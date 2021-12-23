News
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright returned Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations as the Christmas holiday loomed.
The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate got the case Monday following closing arguments and has deliberated for about 23 hours.
Potter, who is white, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
The judge has ordered that the mostly white jury be sequestered during deliberations, meaning jurors remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.
However, Chu told jurors at the start of the trial that they would have time off on Christmas Eve and over the Christmas weekend. She has not indicated that she would change that plan if deliberations were ongoing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright was to return Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations as the Christmas holiday loomed.
The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate got the case Monday following closing arguments and has deliberated for about 23 hours.
Potter, who is white, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
The judge has ordered that the mostly white jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning jurors remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.
However, Chu told jurors at the start of the trial that they would have time off on Christmas Eve and over the Christmas weekend. She has not indicated that she would change that plan if deliberations were ongoing.
“I think the holiday will put pressure on them to agree,” Joe Friedberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is not involved in the case but is following it, said Wednesday.
Jurors gave a hint Tuesday of difficulty reaching agreement, when they asked Chu what to do if they could not agree. She sent them back to keep trying. The court reported no questions from the jury on Wednesday.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, created the conditions that led to his own death.
Wright’s death set off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death.
Potter, who resigned two days after Wright’s death, testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
News
Judge grants temporary halt to St. Paul’s vaccine mandate for city workers
A judge agreed to temporarily put St. Paul’s vaccine mandate for city employees on hold, according to a Thursday court filing.
The St. Paul police and firefighter unions, along with another labor group, filed lawsuits against the city, claiming an unfair labor practice. They sought a temporary restraining order to halt the mandate from being put in place as scheduled at the end of this month.
After hearing from both sides on Dec. 9, Ramsey County District Robert Awsumb agreed to the order, which says the city is temporarily barred from implementing the vaccine policy until further order from the court.
“The parties are urged to resume negotiations or consider submitting this dispute to binding interest arbitration in the interim,” Awsumb wrote. “An arbitrator can resolve the dispute as to whether mandatory vaccination or vaccination with a testing option will be implemented as a term of the (collective bargaining agreement).”
The policy that Mayor Melvin Carter announced in October is different from those in place for government workers at St. Paul Public Schools, Ramsey County, the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota — those allow an option for employees to opt out of vaccination by agreeing to regular COVID-19 testing. St. Paul made the decision to not allow testing because the vaccine is “the best way to fight against” COVID-19, a city attorney said during a hearing.
The lawsuits say the unions didn’t reach agreements with the city before Carter announced the mandate. The unions argued it must be bargained or go to arbitration.
An attorney for the city, meanwhile, said during a hearing that they had the right to establish the policy, didn’t have to negotiate over it, and they met with the unions in advance of enacting it.
News
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.
The Food and Drug Administration authorization comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, thanks to its superior benefits and milder side effects.
As a result, Merck’s pill is expected to have a smaller role against the pandemic than predicted just a few weeks ago. Its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced and the drug label will warn of serious safety issues, including the potential for birth defects.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug for adults with early symptoms of COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization, including older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease. The U.K. first authorized the pill in early November.
Known as molnupiravir, the Merck drug will carry a warning against use during pregnancy. Women of childbearing age should use birth control during treatment and for a few days after while men should use birth control for at least three months after their final dose, the FDA said.
The restrictions were expected after an FDA advisory panel only narrowly endorsed the drug last month, warning that its use would have to be strictly tailored to patients who can benefit the most.
The Pfizer pill works differently and doesn’t carry the same risks. Additionally, Pfizer’s drug was roughly three times more effective in testing, reducing hospitalization and death by nearly 90% among high-risk patients, compared with 30% for Merck’s.
Some experts question whether there will be much of a role for the Merck drug in the U.S.
“To the extent that there’s an ample supply of Pfizer’s pill, I think it won’t be used,” said Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, referring to the Merck drug. “There would be no reason, given it has less efficacy and a higher risk of side effects.”
For now, the FDA decision provides another potential option against the virus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans, even as health officials brace for record-setting cases, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the omicron variant. Antiviral pills, including Merck’s, are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside.
The FDA based its decision on results showing nearly 7% of patients taking the drug ended up in the hospital and one died at the end of 30 days. That compared with 10% of patients hospitalized who were taking the placebo and nine deaths.
Federal officials have agreed to purchase enough of the drug to treat 3.1 million people.
The U.S. will pay about $700 for each course of Merck’s drug, which requires patients to take four pills twice a day for five days. A review by Harvard University and King’s College London estimated it costs about $18 to make each 40-pill course of treatment.
Merck’s drug inserts tiny errors into the coronavirus’ genetic code to slow its reproduction. That genetic effect has raised concerns that the drug could cause mutations in human fetuses and even spur more virulent strains of the virus. But FDA scientists said the variant risk is largely theoretical because people take the drug for such a short period of time.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Denver weather: Big round of mountain snow for Christmas
Denver’s pattern of 60 degree-days will change soon, but not on Thursday. Another warm day around the metro will be the opposite of what’s happening in the hills as a storm moves in.
Expected impact severity for the upcoming mountain snow event. Most severe conditions for portions of the northern mountains late tonight through Friday, including Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.
Stay weather aware at https://t.co/VLFHoMTHn6 #COwx pic.twitter.com/atehtT4fM9
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 23, 2021
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, Denver will hit 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Winds could gust over 15 mph in the afternoon, and the low will drop to 40 degrees. Snow will develop in the high country, becoming more widespread Thursday night. The heaviest snow will fall after midnight near Rocky Mountain National Park, as hard as two inches per hour. With the winds, travel will be difficult or nearly impossible. NWS warns that traveling overnight into Friday is not recommended. Along Interstate 70 in Summit County, slick roads are to be expected.
There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day on Friday, with partly sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees. Winds will gust near 20 mph. In the evening, Christmas Eve, the chance for precipitation rises to 40% as temperatures drop into the low 30s. Snow and wind will continue in the hills through Christmas Eve with up to three feet falling in some northern mountain areas. The I-70 Mountain Corridor through Summit County could be hit with14 inches of snow by the time the storm ends late Friday night.
We are seeing high wind gusts on both I-25 and Hwy 287 and are expecting snow in Red Feather and on Hwy 14 through Saturday. Please use caution when traveling to see your family and friends for the holidays. For updated weather and road conditions, visit https://t.co/5KiG1BNnOs
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 23, 2021
Christmas on Saturday will be warm, with a high of 56 degrees in Denver. The storm will be over in the mountains with just light snow showers.
Two systems are expected early next week, each could provide snow to the mountains, but Denver itself might remain dry.
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
Judge grants temporary halt to St. Paul’s vaccine mandate for city workers
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut 1st Photo Of Daughter Lilibet In Christmas Card With Archie
New Orleans DA Launches ‘Full Review’ Of Every Case Racist Judge Michelle Odinet Handled As A Prosecutor
Pete Davidson Spotted Driving Kim Kardashian’s Car For Christmas Shopping In L.A.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Secret Nanny Exposed
Kimmy Still Kares: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Goes on Group Dates With Pete Davidson ‘To Spare Kanye’s Feelings’
Denver weather: Big round of mountain snow for Christmas
BOSSIP Exclusive: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra & More Talk “The Matrix Resurrections” At Dazzling World Premiere In San Francisco
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves