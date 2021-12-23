Celebrities
Larsa Pippen Will Share Her ‘Side Of The Story’ Following Kim Kardashian Fallout On ‘RHOM’
Larsa Pippen infamously fell out with former BFF Kim Kardashian, and now, she’s speaking up about her experience in a new interview.
Fans of Larsa Pippen, 47, and Kim Kardashian, 41know the former BFFs fell out big time seemingly sometime in 2019. Now, in a new interview, Larsa is talking about her situation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, revealing that she will indeed discuss the fallout on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Miami. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” Larsa told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
The reality star briefly addressed the deterioration of her friendship with Kim as well as her divorce from her NBA star hubby, Scottie Pippen, 56, on the season 4 premiere of the show, streaming now on Peacock. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Larsa told a few of her co-stars over drinks. After Larsa made the “old friends” remark, a former image of she and Kim flashed onto the screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically,” she added.
Fans also got a glimpse in the trailer of Larsa’s co-stars asking about her friendship with the SKIMS founder and even criticizing her body, saying she was clearly doing everything she could to look like Kim. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” Adriana de Moura, 56, declares in the trailer.
Larsa was close with the Kardashian family for about 10 years, but things seemed to go south somewhere in 2019. In 2020, Larsa revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had something to do with the fallout, claiming he felt “threatened” by her. There were also unfounded rumors about Larsa hooking up with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place,” Larsa continued to the outlet. Perhaps Kim and Kanye’s current separation has left a crack in the door for their friendship to have a new beginning.
‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Threatens Shannon Beador As They Face Off At Emily’s
Shannon Beador made another attempt to apologize to Heather Dubrow during the Dec. 22 episode of ‘RHOC’, but Heather wasn’t the least bit interested in forgiving her.
Shannon Beador learned a tough lesson about going after Heather Dubrow‘s family during the Dec. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, when they finally came face-to-face and tried hashing out all the Nicole James (aka Nicole Weiss) drama.
As viewers should know, when Shannon first learned that Heather was friends with Nicole James — a woman she used to know several years prior — Shannon told a few of her co-stars that Nicole had once tried suing Heather’s husband Dr. Terry Dubrow over a botched boob job. Heather wasn’t aware of the lawsuit because Nicole had gotten married and changed her name since then. But what’s funny is that Heather didn’t even care about the lawsuit. Neither did Terry because Nicole dropped it years ago. However, Heather wasn’t happy with Shannon for spreading the information amongst the cast. She would have preferred if Shannon went to her directly with the information.
Shannon tried apologizing to Heather multiple times, but Heather made it clear she wasn’t interested in forgiving her former friend. And this week was no different.
After Shannon tried apologizing to Heather — yet again — at Emily Simpon‘s party for her husband, Shane, Heather asked Emily if there was anywhere private that she and Shannon could talk. Emily directed them to a courtyard on the side of the house, and that’s when Heather let Shannon have it.
“I have heard from everyone. I feel I have a good understanding of the facts. And nothing that you say with the details is going to change my mind,” Heather began, as Shannon looked on with sadness in her eyes. “I think you had a huge lapse in judgement. And I’m going to say this — and I’m sorry if this sounds hard, but this is how I feel. If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat — I’m saying it as a promise.”
Yikes! Good luck, Shannon.
In other RHOC news, Noella Bergener‘s divorce drama also continued to play out this week. She sought comfort from Nicole, but Nicole was embarrassed by Noella’s emotional outburst at a restaurant they had met up at. However, it was at this outing that Noella called Heather “fake”, so Nicole later shared that information with Mrs. Dubrow. Heather didn’t confront Noella when they ran into each other at Emily’s house, but we can only assume that’s because her attention was directed towards Shannon. Only time will tell if Heather goes after Noella, too.
Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.
Amelia Hamlin Reflects On 2021 3 Months After Scott Disick Split: I ‘Lost My Sense Of Self’
Amelia Hamlin got candid about the past year in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 22, as she revealed she ‘completely lost’ her ‘sense of self’.
Amelia Hamlin, 20, took some time on Dec. 22 to reflect on the highs and lows that she experienced in 2021. Alongside a collection of photos and videos shared on Instagram, Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter highlighted the moments that stood out the most to her.
“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…,” she wrote, while referencing photos of her bleaching her brows blonde. “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! ”
Other moments in Amelia’s gallery show her running in New York City since this was the year she moved to the Big Apple. Interestingly, Amelia didn’t include any photos or videos of Scott Disick, 38, who she famously started dating in October 2020. They broke up in September 2021, after Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, leaked his alleged DMs with Scott. In the screenshots, Scott allegedly mocked Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.
It’s possible that Amelia’s note about losing her “sense of self” had something to do with her year-long romance with Scott, but we don’t know that for sure. However, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion in October, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal wasn’t “helpful” and possibly contributed to the split. “There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said.
Then, in December, Amelia’s dad Harry Hamlin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he opened up about his daughter’s split, saying he’s “glad” she and Scott broke up. “Look, Amelia’s doing great,” he said. “She’s living in New York and she’s having the time of her life solo.”
North West Transforms Into Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer In New Makeup Tutorial — Watch
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter North is sharing her Rudolph-style makeup tutorial in an adorable new TikTok video.
North West is Rudolph-ready for Christmas! The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, shared a cute makeup tutorial to her joint TikTok account she shares with mom Kim, getting in the holiday spirit with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-style makeup. In the video, the well-known Christmas tune plays in the background as North puts on the playful makeup, which included red eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, and Rudolph’s signature red nose. North was sure to give followers a full view of the finished look, signing off with a peace sign.
The eldest of the Kardashian-West clan followed up with another video posted to the joint account, wearing the same makeup and lip-syncing one of Jim Carrey‘s hilarious monologues from the 2000 Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
@kimandnorth
♬ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry
North first launched the joint social media account with her reality star mom in November. Although the pair only posted mom-approved videos, such as their first video enjoying a mother-daughter spa day, North got into some hot water when she went rogue and began doing a TikTok live without Kim’s supervision. The SKIMS founder then had to reckon with the idea of her kids’ emerging presence on social media.
“Kim and her sisters decided it was time to turn on Parental Controls for all of their kids to make sure nothing like this happens again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Dec. 17. “Not only did they make the accounts restricted so that the kids cannot view content that is not suitable for kids, but they also all now all have enabled the Family Safety Mode, which allows them to create passwords for their kids accounts and have remote control access over their kids Tik Toks so that they are always aware what they are doing when they use the app.”
The source went on to share that although she doesn’t need to completely restrict North from using a cell phone in general, she does want to be smart about the limitations. “There will be no more TikTok videos streaming live without Kim’s knowledge,” the insider shared. “It is way too dangerous and North also now knows that she is not to even try to do this again. Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to her the safety of her and her children, she will always put her foot down.”
