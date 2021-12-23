Celebrities
Martin Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children
Martin Sheen is a famous actor with an expansive career, but his four children — Emilio, Ramon, Charlie, and Renee — rival him on their own merits. Find out more about his showbiz brood here!
Martin Sheen, 81, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, is an American actor who first gained recognition in Hollywood with his roles in The Subject Was Roses (1968), The Badlands (1973), and Apocalypse Now (1979). Martin was born on August 3, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to an Irish mother and Spanish father, hence his birth name before he took on the stage name “Martin Sheen.” After his early success on stage and screen, he achieved great recognition for his role as United States President Josiah Bartlet in the television series The West Wing (1999-2006) and as Robert Hanson in the Netflix series Grace & Frankie (2015-present).
In addition to his illustrious acting career, Martin married Janet Templeton, an actress and producer, in 1961 and the pair had four children together, sons Emilio, Ramón, and Charlie, and a girl, Renée. Find out more below about the Hollywood vet’s four children, who have all been involved in show business themselves!
Emilio Estevez
American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Emilio Estevez is Martin’s oldest son, born May 12, 1962 in Staten Island, NY, the oldest of the Sheen/Estevez clan. Unlike Charlie, he did not adopt his father’s stage name and kept “Estevez” as his last name.
After building his acting experience from appearing in several small theater productions, he famously became part of the informal “Brat Pack” in the mid-1980s, aka a riff on the 1950s/60s-era “Rat Pack.” The informal group of young actors included Emilio, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, among others, and were typically seen in coming-of-age flicks like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club. Emilio continued to act after his 1980s heyday with the Brat Pack, starring in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks in 1992 — a successful movie about a former minor league hockey prodigy (Estevez) who finds purpose in coaching a pee-wee hockey team. The movie was followed up by two sequels and returned with Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a new series from Disney+.
Emilio also found success in directing, first writing and directing in a film about garbage men, Men at Work (1990), in which he co-starred with brother Charlie. He’s also directed numerous episodes of the TV series Cold Case, CSI: New York, The Guardian, and more, additionally directing the 2006 film Bobby based on U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the 2011 project The Way which starred his father, Martin, and more.
In the early 1980s, Emilio was involved with actress Mimi Rogers and model Carey Salley, welcoming two children, son Taylor and daughter Paloma with the latter. Emilio did not go public with the births of his two children with Carey and the relationship overlapped with his public dalliance with actress Demi Moore, with whom he was linked between 1984 and 1986. On April 29, 1992 he married singer/choreographer Paula Abdul and they divorced in 1994, with Paula stating how she wanted children but Emilio dismissed the idea, considering how he already had two of his own.
Ramón Luis Estevez
Ramón Luis Estevez was born on August 7, 1963, New York, NY and is an actor and theater director. Following in his father and older brother’s footsteps, he appeared in several movies in the ’80s and ’90s, like Cadence, A State of Emergency, That Was Then … This Is Now, and more. From 2012-2014, Ramón co-produced the multi-camera sitcom for FX Anger Management with his younger brother Charlie. He also runs Estevez Sheen Productions, operated out of Los Angeles, California.
Charlie Sheen
Martin spawned yet another famous child in Charlie Sheen, né Carlos Irwin Estevez on September 3, 1965 in New York City, New York. Charlie first showed interest in acting and making film projects with his older brother Emilio and their classmates from Santa Monica High School, Rob Lowe and Sean Penn. A few weeks before graduation, Charlie was expelled from school for poor grades and attendance, and went on to pursue acting with the stage name “Charlie Sheen,” adopting his father’s stage surname he himself claimed in honor of the Catholic archbishop and theologian Fulton J. Sheen.
Charlie went on to have great success with his acting career, starring in critically acclaimed films Platoon (1986) and co-starring with his father, Martin, in Oliver Stone‘s Wall Street (1987). He continued his acting streak by appearing in numerous comedy movies thereafter, like the Major League films, Money Talks, and the third, fourth, and fifth installments of the Scary Movie spoof flicks. Charlie really made his mark with his television roles, however, first taking over Michael J. Fox‘s spot on Spin City in the early 2000s and going on to star in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. The role garnered him three Emmy Award and two Golden Globe nominations and also made him the highest paid actor in TV, earning $1.8 million per episode.
Much like his role as the rebellious bachelor Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men, Charlie has maintained a “bad boy” reputation throughout his life, dating (and marrying!) several women and getting in trouble in the process. After having his oldest daughter with high school girlfriend, Paula Profit, he got engaged to actress and model Kelly Preston but that engagement was broken off after Charlie accidentally shot her in the arm in 1990. He then dated a slew of adult film actresses throughout the ’90s, having his marriage to model Donna Peele broken due to his being named as one of the clients of an escort agency operated by the infamous Heidi Fleiss.
Charlie was most famously married to actress Denise Richards after the pair met while filming Good Advice in 2000. The pair married in 2002 and share two daughters together, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen. Denise filed for divorce in March 2005, citing Charlie’s drug abuse and violence as an issue. The pair has endured a nasty divorce and custody battle over their two girls.
In 2008, Charlie married his third wife, Brooke Mueller, and the pair welcomed two twin sons, Max and Bob in 2009. The pair ultimately divorced in 2011 and Brooke obtained a restraining order against Charlie citing her concern for the actor. Since his separation, Charlie has continued dating adult film actresses and models.
Renée Pilar Estevez
American actress and screenwriter Renée Pilar Estevez was born April 2, 1967, the youngest of the Estevez brood. Renée also got the acting bug like her siblings, first starting in 1986 by starring in the CBS Schoolbreak special Babies Having Babies. She went on to have secondary roles in movies like 1986’s Shattered Spirits and played the minor character Betty Finn in the 1989 cult classic Heathers. In addition to guest starring on the TV shows JAG and MacGyver, she appeared as a regular guest star on The West Wing, playing an office assistant to her father’s Josiah Bartlet, aka the president. Although she has not acted since 2015, she did assist with writing for the TV series Anger Management, which starred her older brother Charlie.
She married professional golfer and chef Jason Thomas Federico on October 11, 1997 in Catholic wedding in New York after the two met at the California Culinary Academy where he received a degree in culinary arts and she studied pastry and baking science. They were divorced in 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Noth Smiles In 1st Public Photos & Doubles Down On Rape Allegations Denial
Chris Noth was pictured for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He said he stands by his previous denial of the claims, adding that he ‘hopes’ he can spend the holidays with his wife.
Chris Noth was spotted out in the public for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The 67-year-old And Just Like That actor wore a smile as he walked near his home in Massachusetts on December 22 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. In a video obtained by the outlet as well, a photographer asked Chris if he had any further comment on the allegations after he denied them in a statement last week. Chris replied, “You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”
When the photographer asked if Chris was going to be with his wife, Tara Wilson, 42, for Christmas, the star turned away and said, “I hope so.” He then gave a peace sign, before returning to his car. The news comes a day after Tara was snapped in Los Angeles without her wedding ring, causing speculation that the relationship was on the rocks amid the scandal. Page Six reported their marriage was “hanging by a thread,” according to their source. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread. She just wants to protect [their] kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.”
Last week, The Hollywood Reporter printed the allegations made by two women, who said Chris had nonconsensual sex with them. Chris denied the accusations in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” In the wake of The Hollywood Reporter article, a third woman came forward to accuse Chris of sexual misconduct.
Meanwhile, Chris’ Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations in a joint statement released to Instagram on Dec. 20. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” The same day, Chris was fired from The Equalizer due to the allegations.
‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later
Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic.
Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
Sadly, a sequel doesn’t seem to be in the works, but the movie often plays on repeat every year during the holidays. And since the movie’s release, most of the cast has gone on to have more amazing roles in films and movies. Take a look below and see what the Elf cast has been up to over the past 18 years since Elf’s release.
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell, 54, has become a comedy legend since he rose to fame on Saturday Night Live. His role as Buddy in Elf helped cement Will as one of the go-to comedic actors in Hollywood. The years following Elf were incredibly successful for the actor. He starred in the hit comedies Old School, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talledega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, and more. He has been nominated for two Golden Globes since Elf for his roles in Stranger Than Fiction and The Producers.
In addition to acting, Will has also become a high-profile producer. He’s an executive producer of shows like Succession and Dead to Me. He also produced movies like Booksmart, Hustlers, Vice, and more. Will is happily married to Viveca Paulin, and they have three sons together.
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel’s role as Jovie in Elf helped take her acting career to a new level. After Elf, Zooey went on to star in movies like The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Yes Man, 500 Days of Summer, and more. Her biggest role to date was playing Jess Day in the FOX comedy New Girl. She received an Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe nominations during the show’s run.
Zooey, now 41, sings in Elf, and it’s not a secret that she has a great voice. She became a part of the musical duo She & Him, and their debut album dropped in 2008. They’ve released an additional 5 albums. On top of acting and singing, Zooey is also an accomplished businesswoman. She co-founded the female-focused website HelloGiggles.
The actress was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. She married Jacob Pechenik in 2015. They have two kids together Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf. Zooey and Jacob divorced in 2020. Zooey is now dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY broke the news they were dating in Sept. 2019.
James Caan
James Caan, 81, was an accomplished actor before Elf due to his roles in The Godfather, The Glory Guys, and more. However, he became part of the holiday movie universe playing Walter Hobbs, Buddy the Elf’s biological father. After Elf, James went on to star in the series Las Vegas. He departed after four seasons.
In the years since leaving Las Vegas, James has had roles in films like The Wrong Boyfriend, Undercover Grandpa, and most recently Out of the Blue. James has been married four times. James and his fourth wife, Linda Stokes, divorced in 2009 after 14 years of marriage.
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen, 68, stole our hearts in Elf as the loving Emily Hobbs, who welcomes Buddy in her home. The actress had already made a name for herself long before Elf, having won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1980 film Melvin and Howard.
Mary reunited with her Elf co-star Will in the hit comedy Step Brothers in 2008. She went on to have key roles in successful films like The Proposal, The Help, and Book Club. Mary recently starred in the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Mary has been happily married to Ted Danson since 1995. She was previously married to Malcolm McDonnell, and they had two children together.
Daniel Tay
Daniel Tay’s acting debut was playing Michael Hobbs, Buddy’s half-brother who befriends him over the course of the film. The same year Elf came out, Daniel, now 29, appeared in the film American Splendor.
He also voiced the titular character Doogal in Doogal. Daniel has also done video game voice work for games like Bully and Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, which was released in 2009.
Peter Dinklage
One of the most memorable scenes in Elf is when Buddy mistakenly calls famous children’s author Miles Finch, played by Peter Dinklage, 52, an elf. Just a handful of years after the release of Elf in 2003, Peter began starring as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He received critical acclaim for his performance throughout the show’s 7-season run and won 4 Emmys and one Golden Globe for portraying Tyrion.
On top of playing Tyrion, Peter has had notable roles in films like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War, and more. His next role is playing the legendary Cyrano de Bergerac in the musical adaptation of Cyrano.
Bob Newhart
Bob Newhart’s role as Papa Elf made our hearts melt. He was just one of a few legends cast in Elf. Bob, now 92, was already a comedy icon from his decades in Hollywood prior to the holiday film. Bob has continued to have roles in TV shows and movies since Elf, but he has slowed down his appearances as he’s gotten older.
He made a number of guest appearances on The Big Bang Theory as Professor Proton. He received his first Emmy for his performance in 2013. Bob reprised his role in The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon. He also appeared in the series finale of Hot in Cleveland in 2015. His appearance reunited him with Betty White, who was his co-star on Bob decades before. Bob has been married to his wife, Virginia Quinn, since 1963.
Ed Asner
Like many of his other co-stars, Ed Asner, who died on Aug. 29, 2021 at age 91, was already very famous before he played Santa Claus in Elf. He’s best known for playing Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and spinoff series Lou Grant. He’s won a whopping 7 Emmy Awards throughout his career.
After Elf, Ed notably voiced the role of Carl in the Pixar film Up in 2009. He’s had a number of film and television throughout the 2000s and 2010s, including notable guest spots on The Good Wife, Dead to Me, Briarpatch, and more. Ed has been married twice. His second marriage to Cindy Gilmore ended in 2015 after 17 years.
Searching For Answers: Congress Requests Information On Deadly Astroworld Tragedy
Congress is requesting more information about the deadly Astroworld tragedy.
We’re currently weeks out from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival and it seems the blame and cause of the mishap is still pretty much up in the air. While public opinion is obviously pointing blame to Travis Scott, that is mainly because he holds the name of the festival. Beyond public opinion, a cause or person is directly responsible and that will be the main factor in lawsuits and anything regarding accountability.
Travis is already teaming up with organizations to make concerts safer, which is obviously an important first step. Now, it seems Congress is getting involved and wanting to know exactly what went wrong, according to a letter obtained by TMZ.
We are writing to request information regarding the tragic events on November 5, 2021, when a stampede crushed concertgoers, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more during Astroworld Music Festival. Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old.1 Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage.2 Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,” for Astroworld Festival.3
One interesting thing about the letter is Travis Scott isn’t mentioned once—the main focus is on Live Nation and their production of the event and safety protocols. Also mentioned were rumors they withheld paychecks from workers until they signed waivers saying they wouldn’t sue.
At this point, a direct response from Live Nation will be needed back to congress by January 7th.
