Nuggets’ Austin Rivers on fans’ ejection at Oklahoma City: “Clowns be clowns”
OKLAHOMA CITY – Nuggets guard Austin Rivers heard the chirping from two courtside fans and had enough.
Nearly four minutes into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 108-94 loss to the Thunder, Rivers buried a 3-pointer from the wing, which prompted an OKC timeout.
Rivers went directly to one of the officials and pointed out two courtside fans who, Rivers said, talked incessantly about his family. The two fans were immediately escorted out by Thunder security.
“They were just talking about my family the whole night,” Rivers said after the game. “I’ll take a lot, you know, I do take a lot. I’ve been taking a lot of heat since I’ve been, what, eighth grade just because of who my father is (Sixers head coach Doc Rivers), so people like to talk.
“You got little punks like that that sit courtside and get real bold because they, I don’t know, they feel special and they think they’re cool, talking to someone like me,” he added. “I don’t know what they’re doing, I don’t know who they are. Bunch of nobodies just talking. I don’t even care to give them attention. But, clowns be clowns.”
Rivers, whose 12 points off the bench helped the Nuggets make Wednesday’s final margin respectable, said he generally doesn’t have a problem with fans.
“I don’t mind it most nights,” he said. “It was constant. It was like every time down the floor they were saying something about my dad, someone said something about my sister. And that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough a little bit.’”
Rivers’ point was that those fans never would’ve been emboldened to say anything in any other setting.
“I don’t want to be portrayed or try to make myself sound like I’m some tough guy … None of those dudes would ever talk to me like that if I wasn’t on the basketball court,” he said. “I don’t like people like that. Keep the same energy all the time. … You could talk trash, you could say ‘I suck,’ all that, that’s fair game. You’re talking about my family, like, what are we doing here? Imagine me showing up to where they work, and I’m just talking (crap) about their family the whole time, like while they’re trying to work. … A bunch of punks. I’m glad the refs threw them out otherwise, that’s where you get into a situation where I go over there and then it’s different.”
The incident marred an otherwise productive night from Rivers and Denver’s second unit. The Nuggets’ bench outscored the Thunder’s 45-28 and, briefly, gave Denver life in the second half.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he was thrilled with the second unit’s effort and for that reason, never went back to his starters in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets head home after a strange two-game road trip and will face the Hornets on Thursday night.
Look to the stars for holiday dressing inspiration
Are all of your gifts bought or made, and wrapped? Has the eggnog been spiced and poured? Tree decked? Mistletoe hung? OK then, let’s just pretend that’s all done. So there’s just one thing left to do: Decide what to wear for the actual holidays themselves.
The only problem: It’s pretty much too late to order anything online, and who seriously wants to go running around into stores packed with last-minute gift shoppers right now?
So here are a few savvy suggestions about how to find a pretty spectacular statement-making, holiday look directly in your own closet — inspired by a few iconic and oh-so festive celeb looks from over the years. Call it celebrating the outfits of Christmas past.
An angelic white dress: Who doesn’t need a serious Naomi Campbell moment every now and then? For a holiday event honoring her friend/fellow supermodel Kate Moss, Campbell turned heads (as always) in a white cowl neck silk gown with almost zero accessories. Marcella sells a cousin to that in the Mercer Dress ($119 on marcellanyc.com), or you can just look at your favorite frocks from seasons past, and pull out something white and sumptuous, with a high-drama neckline (or lack thereof).
The satin red slip dress: Diane Kruger stole the show in 2016 at the premiere for the movie ‘Sky’ when she donned a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Nab the look for yourself with a red one from your closet, or rock something similar in the Moment Dress ($240 on trinaturk.com) in bright red, sleek matte satin.
The sleek black suit: Bella Hadid did it her way, wearing a lace-insert bodysuit and tuxedo to the Global Lyme Alliance Gala. But this one should be fairly easy to toss together, since odds are pretty good you have some kind of version of a black suit (or in a pinch, flattering black pants and a black jacket or blazer.) It doesn’t need to be silk, satin or a proper tuxedo cut, though all are certainly pluses for a holiday scenario. Just make sure it’s a sharp cut, is wrinkle-free, and then proceed to snazz it up with either a semi-sheer blouse or any top with lace inserts.
Anything shimmering and metallic: Leave it to Lil Nas X to make a lasting impression, and I’m a big fan of how he did so this year in take-no-prisoners style, courtesy of a silver metallic skirt, silver puffer jacket, and a pair of silver boots. Even just one of those pieces would’ve been an attention-getter, so if you have a gold lame blouse hanging around from several New Year’s Eves ago, or maybe a silver leather evening bag, pull it out and make it the focal point of your look.
A little plaid never hurts: A Christmas classic, bright plaids (preferably with plenty of reds running throughout) make any outfit instantly celebratory. Alexandra Daddario knows how to play the whole thing up by adding in bold red accessories — including a gorgeous red lip. And while she opted for a head-to-toe plaid rollout (including coat!), just one pretty plaid piece — a pencil skirt, say, or a puffy-sleeved blouse — is all you need to let everyone know you’re feeling festive.
Ehrhard: Wu’s vaccine mandate more about sanctions than safety
Michelle Wu became Boston’s mayor just a few weeks ago on an agenda of bringing more equality and fairness to the working people of Boston. In standard elite liberal fashion, Wu quickly implemented a COVID vaccine mandate that hurts the communities she professed to care about.
Under Wu’s new edict, anyone who wants to enter a restaurant, bar, entertainment venue or gym must provide proof of a first shot of vaccine by Jan. 15 or they cannot patronize that business. Starting March 1, even children ages 5 to 11 will have to show proof of at least one dose and be fully vaccinated by May 1 to enter a business.
In essence, every business except retail stores will be off limits for the unvaccinated starting Jan. 15. Maybe unvaccinated parents can send their young children into restaurants to pick up their take-out meals until March 1. And why not retail businesses? Maybe Wu believes that COVID does not spread in places where products are being sold and only in places where people are eating food. The whole concept of the mandate is absurd. Wu’s picking and choosing of businesses underlies the total lack of scientific data to support the efficacy of this progressive order.
The vaccine order also appears to be on shaky ground as a matter of law. The mayor has no legitimate authority to implement such a wide-ranging edict under such circumstances. But this is about COVID, so the constitutional order of things is of little consequence apparently.
The vaccines by all accounts appear to protect a person from hospitalization and death from COVID. But it also appears that a vaccinated person still spreads the virus much like an unvaccinated person. So an unvaccinated person cannot negatively affect a vaccinated person’s safety and health any more than a vaccinated person can. If a person chooses to stay unvaccinated for whatever reason, it is his business alone and has no effect upon the vaccinated.
Wu’s vaccine mandate therefore seemingly has no real purpose in helping combat the spread of the virus. But the order is not about stopping the spread of COVID. If it was, why would it only be implemented long after the Christmas season has passed and over a year after the vaccines were rolled out? It is about control and punishment of those who do not agree with Wu and her progressive friends’ view of the world.
The fact that this order appears only in other progressive cities like San Francisco and New York City is telling. It is particularly interesting that the rates of spread, hospitalization and death are far higher in these cities than in cities with no mandates whatsoever like Tampa and Charleston, S.C. Facts and data do not matter to Wu.
The most depressing consequence of this prohibition against the unvaccinated is the affect it will have on the working class and minority communities of Boston. The communities that Wu, a graduate of both Harvard’s college and law school, promised to fight for are being thrown aside.
Progressive elites from Beacon Hill proudly post when they get their vaccine and booster shots on their Facebook feeds because they can virtue signal to their ilk. But the working-class folks and minority communities have far lower rates of vaccination than Wu and her friends. The people from these hard-working communities will be shut out from the simple joys of Boston civic life like going to a restaurant or pub or a Celtics game.
Wu’s vaccine mandate policy makes no scientific sense and its only public policy purpose is to unwittingly make the working people of Boston suffer more than they already are.
James P. Ehrhard is a freelance columnist and an attorney who owns and manages the Worcester law firm of Ehrhard & Associates.
Ponnuru: Dems should blame themselves, not Manchin
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
On Nov. 1, he decried the bill’s “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” and called it “a recipe for economic crisis.” He wanted to set up and fully pay for a few programs for 10 years. The bill House Democrats passed sets up more programs, but for only a few years; after that, the Democrats were counting on political pressure to get them extended, and maybe paid for. They appeared to think Manchin’s conditions were just a negotiating position — even after he said that he would be comfortable if no bill at all got passed.
On Sunday, Manchin announced that he could not support the current legislation. Democrats should have realized long beforehand that he wasn’t bluffing. The fact that President Joe Biden lost West Virginia by 39 points last year should have been evidence enough. Democrats should have agreed to what he wanted.
He was, after all, right about the best way to structure the bill, as even some progressives conceded. If Democrats wanted a larger tax credit for children, they should have included a 10-year enlargement and ditched other parts of the bill — as Manchin said. If they weren’t willing to sacrifice other initiatives, they should have left an expanded credit for another day. But the bulk of the Democratic Party in D.C. wasn’t willing to set priorities.
Democrats still aren’t listening. Instead of telling him that they will accept any version of the bill he wants, they’re throwing a tantrum.
White House communications director Jen Psaki snarked that Manchin should “reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, who also leads the Progressive Caucus, is accusing him of “betrayal” and insinuating, dubiously, that a lot of West Virginians will feel the same way.
Her Minnesota colleague Ilhan Omar says Manchin is acting out of “corruption and self-interest.” None of this is going to get progressives a 50th Senate vote for what they want — and that’s assuming they have 49 to start.
It’s not just Manchin the Democrats are refusing to hear. Biden tried to garner support for the bill by saying it “is what 81 million people voted for.” A large segment of those voters, though, just wanted Donald Trump out of office.
Biden understood this political reality well in 2020: It’s why his convention speech dwelt far more on his character and Trump’s than it did on their policy differences. He campaigned for a mandate not to be Trump, and he got it. Only then did he try to convert his win into a mandate for the grab-bag of unrelated progressive policies that became Build Back Better.
Progressive activists are reacting to the failure of the bill by complaining about the structure of American government. Never mind that Democrats have been able to build governing majorities in that structure in the not very distant past. Never mind, either, that the last two years have seen several large spending bills enacted with strong bipartisan support, especially in the Senate.
Build Back Better was unusual in seeking to realize an expansive partisan agenda in a very narrowly divided Congress. Neither Bill Clinton nor Barack Obama tried to enact such large and far-reaching changes in spending when they had much larger margins.
The next stage of grief will be despair over the future of the Biden administration, if not that of democracy itself. Democrats have managed to make the bill a serious test for Biden’s presidency without ever having conveyed to the public what it’s even about.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a syndicated columnist.
