Kanye West Is All Smiles At Basketball Game After Kim Files To Be Legally Single
The ‘Runaway’ rapper looked happy as ever, as he sat courtside for a basketball game at his Donda academy.
Kanye West seemed super happy as he sat on the sidelines for a basketball game at his Donda Academy in Whittier, California on Tuesday December 21. The 44-year-old Yeezus rapper looked like he was in a great mood watching the game, even as his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, filed to be legally single has been spending lots of time with her seemingly new beau, Pete Davidson, 28.
Yeezy was seated between fellow rappers French Montana, 37, and OT Genasis, 34. Kanye sported all-black outfit consisting of a hoodie, dark jeans, huge boots, a baseball cap and a pair of shades. French Montana rocked a black jacket, covered in a variety of colorful patches, while OT rocked a green army surplus jacket and a pair of camo jeans to match, all with a blue hoodie pulled up on his head.
Kanye seemed in much better spirits at the Tuesday night b-ball game, after he seemed a little down on Monday night. The rapper was spotted leaving dinner in Los Feliz on December 20. He looked bummed out, as he kept his head down and looked at his phone while he was on his way to the car after his meal. Kanye also reportedly ended a short fling that he had with the 22-year-old model Vinetria, according to Page Six on December 21. The model had accompanied Ye to the Donda Academy’s first basketball game in November.
The rapper has openly expressed his desires to reignite his spark with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed to be “legally single” earlier in December. The SKIMS founder’s latest filing came shortly after Kanye begged for her to take him back, while onstage during his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake. While Ye sang his standout track “Runaway,” he concluded the verse with a message to Kim. “Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” he said, as he closed out to the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy centerpiece.
‘Hightown’ Finale Preview: Leslie Asks Jackie Out For A Drink After Frankie’s Arrest
Jackie is riding high after helping arrest Frankie Cuevas, and Leslie asks Jackie to grab a drink with her after work to celebrate in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Hightown’ season 2 finale.
Frankie Cuevas is behind bars, and Jackie is the one who helped put him there. Leslie catches Jackie in the locker room before work in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Hightown season 2 finale. Jackie makes a note about a speech on TV about Frankie’s arrest and says, “We’re the f**king sh*t.”
Leslie replies, “Yeah, we are. You should be proud. You ain’t been full-time a month, and you already made the case of a lifetime. I’m so jealous I could die.”
A confident Jackie says, “I do what I do.” Leslie tells Jackie that they should “grab that drink tonight. Get a bite or something to celebrate.”
Jackie tries to remain calm, cool and collected over Leslie’s ask. “Yeah, we should,” Jackie says. Given their history, this is a step in the right direction.
Hightown has been building to the season 2 finale, and there have been a number of game-changing twists and turns thrown our way. Jackie’s had a number of wins this season, but she hasn’t always had it easy. Ray has been working alongside Jackie even though he hasn’t been on the force.
During a low moment for Jackie, Ray was there for her. They shared a close moment when Jackie asked Ray to lie down with her so she wouldn’t feel alone. When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to creator Rebecca Cutter, she opened up about why this scene exemplified the bond between Ray and Jackie.
“Originally in the script that was going to be the last scene of the episode, and I can’t remember why we changed it. I love their dynamic,” Rebecca said. “I love that there’s a brother-sister element. I mean, they’re always on each other, right? It’s very rarely just purely friend buddy buddies, but they get each other. They really, in the time of need, show up for each other. She showed up for him at the end of the finale last season. He for her here, so I think of it as a brother and sister. It’s a deep love, but then they really go after each other.”
Jackie has been navigating several key relationships in her life throughout season 2. Earlier in the season, Jackie and Ed had a falling out. Rebecca noted that Jackie and Ed have one of the “foundational relationships in the show” and teased that “we’ll find a way to fix” their relationship. The Hightown season 2 finale will air December 26 on STARZ.
Heart Eyes & Hoops: Here’s How Danny Green Extravagantly Exchanged I Do’s With Bride Bae Blair Bashen
Congratulations! Danny Green and Blair Bashen are officially husband and wife and we are super excited to share some of the details from their stunning nuptials!
Such a beautiful couple right?
Danny and Blair called on designer Yaz Quiles’ experiential events firm Pop! by Yaz to help them curate the wedding of their dreams. Danny and Blair’s Houston wedding was dubbed The Green Bash, as a nod to both of their last names. The color green was also implemented throughout the event — from the bridal party’s attire to elements of greenery used in the reception decor.
Stunning. It should probably come as no surprise that Inside Weddings is actually dedicating their Winter cover story (part of an eight page editorial spread) to the Green’s wedding.
Blair is actually on the cover, looking stunning in her Galia Lahav gown from Veil & Salon in a close up shot by photographer Amy Anaiz.
“I’m elated to be on the cover and have our wedding featured in Inside Weddings,” Blair Bashen Green said. “It was a truly magical moment in our lives. I hope that the readers enjoy getting a glimpse into our special day and maybe even inspire some future wedding ideas for other couples. We were so blessed to have our friends, family, and especially Yaz Quiles, the Pop! by Yaz team, and vendors who made The Green Bash an experience we will never forget!”
The Green Bash actually spanned over the course of a weekend in Houston, Blair’s hometown. The Post Oak hotel in Uptown Houston hosted most of the weekend’s events including the rehearsal dinner, welcome party and wedding.
“The Green Bash conveyed a modern iteration of elements of nature, mixing in luxe mirrored and metal accents, a theme carried throughout the weekend, which built up over the event stages. The rehearsal dinner offered botanical minimalism, and the welcome party evoked a tropical escape, as it burst with bold decor and bright visions of birds of paradise. The encore ceremony and reception, lush with a variety of blossoms, and green foliage, dazzled with unexpected sparkles,” said Yaz Quiles on the experiential design themed after the couple’s surname.
Guests at The Green Bash included the couple’s families and friends from across the world who enjoyed a performance by Chante Moore and sounds by DJ Nitrane.
Hit the flip for more photos from the big event.
Josh & Lauren Swickard On A Possible Third ‘California Christmas’ Movie: We’d ‘Love That’
Josh and Lauren Swickard team up once again for the sequel ‘A California Christmas: City Lights.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about filming just after the birth of their daughter, a third film, and more.
The next chapter of Callie and Joseph’s story is told in A California Christmas: City Lights, which is now on Netflix. Real-life husband and wife Josh and Lauren Swickard team up onscreen once again for the highly-anticipated sequel. This time around, Joseph and Callie head to San Francisco, where their relationship is tested once again.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about continuing the California Christmas story. Lauren, who also wrote the sequel, admits she didn’t initially have an idea in mind story-wise for a second film when the first movie was in development.
“I did not have a sequel in mind at all whatsoever when I was writing the first movie, which introduced me to some difficulty when it came time to write the second one,” Lauren told HollywoodLife. “But I feel we have a great storyline. The plot wrote itself once we came up with the concept, right? And yeah, no hints that we are going to get a sequel until after it did so well.”
Lauren noted that “the theme of the movie is change is inevitable. And as a person that feels change is tough in general, it was really fun to explore that theme of change for Callie. I guess in the first movie, Callie had change of heart because she fell in love, but now she’s thrown into a whole different lifestyle.”
Now that the second one is out, would the couple be down for a third movie? “We would love that,” Josh said. “There’s nothing written in pen. There might be some things in pencil, but we cannot confirm that anything would happen after the second one. But if that’s the way the cookie crumbles, we would love that.”
In between the first and second films, Josh and Lauren welcomed their baby girl, Savannah. When City Lights started filming, it had only been a handful of weeks since Lauren had given birth. She gushed that Josh was the “most amazing partner” during the whole filming process.
“Honestly, it was easier than I thought it would be and harder than I thought it would be all at the same time,” Lauren said about coming back to work after giving birth. “She was only about two months old, so my body was still recovering. That made it tough to film and to stand for 14 hours a day and run and gun. We wouldn’t have been able to do without both of our parents. My mom started out for a few weeks, and then his mom came to finish. She [Savannah] was on set with us in the trailer, sleeping in hotel rooms. She was just a champ. And now I feel like she’s so just conditioned to adapt to whatever we throw at her that she’ll be fine.”
Josh added, “I feel like there are so many situations in life where it seems so crazy or insurmountable, and if you just put yourself in the situation to do it, you have to find a way. And that was one of those things. Obviously, she got so much more for being the one who gave birth, but it was one of those situations where we’ll find a way. Savannah, our daughter, rose to the occasion, and in every way, she was just an absolute champ. I feel like when you ask something big of adults or kids, you have to figure it out, and that’s what we did. I’m so thankful that she was such a trooper but also for the whole situation. It was pretty awesome.”
