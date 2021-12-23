For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases ‘Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Trailer [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow gave Sean & Catherine Lowe some unsolicited marriage advice on Twitter & Sean told HL his thoughts on her NSFW guidance.

Gwyneth Paltrow is never afraid to open up about her unusual thoughts on sex and marriage. The actress recently responded to a viral 2018 Twitter exchange between Bachelor Nation stars Sean and Catherine Lowe, and gave some NSFW sex advice to the couple. “Catherine, she keeps up with all the pop culture stuff more than I do, and so she said, ‘Gwyneth Paltrow responded to your tweet about Pop Tarts?’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ So then I looked at it and she was offering sexual advice, right? Something along that line?’” Sean recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We kind of took her advice with a grain of salt. But it was funny… I mean, we’ve got three kids. I think we’re okay in that department.”

Gwyneth’s comment came after a funny 2018 Twitter exchange between the former Bachelor and his wife of six years was shared on ‘@crazybitchprobs.’ In it, Sean wrote, “My wife bought off-brand Pop-Tarts. Sometimes I think she’s acting mouton purpose. Don’t know why she’s trying to drive me away but I’m not going to budge. I’ll love her through this. The sis the raw and often ugly side of marriage people don’t want to talk about.” To which Catherine responded, “They’re organic for our child you man baby.”

The GOOP founder chimed in in the comments section, writing, “@seanlowe0985 you guys need to watch #sexlove&goop on @netflix we have a wolverine claw that might get you through this.” Ah, Gwyneth.

Sean also opened up to HollywoodLife about the possibility of adding another child to the family, as he and Catherine share two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and daughter Mia. “It’s kind of up in the air at the Lowe house, we’ve always said that we might want to adopt — my sister has adopted two children and it’s just amazing to see kind of how their lives have been transformed,” he said. “We’re not ruling out anything biologically or adoption. And we’re open to adding one more.”

