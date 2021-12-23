Jay Z’s artist, Maeta, bitten by snake in music video

The Real Housewives of Miami’s OG housewife Lisa Hochstein recently opened up about how she and husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s relationship was at an impasse after a separation over an “emotional affair” Lenny had engaged in during the gap between seasons. Now, Lisa is sharing what it was like going through the ordeal and where they stand now.

During the show’s original run, viewers will remember the fertility issues the couple faced and how much pressure it put on the duo’s marriage. It got to the point where divorce seemed imminent.

“We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. During the separation Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe,” the RHOM star told viewers during one of her confessionals.

However, Lisa added that Lenny “came groveling back and it was the best decision of his life.”

So how does a marriage come back from something like emotional infidelity and loss of trust? Lisa owes it to never giving up, staying by one another’s side, and sticking it out with the person you have made history and family with because the grass is always going to look greener on the other side.

Speaking to E! News, Lisa explained, “We’ve been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that’s like a lifetime in Miami.” She then added, “Just like everyone else we go through issues, we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other’s side, and we just never give up. Every relationship has issues that they have to work through, and my advice is just to keep on keepin’ on don’t give up and stick with you guy, stick with your girl.”

She also went on to elaborate on her “philosophy” when it comes to “sticking” with your partner.

“I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener [on the other side] and it’s not. You’re going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story,” she explained.

So, by sticking to her own advice, how is Lisa’s life different or better now than we saw the last time around? For one, she’s a new mom and is loving it.

“We now have two beautiful children, Logan and Elle, “she said. “I’m a very different person, I’m still the same ole’ G, but I’m very different because I have responsibilities now. I’m a mom, I have our home, and we finally built our dream home.”

So how did Lisa feel about RHOM coming back? She knew it would, she says. She even went to a psychic to confirm her beliefs.

“A lot of people thought we were done, as Andy [Cohen] said, ‘Dead in the water,’ were his exact words. But I always had a feeling that we could come back because Miami is the most amazing city in the world. So how could you not have the Housewives of Miami?” she remarked.

Lisa went on to add, “I spoke to a psychic when I guess you could say we were cancelled, and the psychic told me a few things that came true, including the birth of my son before anyone knew. And that the show was going to back…it gives me chills because she was right about a lot of things, including our return”

Too bad she didn’t predict that emotional affair coming though, right?

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto