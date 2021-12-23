For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases ‘Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Trailer [Video]

Marvel finally releases the trailer for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.
By now, you’ve heard just how amazing Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been received by the fans. Its a rollercoaster of emotions that spans 20 years of Spider-Man, including three different iterations of the beloved character.
While the movie is an ending for Tom Holland’s high school saga, it’s completely the opposite for Dr. Strange. At the end of the movie, one of the post credit scenes is the trailer for Dr. Strange Into The Multiverse Of Madness. The trailer is every bit of perfection Marvel fans could want. We see three different Dr. Stranges and we also pick up with Wanda after she trapped innocent people in their hometown.
From this teaser, one thing is for certain: Dr. Strange will pay for the spells he’s cast from Avengers: Infinity War until now. He is the biggest threat to everyone and must save the world from himself. The movie has undergone multiple delays, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it will be in theaters on May 6. Hopefully, we don’t have anymore COVID delays because with Marvel, it delays the entire timeline by almost half a year.
Gwyneth Paltrow gave Sean & Catherine Lowe some unsolicited marriage advice on Twitter & Sean told HL his thoughts on her NSFW guidance.
Gwyneth Paltrow is never afraid to open up about her unusual thoughts on sex and marriage. The actress recently responded to a viral 2018 Twitter exchange between Bachelor Nation stars Sean and Catherine Lowe, and gave some NSFW sex advice to the couple. “Catherine, she keeps up with all the pop culture stuff more than I do, and so she said, ‘Gwyneth Paltrow responded to your tweet about Pop Tarts?’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ So then I looked at it and she was offering sexual advice, right? Something along that line?’” Sean recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We kind of took her advice with a grain of salt. But it was funny… I mean, we’ve got three kids. I think we’re okay in that department.”
Gwyneth’s comment came after a funny 2018 Twitter exchange between the former Bachelor and his wife of six years was shared on ‘@crazybitchprobs.’ In it, Sean wrote, “My wife bought off-brand Pop-Tarts. Sometimes I think she’s acting mouton purpose. Don’t know why she’s trying to drive me away but I’m not going to budge. I’ll love her through this. The sis the raw and often ugly side of marriage people don’t want to talk about.” To which Catherine responded, “They’re organic for our child you man baby.”
The GOOP founder chimed in in the comments section, writing, “@seanlowe0985 you guys need to watch #sexlove&goop on @netflix we have a wolverine claw that might get you through this.” Ah, Gwyneth.
Sean also opened up to HollywoodLife about the possibility of adding another child to the family, as he and Catherine share two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and daughter Mia. “It’s kind of up in the air at the Lowe house, we’ve always said that we might want to adopt — my sister has adopted two children and it’s just amazing to see kind of how their lives have been transformed,” he said. “We’re not ruling out anything biologically or adoption. And we’re open to adding one more.”
Luckily, Sean has the best appliances in the biz with Whirlpool, as he spoke to HL in partnership with the smart kitchen and laundry brand. “We knew they were dependable and trustworthy and they look great as well,” said Sean, who worked with the brand on his family’s newly renovated lake house. “Everything from the fridge to the oven or the microwave, to the ice-maker to the hood, the range, everything is Whirlpool. Aesthetically, everything’s gorgeous, and then, of course, they’ve got all the great technology where you can control it with your smartphone.”
He added, “Especially during the holidays, we do a lot of cooking and baking and plan to just be hanging out at the house, watching movies together as a family, so we’re using it all as much as we possibly can!”
Dixie D’Amelio has been crushing it on stage at Jingle Ball and opened up about her first performance, when her sister, Charli, joined her on stage!
If you’re on TikTok, then you’ve definitely seen the viral videos of Dixie D’Amelio slaying her Jingle Ball sets while on tour through the holiday season. The ‘Be Happy’ singer surprised fans during her first show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA when her sister, Charli D’Amelio, appeared on stage with her backup dancers. Recalling her first Jingle Ball show, Dixie told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “First show, I had a terrible migraine, from the beginning of the day, I couldn’t do anything. I was like, this is going to be awful, can’t even hear myself talk, I’m in so much pain.”
However, Dixie went on to kill it in Inglewood and admitted she “went back to my room and fell asleep for two hours.” “I couldn’t move, it was so bad. I was in so much pain, but I was like ‘I just need to do this and then the next one will be better,’ and it was.” The singer couldn’t say much about Charli joining her on stage, as it will be a storyline in the upcoming season two of The D’Amelio Show, but she said she was “so excited” to have her there. “It was so nice to have her on stage,” Dixie gushed. “I needed it, I was freaking out.”
As mentioned, the D’Amelio family has been filming season two of their Hulu show, and Dixie revealed this season will “be totally different from the last.” “The cameras can actually follow us around now, so I’m so excited for everyone to see all the things that we’ve been doing,” she told HL. “I’m showing more of what I’m working on with music because I’m going on tour, and things I’ve been working on with brands and in fashion.”
Speaking of working with brands, Dixie spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with The Original Donut Shop, helping them promote their limited-time only One Step Red Velvet Latte pods, with The Original Donut Shop x Dixie red track suits! “Honestly, the Red Velvet Latte is so good. I really like sweet things, and this is just it tastes like I’m biting into a red velvet cupcake!” Dixie gushed. She set up a giveaway on Instagram for some lucky fans to get their hands on the red tracksuits this holiday season, so they can cozy up with their lattes in style!