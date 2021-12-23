News
Nanda: Colorado River basin states must embrace conservation now to avert disaster
What led Arizona, Nevada, and California to sign a voluntary agreement on Dec. 15 to reduce their take from the Colorado River? It was the stark confluence of an ailing and dwindling river, the ongoing drought, back-to-back dry years, and the river’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, reduced to 32% of capacity.
With a seemingly ominous crisis looming, the three states committed to cut back 500,000 acre-feet in 2022 and 2023, enough to serve one million to 1.5 million households annually.
The Colorado River Basin covers Mexico and seven U.S. states — the Lower Basin states of Arizona, Nevada and California, and the Upper Basin states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico. The river supplies water to 40 million people for irrigating farmland and meeting the needs of municipalities and industry. It is important for hydropower production, fish and wildlife, and recreational uses, as well.
Under the new agreement, these Lower Basin states will invest $100 million, matched by the federal government, to fund water efficiency projects and programs to reduce their use of Colorado River water. A healthy development in the negotiations was the presence of the Colorado River Indian Tribes and Gila River Indian Community, at the table, who had been historically excluded.
Nearly a hundred years ago, in 1922, the first interstate water compact was formed to manage the Colorado River. The Colorado River Compact has survived this long because, with federal collaboration, it provides certainty and predictability. The federal legislation and guidelines negotiated by the Basin States have filled any gaps and details. The Compact’s 2007 Interim Guidelines are to expire in 2026 when new ones will take effect.
Almost two decades of drought suffered by the Western U.S. led to the adoption of a Drought Contingency Plan in 2019 for both the Upper and Lower basins. The severely reduced water level in Lake Powell, in the Upper Basin, is a matter of significant concern. Hence, Upper Basin states are also required to reduce their take of the Colorado River.
Colorado, now in severe drought, recognizes the need for a water plan so it can adequately meet the needs of its growing population, projected to nearly double, up to ten million people by 2050. In November 2015, pursuant to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s executive order, the Colorado Water Conservation Board delivered this plan, after wide consultations, which is designed to address Colorado’s water supplies and needs and its changing economy and demographics.
Colorado’s water supplies do not match its demands – approximately 80% of Colorado’s water both falls and flows west of the Continental Divide, while the demand driven by 80% of the population and the majority of irrigated land lies east of the Divide. Colorado’s farmers use about 89% of the supply, with cities and industry using approximately 11%. Despite the implementation of the Colorado Water Plan by state-wide water saving and conservation efforts, agricultural water use remains very high. A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows that although the national average of farm water use has been going down since 2003, Colorado’s has remained unchanged for the last 17 years. On the other hand, Colorado cities have shown a remarkable decline by more than 20% of water use in the last decade, due to efforts to promote smaller lawns, incentives to use water-saving landscaping, and increasing the cost of water.
Water efficiency can obviously be improved by irrigating crops using sub-surface or drip irrigation, which very few Colorado farmers use; but a majority of Colorado farmers grow wheat, corn, and hay, and with low commodity prices, it is difficult to justify the costly installation of specialized irrigation systems.
In 2017, Conservation Colorado gave the Colorado River a “D” grade in their report card on rivers. The Basin States must take the necessary conservation efforts to ensure that a healthy Colorado River meets their needs. They must adapt to water scarcity, especially as climate change further takes its toll. The recent negotiations are an encouraging development.
Ved Nanda is a distinguished professor and director of the Ved Nanda Center for International Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. His column appears the last Sunday of each month and he welcomes comments at vnanda@law.du.edu.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.
Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended. Those measures have been in place since early in the pandemic, but were set to expire Jan. 31.
President Joe Biden said financial recovery from the pandemic will take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.
“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” he said in a statement, adding it was an issue he and the vice president “both care deeply about.”
The omicron variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the U.S. with a fury has lent a new urgency to the question over whether the moratorium would be extended. Administration officials had initially said they expected the January extension to be the last. But even as the economy improves, there are concerns that borrowers are not ready to start payments again. Once the moratorium ends, those who were already behind on payments could have wages and benefits taken away as part of debt collection efforts.
The policy applies to more than 36 million Americans who have student loans that are held by the federal government. Their collective debt totals more than $1.37 trillion, according to the latest Education Department data. About a third of borrowers are in default or delinquency and the average monthly payment is $400 a month. Officials said the pause also helps about 5 million other borrowers currently in school who are not yet paying back loans but are accruing interest.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the extension will allow for repayment plans responsive to the financial needs of the students, including an income-driven repayment plan.
The continued pause “will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, and will allow our administration to assess the impacts of omicron on student borrowers,” Cardona said.
The Trump administration initially suspended federal student loan payments in March 2020 and later extended it through January 2021. Biden has now moved to continue it twice, and the Education Department raised concerns about the effects of suddenly restarting payments, both for students and administratively within the department.
The extension of the loan moratorium comes as decision whether to erase large swaths of student debt altogether is still on the table.
Some Democrats are pushing for mass forgiveness of debt. But Biden has questioned whether he has the authority for that kind of mass cancellation, and legal scholars differ on that. Earlier this year, Biden asked the Education and Justice departments to study the issue. Officials have said that work is still underway.
Biden has previously said he supports canceling up to $10,000 in student debt, but he has argued it should be done by Congress.
Meanwhile, in October, the administration relaxed the rules for the student loan forgiveness program it has in place already, ditching some of the toughest requirements around the program that was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service.
Biden said that he was also asking all student loan borrowers to “do their part as well.” He said they should take full advantage of Education Department resources as they prepare for payments to resume, look at options to lower payments through income-based repayment plans, explore public service loan forgiveness, and ” make sure you are vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”
Florida man with cocaine, meth wrapped around penis denies they were his
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.
Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.
Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.
The man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 16: Key injuries come at worst time
Twas the week heading into Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, because he was too busy checking his iPhone for the status of his most hallowed fantasy stars.
The fantasy playoffs are winding down. Leagues around the country are heading into their semifinals and finals. The participation of key NFL players would be considered optimal. But across the league, a combination of injury and COVID has rendered prominent players unavailable.
The lumps of coal are especially dark in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have suddenly run into an injury pandemic that endangers their chances for a Super Bowl two-peat.
The worst injury has stricken wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.. WR Mike Evans is considered week to week, and revived RB Leonard Fournette is also likely to miss some time.
That’s bad news for the Buccaneers, but it might be fatal news for fantasy mavens who need help, like, immediately.
On the plus side, RB Ronald Jones and WR Antonio Brown might be available on the fantasy waiver wires for folks who aren’t concerned, say, with the authenticity of players’ vaccination cards.
Outside of Tampa Bay, other key players have become dicey prospects for the holiday week:
Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE) – The world’s greatest tight end, who reminded the world of his status last week in Los Angeles, has landed on the COVID list and could miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. You should wait until the last second before ditching him. But we’re expecting that ditch him, you must.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) – Same goes for Los Angeles’ top running back. That’s especially painful since L.A. is facing the Texans on Sunday. But that could make Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley that much more appealing as late replacements.
Joe Mixon (Bengals RB) –Mixon injured his ankle in the Bengals’ victory in Denver last week. But both Cincinnati and fantasy folks may be able to replace him adequately with Samaje Perine. While it’s not an ideal matchup against Baltimore, Perine ain’t chopped liver.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) – The big injury issue in the Bengals-Ravens game is the status of Baltimore’s hobbled quarterback. Watch closely the status of his injured ankle. If it looks like No. 8 will be unavailable this week, immediately check out our Deepest Sleeper later in this column.
Julio Jones (Titans WR) – The Loop finished well out of the money in our league this year, in part, because of the meager contributions of this borderline hall of famer, who returned briefly last week before being injured again. Can A.J. Brown come back quickly for Tennessee? We wait with bated breath.
SITTING STARS
Green Bay will have so many defenders in the box on Christmas night that it could be a rough night for Cleveland’s Saint Nick Chubb. … If Kyler Murray looked so pathetic against the lowly Lions, we wouldn’t count on him against playoff-hungry Indianapolis. … New England won’t be moving against Buffalo’s defense, whether there are more gale winds this week or not, so pass on Mac Jones and company.. … Chicago’s defense that made the Vikings look so ordinary Monday night will help continue the Russell Wilson abyss. … Dallas’ Dak Prescott was mostly ineffective two weeks ago against Washington, so look for a repeat this week in Jerryworld. … Other QBs who are likely to come down to earth this week are Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger against Kansas City and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa against the suddenly-stingy Saints.
MATCHUP GAME
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has clawed his way into the MVP conversation this season, and the Vikings are likely to see why. … The 49ers will keep making Deebo Samuel a multi-position threat Thursday night against Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury suddenly makes Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones a must-start for the final two fantasy playoff weeks. … Speaking of multi-dimensional dudes, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson will regain some of his recent luster against Detroit. … The bottom-dwelling matchup of the Jets and Jaguars will be fertile ground for their two running stars: James Robinson and Michael Carter. … The NFL’s biggest secret, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, will post more big numbers vs. Denver. … And two QBs who should come up huge this week are the Chargers’ Justin Herbert against Houston and Philly’s Jalen Hurts against the Giants.
INJURY WATCH
The Vikings could really use a return by Adam Thielen for their critical game against the Rams. He was a late scratch Monday night against Chicago. … San Francisco is likely going to have to do without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for at least another week. … Tennessee really needs D’onta Foreman to continue his faux Derrick Henry impersonation, since the latter is still a ways away from returning. … The Giants’ Sterling Shepard saw his disappointing season end with a torn Achilles’ tendon last week. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have landed on the COVID list. … The long list of the questionable includes quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield), running backs (Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Damien Harris), wide receivers (MIke Evans, Antonio Brown) and several tight ends (Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
A caveat: You must first make CERTAIN that Lamar Jackson is too injured to play this week for Baltimore against Cincinnati. If that proves true, then you should grab his backup, Tyler Huntley, who provided some Jackson-like thrills last Sunday against the Packers. The former Utah Ute either has zero fantasy value this week, or he can be a playoff winner. How many other guys on waivers have posted four-touchdown games recently (2 passing, 2 running)?
THE THURSDAY PICK
49ers at Titans (+3½):
Pick: Titans by 3
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Browns at Packers (-7½):
Pick: Packers by 11
Colts at Cardinals (-1½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
