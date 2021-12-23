News
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Wednesday requested an interview with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, as the committee closes in on members of its own chamber.
In a letter to Jordan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants the lawmaker to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.
“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” the letter reads. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
The request is the second by the nine-member panel this week and launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted going after one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by supporters and his efforts to overturn the election.
Jordan is a staunch supporter of the former president’s false claims about voter fraud. The lawmaker brought those claims up during an October hearing on a motion to hold former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
In that hearing, Jordan admitted once again that he spoke with Trump on the day of the attack.
“Of course, I talked to the president,” Jordan told members of the Rules Committee, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
A request for comment from Jordan’s office was not immediately returned.
The panel is also seeking information regarding Jordan’s meeting with Trump and members of his administration in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, “about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election.” The letter goes on to say the committee is also interested in any discussions Jordan may have had during that time regarding the possibility of presidential pardons for people involved in any aspect of the Capitol attack or the planning for the two rallies that took place that day.
Thompson writes that Jordan has already publicly signaled a willingness to cooperate with the panel’s efforts to get answers about Jan. 6, citing the lawmaker’s quote from that October hearing: “I’ve said all along, I have nothing to hide. I’ve been straightforward all along.”
On Monday, the committee sent a similar request to Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who the panel believes had “an important role” in efforts to install then-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general in late 2020.
Perry rejected the committee’s request Tuesday, calling the committee and its investigation “illegitimate.”
In response, Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesperson, said that while the panel prefers to gather evidence from members “cooperatively,” it will pursue such information “using other tools” if necessary.
The panel has already interviewed about 300 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
Trump at the time was pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud and lobbying Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the count at the Jan. 6 congressional certification. Election officials across the country, along with the courts, had repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims.
News
Democratic state Rep. Dominique Jackson appointed to federal housing agency
Colorado Democratic House Rep. Dominique Jackson of Aurora has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and has resigned her position at the Colorado Legislature.
Jackson was appointed as one of 10 regional administrators, and she will be overseeing six states — Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, as Colorado Newsline reported Wednesday.
“I am honored to join this community of housing and development experts,” Jackson said in a news release. “I firmly believe that housing is a human right, and I will work hard to stand beside our regional partners to provide equitable, healthy and sustainable solutions to help all of our neighbors.”
The lawmaker, who represented part of Arapahoe County, was serving her third term in the House and was on the Health and Insurance Committee as well as the Transportation and Energy Committee. She also chaired the Transformational Housing Task Force that is tasked with allocating American Rescue Plan dollars.
She has experience in local and state government, working on a variety of issues including sustainability and housing, having experienced homelessness herself as a teenager.
“We are so pleased to have someone with such an accomplished track record fighting for renter’s rights, environmental justice, and providing a voice for underserved communities join the Region VIII HUD team,” said Michele Perez, assistant deputy secretary of HUD’s Office of Field Policy and Management, in the release. “Ms. Jackson’s background and experience in helping both rural and urban communities will be an invaluable asset to HUD’s Rocky Mountain Region.”
Jackson was elected to the state legislature in 2016 and her current term ends next year. A vacancy committee will appoint her replacement at the state Capitol.
“Nothing in my life thus far has been more rewarding than representing the interests of the people of the state of Colorado, especially those in my community; and those who often don’t have voice and power,” she said in her resignation letter submitted Friday. “I have learned so very much from all of my legislative colleagues, our incredible staff, as well as non-partisan personnel, who have all committed so much of their lives to the people of this great state.”
News
Two books challenged by Lindbergh High School parents will stay in library
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two books that have been challenged by Lindbergh High School parents for having graphic and vivid descriptions of sexual content are staying put in the library.
The Lindbergh Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 last week in favor of keeping “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the library and as an Honors English II reading choice, as well as keeping “Gender Queer” in the school’s library. Treasurer Mike Tsichlis voted not in favor.
The school board’s vote was based on the review committee’s decision to retain the challenged books. Since there were appeals to the review committee’s decisions, the final votes had to go before the school board.
The review committee is made up of two parents, two library media specialists, one teacher, two students at least 18 years old, the high school principal, and the district director of inclusion, equity, and diversity.
They are tasked with reading the book and looking at the text in its entirety, as well as weighing the book’s strengths and weaknesses against the district’s curriculums, student development, and education philosophy relevant to student experiences, according to Chief Academic Officer Tara Sparks.
Sparks reported the committee’s findings for both books.
Since “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a class-optional read in Honors English II, there will be a section in the course syllabus noting any concerns that parents may have parents regarding the book.
Tsichlis said he was “having a lot of trouble” with “The Handmaid’s Tale” being available to students in the library without restrictions and at the same time putting a warning label in the Honors English II syllabus.
“It just seems like a contradiction,” he said. “On the one hand, we’re providing parents with some level of oversight, and then on the other hand, well you know the book is available to any student, again, anytime.”
It was noted that a parent can go to the school’s library and inform the librarian that their child is not allowed to check out a specific book, and it will be put on the child’s record.
Board secretary Christy Watz said the decision to keep “Gender Queer” was tough because of the graphics found in the book.
“I really wish the author hadn’t done that, but after reading the book, the overall premise of it, I could see some students valuing this because they might be in those shoes,” she said.
Board member Megan Vedder agreed with Watz.
“Not only does this story have value to our students, it shows that these students that do relate to this book deserve a place in our schools,” she said.
“And I think that’s what the most important thing is — is that students who might be struggling with this topic will find a place in our schools and they deserve that. They deserve to be seen in their books, so I’m proud of our committee for this.”
While Vedder was speaking, some people in the audience who held up signs protesting her opinions were escorted out by security.
Tsichlis added that the issues with “Gender Queer” are the explicit images and was surprised how there was not a recommendation for a flag to parents about it.
“We just have to empower parents by providing that flag just to say, ‘well this contains content here that you might not approve of.’ And I just didn’t see that coming out of this committee,” he said.
Vedder replied that the graphic images should be looked at within the context of the book, which provides “healthy conversation.”
“I just want to make sure that people understand that there is content and context with the images that’s still valuable,” she said.
Fox 2 is reaching out to the school district regarding the status of other books undergoing the review process, including “Crank,” “The Girl Who Fell from the Sky,” “The Bluest Eye,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” and “This Book is Gay.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Where’s the money from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with the NFL?
ST. LOUIS–The calendar is coming up on a month since the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority settled a breach of contract lawsuit with the National Football League and the Los Angeles Rams concerning the Rams’ departure from St. Louis after the 2015 season.
The parties agreed to a $790 million settlement on November 24, with 35 percent of that amount, plus “identified costs” going to the St. Louis law firms Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch. According to the agreement, the NFL and the Rams have 30 days of that filing to make the appropriate payments.
So, with two days left before the 24th, has the payment been made? It doesn’t appear to have happened yet.
Nick Dunne, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said via email that “the details of exactly when it arrives or where it goes is confidential information that even I don’t have access to. We’ll hopefully have more information available after the new year.”
A message left with an NFL spokesperson regarding the delivery of the settlement amount was not immediately returned Wednesday.
According to the agreement, within seven days of the payment, the plaintiffs and defendants in the case are supposed to file a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice. According to court records, the judge in the case on December did grant an order to remove the case from the trial docket for January 10, 2022.
“This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process,” Mayor Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote in a joint statement on the day the settlement was announced.
“The City, County, and STLRSA are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated. We will provide more updates as they become available.”
“We cannot look at it as an envelope full of birthday (money) that we just received and we can’t wait to get out of the house and have our mother and father drop us off at the mall so we can go shopping,” St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said earlier this month.
The City of St. Louis should get the largest share, Reed said, since it has suffered the heaviest losses with the Rams vacating the dome downtown. He also pointed out that St. Louis County backed out of financing for a new riverfront stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis.
St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days wants a portion of the money earmarked for a new, long-awaited, north county rec center. She also likes the idea of a larger, combined project from all three winners of the lawsuit.
Dunne told FOX2 Wednesday the negotiations were ongoing.
Suggest a Correction
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
Democratic state Rep. Dominique Jackson appointed to federal housing agency
Two books challenged by Lindbergh High School parents will stay in library
Where’s the money from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with the NFL?
Army veteran wore a wire, risked his life to expose bad cops in the KKK
Susan Sarandon’s Children: Facts About Her 3 Kids, Including Eva Amurri
St. Louis pauses $500 cash assistance after 10,000 applications submitted
By The Numbers: How Ethereum 2.0 One-Year Stats Stack Up
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Amazon workers walk off job at 2 Chicago-area facilities over working conditions
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News7 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record