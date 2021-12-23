News
Nunez: Centennial Elementary’s “families of color playground night” isn’t racist or segregation
People who are calling a “Families of Color Playground Night” at an elementary school in northwest Denver racist and labeling it a segregated act must not understand the weight that those words carry.
Racism is getting on to the bus after school and a white man calling you and other people of color dinosaurs because of your skin color.
Segregation is being one out of a small handful of colored kids in honors or AP classes.
According to Fox News, the “families of color playground” event occurs on the second Wednesday of each month so that, “Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experience about the school with one another.” Fox went on to explain that there is a need for nights like this, as most families only get to see each other during, “drop-off and pick-up times.”
Centennial Elementary, which hosted the event, described it as an afterschool program that invited all families to participate. The school communicated that “We are honoring [Black families] requests. All families are welcome to attend all of our events, and families from a variety of backgrounds have done so.”
Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributor to the magazine, City Journal, saw the post for the school and “flagged the unusual event.” Rufo stated in a Tweet that, “Denver Public Schools [is] now promoting racially segregated playtime- for ‘equity.’” Rufo is a conservative activist and is opposed to Critical Race Theory. CRT is the idea that not only is racism a personal bias and prejudice but it is also ingrained in United States legal systems and institutions.
Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for “equity.” pic.twitter.com/QO5XZXHfcX
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021
Many users on Twitter and nationwide agreed with Rufo. These users wrote that this is the “new segregation” and it is turning kids into “racist products.” On the other hand, many other users on Twitter, are labeling this gathering as an “innocent event.”
The event is actually an example of “woke segregation.” Woke segregation is the idea that separating people by their race, ethnicity, or gender can be beneficial if it helps promote more diversity. Even though organizations subconsciously create segregation, they are most of the time, trying to do something positive for communities of color.
The informal definition of “woke” originates from African-American Vernacular English. It is a wake-up call to racism and a call to action. The word “woke” has become intertwined with the Black Lives Matter movement and cancel culture.
An example of woke segregation is when Columbia University hosted separate graduation ceremonies for Latin, Black, Native American, and Asian students in an effort to acknowledge them as a community. Even with the best intentions, this is still a form of segregation, since people are being separated based on their race and ethnicity. Woke segregation has good intentions, but it is not right to praise individual communities separately.
Centennial Elementary did promote woke segregation by solely acknowledging “families of color.” However, the dominant racial group near Centennial Elementary is predominantly white. As of 2019, the population percentage near the school is 71.6% white, 21.1% Hispanic, and 3.0% Black. Having such a small population of people of color in the surrounding community is another reason why having a night to allow communities to gather is so important.
Being Hispanic myself and seeing people attack a school in my community that was only trying to uplift, include, and help people of color feel more comfortable is alarming. Generations of people of color have abandoned their culture to adjust to American society. Allowing the opportunity for people of color to gather and talk about certain, and often, difficult topics in a predominantly white neighborhood allows us to struggle and grow together. Having the opportunity to come together as a community, after facing the discrimination we’ve faced and being able to have a safe space to express our problems without backlash is comforting. That is why giving this opportunity for “families of color” to unite is so important.
And yet, a national group organized to oppose “reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas” filed a complaint with the Department of Education’s office of civil rights about Centennial Elementary School last week.
Centennial Elementary was not in the wrong for naming the event “families of color night” because every community, regardless of background, was invited. The night was specifically created so people can congregate as a community. Naming the event “families of color night” is just like Hispanic Heritage Month, Asain American and Pacific Islander Month, or Native American Heritage Month, etc. It helps us to recognize ideas and communities outside of our own and hopefully gain an understanding of what those communities have been through.
For Rufo and others to say that this was a “racist” and “segregated” act even though it was completely innocent is absurd. Centennial Elementary didn’t handle this in the best way possible, since they promoted woke segregation. However, they did have good intentions to include and inform others. Events like these are so we can bring the spotlight to the people who need it. If we don’t talk about topics that include diversity we can’t grow as a society. We have to talk about uncomfortable topics to become more empathetic.
Mattison Nunez is a student at East High School in Denver Public Schools.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
NBA on Christmas Day 2021 games: Here’s the schedule and how to watch
Here’s a look at what you need to know about the NBA’s Christmas Day games:
Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at New York Knicks (14-17)
Time: 10 a.m. MT | TV: ESPN
Christmas record: Hawks (9-11), Knicks (22-31).
Last Christmas game: Hawks beat Cavaliers, 115-104, in 1989. Knicks lost to Bucks, 109-95, in 2018.
Hawks team leaders: Points — Trae Young (27.3), rebounds — Clint Capela (12.8), assists — Young (9.3).
Knicks team leaders: Points — Julius Randle (19.6), rebounds — Randle (9.8), assists — Randle (5.2).
Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) at Boston Celtics (15-16)
Time: 12:30 p.m. MT | TV: ABC
Christmas record: Bucks (4-3), Celtics (15-19).
Last Christmas game: Bucks beat Warriors, 138-99, in 2020. Celtics lost to Nets, 123-95, in 2020.
Bucks team leaders: Points — Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.0), rebounds — Antetokounmpo (11.6), assists — Jrue Holiday (6.4).
Celtics team leaders: Points — Jayson Tatum (25.9), rebounds — Tatum (8.6), assists — Marcus Smart (5.5).
Golden State Warriors (25-6) at Phoenix Suns (25-5)
Time: 3 p.m. MT | TV: ABC
Christmas record: Warriors (13-17), Suns (12-6).
Last Christmas game: Warriors lost to Bucks, 138-99, in 2020. Suns beat Clippers, 124-93, in 2009.
Warriors team leaders: Points — Stephen Curry (27.1), rebounds — Draymond Green (8.0), assists — Green (7.4).
Suns team leaders: Points — Devin Booker (23.0), rebounds — Deandre Ayton (11.3), assists — Chris Paul (10.0).
Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-16)
Time: 6 p.m. MT | TV: ESPN
Christmas record: Nets (5-5), Lakers (24-23).
Last Christmas game: Nets beat Celtics, 123-95, in 2020. Lakers beat Mavericks, 138-115, in 2020.
Nets team leaders: Points — Kevin Durant (29.7), rebounds — Durant (7.9), assists — James Harden (9.6).
Lakers team leaders: Points — LeBron James (26.4), rebounds — Anthony Davis (9.9), assists — Russell Westbrook (8.2).
Dallas Mavericks (15-15) at Utah Jazz (21-9)
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: ESPN
Christmas record: Mavericks (2-2), Jazz (5-2).
Last Christmas game: Mavericks lost to Lakers, 138-115, in 2020. Jazz beat Trail Blazers, 117-96, in 2018.
Mavericks team leaders: Points — Luka Doncic (25.6), rebounds — Doncic (8.0), assists — Doncic (8.5).
Jazz team leaders: Points — Donovan Mitchell (25.0), rebounds — Rudy Gobert (15.0), assists — Mike Conley (5.4).
10 of the biggest New Year’s Eve 2021 parties in Denver
Editor’s note: Due to possible status changes related to COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants, please check with the organizer before attending to ensure the event hasn’t been canceled or postponed. See further state of Colorado guidance at covid19.colorado.gov.
The countdown to the New Year is officially on, and despite uncertainty about a new COVID-19 variant, it seems the city is ready to party like it’s 2019.
That being said, many of Denver’s biggest parties require proof of vaccination to attend, so check event details before you buy a ticket. And remember that fares on RTD trains and buses are free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day, thanks to Coors Light’s annual Free Rides program, so you can get a safe ride home.
Here are 10 of the best ways to ring in the New Year in the Mile High City.
Fireworks at The 16th Street Mall
The sky above downtown Denver will be illuminated by two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve, at 9 p.m. and midnight, and one of the best places to watch will be from the 16th Street Mall. DJs will be set up along the pedestrian corridor playing a synched-up soundtrack to the displays, as well as music in between shows. Feel free to duck into one of the numerous restaurants for a quick drink and don’t forget to check out Night Lights Denver, a festive art projection that’s being presented this year in 3-D.
Dec. 31 with fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight at The 16th Street Mall (1001 16th St. Mall, Denver). Free to attend.
The Drop at McGregor Square
A separate fireworks display will take place at McGregor Square in LoDo and the best place to see the sky sparkle will be from an outdoor party in the plaza. Expect an open bar, live DJ and photo booth, plus the midnight countdown to be broadcast on a 66-foot LED screen. Those looking to take in the display from an elevated angle can pay for access to The Rally Hotel’s indoor lounge and outdoor terrace, which will serve bottomless bites and booze.
Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGregor Square (1901 Wazee St., Denver) and The Rally Hotel (1600 20th St., Denver). Tickets cost $100 for the plaza party and $150 for the hotel party at Eventbrite.com.
Orient Express to 2022
Hop aboard a New Year’s Eve party that will figuratively transport you across Europe. Denver’s Union Station will be transformed into the Orient Express train, with bars that help attendees travel from Venice, Italy to Paris, France based on what’s in their glass. Those riding in “the main cabin” (a.k.a. general admission; $95) can have their tickets punched to redeem a complimentary negroni cocktail and a St. Germain Spritz. One tier up in the “bar car” ($175) you access to hors d’oeuvres such as caviar and fresh oysters. And a ticket to the first-class “dining car” ($250) buys access to a dinner buffet, passed bites and desserts, plus an open bar. All guests receive a complimentary glass of bubbly for a midnight toast.
Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Union Station (1701 Wynkoop St., Denver). Dinner starts at 7 p.m. for “dining car” ticket holders. Tickets cost $95-$250 at Eventbrite.com.
Decadence festival
Celebrate the ball drop and the beat drop at Decadence, a banger two-night electronic music festival at the Colorado Convention Center. Performing artists include The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Chris Lake, Zhu, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Louis the Child and more.
Dec. 30 and 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day at the Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St., Denver). Tickets cost $145-$416.50 at axs.com.
Happy Camper’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Denver’s “happiest” bar is throwing a New Year’s Eve party, complete with an open bar and – gasp! – a pizza buffet. Enjoy music from the Denver Nuggets’ official soundtrack maker Paws The Music alongside free draft beer, wine and well spirits. Pizza is also included in the ticket price. Groups of four or more can reserve a table for an extra fee.
Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Happy Camper (3211 North Pecos St., Denver). Tickets cost $125 for general admission and up to $1,500 for a table reservation at Eventbrite.com.
Introverts’ New Year’s Eve
So a rowdy night out on the town isn’t your thing? Head to BookBar on Tennyson Street to enjoy games, books, activity stations and more. The event includes house bites, wine and “literary cocktails,” such as the Cheshire Cat, a pink lavender-gin martini, and the Oscar Wilde, BookBar’s take on an Irish coffee.
Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at BookBar (4280 Tennyson St., Denver). Tickets cost $75 at Eventbrite.com.
My Morning Jacket triple-header
Rock all the way into 2022 with My Morning Jacket, which comes to Denver’s Mission Ballroom for three nights on the heels of its newly released, “The Self-Titled Album.” Each night, the genre-bending band will be joined by a different opener: Catch Neal Francis on Dec. 29, Flock of Dimes on Dec. 30 and Shannon and the Clams on Dec. 31 to close out the year. Fans can also live-stream the concerts for $19.99-$89.99 per night at nugs.net.
Dec. 29-30 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at Mission Ballroom (4242 Wynkoop St., Denver). Tickets cost $56-$550, depending on day and availability, at axs.com.
Denver Black Tie New Year’s Eve
Bring your dancing shoes to the Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party, where DJs will cater tunes to pair with an open bar and a Las Vegas-inspired casino where attendees can play Blackjack, roulette, craps and more. At midnight, 2,000 balloons will drop from the ceiling to ring in 2022. Party favors will also be available onsite.
Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mile High Station (2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver). Tickets cost $120 at newyearsevenight.com.
Blake Street Tavern’s New Year’s Eve Party
Denver’s Blake Street Tavern is an adult playground on a regular day, so you can expect all the usual amenities on New Year’s Eve, such as darts, skee-ball and arcade games. There will be extra perks for people who spring for an all-you-can-drink option or prime rib dinner. Tickets start at $25 for entry to the soiree (purchase your own drinks) and increase to $75 for entry plus access to an open bar, and $100 to add on the prime rib dinner. All revelers receive a complimentary glass of bubbly for a midnight toast.
Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Blake Street Tavern (2301 Blake St., Denver). Tickets cost $24-$100 at Eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve Denver Bar Crawl
If you don’t want to be tied down to one venue, consider the New Year’s Eve Denver Bar Crawl. A single ticket buys you access to 10 different bars in LoDo, each offering drink food and specials, including a free welcome shot in some cases. Participating venues include The Ginn Mill, The Ice House Tavern, Giggling Grizzly, Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, Swanky’s, Larimer Beer Hall and more.
Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at various venues. Tickets cost $29 at Eventbrite.com.
What Colorado forests need to recover from historic wildfires — and to prevent the next one
Burn scars left behind by the historic Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires are among areas of Colorado most in need of federal funding for restoration projects to protect water quality, prevent flash floods and mudslides, experts say.
Plus millions of acres of forest across the state need to be cleared of dead and dying foliage to prevent new wildfires or at least stop them from growing so large.
The federal bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month set aside just under $3 billion for watershed restoration projects and wildfire mitigation work. But however much of that comes to Colorado, which U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse estimates will be “tens of millions,” won’t be enough. No additional money is guaranteed either, after West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said on Sunday that he won’t support Biden’s $2.2 trillion climate, tax and spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.
The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars sit top of mind for Neguse and many other state and local officials who recall the grim 2020 season that sparked the two largest wildfires in Colorado’s history. Estimates to restore those two areas alone range as high as $150 million. Mitigation and restoration work across the rest of the state would cost billions.
“The scale and scope of the need is breathtaking,” Neguse said. “We have long unmet needs here in our community and if we don’t address them now, we’re likely to reap the consequences for years to come.”
That means more massive wildfires, Justin Kirkland, Gypsum Fire Protection District chief, said. And more flash floods like the deadly one that flowed through Fort Collins in July and more mudslides like those that forced officials to close Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon later in the summer.
“We’re seeing different fires. First they called them ‘large fires,’ now they’re called ‘megafires.’ They just keep getting bigger and bigger,” Kirkland said. “Unless we change what we’re doing it’s going to get worse and worse.”
Mitigating and preventing wildfires
Year after year, Colorado is seeing drier conditions and more people are moving into or near the wilderness, said Kirkland, whose fire district covers 455 square miles from the Eagle County Regional Airport west toward Glenwood Springs.
Not only are wildfires inevitable but population shifts mean more people and their homes are at risk.
“Ground moisture is just so dry, fuel moisture is just so dry, we don’t have much ground cover,” Kirkland said. Forests in the district, bisected by Interstate 70, are “just ready for a fire.”
“That makes us very nervous,” Kirkland said.
His crew consists of eight full-time staffers, nine part-timers and an annual budget of $1.7 million. Kirkland said he used to have a roster of 30 volunteers but now that’s down to 11.
They can’t afford to cover wildfires as extensively as they could in the past.
“It all costs money,” Kirkland said. “Every person we call, every aircraft. None of it’s free.”
The more cost-effective way to fight wildfires is to invest in mitigation and prevention work, he said. Crews can remove dead and dying trees, thin forests and build fire breaks. But the Gypsum fire district can’t afford to do that work alone so they must partner with other government agencies, private organizations and nonprofits.
Much of the state’s wildfire risk sits on federal forest lands, according to Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. About 65% of the state’s forests belong to the federal government, the state Forest Service estimates.
The risk is also substantial along the Front Range, said U.S. Rep. Jason Crow.
“Tens of thousands of homes and dozens of communities have grown into high fire risk areas in the foothills and mountains,” Crow said.
In all, about 2.4 million acres of forest are “in urgent need of treatment to address forest health, wildfire risk and watershed protection threats,” the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan notes.
Watershed management and restoring burn scars
While there’s prevention and mitigation work to be done on the front end, widespread restoration work is needed along watersheds already scorched by wildfires, Gibbs said.
Wildfires actually burn the ground itself, torching all the organic material around so all that’s left is an ash-laden “powdery dust,” Adam Jokerst, Greeley’s deputy director for water resources, said. Nothing remains to absorb rain or snowfall, which then leads to flash floods and mudslides.
People also can’t drink that water, Jokerst said. Nor can Greeley, which supplies water to about 150,000 people, treat it at its Bellvue Water Treatment Plant northwest of Fort Collins.
“All that sediment comes down into the river and it turns the water jet black,” Jokerst said. “Picture ‘Pennzoil.’ That’s what it looks like. Black oil.”
While water from Greeley’s main water source, the Cache la Poudre River, was undrinkable, Jokerst said the city was able to take water from its Horsetooth Reservoir and a treatment plant in Loveland. But that’s expensive and as wildfires continue to surge across the state, those supplemental options shrink.
“It’s inevitable that these types of fires are going to increase the cost of water,” Jokerst said.
To restore burn scars, crews can drop heavy wood mulch by helicopter, install long tubes of straw called wattles on slopes and other blocks in streams and channels to catch sediment, Jokerst said.
“We need roots in the soil, that’s the only thing that’s going to stop the erosion of a watershed in the long run,” he said.
And that work takes time, Gibbs added, noting that utilities like Denver Water pay millions each year to restore decades-old burn scars. He mentioned the Buffalo Creek fire, which burned through nearly 12,000 acres southwest of Denver.
“If you’re a mountain biker and you go out there right now, it does not look like it did in 1990,” Gibbs said. “They’ve seen very little revegetation.”
For context, the East Troublesome fire burned nearly 194,000 acres in Grand County and Rocky Mountain National Park. The Cameron Peak fire burned nearly 209,000 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests, Rocky Mountain National Park and Larimer and Jackson counties.
Gibbs noted that the Grizzly Creek fire scar, spanning more than 32,000 acres east of Glenwood Springs, must also be restored.
Finding money for mitigation and restoration
Some state funds are available for the prevention, mitigation and restoration work. And more became available from bills passed by the legislature this year than ever before, Gibbs said.
Senate Bill 2040 earmarked $30 million for watershed restoration and Senate Bill 258 set aside $29.9 million this year and $1.8 million next year for wildfire mitigation.
But that’s not much relative to the need, which the state forest plan estimates is about $4.2 billion.
Restoring the East Troublesome scar alone will cost an estimated $50 million, Gibbs said. For the Cameron Peak scar that number’s closer to $70 million (Neguse and Jokerst estimated $100 million).
More money is on the way from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but nobody knows how much. Neguse acknowledged that his estimate of tens of millions allows for a wide range of possibilities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for allocating the money and officials there said it’s too early to say how much states will receive.
Angela Boag, with the state Department of Natural Resources, said once the USDA finalizes its allocations some money will come to the DNR to dole out, some will be handed out directly by the federal government.
Understanding the funding mechanisms alone is complicated, said Boag, who works as deputy director for climate, forest health and energy. She expressed frustration that months likely remain before state officials will understand how much money they can expect.
However much money does come to Colorado, it’ll fall short, Jokerst said. Just this year, crews dropped mulch from helicopters over more than 6,000 acres of the Cameron Peak scar, less than 3% of the total area. All told, the work cost about $18 million, broken into about $87 per minute, per helicopter, he said.
“It goes quickly,” Jokerst said.
Plus, there are added complications.
Neguse said a $300 million chunk in the bipartisan infrastructure bill is earmarked for watershed protection but it can’t be spent on federal lands. Neguse wrote to USDA officials asking for more flexibility with that money, but so far told The Denver Post he hasn’t yet heard back.
Colorado’s U.S. representatives Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, Diana DeGette and senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper also signed that letter.
Money from the bipartisan bill amounts to a downpayment for the country’s forests and watersheds, Neguse said. But it doesn’t offer ongoing funding. For that, he pointed to the Build Back Better Act, which includes $27 billion for more mitigation and restoration work.
In light of Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better, though, Crow said the bill’s future is uncertain and more negotiations are needed in the coming weeks. If Congress can’t pass the measure in its entirety, he said perhaps different parts of it could be pulled out and passed individually.
“We just don’t know right now,” Crow said. “It’s a week-by-week situation.”
Crow pointed to Congressional Republicans who have consistently voted against these types of funding mechanisms. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose sprawling Western Slope district includes much of Colorado’s at-risk forests, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act.
Crow called Boebert’s opposition to those measures “quizzical.” Representatives for Boebert did not reply to a message seeking comment.
Consistent funding for mitigation and restoration work would not only make Colorado safer but it would also create jobs and pump money into the state’s economy, Crow said. And without that investment, the state will inevitably see more of the same devastation that has swept through in recent years.
