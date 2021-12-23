Mid-Missouri assistant fire chief killed while responding to crash on I-70

The Miami Dolphins battle with COVID-19 remains ongoing.

On Wednesday the Dolphins placed rookie offensive guard Robert Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list, making him the eighth Dolphins player sidelined by a positive test for the coronavirus in two weeks.

Jones, a former Middle Tennessee State standout the Dolphins (7-7) took a liking to at the Senior Bowl, signed as an undrafted free agent, and have kept on the 53-man roster all season. joins cornerback Justin Coleman and tailback Gerrid Doaks (a practice squad player) as the Dolphins who are sidelined by the virus, and quarantining.

Tailbacks Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay, and receiver Jaylen Waddle were also on the COVID-19 reserve list, but all four have returned to the team.

Safety Jevon Holland isn’t on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he hasn’t been cleared to return to the team as of Wednesday. Holland, the Dolphins’ rookie starting free safety, missed last Sunday’s win against the New York Jets because of the virus.

Each player who gets put on the COVID-19 reserve list must be symptom free, and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team’s practice, and regain his playing status.

Whether Jones can do that before Monday Night’s nationally televised game against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) depends on numerous variables. Gaskin, Ahmed, Lindsay and Waddle returned to the team after a week. Holland is entering his second week of quarantining.

Jones has served as a backup all season, primarily contributing on special teams in seven games this season. But last week he played 10 snaps on offensive in an unbalanced offensive line, which featured six offensive linemen on the field.

The Dolphins could use Solomon Kindley or reserve center Greg Mancz in that role moving forward.