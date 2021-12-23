Connect with us

Inyoung You pleads guilty in Boston manslaughter-by-text case, can't profit from story

Published

2 mins ago

on

Inyoung You pleads guilty in Boston manslaughter-by-text case, can’t profit from story
The woman charged with pushing her boyfriend to kill himself in Boston has pleaded guilty, but can avoid jail — though she won’t be allowed to profit from her bizarre story.

Inyoung You, now 23, two years ago was charged with manslaughter after her 22-year-old boyfriend Alexander Urtula died by suicide just hours before his Boston College graduation in 2019. The case, with echoes of the Bristol County Michelle Carter verdict, drew national coverage due to its complexity and the striking text exchanges released by both sides that showed You repeatedly belittling and insulting Urtula and suggesting he kill himself.

Suffolk Superior Judge Robert Ullmann accepted You’s guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and accepted the terms of the guilty plea that the prosecution has hammered out of over the past couple of years in the case he called “heartbreaking.”

Going along with the agreement, he handed down a sentence of 2.5 years in jail but that’s suspended for 10 years, meaning that You can avoid that time if she follows the terms of her probation.

One of the key conditions of the probation — which also includes required mental-health treatment and 300 hours of community service — is that You can’t sell her sensational story to get some cash.

“Ms. You will not profit directly or indirectly from and media presentation or any discussion or dissemination of the facts of this case,” Ullmann said.

You declined to give a statement, with her lawyer saying she’s “very distraught.”

She did quietly accede to the question of whether she’d sent the texts in the record, saying “Yes.”

The attorney, Steven Kim, said, “She played an involuntary role” and described her as “a wonderful young woman who has deep, deep remorse.”

But the prosecution wasn’t as generous, outlining her “abusive campaign” against Urtula. You’s repeated insults and suggestions that Urtula should die had “profound effects the defendant had on the victim’s self-worth.”

Cops found the couple exchanged more than 75,000 text messages — 47,000 of them from You — in the two months leading up to the suicide. In the texts, You told her boyfriend to “go die” and to “kill yourself” thousands of times, prosecutors say.

You used threats of self-harm to control Urtula and the investigation revealed her manipulation escalated prior to Urtula’s suicide from the Renaissance Parking garage near Northeastern University, prosecutors have said.

In the case that pioneered the concept of text-fueled suicide manslaughter charges, Plainville teen Michelle Carter was convicted of manslaughter after sending texts encouraging her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to take his own life in 2014. Carter’s conviction has been upheld by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

