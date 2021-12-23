News
Patriots Matt Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to 2022 Pro Bowl
FOXBORO — Two defensive cornerstones and a captain.
That’s who the Patriots are sending to the 2022 Pro Bowl, with outside linebacker Matt Judon, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater being selected Wednesday night. The NFL revealed this season’s rosters with a live telecast that followed weeks of fan voting and ballots cast by coaches and players. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Judon is heading to his third straight Pro Bowl, having already posted a career-high 12.5 sacks this season. He’s also added 54 tackles and a team-best 25 QB hits. Teammates have credited Judon with bringing a new energy to the locker room, and he’s unquestionably boosted the Pats’ pass rush, a major reason why their defense ranks No. 1 in points allowed.
Jackson is also on that list of reasons, with seven interceptions and a league-leading 20 pass breakups. He’s developed into a true shutdown corner this season, most recently erasing Colts’ leading receiver Michael Pittman last Saturday. In November, Jackson snatched three picks and allowed four catches total.
Since he entered the NFL in 2018, no player has grabbed more interceptions. Jackson recently explained his elevated play by saying he’s committed himself to preparing and giving more consistent effort. This is Jackson’s first Pro Bowl selection.
“Just studying more, running to the ball every play, every snap. The little things like that, man,” he said. “You practice those and they carry on into games. That’s how I’ve been preparing myself this year.”
He later added: “I just want to thank my peers, the players I play against, the fans. I appreciate you guys for the votes and just believing in me.”
Slater received his 10th Pro Bowl nod, the most by a primary special teams player in NFL history. Excluding the 2019 season, Slater has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2011. This season, he’s managed nine tackles and played 80% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps, highest on the team.
News
Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity
The families of two fallen Massachusetts first responders will enjoy a brighter holiday season and “so much comfort” after their homes were paid off by a charity.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgages on the homes of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy and Newburyport Firefighter Brett Burkinshaw.
Clardy, 44, was killed on the Mass Pike in Charlton five years ago when an impaired driver crossed three lanes of traffic and careened into Clardy’s cruiser on the side of the highway. The trooper from Hudson left behind six children and his wife, who said she’s “truly grateful” for the support from the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
“Knowing our home will be paid off gives my family so much comfort and a sense of security,” Reisa Clardy said.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for my children without their father,” she said, later adding, “It eases the burden and allows us to be together as a family with less worry.”
Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and served in the United States Marine Corps and Army.
Burkinshaw, 47, who served his community for nearly two decades, died in July after a 19-month battle with job-related brain cancer. He was survived by his wife and daughter.
His wife Cheryl said their home is where she and her daughter have “so many happy memories with Brett.”
“Knowing that my daughter and I will have the security of our forever home being mortgage-free is impossible to put into words,” she said.
Burkinshaw’s firefighting career began at 16-years-old when he became a call firefighter for the West Newbury Fire Department. During and after his college years, he was employed at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
He then became a call firefighter for the Newburyport Fire Department in 2003, before being hired as a full-time firefighter in 2010. He was also a reserve for the Newburyport Police Department, as well as the fire alarm superintendent in Newburyport.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a group that supports first responders, veterans, and their families across the U.S.
The organization has paid the mortgages of nearly 450 homes of fallen service members and first responders. So far this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes across the country.
“Trooper Clardy and Firefighter Burkinshaw each dedicated their lives to helping others,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “With their decades of service, they made a difference in countless lives. It’s my honor to make a difference for their families — by ensuring they can celebrate this Christmas and every Christmas in their home without the financial burden of a mortgage.”
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, visit www.T2T.org.
News
Actress Alicia Witt’s Worcester parents were sick and remained very private, neighbor says
Actor, singer and author Alicia Witt’s parents were both ailing in recent years and their house was in disrepair, but both remained private people before they were found dead Monday in their Worcester home, a neighbor told the Herald.
“They were totally in the house. They wouldn’t open the door to anyone,” said the woman, who said she knew the couple for nearly 40 years.
Robert and Diane Witt were found dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday inside their Sussex Lane home after Alicia Witt asked a cousin to check on them after not hearing from them for several days.
“There were no signs of foul play,” said Kathleen Daly-Shea, a Worcester police spokeswoman. “It is under investigation. The medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.”
In a statement Tuesday, Alicia Witt said: “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events and this surreal loss.”
The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous out of respect for her neighbors, described Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75 — both retired high school teachers — as unique. The couple homeschooled Alicia and her brother Ian, she said.
After she left home, Alicia started a career as a young actress on the original “Dune” movie, which has since been remade. Today, she is also an accomplished singer/songwriter and classically trained pianist and has opened for Ben Folds Five, Jimmy Webb and John Fullbright, according to her IMDb bio.
She’s also appeared on TV, on Broadway and in many films where her skills as a pianist have been incorporated into her roles.
She appeared in “The Walking Dead,” “The Sopranos,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Orange Is The New Black,” and was in the movies “Urban Legend,” “Vanilla Sky” and “Two Weeks Notice.”
“When Alicia’s movies were on, her parents would come to my house to watch them because they didn’t have a color TV,” their neighbor said. “Alicia also bought them a station wagon years ago, but it mainly sat in the driveway.”
Robert Witt had been fighting cancer for years and used to go to Boston for treatment, the woman said. About one year ago, Diane Witt told her that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.
“She was very frail.” the woman said. “A strong wind could have blown her over. She couldn’t have been more than 90 pounds, and she was getting even thinner.”
The neighbor took them shopping and helped them when she could, she said. But when she asked if they had thought of moving into an assisted living facility, or at least contacting the local senior center for help, she said, Diane Witt refused.
Their house was also in “terrible condition,” the woman said. “If people put pieces of furniture out on the curb, she would take it. She just seemed to think that everything had value.”
Less than a year ago, someone asked police to do a wellness check on them, the neighbor said, adding she helped convince them to let the police inside.
“It’s so sad,” she said. “But it’s a blessing both went together because neither one of them could survive alone.”
News
Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Mayor Michelle Wu fired back at people pushing back on the city’s tightening vaccine mandates, saying that the opposition is based in “hatred and fear and confusion” — and that she’s been the target of bigoted vitriol over the move.
Wu, speaking on Boston Public Radio’s call-in “Ask the Mayor” segment on Wednesday, was reflecting on the chaotic press conference Monday where she announced that various businesses in the city would need to require proof of vaccination, and that the city would be tightening its vaccine requirement for municipal workers.
“It was quite a powerful event to be standing in the seat of city governments surrounded by mayors and executives from cities across the region, experts from the public health side, from industries that are affected, to say, ‘We are going to do this together, we’re taking a big step to protect all of us’ — and then to have the event happen over the very loud and constant chants,” Wu said.
She also noted the “singing of patriotic songs, chanting of ‘USA,’” which she said was “just a clear message that there’s still a part of our society, even in this state, even in this city, that really feels like something is being taken away.”
“That’s based on misinformation,” Wu continued. “It’s based in, I think it’s at some level hatred and fear and confusion, but to have that presented as this is the patriotic way and everyone else who says differently — the people of color who owned restaurants who were standing with us, the newly elected elected officials — don’t belong here aren’t part of this, this country and what we represent — that’s completely backwards.”
Starting next month, bars, gyms and other establishments will need to require proof of vaccination. Wu’s changes also included amending the city’s worker vaccine mandate to get rid of the ability of workers to provide weekly evidence of a negative test rather than getting the shot. That’s led to pushback from a first-responder group that’s threatening legal action.
Wu added that there are “constant calls associating me with the same hateful, racist, xenophobic language that the former president used and describing the virus and its origins and who was to blame.”
This all does come amid the reality that omicron is spreading like wildfire, and Wednesday brought the largest single-day number of new reported cases that the state has yet seen. Some reports have suggested that omicron might be somewhat less severe than previous variants, but the virus continues to send people to the hospital and, in rarer cases, the grave.
Patriots Matt Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Russians Have Invested $67 Billion In Crypto As The CBR Flirts With A Ban
Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity
Actress Alicia Witt’s Worcester parents were sick and remained very private, neighbor says
Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Rhode Island’s largest hospital network to require proof of vaccine, test from visitors; Mass General Brigham says ‘not’ right now
Former Greenwood Village cop facing charges in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Aurora
Martin Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Uzo Aduba: A Force of Nature Touches Down on Broadway in ‘Clyde’s’
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record