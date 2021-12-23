News
Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Mayor Michelle Wu fired back at people pushing back on the city’s tightening vaccine mandates, saying that the opposition is based in “hatred and fear and confusion” — and that she’s been the target of bigoted vitriol over the move.
Wu, speaking on Boston Public Radio’s call-in “Ask the Mayor” segment on Wednesday, was reflecting on the chaotic press conference Monday where she announced that various businesses in the city would need to require proof of vaccination, and that the city would be tightening its vaccine requirement for municipal workers.
“It was quite a powerful event to be standing in the seat of city governments surrounded by mayors and executives from cities across the region, experts from the public health side, from industries that are affected, to say, ‘We are going to do this together, we’re taking a big step to protect all of us’ — and then to have the event happen over the very loud and constant chants,” Wu said.
She also noted the “singing of patriotic songs, chanting of ‘USA,’” which she said was “just a clear message that there’s still a part of our society, even in this state, even in this city, that really feels like something is being taken away.”
“That’s based on misinformation,” Wu continued. “It’s based in, I think it’s at some level hatred and fear and confusion, but to have that presented as this is the patriotic way and everyone else who says differently — the people of color who owned restaurants who were standing with us, the newly elected elected officials — don’t belong here aren’t part of this, this country and what we represent — that’s completely backwards.”
Starting next month, bars, gyms and other establishments will need to require proof of vaccination. Wu’s changes also included amending the city’s worker vaccine mandate to get rid of the ability of workers to provide weekly evidence of a negative test rather than getting the shot. That’s led to pushback from a first-responder group that’s threatening legal action.
Wu added that there are “constant calls associating me with the same hateful, racist, xenophobic language that the former president used and describing the virus and its origins and who was to blame.”
This all does come amid the reality that omicron is spreading like wildfire, and Wednesday brought the largest single-day number of new reported cases that the state has yet seen. Some reports have suggested that omicron might be somewhat less severe than previous variants, but the virus continues to send people to the hospital and, in rarer cases, the grave.
News
Rhode Island’s largest hospital network to require proof of vaccine, test from visitors; Mass General Brigham says ‘not’ right now
Rhode Island’s largest hospital system will soon require all visitors to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, a step Massachusetts hospitals said they aren’t yet ready to take.
The policy announced on Wednesday by Lifespan takes effect on Monday, the company said in a statement.
“Visitors will need to show a picture ID and proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID PCR test administered within 48 hours of their visit,” Lifespan said.
Proof of vaccination can be a vaccination card, printout or phone image.
Exceptions will be permitted for end-of-life visitations, people accompanying patients with disabilities, parents and caregivers of pediatric patients, and birthing partners.
Lifespan operates Rhode Island, The Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport, and Bradley hospitals, as well as Gateway Healthcare, Lifespan Physician Group, and Coastal Medical.
Massachusetts’ largest hospital network is sticking with the status quo for now, a hospital system spokesman confirmed.
“We continue to monitor the situation but as of right now we are not moving to that point to require vaccination or negative test to visit,” Mass General Brigham spokesman Timothy Sullivan said.
The hospital group’s current procedure for visitors requires screening at entry for symptoms, hand hygiene and masking up with hospital face-covering. If a person is sick or not feeling well, they are asked to stay home and delay their visit.
Businesses and government have scrambled to lay out a new slate of policies intended to slow the spread of coronavirus as the new highly infectious omicron variant has sent cases surging. State health officials on Wednesday reported the highest single daily case count since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 at 7,817 new cases.
This week Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a citywide vaccine mandate for most indoor public spaces.
Gov. Charlie Baker reinstated a statewide advisory recommending people mask up inside, but stopped short of a mask mandate that would compel doing so. It’s unclear if the Republican governor has the authority to issue COVID mandates with no state of emergency in place currently.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Former Greenwood Village cop facing charges in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Aurora
An ex-Greenwood Village cop has been charged with second-murder in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Aurora.
Adam Holen, 36, who worked for Greenwood Village Police Department since 2016, had resigned from the police force at the beginning of November before the fatal shooting.
Holen, according to Aurora police, had exchanged gunfire with 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein on Nov. 24 outside of a home in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. Doorbell camera video footage showed an argument between Holen and a group of teens allegedly over careless driving in the neighborhood.
Both Holen and Blitstein were shot, police said, but Blitstein was killed.
Holen is charged with felony second-degree murder, felony menacing, misdemeanor prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of violent crime sentence enhancers, according to the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office.
News
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
By DAVE KOLPACK
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of apparently accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.
Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when they went to check on them after not hearing from them. Police are still working on a time frame of the deaths but said the three children who lived there were not in school on Friday.
Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.
Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home’s furnace or a van in the garage. Technicians couldn’t find a defect in the furnace that would have sent carbon monoxide into the home. Moore said further tests were being done to determine whether the victims had hydrogen cyanide in their blood, which would point to the van, and those tests might take up to eight weeks.
Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector. Monroe said the van had a half-tank of gas and a dead battery. The chief said that in cases of intentional carbon monoxide exposure, vehicles are usually found with empty gas tanks.
“There’s no indication of any kind of criminal activity,” Monroe said. “Unless we find something else yet later in the investigation, right now it’s pointing toward some type of accidental situation.”
The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived together, police said.
Belin Hernandez and Marleny Pinto were the parents of Breylin, Mike and Marbely; Eldor Hernandez Castillo was Belin’s brother; and Mariela Gusman Pinto was Marleny’s niece, family members said.
The two-story twin home, which authorities said was between 5 and 7 years old, did not have a basement and all the bedrooms were upstairs. The furnace was in a separate room inside the garage.
Monroe said the victims were wearing light clothing, indicating the heat had been working. By the time first responders arrived, the temperature was 54 degrees (12 degrees Celsius) in the house and only the furnace fan was on.
Five of the victims were found in their beds. Belin Hernandez and Marleny Pinto were on the floor in the bedroom area.
“It would appear to us possibly that the parents were still awake when this happened,” Monroe said.
Residents in the adjoining unit had no signs of carbon monoxide sickness, police said.
Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. They had been in the United States between three and eight years, a family translator said.
“They love this community,” Monroe said of the surviving family members. “They are very pleased with the outpouring of support they’ve seen so far. Just know that these are terrific members of our community and this is a huge and tragic loss at a holiday season.”
Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.
Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Rhode Island’s largest hospital network to require proof of vaccine, test from visitors; Mass General Brigham says ‘not’ right now
Former Greenwood Village cop facing charges in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Aurora
Martin Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Uzo Aduba: A Force of Nature Touches Down on Broadway in ‘Clyde’s’
Committee meets to discuss proposal to convert Charlestown High School into an “innovation” school
Charlie Baker obstinate in face of Massachusetts Dems calls for indoor mask mandate, vaccine passport
How COVID-19 uncertainty is impacting Patriots’ preparation for Bills
Chris Noth Smiles In 1st Public Photos & Doubles Down On Rape Allegations Denial
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record