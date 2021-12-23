Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul (2nd from left) says the NBA All-Star will not be traded after the Los Angeles Lakers’ third straight loss on Tuesday.
Rumors swirled that the Lakers front office is considering blockbuster trades for LeBron and guard Russell Westbrook.
Shams Charania of The Athletic said on The Pat McAfee Show he spoke with LeBron James’ sports agent, Rich Paul, who said the 4-time MVP is not being traded.
“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers,” he said. “This team just doesn’t look [like] it has the young legs that they need to have and they have been very active in the trade market.”
LeBron, who turns 37 on December 30, has not commented on the trade rumors on social media.
After winning the NBA title in 2020, the Lakers have a dismal record at .500 (16-16) with the oldest roster in the league.
On December 17, the Lakers signed 2x NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The former Laker scored 42 points in an impressive debut with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League on December 15.
After depositing his first paycheck, Isaiah, 32, scored just 3 points with 3 assists and 1 rebound in a 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.