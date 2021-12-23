News
Judge grants temporary halt to St. Paul’s vaccine mandate for city workers
A judge agreed to temporarily put St. Paul’s vaccine mandate for city employees on hold, according to a Thursday court filing.
The St. Paul police and firefighter unions, along with another labor group, filed lawsuits against the city, claiming an unfair labor practice. They sought a temporary restraining order to halt the mandate from being put in place as scheduled at the end of this month.
After hearing from both sides on Dec. 9, Ramsey County District Robert Awsumb agreed to the order, which says the city is temporarily barred from implementing the vaccine policy until further order from the court.
“The parties are urged to resume negotiations or consider submitting this dispute to binding interest arbitration in the interim,” Awsumb wrote. “An arbitrator can resolve the dispute as to whether mandatory vaccination or vaccination with a testing option will be implemented as a term of the (collective bargaining agreement).”
The policy that Mayor Melvin Carter announced in October is different from those in place for government workers at St. Paul Public Schools, Ramsey County, the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota — those allow an option for employees to opt out of vaccination by agreeing to regular COVID-19 testing. St. Paul made the decision to not allow testing because the vaccine is “the best way to fight against” COVID-19, a city attorney said during a hearing.
The lawsuits say the unions didn’t reach agreements with the city before Carter announced the mandate. The unions argued it must be bargained or go to arbitration.
An attorney for the city, meanwhile, said during a hearing that they had the right to establish the policy, didn’t have to negotiate over it, and they met with the unions in advance of enacting it.
News
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.
The Food and Drug Administration authorization comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, thanks to its superior benefits and milder side effects.
As a result, Merck’s pill is expected to have a smaller role against the pandemic than predicted just a few weeks ago. Its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced and the drug label will warn of serious safety issues, including the potential for birth defects.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug for adults with early symptoms of COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization, including older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease. The U.K. first authorized the pill in early November.
Known as molnupiravir, the Merck drug will carry a warning against use during pregnancy. Women of childbearing age should use birth control during treatment and for a few days after while men should use birth control for at least three months after their final dose, the FDA said.
The restrictions were expected after an FDA advisory panel only narrowly endorsed the drug last month, warning that its use would have to be strictly tailored to patients who can benefit the most.
The Pfizer pill works differently and doesn’t carry the same risks. Additionally, Pfizer’s drug was roughly three times more effective in testing, reducing hospitalization and death by nearly 90% among high-risk patients, compared with 30% for Merck’s.
Some experts question whether there will be much of a role for the Merck drug in the U.S.
“To the extent that there’s an ample supply of Pfizer’s pill, I think it won’t be used,” said Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, referring to the Merck drug. “There would be no reason, given it has less efficacy and a higher risk of side effects.”
For now, the FDA decision provides another potential option against the virus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans, even as health officials brace for record-setting cases, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the omicron variant. Antiviral pills, including Merck’s, are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside.
The FDA based its decision on results showing nearly 7% of patients taking the drug ended up in the hospital and one died at the end of 30 days. That compared with 10% of patients hospitalized who were taking the placebo and nine deaths.
Federal officials have agreed to purchase enough of the drug to treat 3.1 million people.
The U.S. will pay about $700 for each course of Merck’s drug, which requires patients to take four pills twice a day for five days. A review by Harvard University and King’s College London estimated it costs about $18 to make each 40-pill course of treatment.
Merck’s drug inserts tiny errors into the coronavirus’ genetic code to slow its reproduction. That genetic effect has raised concerns that the drug could cause mutations in human fetuses and even spur more virulent strains of the virus. But FDA scientists said the variant risk is largely theoretical because people take the drug for such a short period of time.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Denver weather: Big round of mountain snow for Christmas
Denver’s pattern of 60 degree-days will change soon, but not on Thursday. Another warm day around the metro will be the opposite of what’s happening in the hills as a storm moves in.
Expected impact severity for the upcoming mountain snow event. Most severe conditions for portions of the northern mountains late tonight through Friday, including Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.
Stay weather aware at https://t.co/VLFHoMTHn6 #COwx pic.twitter.com/atehtT4fM9
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 23, 2021
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, Denver will hit 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Winds could gust over 15 mph in the afternoon, and the low will drop to 40 degrees. Snow will develop in the high country, becoming more widespread Thursday night. The heaviest snow will fall after midnight near Rocky Mountain National Park, as hard as two inches per hour. With the winds, travel will be difficult or nearly impossible. NWS warns that traveling overnight into Friday is not recommended. Along Interstate 70 in Summit County, slick roads are to be expected.
There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day on Friday, with partly sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees. Winds will gust near 20 mph. In the evening, Christmas Eve, the chance for precipitation rises to 40% as temperatures drop into the low 30s. Snow and wind will continue in the hills through Christmas Eve with up to three feet falling in some northern mountain areas. The I-70 Mountain Corridor through Summit County could be hit with14 inches of snow by the time the storm ends late Friday night.
We are seeing high wind gusts on both I-25 and Hwy 287 and are expecting snow in Red Feather and on Hwy 14 through Saturday. Please use caution when traveling to see your family and friends for the holidays. For updated weather and road conditions, visit https://t.co/5KiG1BNnOs
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 23, 2021
Christmas on Saturday will be warm, with a high of 56 degrees in Denver. The storm will be over in the mountains with just light snow showers.
Two systems are expected early next week, each could provide snow to the mountains, but Denver itself might remain dry.
News
Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet.
Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
“About the only thing this water is good for is cleaning my floor and flushing down the toilet,” Suppah said of the tap water in the community 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland. “That’s it.”
In other, more remote tribal communities across the country, running water and indoor plumbing have never been a reality.
Now, there’s a glimmer of hope in the form of a massive infrastructure bill signed last month that White House officials say represents the largest single infusion of money into Indian Country. It includes $3.5 billion for the federal Indian Health Service, which provides health care to more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives, plus pots of money through other federal agencies for water projects.
Tribal leaders say the funding, while welcome, won’t make up for decades of neglect from the U.S. government, which has a responsibility to tribes under treaties and other acts to ensure access to clean water. A list of sanitation deficiencies kept by the Indian Health Service has more than 1,500 projects, including wells, septic systems, water storage tanks and pipelines. Some projects would address water contamination from uranium or arsenic.
About 3,300 homes in more than 30 rural Alaska communities lack indoor plumbing, according to a 2020 report. On the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation, about one-third of the 175,000 residents are without running water.
Residents in these places haul water for basic tasks such as washing and cooking, sometimes driving long distances to reach communal water stations. Instead of indoor bathrooms, many use outhouses or lined pails called “honey buckets” that they drag outside to empty. Some shower or do laundry at community sites known as “washeterias,” but the equipment can be unreliable and the fees expensive.
“You look at two billionaires competing to fly into outer space, yet we’re trying to get basic necessities in villages of interior Alaska,” said PJ Simon, a former chairman of an Alaska Native nonprofit corporation called the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Many more tribal communities have indoor plumbing but woefully inadequate facilities and delivery systems riddled with aging pipes.
The coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately hit Indian Country, further underscored the stark disparities in access to running water and sewage systems.
In Warm Springs, the water crisis has overlapped with COVID-19.
“During a worldwide pandemic, we’ve had a boil-water notice. How are we supposed to wash our hands? How are we supposed to sanitize our homes to disinfect, to keep our community members safe? How can we do that … when our water isn’t even clean?” said Dorothea Thurby, who oversees the distribution of free water to tribal members and food boxes to those who are quarantined.
A 2019 report by a pair of nonprofit groups, U.S. Water Alliance and Dig Deep, found Native American homes are 19 times more likely than white households to lack full plumbing. And federal officials note tribal members without indoor toilets or running water are at increased risk of respiratory tract, skin and gastrointestinal infections.
On the Navajo Nation, Eloise Sullivan uses an outhouse and often drives before dawn to beat the crowd at a water-filling station near the Arizona-Utah border to get water for the five people in her household. They use about 850 gallons (3,200 liters) a week, she estimated.
Sullivan, 56, doesn’t mind hauling water, but “for the younger generation, it’s like, ‘Do we have to do that?’”
“It’s kind of like a big issue for them,” she said.
She once asked local officials what it would cost to run a water line from the closest source about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away. She said she was told $25,000 and never pursued it.
Libby Washburn, special assistant to President Joe Biden on Native American affairs, recently told tribes the infrastructure bill included enough money to complete all the projects on the Indian Health Service list. The agency said it’s consulting with tribes and won’t make allocation decisions before that process is over.
Until now, tribes and outside organizations have worked to address needs with their own funding, donations or federal money, including pandemic relief.
“If you live without running water, you understand the importance and the connection you have with it, deep down as a person, as a human being,” said Burrell Jones, who sets up water systems and delivers water around Dilkon, Arizona, with Dig Deep’s Navajo Water Project. “You can’t exist without water.”
Andrew Marks recently moved back to Tanana, a community of about 190 people in Alaska’s interior. He initially relied on a washeteria but found the equipment unreliable. He now has running water and plumbing where he lives but hauls water for family members who don’t.
“I believe if we had more people with water, more people connected to the grid, it would drastically improve their life,” he said.
In Oregon, tribal officials have handed out about 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of water — almost all of it donated — from a decommissioned elementary school on the reservation. A steady stream of residents pick up a combined 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of water a day from the building. Former classrooms overflow with 5-gallon (19-liter) containers and cases of bottled water.
“The infrastructure bill brought joy to my heart because now it gives me hope — hope that it’s going to be repaired,” said Dan Martinez, the tribes’ emergency manager, who expects to receive federal funds to replace underground pipes and address the 40-year-old treatment plant.
“If you came to work one day and someone said, ‘Hey, you need to go and find water for a community of 6,000 people.’ … I mean, where do you start?’”
The money won’t provide immediate relief. Funding to the Indian Health Service is supposed to be distributed over five years. There is no deadline for its use, and projects will take time to complete once started. The money won’t cover operation and maintenance of the systems, a point tribes have criticized.
In Warm Springs, tribal members don’t pay for their water, and proposals to charge for it are deeply unpopular. That provides little incentive for tribal members to conserve water and raises questions about how new infrastructure will be maintained.
“There are some Natives who say — and I believe this myself — ‘How do you sell something you never owned? The Creator has given it to us,’” said Martinez, a tribal member.
Building out infrastructure in remote areas can be onerous, too. Most roads on the Navajo Nation are unpaved and become muddy and deeply rutted after big storms.
In Alaska, winter temperatures can fall well below zero, and construction seasons are short. Having enough people in a small community who are trained on the specifics of a water system so they can maintain it also can be a challenge, said Kaitlin Mattos, an assistant professor at Fort Lewis College in Colorado who worked on a 2020 report on water infrastructure in Alaska.
“Every bit of funding that is allocated is going to help some family, some household, which is wonderful,” she said. “Whether it’s enough to help every single household, I think, remains to be seen.”
___
Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona. Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska.
