News
No Broncos on initial Pro Bowl roster, but Justin Simmons among three first alternates
No Broncos players were named to the initial Pro Bowl rosters, which were revealed by the NFL Wednesday night.
Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles were named first alternates.
According to a league source, the Broncos’ other alternates are outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (third) and running back Javonte Williams and safety Kareem Jackson (sixth).
The Pro Bowl was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.
Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl last year. In the first season of a four-year, $61 contract signed in March, he enters Sunday’s game at Las Vegas with a team-high five interceptions (tied for fourth in the NFL), 68 tackles (second on team) and 12 pass break-ups (tied with Surtain for the lead).
Surtain, the Broncos’ ninth overall pick, has four interceptions in his rookie season and is third on the team with 48 tackles.
Bolles has started all 11 of his games this year, missing two games with an ankle injury and one with COVID-19.
Seven don’t practice. The Broncos returned to practice Wednesday without seven players — quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, already ruled out for Sunday), running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip), safety Kareem Jackson (back), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (day off).
Eight players were limited, including receiver Courtland Sutton (wrist), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) and safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck). Sterns missed the Cincinnati game.
The Broncos have no players on their COVID-19/reserve list after outside linebacker Malik Reed was activated and returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 10.
Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) were designated to return from injured reserve. Mintze and Anderson were initially placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 and Dec. 2, respectively.
Fangio on Bassey. Coach Vic Fangio said it was “disappointing” to lose second-year cornerback Essang Bassey to the Los Angeles Chargers via waivers on Saturday.
“We have an overabundance of defensive backs right now and when you have to make a roster move at this point of the season, sometimes you have to roll the dice to get the guy back, but we didn’t,” Fangio said. “I wish Bass nothing but the best. I’ll be rooting for him except when he plays us.”
Bassey, a 2020 undrafted free agent from Wake Forest, played 382 snaps over 12 games (one interception) last year, but tore his ACL at Kansas City in early December. He played one game for the Broncos this year and is reunited in Los Angeles with Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, who was the Broncos’ secondary coach last year.
Briefly. The Raiders ruled out starting safety Johnathan Abram for the final three games (shoulder) and remain without tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who hasn’t practiced since being injured at Dallas on Thanksgiving. … Las Vegas’ split-performance season — a 5-2 start and a current 2-5 skid. … For Broncos fans making the trip to Las Vegas, the Raiders require proof of vaccination for any person over the age of 12 to enter Allegiant Stadium.
News
4 statewide ballot question initiatives advance for consideration for 2022 Massachusetts statewide election
Secretary of State William Galvin has sent four ballot question initiative petitions to the the Legislature for consideration after confirming each met the signature threshold to be eligible to appear on next year’s statewide ballot.
Proposals to update alcohol licensing limits, redefine worker status and benefits for app-based drivers on platforms like Uber, Grubhub and Lyft; and impose spending caps on dental insurers are on track to make the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, Galvin’s office confirmed.
The question dealing with dental insurers earned the most signatures with 104,212.
The initiative would create a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require insurers to refund any unused premium to its covered individuals and covered groups.
The proposed alcohol licensing law — which garnered 91,382 signatures — would would incrementally bump up the number of licenses per establishment granted from 12 in 2023 to 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol.
Two versions of a question that would codify app-based drivers as independent contractors, affecting the hours they’re allowed to work and benefits they earn, received 101,738 signatures and 100,692 signatures, respectively.
Though four questions submitted the 80,239 signatures needed at a minimum, just three campaigns were successful.
The gig economy giants backing the app-based driver questions submitted signatures for two different versions of their proposal, keeping both in the mix heading into the next phase of the biennial initiative petition process.
While two versions of the initiative petition relating to app-based drivers are being transmitted to the Legislature, it is expected that the petitioners would choose one version of the question to move forward if the Legislature choose not to act on them, Galvin’s office said.
The Legislature has until May 3, 2022 to act on these initiative petitions. Lawmakers are on holiday break until Jan. 5.
Proposals not adopted by the Legislature still have a chance to get on next year’s ballot and will continue on to another round of signature-gathering, according to Galvin’s office.
Petitioners for questions that advance to another round of signature-gathering in May will need to file another 13,374 signatures by July 6 in order to have their question appear on the statewide ballot.
Any newly certified questions will be listed on the 2022 ballot after the constitutional amendment known as the “Millionaire’s Tax,” which has already been passed by the Legislature, and must be approved by a majority of voters in order to become law.
News
Patriots Matt Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to 2022 Pro Bowl
FOXBORO — Two defensive cornerstones and a captain.
That’s who the Patriots are sending to the 2022 Pro Bowl, with outside linebacker Matt Judon, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater being selected Wednesday night. The NFL revealed this season’s rosters with a live telecast that followed weeks of fan voting and ballots cast by coaches and players. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Judon is heading to his third straight Pro Bowl, having already posted a career-high 12.5 sacks this season. He’s also added 54 tackles and a team-best 25 QB hits. Teammates have credited Judon with bringing a new energy to the locker room, and he’s unquestionably boosted the Pats’ pass rush, a major reason why their defense ranks No. 1 in points allowed.
Jackson is also on that list of reasons, with seven interceptions and a league-leading 20 pass breakups. He’s developed into a true shutdown corner this season, most recently erasing Colts’ leading receiver Michael Pittman last Saturday. In November, Jackson snatched three picks and allowed four catches total.
Since he entered the NFL in 2018, no player has grabbed more interceptions. Jackson recently explained his elevated play by saying he’s committed himself to preparing and giving more consistent effort. This is Jackson’s first Pro Bowl selection.
“Just studying more, running to the ball every play, every snap. The little things like that, man,” he said. “You practice those and they carry on into games. That’s how I’ve been preparing myself this year.”
He later added: “I just want to thank my peers, the players I play against, the fans. I appreciate you guys for the votes and just believing in me.”
Slater received his 10th Pro Bowl nod, the most by a primary special teams player in NFL history. Excluding the 2019 season, Slater has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2011. This season, he’s managed nine tackles and played 80% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps, highest on the team.
News
Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity
The families of two fallen Massachusetts first responders will enjoy a brighter holiday season and “so much comfort” after their homes were paid off by a charity.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgages on the homes of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy and Newburyport Firefighter Brett Burkinshaw.
Clardy, 44, was killed on the Mass Pike in Charlton five years ago when an impaired driver crossed three lanes of traffic and careened into Clardy’s cruiser on the side of the highway. The trooper from Hudson left behind six children and his wife, who said she’s “truly grateful” for the support from the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
“Knowing our home will be paid off gives my family so much comfort and a sense of security,” Reisa Clardy said.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for my children without their father,” she said, later adding, “It eases the burden and allows us to be together as a family with less worry.”
Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and served in the United States Marine Corps and Army.
Burkinshaw, 47, who served his community for nearly two decades, died in July after a 19-month battle with job-related brain cancer. He was survived by his wife and daughter.
His wife Cheryl said their home is where she and her daughter have “so many happy memories with Brett.”
“Knowing that my daughter and I will have the security of our forever home being mortgage-free is impossible to put into words,” she said.
Burkinshaw’s firefighting career began at 16-years-old when he became a call firefighter for the West Newbury Fire Department. During and after his college years, he was employed at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
He then became a call firefighter for the Newburyport Fire Department in 2003, before being hired as a full-time firefighter in 2010. He was also a reserve for the Newburyport Police Department, as well as the fire alarm superintendent in Newburyport.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a group that supports first responders, veterans, and their families across the U.S.
The organization has paid the mortgages of nearly 450 homes of fallen service members and first responders. So far this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes across the country.
“Trooper Clardy and Firefighter Burkinshaw each dedicated their lives to helping others,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “With their decades of service, they made a difference in countless lives. It’s my honor to make a difference for their families — by ensuring they can celebrate this Christmas and every Christmas in their home without the financial burden of a mortgage.”
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, visit www.T2T.org.
