Justin Fields has an ankle injury, but still is expected to play for the Chicago Bears against the Seattle Seahawks, Matt Nagy says
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury picked up during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and will be limited in Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall.
Fields said he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter against the Vikings but it didn’t bother him that much until after the game.
“When you’re playing in the game, you’ve got a bunch of adrenaline going,” Fields said. “So (the second quarter) is when I first felt it, but I was still good enough to play through it. Of course, it got worse after the game and the next morning. But it felt better this morning.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t expect Fields to miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fields missed two games in Weeks 12 and 13 because he was recovering from cracked ribs.
“You always want to be smart … just like we treat every injury with every player,” Nagy said. “We’ll be more cautious than anything to make sure that every day and every hour that passes that he’s feeling better. Obviously, he played through it, so now we’ve just got to see how it goes and see where he’s at the rest of the week.”
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is dealing with a left hand injury and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So the Bears potentially would have to go to Nick Foles if Fields can’t play.
Because of the short week of preparation, the Bears are only doing a walk-through Wednesday, which Nagy said will consist of more mental reps. The team also still has 11 players on the COVID-19 list, which prompted the Bears to hold only walk-throughs last week.
Still on the list are Dalton, wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive linemen Bilal Nichols and Mario Edwards Jr., tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. The Bears removed safety Eddie Jackson, right tackle Larry Borom and linebacker Sam Kamara from the list.
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor also remain out, but Nagy said they could be getting closer to returning.
As the Bears turn their attention to the Seahawks, Fields is readying to face off against a quarterback he has long admired. Just after the Bears drafted him, Fields said he has watched a lot of film on Russell Wilson and noted Wilson’s ability to extend plays, his deep ball, his accuracy and his leadership as impressive qualities.
“Russell does a great job of extending plays, not only him but their receivers they have over there,” Fields said. “They have a lot of explosive plays off scrambles. That’s one thing you can take away from Russell’s game. I’ve always looked up to him. The kind of person he is on the field and off the field. He’s a great quarterback and a great person.”
Calls for clemency, reform at rally for I-70 trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison in fatal crash
About 100 people rallied at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday in support of clemency for the truck driver who was sentenced to more than a century in prison last week, with many in the crowd hoping to continue the movement’s mounting momentum.
“This type of injustice has to stop,” said Leonard Martinez, an attorney for the trucker’s family. “It has to stop at every level. It starts with legislation, it starts with the district attorney’s offices and it starts with our judges. We cannot stop until this system has been changed.”
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 110 years in prison after he was convicted of 27 crimes after he lost his brakes while driving a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country in 2019. Aguilera-Mederos passed by a runaway truck ramp designed to stop out-of-control semis and instead crashed into stopped traffic in Lakewood, killing four people in a fiery 28-car pileup.
The 110-year sentence drew immediate criticism, and calls for clemency have spread nationwide in the nine days since the sentencing.
“I want to see my son, I want to see my son,” Oslaida Mederos, the trucker’s mother, said in Spanish through sobs during Wednesday’s rally.
She and others emphasized that Aguilera-Mederos was not using alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said he was driving recklessly fast hours before the crash, and chose to keep driving in Colorado’s mountains despite knowing the truck had a problem with its brakes.
More than 4.6 million people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence. Polis said through a spokesman that his office would expedite consideration of Aguilera-Mederos’s clemency application, which the trucker submitted to the governor’s office Monday.
On Tuesday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office pursued the charges that ensured convictions would lead to Aguilera-Mederos spending decades in prison, announced she had asked Jones to expedite a separate legal process to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence. The judge set a hearing Monday to discuss the prosecution’s request.
“We understand and appreciate the frustration of those seeking immediate consideration and ask for patience as we take the steps allowed by law before the judge who knows this case and the community that was impacted,” King said in a statement Wednesday.
District Court Judge Bruce Jones said as he imposed the sentence last week that he was doing so only because he was compelled by the state’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws. He suggested he would have meted out a lesser sentence if he’d had the legal authority to do so and implied he was open to reconsidering the sentence later.
State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, addressed the crowd at Wednesday’s rally and said that while the morning’s event was focused on Aguilera-Mederos, wider criminal justice reform is needed.
“I want to acknowledge there are dozens, if not more, people with pending applications for clemency before the governor right now,” she said. “So while we call for justice for Rogel, let us also remind ourselves there are other people seeking justice as well.”
3 areas where Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has improved since returning from injury
Robert Saleh’s optimism when it comes to Zach Wilson hasn’t wavered one bit.
“We’re really excited about where Zach is and we’re really, really confident that his arrow is definitely pointing up and it’s only going to get better,” the Jets head coach said on Monday. “What’s encouraging about him is he is learning so many different things and he is getting better at a lot of different things.
“But it’s like I said, he’s got to go through these tough moments … I think he’s going through a tremendous learning curve and it’s one that he’s going to be able to capture and run off of it and take with him to the offseason and grow off of.”
The Jets honestly believe Wilson — the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft — has shown strides in his development since returning at the end of November from his sprained knee.
To Saleh’s credit, Wilson has gotten better in a few areas, although the basic stats don’t paint a clear picture of his improvement.
In Wilson’s first six starts before his PCL injury against New England, he was averaging 223 yards per game with four touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed just 57% of his throws and was sacked 19 times (per, Next Gen Stats).
Since returning for Gang Green’s Week 12 win over the Texans, he is averaging 185 yards passing per game with two TDs and just two picks. His completion percentage is still way too low (54%) and he is getting hit too often (15 sacks). But he has also had three rushing touchdowns — two of them on QB sneaks — and his TD against Houston was an impressive one.
The lower interception rate is the big obvious improvement, but the rest of his growth is a little harder to spot.
But let’s take a dive deep because the improvement, even if marginal, is apparent.
THE QUICK GAME
There’s been noticeable growth when it comes to Wilson playing the quick game. When Wilson is confident in his pre-snap read — and trusts his eyes post-snap — he’s efficient in getting the ball out quickly and is taking what the defense gives him. He is also placing passes where receivers can produce yards after the catch.
In his first six games on passes thrown within 2.5 seconds, he completed 77% of his passes. The problem was that he rarely got the ball away that fast. He only had 57 such attempts for 283 yards and a touchdown.
Since his return (four games), the stats are 338 yards with two touchdowns on 56 attempts. His completion percentage has dipped to 68% but there’s more production.
Even on throws between 2.5 seconds and 4 seconds, there’s slight improvement, and his turnovers have been cut way down.
The next step is operating successfully once the defense forces him to hold the ball a tick longer than he wants by taking away his initial read. He’s completing just 49% of his passes in those situations.
BYE UGLY STARTS
The odd first-half woes don’t seem as much of an issue since Wilson’s return from injury. He’s already thrown for more yards (346) and touchdowns (two) than he did in his first six starts (343 yards, no TDs, six interceptions, 49% completion percentage and 28 passer rating).
Wilson’s efficiency is aiding the overall execution from the offense as the unit is averaging 13 points in the first half compared to three points in his first five starts.
Wilson needs to carry that momentum into the second half, though, because outside of the Texans game the Jets have struggled when the opponents have adjusted their defensive game plan after the break.
But it’s better to start fast — like in the games against the Eagles, Dolphins and Saints – than to constantly be trying to play catch up.
INTERMEDIATE ACCURACY
Wilson’s accuracy on throws of between 10-19 yards was horrendous in his first six starts. He completed just 41% of his passes in the intermediate area of the field with an unseemly seven interceptions against just one touchdown. His yards per attempt was 7.4.
While his accuracy still needs work, he has been better here. His completion percentage is up to 50% (on 20 such passes), with only one interception and his yards per attempt has risen to 8.0.
NOW THE BAD NEWS
Playing under pressure is still a big problem for Wilson.
Wilson is 4-for-20 with one interception on throws under pressure since returning. He’s been sacked 15 times and you certainly can’t put all of the blame on the offensive line because his average time before hitting the turf is 5.14 seconds. That means there are plenty of plays when he has taken a sack despite time to either hit his check down or throw the ball away.
There’s also a handful of plays when Wilson will bail from a pocket in the face of some pressure instead of staying at home and delivering a pass under duress. Sometimes QBs must stare down the pressure and deliver strikes.
While his receivers need to do a better job of getting open quick enough to help Wilson against the blitz, it’s on the rookie QB to make plays.
The average completion percentage in the NFL this season under pressure is around 50%. Wilson is completing just 38%. That’s not good enough, but we’ll chalk it up to rookie growing pains.
Wilson has three games left in his rookie season to make the strides that he can build on this offseason.
Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games
By TIM REYNOLDS
Dallas star Luka Doncic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday, adding his name to the list of top players who might be sidelined for games on Christmas because of coronavirus-related concerns.
That news came not long after the NBA called off the next game for both the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets due to COVID-19 issues, after determining that neither team has the minimum eight players necessary to start a contest.
Toronto’s game at Chicago scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, as was Brooklyn’s game at Portland on Thursday.
The moves raise the total number of postponements this season in the NBA to nine because of virus-related reasons, including three consecutive Nets games that have needed to be rescheduled.
Brooklyn’s next possible game would be Saturday, part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate, with the Nets scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers. But with what is believed to be a league-high 10 players in the health and safety protocols, a list that includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he has yet to play this season — Kyrie Irving, it certainly would seem like that game may be in jeopardy.
“Obviously, teams around the league are really severely getting impacted and games are getting postponed,” Miami guard Duncan Robinson said. “It’s kind of unsurprising, in that this is the chaos that we’ve kind of come to expect over this last, whatever it’s been, year-and-a-half or something like that.”
The Christmas schedule may, at minimum, be missing much of its star power from a player perspective. Among those scheduled to play on Saturday and listed out for games on Wednesday were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta’s Trae Young; the Bucks have three players in the protocols and the Hawks increased their protocols list to five.
Doncic has been ruled out of Thursday’s Dallas-Milwaukee game, along with five other Mavericks for health and safety reasons — including Trey Burke, who revealed earlier this season that he is unvaccinated. Dallas is scheduled to face Utah on Christmas.
Boston, scheduled to play Milwaukee on Christmas, had seven players listed as out for Wednesday’s game with Cleveland because of protocols — one fewer than the Cavaliers, whose list is now at eight.
There had been six games on Wednesday’s schedule, including Raptors-Bulls. For those games alone, at least 48 players were ruled out because of virus-related issues.
The league entered Wednesday with 84 players from 20 teams known to be in the protocols, a figure that fluctuates almost on an hourly basis. But the NBA has no plans to pause the season, Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week in an interview with ESPN.
If the Nets-Lakers game ends up postponed as well, the NBA is reserving the right to move another game into that 8 p.m. Eastern time slot to accommodate ABC’s needs. The league told the 10 teams with games scheduled on Christmas that shifting some starting times is a possibility and that the priority is filling ABC’s 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. game slots.
For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Lakers. The early game is Atlanta at New York.
“We want to do what we can to keep the business going, but also keep our families safe and do our part,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It doesn’t seem like the virus is going anywhere, so we might as well do what we can to keep each other safe.”
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
