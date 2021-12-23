Kim Kardashian Rocks Frizzy, Lighter Hair For New SKIMS Ad — See Her Temporary ‘Do

Kim Kardashian briefly ditched her straight brunette hair for an unexpected new look that she debuted on Instagram as part of SKIMS’ latest campaign.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has a new, but temporary, hairdo going on. The billionaire beauty showed off a frizzy, lighter set of locks while rocking a nude bodysuit in a new SKIMS campaign that was posted to Instagram on Tuesday, December 21. Kim’s new hairdo, which was captured by Vanessa Beecroft for the ad, was a major change from her straight, dark brunette hair that she’s been sporting for a while now. Kim K really can pull off any hairstyle!

Kim rocked the frizzy hairdo for a few more images for SKIMS’ new campaign. In one photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her new hairstyle in a beige turtleneck catsuit, which she paired with a large trench coat that she dangled off one of her shoulders. Kim similarly had her hair crimped in a few group images with some of the other SKIMS models for the campaign. They all stayed in unison by matching Kim’s frizzy hair and sexy outfits in the photos.

Kim’s hair switch-up was to promote her company’s newest collection, All-In-One. The line, according to SKIMS, is “the most innovative update to our signature shapewear yet.” All-In-One has so many size-friendly outfits available online, including a long-sleeve mid thigh onesie, a one-scoop neck onesie, and more. They are available for purchase HERE.

We’re big fans of Kim’s frizzy light hair. But the person whose opinion really matters on this topic is Pete Davidson. After all, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been romancing Kim for the past few weeks, so he must have some thoughts on her brief hair switch-up. The pair were most recently spotted together on an intimate breakfast date in Los Angeles, leading fans to believe that Kim and Pete very well may be spending Christmas together.

“Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete,” a source close to the KKW Beauty mogul said earlier in December. “She never saw this coming and now she can’t get enough of him. When Kim is with Pete, she’s all about him, she can’t stop smiling. It’s really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him.”