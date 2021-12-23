News
Ehrhard: Wu’s vaccine mandate more about sanctions than safety
Michelle Wu became Boston’s mayor just a few weeks ago on an agenda of bringing more equality and fairness to the working people of Boston. In standard elite liberal fashion, Wu quickly implemented a COVID vaccine mandate that hurts the communities she professed to care about.
Under Wu’s new edict, anyone who wants to enter a restaurant, bar, entertainment venue or gym must provide proof of a first shot of vaccine by Jan. 15 or they cannot patronize that business. Starting March 1, even children ages 5 to 11 will have to show proof of at least one dose and be fully vaccinated by May 1 to enter a business.
In essence, every business except retail stores will be off limits for the unvaccinated starting Jan. 15. Maybe unvaccinated parents can send their young children into restaurants to pick up their take-out meals until March 1. And why not retail businesses? Maybe Wu believes that COVID does not spread in places where products are being sold and only in places where people are eating food. The whole concept of the mandate is absurd. Wu’s picking and choosing of businesses underlies the total lack of scientific data to support the efficacy of this progressive order.
The vaccine order also appears to be on shaky ground as a matter of law. The mayor has no legitimate authority to implement such a wide-ranging edict under such circumstances. But this is about COVID, so the constitutional order of things is of little consequence apparently.
The vaccines by all accounts appear to protect a person from hospitalization and death from COVID. But it also appears that a vaccinated person still spreads the virus much like an unvaccinated person. So an unvaccinated person cannot negatively affect a vaccinated person’s safety and health any more than a vaccinated person can. If a person chooses to stay unvaccinated for whatever reason, it is his business alone and has no effect upon the vaccinated.
Wu’s vaccine mandate therefore seemingly has no real purpose in helping combat the spread of the virus. But the order is not about stopping the spread of COVID. If it was, why would it only be implemented long after the Christmas season has passed and over a year after the vaccines were rolled out? It is about control and punishment of those who do not agree with Wu and her progressive friends’ view of the world.
The fact that this order appears only in other progressive cities like San Francisco and New York City is telling. It is particularly interesting that the rates of spread, hospitalization and death are far higher in these cities than in cities with no mandates whatsoever like Tampa and Charleston, S.C. Facts and data do not matter to Wu.
The most depressing consequence of this prohibition against the unvaccinated is the affect it will have on the working class and minority communities of Boston. The communities that Wu, a graduate of both Harvard’s college and law school, promised to fight for are being thrown aside.
Progressive elites from Beacon Hill proudly post when they get their vaccine and booster shots on their Facebook feeds because they can virtue signal to their ilk. But the working-class folks and minority communities have far lower rates of vaccination than Wu and her friends. The people from these hard-working communities will be shut out from the simple joys of Boston civic life like going to a restaurant or pub or a Celtics game.
Wu’s vaccine mandate policy makes no scientific sense and its only public policy purpose is to unwittingly make the working people of Boston suffer more than they already are.
James P. Ehrhard is a freelance columnist and an attorney who owns and manages the Worcester law firm of Ehrhard & Associates.
Ponnuru: Dems should blame themselves, not Manchin
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
On Nov. 1, he decried the bill’s “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” and called it “a recipe for economic crisis.” He wanted to set up and fully pay for a few programs for 10 years. The bill House Democrats passed sets up more programs, but for only a few years; after that, the Democrats were counting on political pressure to get them extended, and maybe paid for. They appeared to think Manchin’s conditions were just a negotiating position — even after he said that he would be comfortable if no bill at all got passed.
On Sunday, Manchin announced that he could not support the current legislation. Democrats should have realized long beforehand that he wasn’t bluffing. The fact that President Joe Biden lost West Virginia by 39 points last year should have been evidence enough. Democrats should have agreed to what he wanted.
He was, after all, right about the best way to structure the bill, as even some progressives conceded. If Democrats wanted a larger tax credit for children, they should have included a 10-year enlargement and ditched other parts of the bill — as Manchin said. If they weren’t willing to sacrifice other initiatives, they should have left an expanded credit for another day. But the bulk of the Democratic Party in D.C. wasn’t willing to set priorities.
Democrats still aren’t listening. Instead of telling him that they will accept any version of the bill he wants, they’re throwing a tantrum.
White House communications director Jen Psaki snarked that Manchin should “reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, who also leads the Progressive Caucus, is accusing him of “betrayal” and insinuating, dubiously, that a lot of West Virginians will feel the same way.
Her Minnesota colleague Ilhan Omar says Manchin is acting out of “corruption and self-interest.” None of this is going to get progressives a 50th Senate vote for what they want — and that’s assuming they have 49 to start.
It’s not just Manchin the Democrats are refusing to hear. Biden tried to garner support for the bill by saying it “is what 81 million people voted for.” A large segment of those voters, though, just wanted Donald Trump out of office.
Biden understood this political reality well in 2020: It’s why his convention speech dwelt far more on his character and Trump’s than it did on their policy differences. He campaigned for a mandate not to be Trump, and he got it. Only then did he try to convert his win into a mandate for the grab-bag of unrelated progressive policies that became Build Back Better.
Progressive activists are reacting to the failure of the bill by complaining about the structure of American government. Never mind that Democrats have been able to build governing majorities in that structure in the not very distant past. Never mind, either, that the last two years have seen several large spending bills enacted with strong bipartisan support, especially in the Senate.
Build Back Better was unusual in seeking to realize an expansive partisan agenda in a very narrowly divided Congress. Neither Bill Clinton nor Barack Obama tried to enact such large and far-reaching changes in spending when they had much larger margins.
The next stage of grief will be despair over the future of the Biden administration, if not that of democracy itself. Democrats have managed to make the bill a serious test for Biden’s presidency without ever having conveyed to the public what it’s even about.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a syndicated columnist.
Editorial: Student debt freeze a bid to thaw Biden’s ratings
To hear President Biden tell it, things are looking up and moving forward — which is why we have to stand still.
On Wednesday he hailed the strength of the economy during his first year in office — “our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever” — and talked up the success of his administration’s efforts to thwart the supply chain crisis: “We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems and the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered and shelves are not empty,” Biden said at the White House, according to The Hill.
So shouldn’t jobs growth and a recovering economy turn the spigot back on for student loan payments?
According to Biden they shouldn’t, and won’t. The president extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through May 1, citing surging cases of COVID-19.
“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said.
Yes, the arrival of omicron has led to event cancellations and postponements, scrapped travel plans and caused temporary business closures in hard-hit areas. But health experts say those who’ve been fully vaccinated with boosters are still well-protected from severe disease.
And the federal eviction moratorium ended months ago, so the argument that COVID is on the rise and people need more time to get things in order is weak in light of this.
The move is, however, a good way to try and Build Back Better Biden’s poll numbers.
As the Herald reported, a left-leaning poll from NPR/PBS has Biden at 42% positive and 55% disapproving.
A Rasmussen poll, that tends to tilt more right, has Biden at 41% approval and 57% disapproval.
Joe Manchin’s refusal to follow the Democratic herd on passage of Biden’s megabucks social spending bill was yet another ding in Biden’s political armor.
Freezing federal student loan repayments for another 90 days will give him a boost among borrowers in a key demographic.
It also opens the door a bit more for progressive lawmakers to work their spiel on forgiving a significant chunk of the federal student loan balance sheet.
“The pause on federal student loan payments, interest and collections has improved borrowers’ economic security, allowing them to invest in their families, save for emergencies and pay down other debt. Extending the pause will help millions of Americans make ends meet, especially as we overcome the omicron variant,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said in a Wednesday statement.
“We continue to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which will help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers and accelerate our economic recovery.”
Canceling car payments, credit card debt, mortgages and any variety of things that cost money would let us all invest in our families and live our best lives. But that’s not how it works. You purchase a car, a house, an education, you pay for those things. You don’t stick taxpayers with the bill.
Little wonder why those disapproval ratings are so high — for Congress as well as the president.
Drew: It’s critical to bring back the Child Tax Credit now
What kept low- and moderate-income families with children afloat in 2021 as COVID-19 variants battered their world and soaring prices bore down on them?
The Child Tax Credit. Throughout 2021 this lifesaving program based in the IRS provided families with a monthly payment of $300 per child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 12 years old. To get the desperately needed funds to families quickly, payments were made directly to them for the first six months. They didn’t have to wait for a return on their taxes.
The goal of CTC is to lift all children in America out of poverty. In 2021 it made extraordinary progress. Almost 4 million of the 15 million children living below the federal poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four saw their families’ income rise above that poverty line. The program’s significant success forecast an end to the scourge of child poverty in our nation in coming years.
But on Dec. 15 the CTC ended. Families are sinking back into painful financial crisis this holiday season as COVID variants hit hard and bitter winter weather descends, accompanied by soaring heating costs. Once again they are juggling very limited funds with payments for food, rent, medicine and heat. Continuation of CTC for the next year is built into the Build Back Better legislation that is waging a battle to survive in the face of serious difficulties.
We can’t lose this program. It must be continued for at least another year to help the millions of families struggling to survive in a pandemic that is raging again. Saving our children must take priority over other initiatives on the government’s desk.
We appeal to Congress and the White House to separate CTC from major legislation, if necessary, and pass it as a separate program as is often done with defense initiatives. Our children in America cannot continue to go to bed hungry. The Child Tax Credit must be saved.
John J. Drew is president/CEO of Action for Boston Community Development, the antipoverty/community action organization for the Boston area and the Mystic Valley region.
