Editorial: Student debt freeze a bid to thaw Biden’s ratings

To hear President Biden tell it, things are looking up and moving forward — which is why we have to stand still.

On Wednesday he hailed the strength of the economy during his first year in office — “our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever” — and talked up the success of his administration’s efforts to thwart the supply chain crisis: “We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems and the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered and shelves are not empty,” Biden said at the White House, according to The Hill.

So shouldn’t jobs growth and a recovering economy turn the spigot back on for student loan payments?

According to Biden they shouldn’t, and won’t. The president extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through May 1, citing surging cases of COVID-19.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said.

Yes, the arrival of omicron has led to event cancellations and postponements, scrapped travel plans and caused temporary business closures in hard-hit areas. But health experts say those who’ve been fully vaccinated with boosters are still well-protected from severe disease.

And the federal eviction moratorium ended months ago, so the argument that COVID is on the rise and people need more time to get things in order is weak in light of this.

The move is, however, a good way to try and Build Back Better Biden’s poll numbers.

As the Herald reported, a left-leaning poll from NPR/PBS has Biden at 42% positive and 55% disapproving.

A Rasmussen poll, that tends to tilt more right, has Biden at 41% approval and 57% disapproval.

Joe Manchin’s refusal to follow the Democratic herd on passage of Biden’s megabucks social spending bill was yet another ding in Biden’s political armor.

Freezing federal student loan repayments for another 90 days will give him a boost among borrowers in a key demographic.

It also opens the door a bit more for progressive lawmakers to work their spiel on forgiving a significant chunk of the federal student loan balance sheet.

“The pause on federal student loan payments, interest and collections has improved borrowers’ economic security, allowing them to invest in their families, save for emergencies and pay down other debt. Extending the pause will help millions of Americans make ends meet, especially as we overcome the omicron variant,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said in a Wednesday statement.

“We continue to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which will help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers and accelerate our economic recovery.”

Canceling car payments, credit card debt, mortgages and any variety of things that cost money would let us all invest in our families and live our best lives. But that’s not how it works. You purchase a car, a house, an education, you pay for those things. You don’t stick taxpayers with the bill.

Little wonder why those disapproval ratings are so high — for Congress as well as the president.