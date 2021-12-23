Bitcoin
NEAR Protocol: Top Crypto Gainer of the Day
- News of partnership with Terra earlier this week has boosted gains.
- NEAR employs Doomslug, a proof-of-stake consensus variant.
As the day unfolds, there has been a significant increase in trading volume and price movement for NEAR Protocol. Before today’s revelation, NEAR had a loyal following. Most cryptocurrencies and tokens are up a few percent; some have gained much more due to favorable headlines, acquisitions, or increased purchasing. The crypto asset class is off to a good start today.
NEAR Protocol, a layer-one blockchain developed as a community-run cloud computing platform that overcomes problems including slow transaction rates, limited capacity, and poor compatibility. NEAR Protocol developments include Flux, which lets developers design markets based on assets, commodities, and real-world events, and Mintbase, an NFT minting platform.
Partnership With Terra
Moreover, NEAR employs Doomslug, a proof-of-stake consensus variant. Doomslug uses two rounds of consensus, with a block being deemed finished after the first communication cycle. Rather than competing on stake, validators take turns creating blocks, allowing for near-instant finality.
While NEAR is gaining popularity among investors interested in Ethereum alternatives or Web 3.0, news of partnership with Terra earlier this week has boosted gains. As investors absorb the news and replenish the protocol’s capital, they look for NEAR Protocol price projections to see where their investment may go in the next year.
The NEAR Foundation, a Swiss non-profit committed to protocol maintenance, ecosystem financing, and protocol administration. The protocol also allows users to send ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum to NEAR. According to CoinMarketCap, the NEAR Protocol price today is $13.14 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,836,433,492 USD. NEAR Protocol is up 33.12% in the last 24 hours.
3 Recently Released Metaverse Coins That Yields Massive Gains
- The holder gains $DART merely by keeping it in their wallet.
- SwapX began at $0.05 and reached $0.36 within hours.
Let us take a look at 3 recently released metaverse coins that have yielded massive gains.
CRYPTOMAFIA (CMF)
The biggest gainer out of the three is CryptoMafia, a service that helps investors locate new coins about to go online. It aims to build its own NFT Marketplace and Wallet. The Crypto Mafia token pre-sale sold out in less than 24 hours.
The Crypto Mafia wallet for Android and iOS will be accessible. Cryptomafia uses the Binance Smart Chain technology and is ERC20 compliant. As per CoinMarketCap, CryptoMafia price today is $3.62e-8 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $717,832 USD. CryptoMafia has been up 940.87% in the last 24 hours.
DART INU (DART)
$DART was inspired by NASA‘s double asteroid redirection test with SpaceX. Doge Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is a P2E Metaverse ecosystem. In every $DART network transaction, 3% goes to current token holders. The holder gains $DART merely by keeping it in their wallet.
DART has reached a new all-time high before plummeting. DART would be a risky investment but rewarding at the same time. As per CoinMarketCap, DART Inu price today is $2.08e-8 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $336,571 USD. DART Inu has been up 373.55% in the last 24 hours.
SWAPX (XWAP)
SwapX is a launchpad platform that enables users to build and deploy tokens, NFTs, and pre-sale contracts for an affordable price. Its cutting-edge open source applications allow users to connect to the SwapX protocol and contribute to the decentralized financial movement.
XWAP is the platform’s native currency, a BEP-20 token developed on Binance Smart Chain. It began at $0.05 and reached $0.36 within hours. As per CoinMarketCap, SwapX price today is $0.1843 USD. SwapX has been up over 350% in the last 24 hours.
Snoop Dogg Joins The Bored Ape Yacht Club And The Sandbox. Read All About It
It’s official, Snoop Dogg joined the apes. The rap superstar and all-around businessman made a substantial NFT investment and is now showing a Bored Ape as his avatar on Twitter. Not only that, Snoop Dogg bought a full set, a Bored Ape, an M1 and an M2 Mutant, and their correspondent Bored Ape Kennel Club. They all match with each other and tend towards pink fur.
In the announcement tweet, Snoop Dogg claimed: “When I APE in I APE all the way in!!,” and he wasn’t lying. This buy puts him among the top celebrity NFT collectors. At least the ones who are public about their buys.
When I APE in I APE all the way in!! pic.twitter.com/3XB3Jo5Fb6
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 21, 2021
How Did Snoop Dogg Get Into The Bored Ape Yacht Club?
It all came from a deleted tweet. What did it say? We wouldn’t know. However, NFT strategist Just1n.eth brought another rapper into the conversation. “He needs to link up with Waka Flocka to talk about the NFT collection that he should be looking into!” And Waka Flocka went straight to the BAYC. “Uncle Snoop you need a Ape mane!!! Join the yacht club.” This was Snoop Dogg’s answer:
So who sendn that ape. My shit better have all gold everything.
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 25, 2021
This was in June. Which shows how much of a patient businessman Snoop is.
Snoopverse In The Sandbox
Snoop Dogg is launching himself into NFTs with two feet. A couple of weeks ago, the superstar rapper announced a partnership with The Sandbox metaverse. There, he will have his own piece of the virtual world. There will be Snoop avatars and other Snoop-inspired NFTs for sale. And he will even perform live, and event that’s already selling early access passes for.
Early peak of the @SnoopDogg Avatars! https://t.co/ckEOApZwL6 pic.twitter.com/l8gYQVASFc
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 11, 2021
Not only that, the rap star even made a song about the whole ordeal.
And if you look closely, there are Bored Ape Yacht Club pieces on the walls in Snoop Dogg’s virtual mansion. Did he buy the set of apes to decorate his house? Maybe he did.
SAND price chart on Kraken | Source: SAND/USD on TradingView.com
But Wait… Wasn’t Cozomo De’ Medici An Alias For Snoop Dogg?
Notorious NFT collector Cozomo De’ Medici once did a publicity stunt that seemed to suggest that he was Snoop Dogg. However, since then, the prevailing sentiment is that he isn’t. Artnet’s .pdf mag about NFT culture, Artnet NFT 30, broke down the story:
“Is Cozomo really Snoop Dogg? That was the rumor that swept the internet after the collector announced that a celebrity would reveal Cozomo’s true identity (with the first to spot the announcement winning 1 ETH), only for Snoop Dogg’s official account to tweet shortly thereafter, “I am @CozomoMedici.” The frenzy of investigations that followed, however, cast doubt on the link, pointing to a selfie that Cozomo posted from Lake Como with the musician Jason Derulo that obscured their face but not their short, Caucasian body.”
If Snoop was Cozomo, he would be the biggest celebrity NFT collector without a doubt. But he isn’t. Or is he? Following Snoop Dogg’s BAYC announcement, Cozomo tweeted:
Oh and btw 😉 https://t.co/zn2ajWZFS4
— Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) December 22, 2021
What does that mean? You be the judge of that.
Featured Image: Snoop Dogg on The Sandbox title screen | Charts by TradingView
TA: Ethereum Rejects $4K: Why It Is Vulnerable To Below $3.9k
Ethereum failed to settle above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting gains and it could dive if there is a break below $3,900.
- Ethereum struggled to clear the $4,050 resistance zone and declined.
- The price is trading below $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $3,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above $3,900 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum made an attempt to gain strength above the $4,020 and $4,050 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, there was no upside continuation above $4,075. A high was formed near $4,075 and the price started a downside correction. There was a break below the $4,000 support level. Ether even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high.
It is now trading below $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,980 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $3,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $4,020 level. A clear upside break above the $4,020 level could push the price further higher in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,080, above which the price could rise to $4,200. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,250 level.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,940 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,920 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high is also near the $3,920 zone. A downside break below the $3,920 and $3,900 levels could stage a fresh decline in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,020
