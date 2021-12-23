Ehrhard: Wu’s vaccine mandate more about sanctions than safety

Michelle Wu became Boston’s mayor just a few weeks ago on an agenda of bringing more equality and fairness to the working people of Boston. In standard elite liberal fashion, Wu quickly implemented a COVID vaccine mandate that hurts the communities she professed to care about.

Under Wu’s new edict, anyone who wants to enter a restaurant, bar, entertainment venue or gym must provide proof of a first shot of vaccine by Jan. 15 or they cannot patronize that business. Starting March 1, even children ages 5 to 11 will have to show proof of at least one dose and be fully vaccinated by May 1 to enter a business.

In essence, every business except retail stores will be off limits for the unvaccinated starting Jan. 15. Maybe unvaccinated parents can send their young children into restaurants to pick up their take-out meals until March 1. And why not retail businesses? Maybe Wu believes that COVID does not spread in places where products are being sold and only in places where people are eating food. The whole concept of the mandate is absurd. Wu’s picking and choosing of businesses underlies the total lack of scientific data to support the efficacy of this progressive order.

The vaccine order also appears to be on shaky ground as a matter of law. The mayor has no legitimate authority to implement such a wide-ranging edict under such circumstances. But this is about COVID, so the constitutional order of things is of little consequence apparently.

The vaccines by all accounts appear to protect a person from hospitalization and death from COVID. But it also appears that a vaccinated person still spreads the virus much like an unvaccinated person. So an unvaccinated person cannot negatively affect a vaccinated person’s safety and health any more than a vaccinated person can. If a person chooses to stay unvaccinated for whatever reason, it is his business alone and has no effect upon the vaccinated.

Wu’s vaccine mandate therefore seemingly has no real purpose in helping combat the spread of the virus. But the order is not about stopping the spread of COVID. If it was, why would it only be implemented long after the Christmas season has passed and over a year after the vaccines were rolled out? It is about control and punishment of those who do not agree with Wu and her progressive friends’ view of the world.

The fact that this order appears only in other progressive cities like San Francisco and New York City is telling. It is particularly interesting that the rates of spread, hospitalization and death are far higher in these cities than in cities with no mandates whatsoever like Tampa and Charleston, S.C. Facts and data do not matter to Wu.

The most depressing consequence of this prohibition against the unvaccinated is the affect it will have on the working class and minority communities of Boston. The communities that Wu, a graduate of both Harvard’s college and law school, promised to fight for are being thrown aside.

Progressive elites from Beacon Hill proudly post when they get their vaccine and booster shots on their Facebook feeds because they can virtue signal to their ilk. But the working-class folks and minority communities have far lower rates of vaccination than Wu and her friends. The people from these hard-working communities will be shut out from the simple joys of Boston civic life like going to a restaurant or pub or a Celtics game.

Wu’s vaccine mandate policy makes no scientific sense and its only public policy purpose is to unwittingly make the working people of Boston suffer more than they already are.

James P. Ehrhard is a freelance columnist and an attorney who owns and manages the Worcester law firm of Ehrhard & Associates.