he hailed the strength of the economy during his first year in office — “our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever” — and talked up the success of his administration’s efforts to thwart the supply chain crisis: “We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems and the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered and shelves are not empty,” Biden said at the White House, according to The Hill.
So shouldn’t jobs growth and a recovering economy turn the spigot back on for student loan payments?
According to Biden they shouldn’t, and won’t. The president extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through May 1, citing surging cases of COVID-19.
“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said.
Yes, the arrival of omicron has led to event cancellations and postponements, scrapped travel plans and caused temporary business closures in hard-hit areas. But health experts say those who’ve been fully vaccinated with boosters are still well-protected from severe disease.
And the federal eviction moratorium ended months ago, so the argument that COVID is on the rise and people need more time to get things in order is weak in light of this.
The move is, however, a good way to try and Build Back Better Biden’s poll numbers.
As the Herald reported, a left-leaning poll from NPR/PBS has Biden at 42% positive and 55% disapproving.
A Rasmussen poll, that tends to tilt more right, has Biden at 41% approval and 57% disapproval.
Joe Manchin’s refusal to follow the Democratic herd on passage of Biden’s megabucks social spending bill was yet another ding in Biden’s political armor.
Freezing federal student loan repayments for another 90 days will give him a boost among borrowers in a key demographic.
It also opens the door a bit more for progressive lawmakers to work their spiel on forgiving a significant chunk of the federal student loan balance sheet.
“The pause on federal student loan payments, interest and collections has improved borrowers’ economic security, allowing them to invest in their families, save for emergencies and pay down other debt. Extending the pause will help millions of Americans make ends meet, especially as we overcome the omicron variant,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said in a Wednesday statement.
“We continue to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which will help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers and accelerate our economic recovery.”
Canceling car payments, credit card debt, mortgages and any variety of things that cost money would let us all invest in our families and live our best lives. But that’s not how it works. You purchase a car, a house, an education, you pay for those things. You don’t stick taxpayers with the bill.
Little wonder why those disapproval ratings are so high — for Congress as well as the president.
Drew: It’s critical to bring back the Child Tax Credit now
What kept low- and moderate-income families with children afloat in 2021 as COVID-19 variants battered their world and soaring prices bore down on them?
The Child Tax Credit. Throughout 2021 this lifesaving program based in the IRS provided families with a monthly payment of $300 per child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 12 years old. To get the desperately needed funds to families quickly, payments were made directly to them for the first six months. They didn’t have to wait for a return on their taxes.
The goal of CTC is to lift all children in America out of poverty. In 2021 it made extraordinary progress. Almost 4 million of the 15 million children living below the federal poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four saw their families’ income rise above that poverty line. The program’s significant success forecast an end to the scourge of child poverty in our nation in coming years.
But on Dec. 15 the CTC ended. Families are sinking back into painful financial crisis this holiday season as COVID variants hit hard and bitter winter weather descends, accompanied by soaring heating costs. Once again they are juggling very limited funds with payments for food, rent, medicine and heat. Continuation of CTC for the next year is built into the Build Back Better legislation that is waging a battle to survive in the face of serious difficulties.
We can’t lose this program. It must be continued for at least another year to help the millions of families struggling to survive in a pandemic that is raging again. Saving our children must take priority over other initiatives on the government’s desk.
We appeal to Congress and the White House to separate CTC from major legislation, if necessary, and pass it as a separate program as is often done with defense initiatives. Our children in America cannot continue to go to bed hungry. The Child Tax Credit must be saved.
John J. Drew is president/CEO of Action for Boston Community Development, the antipoverty/community action organization for the Boston area and the Mystic Valley region.
Dear Abby: Friend’s death shrouded in secrecy and silence
Dear Abby: A dear friend of mine, “Dirk,” died by suicide a couple of years ago. We were very close when we were young but saw each other only occasionally as adults. However, on the occasions we did get together, it always felt like we picked up where we left off.
I found out about my friend’s death from a family member after I discovered his phone number was no longer working and his Facebook and Messenger accounts had been deleted. He had died a few months earlier. Dirk’s family asked me not to tell anyone that the death was a suicide. They didn’t want his memory to be about that final decision. Because there was no obituary in the newspaper (they didn’t want one), it feels as though my friend has been erased with no trace.
I’m still having a hard time with his death. I feel like I should put an in-memoriam obituary in the paper. I also feel a need to talk about it with others (both for myself and as a warning to others). My mother thinks I should abide by the wishes of the family. What do you think?
— Missing My Friend in Ohio
Dear Missing: When someone takes their own life, there are usually a range of emotions experienced by the survivors. These can include shame, guilt and anger. Fortunately, there are mental health programs that can help with these if the family is aware they are available. A call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) could guide them if they reach out. I sincerely hope you will listen to your mother and respect the wishes of the deceased’s family, even though you do not agree. If you do what you are contemplating, it could cause the family even more pain.
Dear Abby: Our 26-year-old married son currently lives with us. His wife of three years (close in age) was raised in a different culture and has recently started living with her parents in a city four hours away. My son has a stable, well-paying job and cannot relocate. They talk on the phone many times a day and night, and both say their marriage is “fine.”
She doesn’t work and doesn’t finish anything she starts. She contributes to her family’s household by using the car and money our son provides. She says she became depressed when she lived in our town but is happy with her parents and really doesn’t see moving out. We feel she is immature, controlling and taking advantage of our son. We have told him as much. He understands he has a situation but seems too weak to change it. What more can we do?
— Flustered Parents in Texas
Dear Parents: Your son knows your opinion. You can — and should — do nothing more than you already have. Because he and his wife say they are happy with the situation, keep your mouths shut and refrain from stirring the pot. At some point, one of them will want to make changes, which may mean your son will have to relocate. But this is his problem, and one he must resolve on his own.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Gophers add second transfer cornerback to the 2022 class
The Gophers football program has added its second transfer cornerback of the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Western Kentucky’s Shannon “Beanie” Bishop announced Wednesday he has committed to Minnesota. His decision comes two weeks after the U offered him and scholarship; that was also national signing day when Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp signed on to play at the U.
Bishop, of Louisville, Ky., was named first team Conference USA for the 2021 season, when he had 40 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound player is believed to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Bishop also served as a kick returner at Western Kentucky, averaging 24.6 yards on 29 returns across 2020-21. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he had 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 13 games, and in 2020, he had 15 tackles in six games.
Minnesota now has 20 members in its 2022 class.
