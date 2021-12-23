Connect with us

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.

Kourtney looked gorgeous as she showed off the necklace. It looked like she had her night time routine going, as it seemed like she’d had a fluffy white bathrobe on, and her facial expression looked like she was getting ready for bed (she looked beautiful either way)! The emphasis was on the new bling though, as she drew a heart around the new piece with her fiancé’s initials.

While Kourt showed off her feelings for Travis, the drummer has also shown his love for Kourtney in some of his recent Instagram Stories. Travis showed off his “favorite tattoo from [his] favorite tattoo artist” on his Instagram. The ink was a small piece that just said, “I love you,” and he included a link to show that his favorite artist was indeed his fiancée. Later, he shared a doodle that had his and Kourtney’s names written in hearts on a piece of notebook paper. “I love you my baby,” was also written on the page.

Kourtney showed off her new necklace with Travis’ initials. (@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews)

Necklace aside, Travis and Kourtney are undoubtedly gearing up for some quality time together for the holidays. A source close to Kourtney revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wanted to get Travis something extra special for their first Christmas as a future married couple. “When it comes to holidays and gift-giving, Kourtney is so generous. The one thing she is stuck on right now is what to get Travis,” the source said. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas.” The source also revealed that the pair were also already shopping for each other’s kids as if they were their own.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight Lakers losses

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight Lakers losses
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul (2nd from left) says the NBA All-Star will not be traded after the Los Angeles Lakers’ third straight loss on Tuesday.

Rumors swirled that the Lakers front office is considering blockbuster trades for LeBron and guard Russell Westbrook.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said on The Pat McAfee Show he spoke with LeBron James’ sports agent, Rich Paul, who said the 4-time MVP is not being traded.

“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers,” he said. “This team just doesn’t look [like] it has the young legs that they need to have and they have been very active in the trade market.”

LeBron, who turns 37 on December 30, has not commented on the trade rumors on social media.

After winning the NBA title in 2020, the Lakers have a dismal record at .500 (16-16) with the oldest roster in the league.

1640203961 947 Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight

Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net

On December 17, the Lakers signed 2x NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The former Laker scored 42 points in an impressive debut with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League on December 15.

After depositing his first paycheck, Isaiah, 32, scored just 3 points with 3 assists and 1 rebound in a 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Posted in Sports

Tags: Isaiah Thomas, Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA trades, Rich Paul, rumors and gossip

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Helps Reveal The Sex Of Daughter Mykelti’s Baby

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Helps Reveal The Sex Of Daughter Mykelti’s Baby
google news

Christine’s daughter Mykelti and husband Tony try to reveal the sex of their baby, but their experiment doesn’t go as planned in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony are so excited about their baby. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of Sister Wives, Mykelti and Tony are using “elephant toothpaste” to reveal the sex of their baby. They bring the family together to announce the exciting news.

Christine Brown explains that “elephant toothpaste” is this “chemical combination” of just the right amount of ingredients that explode when they’re mixed together. If there’s pink foam, it’s a girl. If there’s blue foam, it’s a boy. Pretty simple, right?

Mykelti Brown and husband Tony announce the sex of their baby. (TLC)

“I will give them credit for something unique that we haven’t done yet,” Janelle Brown says. The big reveal doesn’t exactly go according to plan, with beige foam coming out of the bucket instead of pink or blue. Because the foam is neither blue nor pink, no one can tell what the sex of the baby is!

“It looks like a science experiment, you know, some kind of gender explosion coming out of this bucket. I have no idea,” Kody Brown admits. Everyone is saying that the foam is leaning more towards pink, but no one can say for sure. Mykelti notes that they didn’t use enough dye in their experiment. However, Christine steps up to make the day special for her daughter and Tony.

Christine actually has a pink T-shirt underneath her jacket. Mykelti and Tony are having a girl, and this time they know for certain! “I’m having another granddaughter. I’m so excited. I’m so excited. Mykelti and Tony are going to be awesome parents,” Christine gushes. Kody adds, “I’m excited they’re having a girl. That’s great.”

Christine Brown
Christine Brown steps in to help with her grandchild’s gender reveal. (TLC)

Mykelti and Tony welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Avalon Asa, in April 2021. Avalon’s arrival made Kody a 3-time grandfather. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For Christmas Festivities

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For Christmas Festivities
google news

Tired of the traditional egg nog, mimosas & hot toddies on Christmas? Haylie Duff is serving up her Holiday Hot Punch recipe so your holiday soirée can be merry & boozy!

Haylie Duff truly does it all! She’s a mom, an actress and the founder of Real Girl’s Kitchen, a website filled with delicious, kid-loving, recipes, tips and tricks for all! The star of Lifetime’s Blending Christmas shared her go-to Holiday Hot Punch recipe to brighten (and booze-n) up your holiday celebrations this year. “My nanny actually taught me how to make this! It’s something they make in Guatemala and it’s done in a slow cooker with fruit. Kind of like a hot sangria,” Haylie explained. “The fruit gets so soft in the slow cooker, and you serve it in a mug. You just scoop it out with a ladle for your guests!”

Haylie Duff’s Hot Holiday Punch. (Courtesy of Haylie Duff)

On her site, Haylie writes that the whole family can enjoy this drink — even kids — because the alcohol is added at the end! To start, make a pineapple/peppercorn/star anise broth using 1 pineapple, peeled and cubed, 1 T. black peppercorns and 1 star anise pod. Boil the pineapple rind, water and spices for 30 – 45 minutes and then strain out everything, reserving the broth. Then, in your slow cooker, add one red apple, one green apple and a plum, cubed. Also throw in 1 c. of cubed coconut, which Haylie says “adds a really wonderful depth of flavor.” Last, Haylie adds 1 c. of golden raisins and a small bag of mixed dried fruits.

1640203208 421 Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For
Haylie Duff’s Hot Holiday Punch.

Pour the pineapple/peppercorn broth in to the slow cooker, toss in a few cinnamon sticks and cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with an alcohol of your choice, whether that’s tequila, rum or bourbon for a warm, boozy Christmas cocktail!

1640203208 298 Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For
Hot Holiday Punch.

We highly recommend cuddling up with your Hot Holiday punch and watching Haylie’s Blending Christmas, which can be streamed on Lifetime’s streaming service online. Get the full, step by step, recipe for the Hot Holiday Punch below!

1640203208 91 Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For
Haylie Duff in ‘Blending Christmas’ on Lifetime. (Courtesy of Lifetime)

1 pineapple, peeled and cubed1 T. black peppercorns1 star anise pod3 c. water1 red apple1 green apple1 plum1 c. cubed coconut1 c. golden raisins1 small bag (1-2 c.) mixed dried fruit1 cinnamon stick

In a large stock pot, boil pineapple rinds, peppercorns and star anise for 30-45 mins with 3 c. water. Strain. In a slow cooker combine, add all the remaining fruit and pineapple broth. Cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with alcohol or choice.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending