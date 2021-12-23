Connect with us

No Broncos on initial Pro Bowl roster, but Justin Simmons among three first alternates

No Broncos players were named to the initial Pro Bowl rosters, which were revealed by the NFL Wednesday night.

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles were named first alternates.

According to a league source, the Broncos’ other alternates are outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (third) and running back Javonte Williams and safety Kareem Jackson (sixth).

The Pro Bowl was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl last year. In the first season of a four-year, $61 contract signed in March, he enters Sunday’s game at Las Vegas with a team-high five interceptions (tied for fourth in the NFL), 68 tackles (second on team) and 12 pass break-ups (tied with Surtain for the lead).

Surtain, the Broncos’ ninth overall pick, has four interceptions in his rookie season and is third on the team with 48 tackles.

Bolles has started all 11 of his games this year, missing two games with an ankle injury and one with COVID-19.

Seven don’t practice. The Broncos returned to practice Wednesday without seven players — quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, already ruled out for Sunday), running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip), safety Kareem Jackson (back), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (day off).

Eight players were limited, including receiver Courtland Sutton (wrist), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) and safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck). Sterns missed the Cincinnati game.

The Broncos have no players on their COVID-19/reserve list after outside linebacker Malik Reed was activated and returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 10.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) were designated to return from injured reserve. Mintze and Anderson were initially placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 and Dec. 2, respectively.

