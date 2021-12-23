Celebrities
Pete Davidson Spotted Driving Kim Kardashian’s Car For Christmas Shopping In L.A.
Pete Davidson took another ride in Kim Kardashian’s Rolls-Royce — and this time it was to get some much-needed Christmas shopping done.
Pete Davidson, 28, got the keys to girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s car once again on Dec. 22, amidst the comedian’s getaway to Los Angeles. Just one day after Pete drove Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce to shop for jewelry, he was spotted pulling up to the Beverly Hills Hotel in the luxury vehicle, after getting some last-minute Christmas shopping done. Pete could be seen exiting the Rolls-Royce while holding a black leather backpack in one hand and a Freddy Krueger doll toy from A Nightmare on Elm Street in the other. He gave the keys to Kim’s sweet ride to a valet, before entering the hotel.
Pete had a very comfy outfit on for his shopping excursion. The Saturday Night Live star was dressed in a gray sweatsuit and a pair of white sneakers. He also had on a black baseball cap and black sunglasses, which kept him slightly incognito. Kim, 41, was nowhere to be seen, so its entirely possible that Pete got some Christmas gifts for the SKIMS founder while he was out and about shopping. Let’s hope he grabbed her something good!
The Staten Island native previously took a ride in Kim’s Rolls-Royce on Tuesday (Dec. 21) to nearby jewelry shop XIV Karats, where he picked up some merchandise. Photos showed Pete taking off his mask to smoke a cigarette, while waiting on his jewels to be brought out to him. Earlier that day, he and Kim had an intimate breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Pete appears to be staying amidst his trip to the West Coast.
Pete and Kim have been inseparable since their outings in New York City. The couple dined on the rooftop of Angelina’s restaurant in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island on December 18, and afterwards the duo went to a nearby movie theater, where they saw House of Gucci. Kim also got to meet Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, during her time in the Big Apple. “Kim laughed a lot because his mom is really funny,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She knows where he gets it from now, but they also had some intimate conversations.“
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Secret Nanny Exposed
Sister Wives star Christine Brown dropped a major bombshell in previews for this week’s episode, when she revealed that the most “Covid cautious” of all the Sister Wives, Robyn Brown, had a secret nanny!
Sister Wives fans were shocked to hear that Robyn was allowed a nanny due to the strict Covid regulations the family has been following under the direction of their husband, Kody Brown.
Kody has been so strict about regulations, in fact, that he has not allowed the family to celebrate big events such as birthdays or graduations, and he even refused to fly to attend he and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s long-awaited scoliosis surgery.
Kody also implemented a regulation that several of the older children could not see their significant others and that the younger children could not play together. Kody took his regulations so far, that he would not even let his first wife, Meri, whose only child, Mariah, has long since moved out, visit the other wives’ homes that did have children. Despite the fact that this meant Meri would be quarantined all by herself, Kody stood firm. There were even times he would not see some of his own children in an attempt to abide by his self-imposed Covid regulations. Kody spent the majority of his time during the pandemic, with the most recent addition to the family, his wife Robyn. Even his own family felt Kody’s regulations were a little extreme, and fans agreed with them.
So for fans to hear that Robyn had a secret nanny, an unrelated person coming into her home on a regular basis, caused a lot of backlashes. And none as harsh, as Kody’s wife Christine who revealed the shocking revelation to the public. Christine was outraged to discover that while she had to be the sole caregiver of her daughter Ysabel during and after her difficult spinal surgery, Robyn meanwhile had not only the help of their husband, Kody, but she also had a nanny.
Fans were also confused as Robyn’s household consists of five children, two of which are adults, aged 18 and 21, one of which is 16, and one of which is 10, with her youngest child being five. Upon revealing the information in the preview, Christine demands of the cameras and of Kody “what does the nanny even do?!” And fans agreed.
It’s no secret that many of the fans(and the wives) feel that Kody favors his most recent wife, Robyn, over the other wives. The other wives feel that Robyn is calling many of the shots in the family through Kody and although Kody claims the Covid regulations he has come up with are his alone, many feel Robyn had more of a hand in those decisions than she and Kody are letting on.
In previews for the upcoming episode, it looks like tensions are coming to a head for the Brown family as accusations are thrown and the truth is finally revealed. Will this be the final breaking point for the Sister Wives family? It’s sure looking that way.
Photos Credit: Instagram
Kimmy Still Kares: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Goes on Group Dates With Pete Davidson ‘To Spare Kanye’s Feelings’
Even though she’s doing her best to move on from her marriage, Kim Kardashian clearly still cares about Kanye West.
To the surprise of absolutely everyone, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began dating comedian Pete Davidson back in October after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live. In the months since, things have been heating up, with Kim most recently being spotted in Davidson’s native Staten Island, where the pair rented out a movie theater alongside Scott Disick.
While her almost-brother-in-law tagging along for their movie date might seem weird, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, Kim is intentionally going on group dates with Pete to “spare Kanye’s feelings” and make things seem more casual.
“The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” the source explains. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos. [Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”
As fans of the couple already know, Kanye has been very vocal about wanting to get back together with his wife of seven years. Most recently, the rapper changed the lyrics of his hit “Runaway” during a live performance, saying, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”
While Kim never responded to Ye’s statements publicly, she recently filed documents requesting to be “legally single” along with dropping “West” from her last name.
Knowing Kanye, these group dates probably aren’t doing much to save his feelings…
Kardashian’s relationship with Pete has to be even harder on the musician now that he broke things off with model Vinetria. According to reports from Page Six, the pair called it quits after dating for the last few months.
There’s not word on why they pressed pause, but Kanye’s public pleas to get back with another woman probably have something to do with it.
BOSSIP Exclusive: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra & More Talk “The Matrix Resurrections” At Dazzling World Premiere In San Francisco
Red or blue pill?
‘The One’ is back for another mind-blowing Sci-Fi spectacular in “The Matrix Resurrections”–the latest chapter of the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre–which reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous.
In most cases, celebs avoid reprising iconic roles in iconic films, but it was the “beautiful” script that attracted Keanu Reeves back to the franchise.
“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves in an interview with Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”
Beyond the bullets and bravado is an epic love story that continues to resonate with fans across the world and beyond.
“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,’” said Carrie-Anne Moss. “It was just very exciting.”
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman,” the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” TV’s “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s “Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (TV’s “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV’s “Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (series “Sense8,” “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (TV’s “Empire”), Max Riemelt (series “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (series “Sense8,” “Treadstone”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Angel Has Fallen,” TV’s “Gotham”).
Directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the buzzy reboot/sequel is a clever love letter to one of the greatest Sci-Fi franchises ever.
We caught up with Keanu, Carrie-Anne, Priyanka, and more at the star-studded green carpet premiere in San Francisco. Check out our interviews below:
“The Matrix Resurrections” is now streaming on HBO Max/playing in theaters everywhere!
