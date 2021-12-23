Connect with us

News

Mostly sunny Thursday with high temps in the low-60s

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Mostly sunny Thursday with high temps in the low-60s
ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the low-60s. Christmas Eve will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Expect the St. Louis area to be mild and dry on Christmas with temperatures reaching into the low-60s.

The area will continue to see mild conditions on Sunday but with some rain later in the day. The chance of rain continues through early next week with temps in the 50s.

News

Police activity shut down WB 64 in East St. Louis early Thursday morning

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Police activity shut down WB 64 in East St. Louis early Thursday morning
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Westbound lanes of Highway 64 were shut down Thursday morning, but police say it reopened just after 3:30 a.m.

There was police activity there, but the details are unclear. FOX 2 is working to get more information.

.It is a busy holiday travel day and travelers are hitting the highways. Many drivers may have just been traveling through the St. Louis area and were caught off guard. Motorists had to follow a lengthy detour around the site. Some were delayed nearly an hour through the detour.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more details as they become available.

News

St. Louis restaurants preparing for the holiday food rush

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

St. Louis restaurants preparing for the holiday food rush
ST. LOUIS — Some restaurants in the St. Louis region said business has been great so far, and they don’t want to see a repeat of 2020.

Tabby Harvey, the manager of the Pit Stop in St. Louis, said he’s ready to serve customers throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“We could potentially shut down, but I think since we’ve already been through it once and people know how bad it affected people with the shutdown, they’re going to what they need to do to not let it shut down,” said Harvey.

Whether it’s delivery orders, take-out, indoor or outdoor dining, Harvey said the restaurant has what’s needed to remain open amid the pandemic.

“Regardless of what’s going on with the pandemic and the COVID variants and all that, people are still trying to get out to support local businesses and enjoy the Christmas season as much as they can,” Harvey said.

All bases are covered during one of the busiest times of the year for the foodservice industry.

“I mean everybody’s family comes into town,” Harvey said. “So, you have a lot of families that come in and eat that don’t want to cook because they’re about to cook.”

The Post Bar & Grill, which has three locations in St. Louis County, is also gearing up for the holiday rush.

General Manager Will Boyer said it helped keep people coming in safely at a needed time.

“This is the time where local businesses make a majority of their profit during just literally three weeks of the holiday season,” said Will Boyer, general manager of The Post.

Boyer said they plan to have socially-distanced seating for patrons.

“It allows a work environment to be able to come in here, and be able to be outdoor indoor and still have a nice comfortable Christmas party,” Boyer said.

News

Ask Amy: My extramarital affair was damaged by the COVID pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I was involved in an extramarital affair for 15 years.

It was a beautiful and loving relationship. We shared nightly phone calls, managed to take vacations together, and saw one another on weekends.

Then COVID happened.

I moved away because of the pandemic, but we still spoke every night.

I was not happy. I couldn’t adjust, and I missed him terribly.

Our conversations were not as interesting. I blame it on myself. He was working from home and not struggling as much with his relationship with his spouse.

I told no one about the affair.

I saw a therapist, but it did not help. My life was a total lie.

My affair-partner and I have not spoken in five months.

I want to call him every day.

This feels worse than a divorce. I am jealous.

