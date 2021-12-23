Eva Longoria, 46, Rocks One-Shouldered Swimsuit As She Celebrates ‘Christmas In L.A.’

Eva Longoria looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a pink one-piece swimsuit.
When it comes to Eva Longoria, 46, one thing is for sure – she loves lounging around in a swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The actress showed off her incredibly toned figure in a salmon pink Caribum swimsuit that featured one shoulder strap.
Eva posted the photo with the caption, “This is what Xmas in LA looks like,” with three Christmas tree emojis. In the photo, Eva was pictured sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs in the water as she looked off into the distance.
She had her black hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail with the back of her hair in curls. Eva’s bathing suit was skintight, revealing her rock-hard abs underneath, while the sides of the one-piece were high-rise, revealing her toned legs.
Eva is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in a swimsuit, she is usually flaunting her figure in a form-fitting or cut-out dress. Just recently, Eva looked stunning when she rocked a head-to-toe Georges Chakra Fall 2020 Couture ensemble featuring a skintight bodysuit with a low-cut scoop necking and sheer pants.
The high-waisted pants were completely see-through and were just a piece of fabric with pinstripes down the legs. She styled the outfit with a long black laser which she kept open, a diamond choker necklace, and black patent leather shoes.
Another one of our favorite looks from her recently was her fitted white satin Georges Chakra Bridalwear suit. She styled the power suit with a pair of white and clear PVC slip-on Gianvito Rossi Elle Sandals.
Marital advice dished out by Steve Harvey years ago has resurfaced on TikTok. Steve’s old advice takes on new meaning amid the news that religious power couple DeVon Franklin and Meagan Goodare divorcing.
In a video from his old Facebook Watch series “Steve,” Harvey advised women to start dating ugly men if they wanted to have a successful relationship.
“I want to tell you something, ladies,” Harvey said, “I recommend to all of you get yourself a ugly man. It will be the best decision you’ve ever made.”
He listed the attributes of unattractive men that make them more desirable over the DeVon Franklins of the world.
“They are reliable. They come when they say they are going to come. They do everything they say they are gon’ do. They spend they money on you. They help you with your kids. They take them to the doctor, to the dentist. Their little ugly ass be out there pushing them in the swing.”
Harvey concluded:
“They ain’t ever going to cheat on you because they know don’t nobody else want them. Get yourself an ugly man.”
On the other hand, attractive men are unreliable, they have too many options, multiple children outside their marriage, they never show up on time, and the list goes on and on.
Meagan Good probably wishes she took Harvey’s advice. She would still be married and probably have a boatload of beautiful children.
Watch the video below.
The secret to a long-lasting relationship: date an ugly man!
There are plenty of excellent star-studded options for celebrity Christmas songs. From covers of classics to unforgettable originals, these are some of the best Christmas songs ever performed.
Merry Christmas, everyone! Holiday music comes in all sorts of different sounds. Whether it’s sweet and festive mood music or celebratory Christmas anthems, there’s something for all moods and holiday parties! While getting last minute Christmas presents wrapped, there’s nothing better to bring on holiday joy than putting on Mariah Carey’sMerry Christmas album or a holiday playlist to get ready for the Christmas fun!
Some of the music’s biggest names have lent their voices to some tracks that have become holiday favorites and Christmas classics. Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, John Legend, Toni Braxton, Destiny’s Child, and The Jonas Brothers are just a few of your faves who have celebrated “the most wonderful time of the year” through song. If you’re looking to remember some of your favorite artists’ spins on holiday classics or new additions to your own holiday playlist, check out our list (maybe even do it twice), and get into the Christmas spirit! Happy Holidays!
Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
A “must-have” for any holiday pop playlist, Mariah Carey’s modern classic remains a beloved staple each Christmas season. It also continues to top the charts whenever December rolls around (In fact, as of Dec. 8, it’s No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.) In 2020, Mariah teamed up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for an updated version of her 2010 hit, “Oh Santa!”, so there’s plenty of Mariah for your playlists this Christmas.
Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm”
Any die-hard Swiftie will tell you how Taylor Swift spent ages five-to-ten living on a Christmas tree farm owned by her father. Those same Swifties will also pick Taylor’s 2019 song “Christmas Tree Farm” as their favorite tune to listen to this year. Some might choose her version of Wham’s “Last Christmas” from her 2007 ep, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.
Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”
Want more Ariana Grande for your holidays? The music star has released plenty of Christmas music, including her 2015 EP, Christmas & Chill. It’s actually her second holiday EP, following 2013’s Christmas Kisses. Sandwiched between those two is “Santa Tell Me,” like that special present hiding in the back under the Christmas tree.
Katy Perry, “Cozy Little Christmas”
Considering Katy Perry’s love of crazy outfits, celebrations, and all things camp, it makes sense that she would have a very Katy Christmas song. The singer released “Cozy Little Christmas” in 2018 and followed up with a music video (which included reindeer massages) in 2019.
Justin Bieber, Mistletoe
For many dedicated Beliebers, there’s nothing they would have wanted more than to meet Justin Bieber under the “Mistletoe.” In 2011, the Canadian superstar released Under The Mistletoe, his second studio album and first collection of holiday songs. Since then, he’s gone on to marry Hailey Baldwin, so expect them to smooch under the mistletoe this Christmas.
John Legend ft. Stevie Wonder, “What Christmas Means To Me”
Stevie Wonder covered “What Christmas Means To Me” on his 1967 album, Someday At Christmas. So, when John Legend put out A Legendary Christmas in 2018, he called upon the music icon to join him and do the song justice. It’s like Stevie was his Secret Santa!
Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas”
The Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – are no strangers to Christmas music. A young “Nicholas” Jonas released “Joy To The World (A Christmas Prayer)” in 2003, and the JoBros released “Girl Of My Dreams,” a holiday-themed love song, in 2007. Fast forward to 2019, and the Brothers – all grown up and married – decided to gift their fans a song about how every day feels “Like It’s Christmas” when you’re in love.
Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”
Ever since striking up a romance in 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been partners in love – and in music! So, it made plenty of sense that Blake would pop up on Gwen’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. In fact, Gwen and Blake duet on the album’s title track and pack in the PDA in the official music video.
Dolly Parton ft. Miley Cyrus, “Christmas Is”
Surprisingly, it took until 2020 for Dolly Parton to release an album called A Holly Dolly Christmas. It wasn’t her first holiday album – she and Kenny Rogers released Kenny & Dolly: Once Upon A Christmas in 1984, and she put out Home For Christmas in 1990 – but Holly Dolly is the only Christmas album of hers that features her godchild, Miley Cyrus.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “The Christmas Song”
There have been some incredible Christmas duets in the past: Bing Crosby and David Bowie’s iconic version of “Little Drummer Boy”; Tegan and Sara’s “Make You Mine This Season”; even Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel’s shower version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in Elf counts. So, when it came time for their Christmas duet, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for “The Christmas Song.”
Kelly Clarkson Ft. Reba McEntire & Trisha Yearwood, “Silent Night”
There are plenty of selections for Wrapped In Red, Kelly Clarkson’s 2013 Christmas album, that would make your playlist all “merry and bright.” Considering her team-up with country music superstars Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood for starters, as their three voices soar on “Silent Night.”
Destiny’s Child, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
It might have been too on the (red) nose if Destiny’s Child called their 2001 Christmas album We Three Queens. Instead, they went with 8 Days of Christmas, and it’s full of songs that could be great additions to any playlist, including their take on “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Toni Braxton, “Christmastime Is Here”
Toni Braxton gifted the world Snowflakes in 2001, a collection of holiday classics like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “This Time Next Year,” and her collab with Shaggy, “Christmas In Jamaica.” One of the gems on this album is her version of “Christmastime Is Here,” the Vince Guaraldi song made famous on A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Jimmy Eat World, “Last Christmas”
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley carved their names into the Christmas Music Hall of Fame in 1984 when, as the musical duo Wham, they put out “Last Christmas.” Since then, the track has been covered by many acts, including Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, Ariana Grande, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Jimmy Eat World released their version of the song in 2001, and it’s become a staple of their setlist whenever Christmastime rolls around.
Lizzo, “Never Felt Like Christmas”
Lizzo has a Christmas song, everyone! She released “Never Felt Like Christmas” in 2015, and it’s perfect for those who never got into the holiday spirit – until they unwrapped the present that is love. “I never saw a miracle on 50-something Street,” she sings. “ But now I’m singing, bells are ringing, everything is new / I’m fa-la-la-la-la-ling into love with you, ooh ooh oh, you / All these years, I’ve been let down until you came around / It never felt like Christmas.”
Demi Lovato, “Wonderful Christmastime”
Despite Anthony Fantano, aka “The Internet’s Busiest Music Nerd,” despising it, many people adore Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” And, like Demi Lovato, many pop stars have decided to cover it. Demi’s version was part of the 2008 Hollywood Records comp, All Wrapped Up.
Britney Spears, “My Only Wish (This Year)”
Britney Spears took a shot at becoming the Queen of Christmas with the release of “My Only Wish (This Year),” one of the songs on 2000’s Platinum Christmas. The compilation also featured Monica, Christina Aguilera, Dido, Backstreet Boys, TLC, and Whitney Houston. While “My Only Wish” failed to dethrone “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as the big pop song of the season, it remains a fan favorite and deserves a spin this year.
Mary J. Blige, “My Only Wish (This Year)”
Even Mary J. Blige got in on the holiday action by releasing A Mary Christmas in 2013. The album featured appearances by Jessie J, Marc Anthony, and even Barbra Streisand. Yet, one of the best moments on the album is her version of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” a song that singer-songwriter Ben Rector described as “jolly, “jazzy” and “funky.” Mary’s version of the song is all that – and more!
NSYNC, “Merry Christmas (Happy Holidays)”
A little bit of boy band love never hurt any Christmas, right? NSYNC put out Home For Christmas in 1998, a seasonal album full of Christmas classics and a handful of holiday originals. One such song was the single, “Merry Christmas (Happy Holidays),” which has gone on to be covered by such groups as Pentatonix for their 2016 Christmas album, A Pentatonix Christmas.
Sabrina Claudio ft. The Weeknd, “Christmas Blues”
Though Sabrina Claudio’s Christmas Blues is less than a month old, we’d be remiss to ignore it if due to The Weeknd’s appearance on the title track (After all, 2020 has been one hell of a year for The Weeknd getting snubbed and overlooked. WE couldn’t do that to him on Christmas.) It’s also a perfect song to put on when you want to turn the lights low and spend the rest of the evening staring at a fireplace with your special someone.
On last week’s episode of Below Deck, Rayna Lindsey called out Heather Chase for using a racial slur. Since the episode aired, Heather issued an apology on Instagram, and Captain Lee Rosbach discussed the issue in his blog.
Many viewers feel Bravo should have handled the situation better (including Rayna herself, who continues to share her truth as the episodes air).
Rayna addressed several issues in an Instagram Q&A session, and she said thedrama apparently got “much worse” after the season finished filming. The Bravo star believes producers gave her a bad edit, and she was scared to be herself “because of judgement from the Karen’s.”
According to the Q&A, via Monsters and Critics, the reunion will definitely air, and Rayna promised to reveal all the “bulls***” that “they tried to hide in a calm Queen manner.” She also revealed the season ended “very abruptly,” and it was “a hot a** mess.”
Rayna said chef Rachel Hargrove stood by her side throughout the drama. When asked why the other castmates were staying quiet about the racial slur, Rayna responded, “Why you think? They wanna save they a****.” Before the session concluded, Rayna told fans that “PR tried to silence me today. F*** outta here.”
Right now the Bravo star is focusing on herself. She revealed she’s one month sober, and she discussed her journey on Instagram: “I made the conscious decision to put the liquor down for good. Throughout the years liquor has been like a backbone for me. If I had a hard day, I’d drink. If something bothered me or if I was sad, I’d drink. Drinking was the ultimate coping mechanism for me. The ultimate escape from reality.”
“I understand this journey is going to be difficult, but I know I can do it,” said Rayna. “I have no choice… My happiness depends on it.”