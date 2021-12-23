Celebrities
Josh & Lauren Swickard On A Possible Third ‘California Christmas’ Movie: We’d ‘Love That’
Josh and Lauren Swickard team up once again for the sequel ‘A California Christmas: City Lights.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about filming just after the birth of their daughter, a third film, and more.
The next chapter of Callie and Joseph’s story is told in A California Christmas: City Lights, which is now on Netflix. Real-life husband and wife Josh and Lauren Swickard team up onscreen once again for the highly-anticipated sequel. This time around, Joseph and Callie head to San Francisco, where their relationship is tested once again.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about continuing the California Christmas story. Lauren, who also wrote the sequel, admits she didn’t initially have an idea in mind story-wise for a second film when the first movie was in development.
“I did not have a sequel in mind at all whatsoever when I was writing the first movie, which introduced me to some difficulty when it came time to write the second one,” Lauren told HollywoodLife. “But I feel we have a great storyline. The plot wrote itself once we came up with the concept, right? And yeah, no hints that we are going to get a sequel until after it did so well.”
Lauren noted that “the theme of the movie is change is inevitable. And as a person that feels change is tough in general, it was really fun to explore that theme of change for Callie. I guess in the first movie, Callie had change of heart because she fell in love, but now she’s thrown into a whole different lifestyle.”
Now that the second one is out, would the couple be down for a third movie? “We would love that,” Josh said. “There’s nothing written in pen. There might be some things in pencil, but we cannot confirm that anything would happen after the second one. But if that’s the way the cookie crumbles, we would love that.”
In between the first and second films, Josh and Lauren welcomed their baby girl, Savannah. When City Lights started filming, it had only been a handful of weeks since Lauren had given birth. She gushed that Josh was the “most amazing partner” during the whole filming process.
“Honestly, it was easier than I thought it would be and harder than I thought it would be all at the same time,” Lauren said about coming back to work after giving birth. “She was only about two months old, so my body was still recovering. That made it tough to film and to stand for 14 hours a day and run and gun. We wouldn’t have been able to do without both of our parents. My mom started out for a few weeks, and then his mom came to finish. She [Savannah] was on set with us in the trailer, sleeping in hotel rooms. She was just a champ. And now I feel like she’s so just conditioned to adapt to whatever we throw at her that she’ll be fine.”
Josh added, “I feel like there are so many situations in life where it seems so crazy or insurmountable, and if you just put yourself in the situation to do it, you have to find a way. And that was one of those things. Obviously, she got so much more for being the one who gave birth, but it was one of those situations where we’ll find a way. Savannah, our daughter, rose to the occasion, and in every way, she was just an absolute champ. I feel like when you ask something big of adults or kids, you have to figure it out, and that’s what we did. I’m so thankful that she was such a trooper but also for the whole situation. It was pretty awesome.”
Kourtney Kardashian Sparkles In Holiday-Inspired Dress Ahead Of Christmas — Photo
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her love for the holidays by rocking quite the festive outfit in a Dec. 22 Instagram photo.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is feeling very merry this holiday season. Just five days before Christmas, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got into the festivities early by rocking a sparkly green minidress while posing beside pal Veronique Vicari Barnes in a photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. Kourtney added to her festive look with fishnets and a pair of bright red heels. She also had red lipstick on to further honor the Christmas spirit.
Kourtney and Veronique posed on the steps beside the railing that was covered with decorative garland. Veronique got festive just like Kourtney, by wearing a green dress, black gloves, and open-toed fuzzy heels. Kourtney captioned the snapshot, “Elves on the shelves” — a clear reference to the holiday activity that she does with her three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
This will be Kourtney’s first Christmas as an engaged woman. Travis Barker, 46, popped the question to the POOSH founder in October, after dating for less than a year, and she happily accepted. Recently, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that, in addition to shopping for her own children, Kourtney has been buying Christmas gifts for Travis’ son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22.
“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider told HL. “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”
The source also said that while Kourtney has figured out gifts for the kids, she’s “stuck” when it comes to her hubby-to-be. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”
RHOA’s Apollo Nida Arrested in May, Charges Later Dropped
In 2014, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida was accused of laundering money via fraudulent bank accounts.
He could have faced a 30-year sentence, but he chose to cooperate with authorities, and earned less prison time. After her husband began his sentence, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce, five years into their marriage. The exes have two sons together.
Though he was released in 2019, Apollo is completing a five-year probation (supervised release), and must continually deal with probation officers.
Based on court docs obtained by Radar Online, Apollo asked a federal judge to end his probation early. His reasons are related to work.
His attorney stated that, as a public figure, Apollo “earned income as a guest speaker; Mr. Nida was also paid to host parties and events in various cities and states throughout the country. In fact, while on pretrial release (bond) Mr. Nida continued to travel and earn income through these same means.”
After his release, Apollo moved to Philadelphia, where he “reintegrated into society” and successfully held a job. In October of last year, he decided to move back to Atlanta so he could be closer to the children he shares with Phaedra.
According to the docs, however, his probation officer dropped the ball, and was unable to make contact with him for several months after he relocated. Apollo eventually made contact with the officer, who expressed that the file was “overlooked.”
The petition says Apollo had five separate probation officers. There was an issue in May, when a P.O. approved a work-related trip to Miami, but didn’t file the paperwork.
After attempting to enter his hotel, Apollo was arrested on May 30 for a local ordinance violation. He quickly informed his probation officer regarding his contact with the authorities, and also posted bail.
The court docs alleged that Apollo resisted an officer/arrest without committing violence. The bond was set at $1,000. Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, picked him up after the release.
On August 5, his charges were dropped. He was required to stay on GPS monitoring, and adhere to strict curfews that “affected his livelihood and family.” The probation officer also stopped allowing him to travel.
Apollo also claimed his probation officer spoke falsely in court, regarding the details about the arrest. The former Bravo star is asking the judge to end his probation so he can continue his life.
As of now, the judge hasn’t made a decision.
Halle Berry, 55, Rocks Gold Dress With Thigh-High Slit As Cleopatra In New Photo
Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a gold dress with a plunging slit on the side while channeling Cleopatra.
When it comes to Halle Berry, 55, she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and her latest look just may be our favorite. Halle rocked a sleeveless gold gown with a low-cut V-neckline and plunging hip-high slits on either side of her legs. She channeled Cleopatra in this look which was to support her partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.
Halle posted the photo with the caption, “When Cleo arrives, Caesar always wins…” as she posed alongside JB Smoove. In the photo, Halle’s hair was done by stylist, Sara Seward, who had her black hair cut short into a pin-straight bob with front bangs covering her forehead.
She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, gold bangles on her wrists and arms while gold rings and bracelets covered her hands. As for her makeup, done by Jorge Monroy, she rocked a thick black cat-eye liner with a gold smokey eye and gems below her brow line. A nude matte lip completed her look.
Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy outfits and just the other day, she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “sunday serve…” while wearing a black turtleneck top that was completely cut out.
In the photo, Halle had her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous beachy waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her glam. As for her knit top, it was mesh and had a bunch of tiny holes in it that revealed ample cleavage and her lacy black bralette underneath.
