Look to the stars for holiday dressing inspiration

Are all of your gifts bought or made, and wrapped? Has the eggnog been spiced and poured? Tree decked? Mistletoe hung? OK then, let’s just pretend that’s all done. So there’s just one thing left to do: Decide what to wear for the actual holidays themselves.

The only problem: It’s pretty much too late to order anything online, and who seriously wants to go running around into stores packed with last-minute gift shoppers right now?

So here are a few savvy suggestions about how to find a pretty spectacular statement-making, holiday look directly in your own closet — inspired by a few iconic and oh-so festive celeb looks from over the years. Call it celebrating the outfits of Christmas past.

An angelic white dress: Who doesn’t need a serious Naomi Campbell moment every now and then? For a holiday event honoring her friend/fellow supermodel Kate Moss, Campbell turned heads (as always) in a white cowl neck silk gown with almost zero accessories. Marcella sells a cousin to that in the Mercer Dress ($119 on marcellanyc.com), or you can just look at your favorite frocks from seasons past, and pull out something white and sumptuous, with a high-drama neckline (or lack thereof).

The satin red slip dress: Diane Kruger stole the show in 2016 at the premiere for the movie ‘Sky’ when she donned a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Nab the look for yourself with a red one from your closet, or rock something similar in the Moment Dress ($240 on trinaturk.com) in bright red, sleek matte satin.

The sleek black suit: Bella Hadid did it her way, wearing a lace-insert bodysuit and tuxedo to the Global Lyme Alliance Gala. But this one should be fairly easy to toss together, since odds are pretty good you have some kind of version of a black suit (or in a pinch, flattering black pants and a black jacket or blazer.) It doesn’t need to be silk, satin or a proper tuxedo cut, though all are certainly pluses for a holiday scenario. Just make sure it’s a sharp cut, is wrinkle-free, and then proceed to snazz it up with either a semi-sheer blouse or any top with lace inserts.

Anything shimmering and metallic: Leave it to Lil Nas X to make a lasting impression, and I’m a big fan of how he did so this year in take-no-prisoners style, courtesy of a silver metallic skirt, silver puffer jacket, and a pair of silver boots. Even just one of those pieces would’ve been an attention-getter, so if you have a gold lame blouse hanging around from several New Year’s Eves ago, or maybe a silver leather evening bag, pull it out and make it the focal point of your look.

A little plaid never hurts: A Christmas classic, bright plaids (preferably with plenty of reds running throughout) make any outfit instantly celebratory. Alexandra Daddario knows how to play the whole thing up by adding in bold red accessories — including a gorgeous red lip. And while she opted for a head-to-toe plaid rollout (including coat!), just one pretty plaid piece — a pencil skirt, say, or a puffy-sleeved blouse — is all you need to let everyone know you’re feeling festive.